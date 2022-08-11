Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

After looking at several distinct types of coverage, demographics, and scenarios, Allstate wins the prize for most affordable. Allstate’s average monthly car insurance rate is $58, and The Hartford’s is $34 higher, at $92. Allstate skates below the $69 national average, but The Hartford ends up $23 above it.

Although neither company makes the list, they offer competitive insurance products for specific segments of the marketplace. While Allstate is aiming at a more general slice of the public, The Hartford is laser-focused on the senior market. Depending on your age, driving habits, and location, you may decide to get quotes from one or both companies.

Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Generally, more experienced drivers are better drivers. With age also come better credit and possible homeownership. All three variables equal much cheaper car insurance rates for older drivers. For instance, experienced drivers often pay less for full coverage than teens pay for only bodily injury and property damage liability coverage (liability only).

A quick scan of the data reveals a few things. First, Allstate’s teens pay the most, and then the rates decrease until retirement. Afterward, they head back up as age becomes a factor in driving ability. The Hartford only has data for those 50 and older because of its target market. But its figures follow the same pattern as Allstate’s.

Age Group Allstate The Hartford Teen $124 N/A 20s $56 N/A 30s $56 N/A 40s $53 N/A 50s $50 $52 60s $52 $64 70s $58 $93 80s $69 $122

Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Gender is one more factor that may affect the price of your auto insurance policy. Typically, the price variation between the genders is rather negligible. However, some insurers heavily emphasize gender pricing because young males are statistically riskier drivers than females. Therefore, any difference in premium is an effort to mitigate the risk.

At Allstate, women pay $3 per month less than men, and at The Hartford, women pay $10 per month less. That means Allstate’s men pay 5 percent more, and The Hartford’s men pay 11 percent more. The national average is a $1 difference, with men paying just 1 percent more. Hence, both insurers’ gender-based price difference is relatively high.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men may want to set their sights on Allstate. At $59 per month, the insurer is $22 cheaper than the $81 national average and $38 less than The Hartford’s $97 price tag. When you look at the annual savings, you can save $456 compared to The Hartford.

Gender Allstate The Hartford National Average Men $59 $97 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Allstate is the low-cost option for women. The company’s average monthly premium is $56, representing a $22 monthly savings over the national average and a $31 savings over The Hartford. Conversely, The Hartford’s $87 premium would cause women to pay $9 more per month compared to the national average.

Gender Allstate The Hartford National Average Women $56 $87 $78

Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

Drivers with a higher annual mileage may pay more for auto insurance policies. This comes from recognizing that more time on the road increases the probability of a car accident. However, each insurance provider has its proprietary means of assessing risk related to annual mileage.

It just so happens that Allstate and The Hartford are among the auto insurance companies where annual mileage makes no difference at all. Perhaps both insurers use a standard mileage regardless of what potential policyholders input or guess. Furthermore, Allstate is below the national average at every level, and The Hartford is above it.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you like to cruise with your favorite playlist pumping through the stereo, or if you just have a lengthy commute, Allstate may be the right spot. At $56 per month, Allstate falls $13 below the national average and $31 below The Hartford. In contrast, The Hartford’s monthly fee of $87 makes it $216 per year more expensive than the national average.

Annual Mileage Allstate The Hartford National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $87 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Allstate is an attractive choice if you put less than 10,000 miles on the odometer every year. All the numbers are the same as the high mileage level, meaning Allstate is still the right choice regardless of your annual mileage.

Annual Mileage Allstate The Hartford National Average 5,000-10,000 $56 $87 $78

Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

You may know that excellent credit can lead to a lower car loan payment, but did you know it can also save you on car insurance? Insurance companies have conducted studies that show a link between creditworthiness and safe driving. But even those with imperfect credit can find an affordable car insurance policy.

With affordability in mind, a similar pattern emerges from the data for the various credit levels. For Allstate, The Hartford, and the national average, excellent credit gets the best pricing. The premiums go up as you approach the lowest credit tier. In addition, Allstate is below the national average at each level, and The Hartford is above it.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

If you have stellar credit, Allstate deserves a quote. Allstate’s excellent-credit premiums present a $12 per month savings versus the national average and a $23 price cut compared to The Hartford. Likewise, for those with good credit, Allstate is $18 per month cheaper than the national average and $27 less pricey than The Hartford.

Credit Tier Allstate The Hartford National Average Excellent $48 $71 $60 Good $53 $80 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Allstate is a superb place to start for people seeking to improve their credit. If you have average credit, your premium will be $33 per month less than The Hartford’s $87 and $24 per month less than the $78 national average. Notably, those with poor credit get the most savings. At Allstate, they save $54 monthly compared to the national average and $76 versus The Hartford.

Credit Tier Allstate The Hartford National Average Average $54 $87 $78 Poor $66 $142 $120

Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

When insurers set rates, they consider your driving record for the last three or five years. As a result, people with a clean driving history qualify for the lowest auto insurance rates. Although moving infractions and at-fault accidents will raise your insurance premiums, it’s still very possible to find a budget-friendly price.

Whether you have a spotless driving record or a history of mishaps, companies like Allstate provide cost-effective car insurance coverage. In contrast, The Hartford has ways to help, but its premiums are costlier than the national average. Yet, surprisingly, its prices for drivers with an at-fault accident exceed its rates for those with a DUI.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers with spotless records get a sweet deal at Allstate. Its $21 is less than the $78 national average, and drivers who choose Allstate instead of The Hartford save $396 per year. On the other hand, The Hartford is $9 per month above the national average.

Driver Type Allstate The Hartford National Average Clean Record $54 $87 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

When you’re in a rush, you’re more concerned with being on time than getting a speeding ticket. But if you have one on your record, zoom over to Allstate. At just $70 per month, you lock in a rate $34 below the national average, amounting to $408 per year back in your pocket. And compared to The Hartford, Allstate saves you a whopping $588 per year.

Driver Type Allstate The Hartford National Average Speeding Ticket $70 $119 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Despite having accident forgiveness, The Hartford’s $145 premium makes it $63 per month, or $756 per year, pricier than Allstate. Versus the national average, Allstate is cheaper, while The Hartford is $32 more expensive. After a serious wreck or even a fender bender that leaves the airbags undeployed, you may want to check out Allstate.

Driver Type Allstate The Hartford National Average At-Fault Accident $82 $145 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUIs can seriously raise your monthly car insurance prices. For that reason, the national average jumps by $77 when going from a clean driving record to one with a DUI. Similarly, both Allstate and the Hartford shoot up by $48. Although each company has the same price increase, Allstate’s final rate of $102 is still the cheapest.

Driver Type Allstate The Hartford National Average DUI $102 $135 $155

