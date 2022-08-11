Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 11, 2022
Allstate vs. The Hartford: A Summary
Allstate ranks in the top five auto insurance companies by market share. And The Hartford is a unique insurer focusing on those aged 50 or older. Since both insurers have their relative strengths and trade-offs, this article lets the data do the talking. By the end, you can compare car insurance providers to help you decide which insurance provider is the best.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Allstate
|$58
|82
|The Hartford
|$92
|93
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Allstate
Since opening in 1931, Allstate Insurance has become one of the largest insurance companies in the country. The company’s features include local agents, deductible rewards, new car replacement coverage, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement. Plus, you can get discounts from the Drivewise telematics program or by bundling with your home insurance.
Pros
Significantly lower rates
Rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
Not the best option for
Relatively higher cost increase after a DUI
The Hartford
The Hartford Insurance was founded in 1810 in Connecticut. As one of the oldest insurers in America, it’s fitting that it only sells policies to the senior market. Moreover, customers must be AARP members, meaning they must be 50 or older. If you meet the age requirement, you’ll enjoy perks such as a mobile app, accident forgiveness, and roadside assistance with towing.
Pros
More insurance discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction and claims process rating
Not the best option for
Only sells policies to AARP members aged 50 and older
|Rating Factor
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|Fitch
|A+
|missing
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A+
|Moody’s
|Aa3
|A1
|S&P
|AA-
|A+
|J.D. Power
|870
|868
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Allstate and The Hartford landed just outside the top 10 list, but both companies provide first-rate value worth mentioning. Allstate offers young drivers an inexpensive rate. And it helps Uber and Lyft drivers keep more of their hard-earned profits with its rideshare coverage. Like Progressive, The Hartford is one of the best insurers for senior drivers.
Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?
After looking at several distinct types of coverage, demographics, and scenarios, Allstate wins the prize for most affordable. Allstate’s average monthly car insurance rate is $58, and The Hartford’s is $34 higher, at $92. Allstate skates below the $69 national average, but The Hartford ends up $23 above it.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Although neither company makes the list, they offer competitive insurance products for specific segments of the marketplace. While Allstate is aiming at a more general slice of the public, The Hartford is laser-focused on the senior market. Depending on your age, driving habits, and location, you may decide to get quotes from one or both companies.
Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age
Generally, more experienced drivers are better drivers. With age also come better credit and possible homeownership. All three variables equal much cheaper car insurance rates for older drivers. For instance, experienced drivers often pay less for full coverage than teens pay for only bodily injury and property damage liability coverage (liability only).
A quick scan of the data reveals a few things. First, Allstate’s teens pay the most, and then the rates decrease until retirement. Afterward, they head back up as age becomes a factor in driving ability. The Hartford only has data for those 50 and older because of its target market. But its figures follow the same pattern as Allstate’s.
|Age Group
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|Teen
|$124
|N/A
|20s
|$56
|N/A
|30s
|$56
|N/A
|40s
|$53
|N/A
|50s
|$50
|$52
|60s
|$52
|$64
|70s
|$58
|$93
|80s
|$69
|$122
Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender
Gender is one more factor that may affect the price of your auto insurance policy. Typically, the price variation between the genders is rather negligible. However, some insurers heavily emphasize gender pricing because young males are statistically riskier drivers than females. Therefore, any difference in premium is an effort to mitigate the risk.
At Allstate, women pay $3 per month less than men, and at The Hartford, women pay $10 per month less. That means Allstate’s men pay 5 percent more, and The Hartford’s men pay 11 percent more. The national average is a $1 difference, with men paying just 1 percent more. Hence, both insurers’ gender-based price difference is relatively high.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men may want to set their sights on Allstate. At $59 per month, the insurer is $22 cheaper than the $81 national average and $38 less than The Hartford’s $97 price tag. When you look at the annual savings, you can save $456 compared to The Hartford.
|Gender
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Men
|$59
|$97
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Allstate is the low-cost option for women. The company’s average monthly premium is $56, representing a $22 monthly savings over the national average and a $31 savings over The Hartford. Conversely, The Hartford’s $87 premium would cause women to pay $9 more per month compared to the national average.
|Gender
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Women
|$56
|$87
|$78
Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage
Drivers with a higher annual mileage may pay more for auto insurance policies. This comes from recognizing that more time on the road increases the probability of a car accident. However, each insurance provider has its proprietary means of assessing risk related to annual mileage.
It just so happens that Allstate and The Hartford are among the auto insurance companies where annual mileage makes no difference at all. Perhaps both insurers use a standard mileage regardless of what potential policyholders input or guess. Furthermore, Allstate is below the national average at every level, and The Hartford is above it.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If you like to cruise with your favorite playlist pumping through the stereo, or if you just have a lengthy commute, Allstate may be the right spot. At $56 per month, Allstate falls $13 below the national average and $31 below The Hartford. In contrast, The Hartford’s monthly fee of $87 makes it $216 per year more expensive than the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$56
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Allstate is an attractive choice if you put less than 10,000 miles on the odometer every year. All the numbers are the same as the high mileage level, meaning Allstate is still the right choice regardless of your annual mileage.
|Annual Mileage
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|5,000-10,000
|$56
|$87
|$78
Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score
You may know that excellent credit can lead to a lower car loan payment, but did you know it can also save you on car insurance? Insurance companies have conducted studies that show a link between creditworthiness and safe driving. But even those with imperfect credit can find an affordable car insurance policy.
With affordability in mind, a similar pattern emerges from the data for the various credit levels. For Allstate, The Hartford, and the national average, excellent credit gets the best pricing. The premiums go up as you approach the lowest credit tier. In addition, Allstate is below the national average at each level, and The Hartford is above it.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
If you have stellar credit, Allstate deserves a quote. Allstate’s excellent-credit premiums present a $12 per month savings versus the national average and a $23 price cut compared to The Hartford. Likewise, for those with good credit, Allstate is $18 per month cheaper than the national average and $27 less pricey than The Hartford.
|Credit Tier
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Excellent
|$48
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$53
|$80
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Allstate is a superb place to start for people seeking to improve their credit. If you have average credit, your premium will be $33 per month less than The Hartford’s $87 and $24 per month less than the $78 national average. Notably, those with poor credit get the most savings. At Allstate, they save $54 monthly compared to the national average and $76 versus The Hartford.
|Credit Tier
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Average
|$54
|$87
|$78
|Poor
|$66
|$142
|$120
Compare Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record
When insurers set rates, they consider your driving record for the last three or five years. As a result, people with a clean driving history qualify for the lowest auto insurance rates. Although moving infractions and at-fault accidents will raise your insurance premiums, it’s still very possible to find a budget-friendly price.
Whether you have a spotless driving record or a history of mishaps, companies like Allstate provide cost-effective car insurance coverage. In contrast, The Hartford has ways to help, but its premiums are costlier than the national average. Yet, surprisingly, its prices for drivers with an at-fault accident exceed its rates for those with a DUI.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Drivers with spotless records get a sweet deal at Allstate. Its $21 is less than the $78 national average, and drivers who choose Allstate instead of The Hartford save $396 per year. On the other hand, The Hartford is $9 per month above the national average.
|Driver Type
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$54
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
When you’re in a rush, you’re more concerned with being on time than getting a speeding ticket. But if you have one on your record, zoom over to Allstate. At just $70 per month, you lock in a rate $34 below the national average, amounting to $408 per year back in your pocket. And compared to The Hartford, Allstate saves you a whopping $588 per year.
|Driver Type
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$70
|$119
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Despite having accident forgiveness, The Hartford’s $145 premium makes it $63 per month, or $756 per year, pricier than Allstate. Versus the national average, Allstate is cheaper, while The Hartford is $32 more expensive. After a serious wreck or even a fender bender that leaves the airbags undeployed, you may want to check out Allstate.
|Driver Type
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$82
|$145
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
DUIs can seriously raise your monthly car insurance prices. For that reason, the national average jumps by $77 when going from a clean driving record to one with a DUI. Similarly, both Allstate and the Hartford shoot up by $48. Although each company has the same price increase, Allstate’s final rate of $102 is still the cheapest.
|Driver Type
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|National Average
|DUI
|$102
|$135
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Allstate vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Allstate Discounts
Allstate eSmart
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft device
Early signing
EZ pay plan
FullPay
Good driver/Safe driving
Multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with other types of coverage like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)
New car
Responsible payer
Smart student
The Hartford Discounts
AARP member
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Defensive driver course
Driver training
Hybrid/Electric car
Multi-policy
Online
Paid in full
TrueLane program
|Discount
|Allstate
|The Hartford
|AARP member
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft device
|Continuous insurance/Responsible payer
|Defensive driver course
|Driver training
|Early signing
|Ez pay plan
|Good student/Smart student
|Hybrid/Electric car
|Multi-policy
|New car
|Online quote/Allstate esmart
|Pay in full
|Safe driver/Good driver
|TrueLane program
Our Methodology and How We Compared Allstate and The Hartford
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After a thorough insurance review, Allstate provides cheaper coverage in every category the data measures. Allstate’s average monthly rate is $58, and The Hartford’s is $92. A quick disclaimer: rates vary by age, driving profile, and location. For instance, you’d expect relatively rural Maine or New Hampshire to have cheaper rates than California or New York.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that evaluates insurance claims satisfaction, reviews, and financial strength rankings, The Hartford is a better company. However, it only sells policies to people 50 or older, and Allstate has cheaper rates. So if you’re in the correct age bracket, it may make sense to get quotes from both.
The fastest way to figure out who has the better coverage options and pricing is to use an insurance comparison tool like Insurify. In a few minutes, you can compare car insurance rates from top insurers, such as GEICO, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, and USAA.