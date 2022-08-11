Compare Allstate vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Allstate vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?

Allstate is the definite winner in terms of cheaper coverage, with low rates throughout each driver category with available average quotes. The average monthly rate from Allstate is $58, while the average monthly rate from Mercury is $44 more, at $102. Allstate provides customers with competitive rates below the national average, but Mercury exceeds the national average.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2021

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate’s focus on aggressively low pricing has contributed to them being a top-five car insurance provider by market share. Mercury is a smaller regional insurer that focuses on serving its target market in 11 states. That said both offer quality coverage, so consumers may venture to get a quote from the two companies.

Compare Allstate vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

When insurers calculate auto insurance rates, they account for your age because they know that experienced drivers are usually better drivers. Additionally, older drivers are more likely to own homes and have better credit, which results in lower rates. Consequently, drivers under 25 pay the most for their car insurance.

When you look at the table below, it’s probably no surprise to see that teens pay the most for car insurance. After that, rates drop dramatically once drivers enter their 20s. After then, rates trend in the downward direction until people hit their retirement years. In particular, those in their 50s lock in the lowest rates. Those in their 50s pay $50 per month with Allstate and $82 at Mercury.

Age Group Allstate Mercury Teen $124 $315 20s $56 $104 30s $56 $107 40s $53 $93 50s $50 $82 60s $52 $86 70s $58 $98 80s $69 $105

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

Another factor affecting how much you pay for car insurance premiums is your gender. In general, men and women pay about the same for auto insurance. However, some companies put a heavier emphasis on gender. For example, younger males are statistically more likely to get into accidents than younger women, so insurance companies charge them a little more.

Allstate charges men an average of $3 more than women per month. Surprisingly, men pay $5 less a month for Mercury insurance than women do. Allstate is well below the national average rates for men and women, but Mercury surpasses it for both groups.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men may want to choose Allstate because it’s cheaper than the national average. Allstate’s $59 per month saves men $11 off the national average, amounting to $132 per year. Conversely, Mercury exceeds the national average by $29 per month, or $348 per year. So when you compare the two companies, Allstate’s customers receive $480 in yearly savings.

Gender Allstate Mercury National Average Men $59 $99 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Allstate is the most cost-effective option for women. Its average monthly price for women is only $56, $576 less than Mercury’s yearly cost. Allstate also dipped below the national average by $13 monthly, giving women the chance to save $156 per year. Mercury is $420 per year higher than the national average.

Gender Allstate Mercury National Average Women $56 $104 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

Generally, driving more equals paying higher premiums because auto insurance providers assess risk levels related to the time you spend on the road. More time behind the wheel increases the probability of vehicle damage from a car accident or other incident However, car insurance companies do not weigh annual mileage uniformly, so price variation is possible.

Unlike other auto insurance companies, Allstate and Mercury give you the same quote regardless of the yearly miles you put on the odometer. Perhaps the insurers use a base mileage for their quoting, despite what customers estimate their annual mileage will be. Allstate provides policyholders with lower overall rates than Mercury and the national average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you are a high-mileage driver, Allstate may be the better option for you. The $56 average rate per month from Allstate is nearly half of the $104 average rate per month from Mercury. Based on these averages, choosing Allstate over Mercury saves drivers $576 each year. Additionally, Allstate grants $22 per month in savings, compared to the national monthly average of $78.

Annual Mileage Allstate Mercury National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $104 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Because the rates across annual mileage are identical, Allstate is once again the cheapest option for drivers with low mileage. Choosing coverage from Allstate costs an average of $56 per month, which means you’ll save $22 per month compared to the national average and $48 per month compared to Mercury. Rates from Mercury exceed the national average.

Annual Mileage Allstate Mercury National Average 5,000 $56 $104 $78 10,000 $56 $104 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Drivers with stellar credit usually earn the best auto insurance rates, but those with average credit have fewer alternatives for low-cost insurance. Although credit score history tends to be a factor, those with imperfect credit can still find affordable rates. Compare car insurance rates from top providers with Insurify that factors in your specific driving profile and insurance needs.

Drivers with excellent credit secure the cheapest rates, and prices increase for drivers the lower they are on the credit tier. This pattern generally holds for rates from Allstate, Mercury, and the national average. Allstate offers rates below the national average at every level, while Mercury regularly surpasses it.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

People with exceptional credit may want to give Allstate a try. Whether you have excellent credit or good credit, Allstate will offer you rates lower than the national average. In comparison to Mercury, Allstate saves drivers $31 per month, or $372 per year. Drivers with good credit save $43 per month, or $516 per year, by choosing Allstate over Mercury.

Credit Tier Allstate Mercury National Average Excellent $48 $79 $60 Good $53 $96 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Allstate is the safer option to choose if you’re rebuilding your credit. Drivers who choose Allstate over Mercury save an average of $50 if they have average credit and $76 per month if they have poor credit. Allstate outperforms the competition in general, with a price lower than the national average by between $24 and $74 per month for those with average or poor credit.

Credit Tier Allstate Mercury National Average Average $54 $104 $78 Poor $66 $140 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

When calculating your premiums, insurance companies look at driving records from the last three to five years. Maintaining a clean driving record results in some of the most generous price cuts, including safe or good driver discounts. Any recorded speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI tends to increase overall premiums for drivers.

Some folks worry about finding affordable premiums despite having a poor driving record. Fortunately, insurers like Allstate understand the challenge and provide reasonably low rates even if you have an incident or two in your past. Regardless of driving history, rates from Allstate are much lower than Mercury, which is significantly higher than the national average.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Allstate rewards safe drivers with low rates. The company’s average rate of $54 per month represents $24 per month in savings, in comparison to the national average. Additionally, coverage from Allstate for drivers with a clean record is a whopping $600 less per year than Mercury.

Driver Type Allstate Mercury National Average Clean Record $54 $104 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Unfortunately, speeding tickets tend to increase rates for car insurance policyholders. Still, Allstate offers customers rates that are $34 less per month than the national average and $59 less per month than Mercury. On the other hand, Mercury surpasses the national average rate by $25 per month.

Driver Type Allstate Mercury National Average Speeding Ticket $70 $129 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Perhaps Allstate’s accident forgiveness program is one reason it offers drivers with a recorded accident average rates of $82 per month. Allstate rates are below the national average by $31 per month, or $372 per year. Furthermore, Allstate is half the price of Mercury, meaning drivers who choose Allstate over Mercury save a remarkable $984 per year.

Driver Type Allstate Mercury National Average At-Fault Accident $82 $164 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Once again, Allstate is the cheapest choice. According to the national average rates, when drivers go from a clean record to DUI, they can expect a significant price jump. Still, Allstate offers rates lower than the national average by $53 per month and lower than Mercury by $40 per month. In this category, Mercury is lower than the national average by $13 per month.