Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 11, 2022
Allstate vs. Foremost Signature: A Summary
You should choose a well-rounded company to purchase your policy from when it comes to auto insurance. Allstate and Foremost Signature are great options to consider, but it’s smart to compare car insurance companies beforehand to make sure you’re getting the best rate.
See how both insurance companies compare in relation to average monthly premium price and ICS below.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Allstate
|$58
|85
|Foremost Signature
|$128
|82
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Allstate
Allstate has built itself into one of the premier auto insurance companies in the industry—regularly scoring better in pricing and policy flexibility than other large insurers, such as Safeco, Farmers Insurance Group, Metlife, and AIG. Allstate also sets itself apart from the competition by offering unique coverage items, such as audio system coverage and new car replacement.
The company has improved significantly lately with its online shopping experience. In the past, the user experience was lackluster. However, the website has been revamped and is easy to navigate now, providing policyholders with the opportunity to file claims, pay bills, and add coverage all online.
Allstate is a great choice if you’re looking for a company with affordable pricing and customizable policies.
Pros
Industry leader for car insurance education, with a large market share
Solid insurance company with strong financial ratings
Multiple ways for policyholders to save, including bundling opportunities
Cons
Below-average satisfaction ratings
Most policies exclude roadside assistance
The company’s mobile app has low user experience scores
Foremost Signature
Foremost Signature has created a reputation for being a specialty insurance company that offers coverage to high-risk drivers. Another defining factor of the company is its commitment to personalized service—customers purchase coverage and file claims in person, with hundreds of independent agents available.
While the mission is to offer affordable coverage to drivers with a poor driving record, Foremost Signature can be an excellent option for other types of drivers, too. For instance, Foremost offers unique coverages, such as rental reimbursement and lowering deductible, that could make it appealing for drivers.
Overall, Foremost Signature is a great choice for all drivers, including motorists with incidents on their driving records.
Pros
Great option for high-risk drivers
Strong financial rankings
Positive sentiment among customers
Cons
Policies don’t include accident forgiveness
Customers can’t request a quote online
Underwriters rely heavily on credit scores when pricing rates
External Financial Strength Ratings
Often one of the best ways to determine the stability of an insurance company is to look at the financial rankings provided by independent agencies such as Moody’s and J.D. Power. Looking at five different rankings, Allstate was ranked higher in every category than Foremost Insurance.
|Rating Factor
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|Fitch
|A+
|A
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A
|Moody’s
|Aa3
|A3
|S&P
|AA-
|A-
|J.D. Power
|870
|839
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
With hundreds of options available, it’s important to understand each insurance company’s unique benefits. For instance, the Foremost Insurance Company is often one of the best choices for policyholders looking for a hassle-free claims process. On the other hand, Allstate is perfect for drivers who prefer a custom policy.
Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature: Which Is Cheaper?
Price-conscious drivers looking for the best rates should consider choosing Allstate over Foremost Signature. Allstate was the cheaper option between the two in every category and featured a lower monthly average for standard coverage options.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
When it comes to the cheapest automobile insurance rates, it’s hard to find a company offering more affordable coverage than Allstate. The insurance provider is generally one of the top three cheapest options for most subcategories. On the other hand, Foremost Signature generally doesn’t make it onto the list of cheap car insurance companies.
Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Age
Age and driving experience are two of the most significant factors that cause higher premiums for young drivers. Almost all insurance companies will start teenage drivers off with a higher average monthly rate until they gain more experience behind the wheel. The good news is that once a driver reaches their 20s, rates begin to decrease drastically.
This trend is visible with Allstate and Foremost Signature, where drivers in their 20s pay less than half the cost that teen drivers pay. Both organizations also offer the cheapest rates to drivers in their 50s.
|Age Group
|Allstate Avg. Auto Insurance Rates
|Foremost Signature Avg. Auto insurance Rates
|Teens
|$124
|$345
|20s
|$56
|$127
|30s
|$56
|$116
|40s
|$53
|$122
|50s
|$50
|$109
|60s
|$52
|$124
|70s
|$58
|$143
|80s
|$69
|$155
Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Gender
When an insurance agency decides to cover a new policyholder, it takes on a certain level of risk. The amount of risk each driver poses is often boiled down to different factors such as age, location, and driving history. Another factor that is often considered is the gender of the driver.
While the difference in rates tends only to be a couple of dollars, car insurance companies often offer better rates to women than men. The main reason for the discrepancy is that men are statistically more likely to have an incident on their record or file a claim. Both Allstate and Foremost Insurance acknowledge this notion and offer lower rates to female drivers.
Which is cheapest for men?
Male potential policyholders will find that Allstate insurance has cheaper monthly premiums for insurance coverage than Foremost Signature. Allstate is generally $70 cheaper than Foremost and is lower than the national average.
|Gender
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Men
|$59
|$129
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Female drivers choosing between Allstate and Foremost Signature for their car insurance policy should select Allstate. Not only does the company offer rates that are $70 less than Foremost, but they also beat the national average.
|Gender
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Women
|$56
|$127
|$78
Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Mileage
Depending on which insurance provider you get your policy through, you could receive a small discount for the amount of mileage you drive. For example, drivers who only use their car sparingly throughout the year and drive between 5,000 and 10,000 miles annually have lower rates with Foremost Signature. Allstate, however, doesn’t offer any low-mileage discounts.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Motorists who either drive for work or plan to put anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 miles on their vehicle annually should choose Allstate over Foremost Signature. Of the two insurance providers, Allstate is far less expensive, with an average monthly rate of $56, compared to Foremost Insurance, whose average monthly rate is $127.
|Annual Mileage Category
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$56
|$127
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Even though Foremost Signature has a low-mileage insurance product discount, Allstate is still the most affordable option for drivers that annually average between 5,000 and 10,000 miles. An Allstate policyholder pays $56 per month, while a Foremost policyholder pays $125 each month.
|Annual Mileage Category
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|5,000-10,000
|$56
|$125
|$78
Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Credit Score
Generally, your credit score helps secure a loan, but it can also help you save money on your car insurance. Since credit scores are often a good indicator of a driver’s ability to maintain a clean financial record, insurance companies see it as an important risk factor. Likewise, if a driver has a poor credit score, they could be more likely to lapse on their policy.
Both Allstate and Foremost Signature reward drivers with high credit scores by offering lower rates. The best rates often go to drivers with an excellent credit rating.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers who have kept a healthy credit history and currently fall within the excellent and good credit tiers should choose Allstate over Foremost Insurance for coverage. Overall, Allstate is considerably cheaper by about $60 and currently offers lower rates than the national average.
|Credit Tier
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Excellent
|$48
|$103
|$60
|Good
|$53
|$121
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Even with a less-than-stellar credit rating, drivers can still find affordable coverage with Allstate Insurance. The company has average rates ranging from $54 to $66 per month, nearly $100 less than Foremost Signature. Allstate is also once again cheaper than the national average.
|Credit Tier
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Average
|$54
|$125
|$78
|Poor
|$66
|$162
|$120
Compare Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance by Driving Record
A policyholder’s driving record can have a tremendous impact on their premiums each month. In fact, driving history is one of the few criteria that can cause a driver’s rates to increase by 50 percent within months.
It’s important to note that not all incidents on your driving record will affect your rates the same. For example, one speeding ticket is likely to increase your rates by $5 to $10, while a more serious offense, such as an at-fault accident, could make your premiums double in cost.
Both Allstate and Foremost Signature handle driving record incidents in the same manner: offering the best rates to drivers with a clean record. The one offense that they do differ on is DUIs. While Allstate increases rates by nearly 100 percent for a DUI, Foremost Insurance only raises rates by about $20.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Drivers who keep a clean record and avoid incidents on the road receive the best rates from insurance providers. Between Allstate and Foremost Signature, Allstate is significantly cheaper, with an average rate that is $70 lower than Foremost and less than the national average.
|Driver Type
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$54
|$125
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
One of the lesser offenses a driver can commit is a speeding ticket. Depending on the severity of the speed, some insurance companies may only increase rates slightly, while others significantly raise policyholder premiums. Allstate falls in the middle, with an average of $70 per month. On the other hand, Foremost assesses the incidents more heavily, with an average of $157.
|Driver Type
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$70
|$157
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
At-fault accidents can significantly impact your rates unless your insurance provider has accident forgiveness. Allstate does raise rates for an accident; however, the $82 average is still below the national average. Foremost Signature’s monthly rates are much higher than the national average and come in at $230 per month.
|Driving Type
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$82
|$230
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Typically, a DUI holds the biggest penalty for drivers and comes with the most significant price increase. For example, Allstate rates jump from $54 to $102. However, that isn’t the case for Foremost Signature, where rates only increase by $18 per month.
|Driver Type
|Allstate
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|DUI
|$102
|$143
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Allstate vs. Foremost Signature Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Allstate Discounts
Here are some of the most common discounts available through Allstate Insurance:
New car
Multi-policy (home insurance, life insurance, condo insurance, or renters insurance)
Smart student
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft device
Early signing
Responsible payer
EZ Pay Plan
Allstate eSmart
FullPay
Safe driving club
Foremost Signature Discounts
Here are some of the most common discounts available through Foremost Signature Insurance:
Passive restraint
Good student
Good driver
Anti-theft device
Student away at school
Organization/club discount
Multi-policy
Defensive driver
Antilock brakes
Loyalty
Multi-vehicle
Claims-free renewal
E-billing
Prepay
Early quote
Home owner
Accident-free
Young driver
Driving training
Online quote
Paid in full
Paperless
|Discount Type
|Allstate Insurance
|Foremost SIgnature Insurance
|Multi-policy
|Good student
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft device
|Early signing
|Responsible payer
|FullPay
|Safe driving
|New car
|EZ pay plan
|Allstate eSmart
|Passive restraint
|Student away at school
|Organization/club
|Loyalty
|Claims-free renewal
|E-billing
|Early quote
|Homeowners
|Accident-free
|Young driver
|Online quote
Our Methodology and How We Compared Allstate and Foremost Signature
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Comparing the average rates for Allstate and Foremost Signature, Allstate is the cheaper option. Its standard auto insurance policies are $70 cheaper than Foremost Insurance, but it also outperforms most of the competition when it comes to pricing.
To decide which of the two insurance providers is best, we looked at several criteria, including overall cost, satisfaction scores, and customer reviews. After reviewing the different factors, Allstate performed better in every category.
Finding the best car insurance for your current situation can be tricky, even with a guide like this. One of the best ways to compare Allstate and Foremost Signature and other options is to utilize an online car insurance comparison tool, where you can review multiple policies at once.