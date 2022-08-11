Compare Allstate vs. Erie: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 11, 2022
Allstate vs. Erie: A Summary
Allstate and Erie are two auto insurance companies with some of the better rankings in the industry. Since the two auto insurance providers differ in insurance coverage options and prices, check out Insurify’s car insurance comparison review below to see which company’s auto insurance policies, premiums, and coverage options best fit your needs as a policyholder.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Allstate Insurance
|$58
|85
|Erie Insurance
|$49
|85
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Allstate
As an auto insurance company with a ton of coverage options, Allstate is well known for helping drivers feel safe when on the road. From its outstanding roadside assistance to its accident forgiveness, Allstate is great for drivers prioritizing safety before anything else. The company even offers rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers for added assurance.
Pros
Cheaper-than-average auto insurance rates
Mobile app access to roadside assistance, insurance agents, towing, and more
Rideshare coverage options available
Cons
Difficult online claims service and low claims satisfaction ratings
Increase in insurance premiums over time
Erie
Erie is an insurance provider that places customer satisfaction first, providing auto insurance alongside business insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. Through auto insurance, Erie offers unique coverage options for item loss and glass repair. You can also bundle with renters insurance and homeowners insurance if you want more coverage and discounts.
Pros
Unique and comprehensive coverage options available
Amazing insurance claims process and customer service
Consistently competitive deductibles and rates
Cons
Insurance only available in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
Limited mobile app compared to other insurance providers
|Rating Factor
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|Fitch
|N/A
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A+
|Moody’s
|N/A
|Aa3
|S&P
|N/A
|AA-
|J.D. Power
|835
|870
Erie and Allstate aren’t on the list despite still being cheap options for certain types of drivers. Erie will always be the cheapest option for drivers living in its specific state ranges. While Allstate will cost a bit more, it is still a cheap option, especially for drivers with poor credit scores.
Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Age
Car insurance companies depend on a policyholder’s age to see how reliable a driver will be. Teen drivers pay more since they don’t have an extensive driving record. Prices drop with older drivers since their driving histories are a bit more predictable. Rates increase for drivers older than 60 since they become more of a risk once again.
Between Erie and Allstate, Erie is the cheapest option for all age ranges. The cost for teen drivers shows the largest price difference. With Erie, teenagers pay $85 while paying $124 with Allstate. Although other age ranges don’t have such a staggering price difference of $39, Erie is cheaper than Allstate by an average of $13.
|Age Group
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|Teen
|$85
|$124
|20s
|$48
|$56
|30s
|$42
|$56
|40s
|$38
|$52
|50s
|$36
|$49
|60s
|$38
|$52
|70s
|$45
|$57
|80s
|$51
|$69
Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Gender
Auto insurance companies use gender to determine car insurance rates, although certain states, like California and Pennsylvania, have outlawed the use of gender to gauge premiums. Women tend to pay less since insurance companies have determined them to be safer drivers than men. Learn about why men tend to pay more here.
With Allstate, men pay $59, which is slightly more than the $56 women pay with the same company. With Erie, men and women pay the exact same price of $48, making the auto insurance a great choice for couples and families.
Which is cheapest for men?
Between Erie and Allstate, Erie is the cheaper option for men, costing $48. Compared to Allstate’s $59, Erie’s a great choice for customers looking to save. Since Allstate is still significantly below the national average, the car insurance company is a great alternative if Erie isn’t available in your state.
|Gender
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|Men
|$48
|$59
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
For women, Erie is the cheaper option for auto insurance. Erie charges $48 a month, which is 14 percent cheaper than Allstate’s $56. And Erie and Allstate are both at least $20 cheaper than the national average.
|Gender
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|Women
|$48
|$56
|$78
Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Mileage
Mileage is a strong indicator of your potential risk as a driver. The more often you’re on the road, the higher the chance of an accident..
Allstate remains the same price for every mileage category, costing exactly $56. Erie costs $48 for nearly every category except for the 5,000 annual mileage category. Drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000 will pay $49. This slight increase probably comes from newer drivers just starting their journey on the road—nevertheless, the price difference is one dollar.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
For drivers with a higher mileage of 15,000 and 20,000, Erie will be the cheapest option. In both categories for Erie, drivers pay the same $48, while Allstate charges $56 for both mileages. Since Erie isn’t available everywhere in the U.S., Allstate becomes a strong alternative for drivers wanting a cheaper rate than the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$48
|$56
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
For drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000 and 10,000, Erie is still the cheapest option. Drivers with Erie pay $49 and $48 for 5,000 and 10,000, respectively, while Allstate drivers pay $56 for both.
|Annual Mileage
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|10,000
|$48
|$56
|$78
|5,000
|$49
|$56
|$78
Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Credit Score
According to the NAIC[1], insurance companies use credit scores to charge policyholders rates that align with their risk. Customers with an above-average credit score aren’t seen as a risk, paying less each month. An average or poor credit score suggests a riskier driver, justifying higher prices.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Erie is the cheapest option for drivers with excellent and good credit scores, costing $34 and $41, respectively. Even though Allstate costs $47 and $52 for excellent and good credit scores, the insurance company is still a great option for drivers who don’t live where Erie operates.
|Credit Tier
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|Excellent
|$34
|$47
|$60
|Good
|$41
|$52
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
For drivers with average credit scores, Erie remains the cheapest option, costing $48 while Allstate costs $54. Allstate becomes the cheaper option for policyholders with poor credit scores, costing $66 compared to Erie’s $95. That difference makes Allstate a great option for drivers with poor credit looking to save.
|Credit Tier
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|Average
|$48
|$54
|$78
|Poor
|$95
|$66
|$120
Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Driving Record
Auto insurance providers treat your past driving record as the clearest indicator of your risk on the road. While everyone makes a mistake every now and then, your driving record shows how often those mistakes happen, often showing how safe you’ll be in the future. With a clean driving record, you’ll pay $48 with Erie and $56 with Allstate.
If you don’t have a clean driving record, you can expect to pay a bit more each month, depending on your infraction. Since speeding tickets tend to happen more often, prices increase by a small margin, with Erie costing $55 and Allstate $70. Since car accidents require expensive repairs, prices increase to $65 with Erie and $82 with Allstate.
Drivers with DUIs are perhaps the most expensive liability for insurance providers. With a DUI, drivers tend to repeatedly receive speeding tickets and get into car accidents, costing nearly twice as much as the monthly rate for a clean driving record. Drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $86 with Erie and $102 with Allstate.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Erie’s the cheapest insurance option if you have a clean driving record. Erie costs $48 a month, which is somewhat cheaper than Allstate’s $56. Erie is a great option for those looking to save, while Allstate is still a reliable choice for those who want more flexible coverage options.
|Driver Type
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$48
|$56
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Erie insurance is the cheapest option for drivers with a speeding ticket. Erie costs $55 a month, while Allstate costs $70. Since both options are cheaper than the national average of $104, Allstate is still great for drivers wanting specific coverage for unique situations.
|Driver Type
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$55
|$70
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
For drivers with an at-fault accident of any kind, Erie will be the cheapest option, costing $65 compared to Allstate’s $82. Drivers looking to save should switch to Erie since it’s nearly half the national average of $113. Erie even offers first accident forgiveness, meaning you won’t be charged the first time you’re in an accident after being a customer for more than three years.
|Driver Type
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$65
|$82
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Although drivers with a DUI will pay the highest price of any driving infraction, Erie is still the cheapest option, costing $86. While Allstate charges $102 a month for drivers with a DUI, both insurance companies offer a range of discounts to balance out the high prices.
|Driver Type
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate Insurance
|National Average
|DUI
|$86
|$102
|$155
Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Allstate Discounts
New car
Bundling
Multi-policy
Smart Student
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft
Multi-policy
Early signing
Responsible payer
EZ Pay Plan
Paperless
FullPay
Safe Driving Club
Erie Discounts
Safe driver
Car safety equipment
Airbags
Anti-theft devices
Antilock brakes
Passive restraint
Multi-car
Reduced usage
Young driver
Annual payment
Bundling
Rate Lock
Multi-policy
First accident forgiveness
Diminishing deductible
Vehicle storage
Youthful driver longevity
Driving training
College student
|Discount
|Erie Insurance
|Allstate
|Bundling
|Multi-car
|Young driver training
|College student
|Auto safety equipment
|Anti-theft devices
|Multi-policy
|Passive restraint
|Safe driving
|Antilock brakes
|Airbags
|New car
|Paperless
|Early signing
|Responsible payer
|Smart Student
|Smart payments
|Paid in full
|Reduced usage
|Annual payment
|Rate lock
|First accident forgiveness
|Diminishing deductible
|Vehicle storage
|Youthful driver longevity
Our Methodology and How We Compared Allstate and Erie
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Between the two insurance providers, Erie will be the cheapest option. With rates nearly half the national average, drivers with Erie consistently pay less than Allstate. Even though Allstate is cheaper for drivers with poor credit, Erie is still the cheapest choice overall despite not operating in most states.
Erie is the best option for drivers looking for unique coverage options while trying to save. Policyholders with a less-than-stellar driving record will be thankful for Erie’s unique coverage options, like first accident forgiveness and glass repair. Allstate is still best for drivers looking for more comprehensive coverage, particularly if Erie isn’t available in their state.
To compare Allstate with Erie and other car insurance options, check out Insurify’s quote comparison tool. With our AI-powered comparison tool, you can do an easy side-by-side analysis of various insurance quotes to see which fits your exact needs.n
