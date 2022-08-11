Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature: Which Is Cheaper?

Price-conscious drivers looking for the best rates should consider choosing Allstate over Foremost Signature. Allstate was the cheaper option between the two in every category and featured a lower monthly average for standard coverage options.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

When it comes to the cheapest automobile insurance rates, it’s hard to find a company offering more affordable coverage than Allstate. The insurance provider is generally one of the top three cheapest options for most subcategories. On the other hand, Foremost Signature generally doesn’t make it onto the list of cheap car insurance companies.

Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Age

Age and driving experience are two of the most significant factors that cause higher premiums for young drivers. Almost all insurance companies will start teenage drivers off with a higher average monthly rate until they gain more experience behind the wheel. The good news is that once a driver reaches their 20s, rates begin to decrease drastically.

This trend is visible with Allstate and Foremost Signature, where drivers in their 20s pay less than half the cost that teen drivers pay. Both organizations also offer the cheapest rates to drivers in their 50s.

Age Group Allstate Avg. Auto Insurance Rates Foremost Signature Avg. Auto insurance Rates Teens $124 $345 20s $56 $127 30s $56 $116 40s $53 $122 50s $50 $109 60s $52 $124 70s $58 $143 80s $69 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Gender

When an insurance agency decides to cover a new policyholder, it takes on a certain level of risk. The amount of risk each driver poses is often boiled down to different factors such as age, location, and driving history. Another factor that is often considered is the gender of the driver.

While the difference in rates tends only to be a couple of dollars, car insurance companies often offer better rates to women than men. The main reason for the discrepancy is that men are statistically more likely to have an incident on their record or file a claim. Both Allstate and Foremost Insurance acknowledge this notion and offer lower rates to female drivers.

Which is cheapest for men?

Male potential policyholders will find that Allstate insurance has cheaper monthly premiums for insurance coverage than Foremost Signature. Allstate is generally $70 cheaper than Foremost and is lower than the national average.

Gender Allstate Foremost Signature National Average Men $59 $129 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Female drivers choosing between Allstate and Foremost Signature for their car insurance policy should select Allstate. Not only does the company offer rates that are $70 less than Foremost, but they also beat the national average.

Gender Allstate Foremost Signature National Average Women $56 $127 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Mileage

Depending on which insurance provider you get your policy through, you could receive a small discount for the amount of mileage you drive. For example, drivers who only use their car sparingly throughout the year and drive between 5,000 and 10,000 miles annually have lower rates with Foremost Signature. Allstate, however, doesn’t offer any low-mileage discounts.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Motorists who either drive for work or plan to put anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 miles on their vehicle annually should choose Allstate over Foremost Signature. Of the two insurance providers, Allstate is far less expensive, with an average monthly rate of $56, compared to Foremost Insurance, whose average monthly rate is $127.

Annual Mileage Category Allstate Foremost Signature National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $127 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Even though Foremost Signature has a low-mileage insurance product discount, Allstate is still the most affordable option for drivers that annually average between 5,000 and 10,000 miles. An Allstate policyholder pays $56 per month, while a Foremost policyholder pays $125 each month.

Annual Mileage Category Allstate Foremost Signature National Average 5,000-10,000 $56 $125 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Credit Score

Generally, your credit score helps secure a loan, but it can also help you save money on your car insurance. Since credit scores are often a good indicator of a driver’s ability to maintain a clean financial record, insurance companies see it as an important risk factor. Likewise, if a driver has a poor credit score, they could be more likely to lapse on their policy.

Both Allstate and Foremost Signature reward drivers with high credit scores by offering lower rates. The best rates often go to drivers with an excellent credit rating.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers who have kept a healthy credit history and currently fall within the excellent and good credit tiers should choose Allstate over Foremost Insurance for coverage. Overall, Allstate is considerably cheaper by about $60 and currently offers lower rates than the national average.

Credit Tier Allstate Foremost Signature National Average Excellent $48 $103 $60 Good $53 $121 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Even with a less-than-stellar credit rating, drivers can still find affordable coverage with Allstate Insurance. The company has average rates ranging from $54 to $66 per month, nearly $100 less than Foremost Signature. Allstate is also once again cheaper than the national average.

Credit Tier Allstate Foremost Signature National Average Average $54 $125 $78 Poor $66 $162 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Driving Record

A policyholder’s driving record can have a tremendous impact on their premiums each month. In fact, driving history is one of the few criteria that can cause a driver’s rates to increase by 50 percent within months.

It’s important to note that not all incidents on your driving record will affect your rates the same. For example, one speeding ticket is likely to increase your rates by $5 to $10, while a more serious offense, such as an at-fault accident, could make your premiums double in cost.

Both Allstate and Foremost Signature handle driving record incidents in the same manner: offering the best rates to drivers with a clean record. The one offense that they do differ on is DUIs. While Allstate increases rates by nearly 100 percent for a DUI, Foremost Insurance only raises rates by about $20.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers who keep a clean record and avoid incidents on the road receive the best rates from insurance providers. Between Allstate and Foremost Signature, Allstate is significantly cheaper, with an average rate that is $70 lower than Foremost and less than the national average.

Driver Type Allstate Foremost Signature National Average Clean Record $54 $125 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

One of the lesser offenses a driver can commit is a speeding ticket. Depending on the severity of the speed, some insurance companies may only increase rates slightly, while others significantly raise policyholder premiums. Allstate falls in the middle, with an average of $70 per month. On the other hand, Foremost assesses the incidents more heavily, with an average of $157.

Driver Type Allstate Foremost Signature National Average Speeding Ticket $70 $157 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

At-fault accidents can significantly impact your rates unless your insurance provider has accident forgiveness. Allstate does raise rates for an accident; however, the $82 average is still below the national average. Foremost Signature’s monthly rates are much higher than the national average and come in at $230 per month.

Driving Type Allstate Foremost Signature National Average At-Fault Accident $82 $230 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Typically, a DUI holds the biggest penalty for drivers and comes with the most significant price increase. For example, Allstate rates jump from $54 to $102. However, that isn’t the case for Foremost Signature, where rates only increase by $18 per month.

Driver Type Allstate Foremost Signature National Average DUI $102 $143 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.