Compare Allstate vs. Erie: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated August 11, 2022

Allstate vs. Erie: A Summary

Allstate and Erie are two auto insurance companies with some of the better rankings in the industry. Since the two auto insurance providers differ in insurance coverage options and prices, check out Insurify’s car insurance comparison review below to see which company’s auto insurance policies, premiums, and coverage options best fit your needs as a policyholder.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Allstate Insurance$5885
Erie Insurance$4985
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Allstate

As an auto insurance company with a ton of coverage options, Allstate is well known for helping drivers feel safe when on the road. From its outstanding roadside assistance to its accident forgiveness, Allstate is great for drivers prioritizing safety before anything else. The company even offers rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers for added assurance.

Pros

  • Cheaper-than-average auto insurance rates

  • Mobile app access to roadside assistance, insurance agents, towing, and more

  • Rideshare coverage options available

Cons

  • Difficult online claims service and low claims satisfaction ratings

  • Increase in insurance premiums over time

Erie

Erie is an insurance provider that places customer satisfaction first, providing auto insurance alongside business insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. Through auto insurance, Erie offers unique coverage options for item loss and glass repair. You can also bundle with renters insurance and homeowners insurance if you want more coverage and discounts.

Pros

  • Unique and comprehensive coverage options available

  • Amazing insurance claims process and customer service

  • Consistently competitive deductibles and rates

Cons

  • Insurance only available in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

  • Limited mobile app compared to other insurance providers

Rating FactorErie InsuranceAllstate Insurance
FitchN/AA+
A.M. BestA+A+
Moody’sN/AAa3
S&PN/AAA-
J.D. Power835870

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Although Allstate and Erie aren’t on the list, the two insurance companies can still be a great fit for certain types of drivers. Erie’s a great choice for drivers looking to save the most on car insurance since it’s consistently cheaper than other insurance options. However, since Erie isn’t available in every state, Allstate is best for drivers wanting more universal coverage.

Compare Allstate vs. Erie: Which Is Cheaper?

Erie will be the cheapest option for most drivers. Whether you’ve got an average credit score or some infractions on your driving record, Erie will cost half the price of the national averages. Allstate, however, becomes the cheapest option for drivers with a poor credit score.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Erie and Allstate aren’t on the list despite still being cheap options for certain types of drivers. Erie will always be the cheapest option for drivers living in its specific state ranges. While Allstate will cost a bit more, it is still a cheap option, especially for drivers with poor credit scores.

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies depend on a policyholder’s age to see how reliable a driver will be. Teen drivers pay more since they don’t have an extensive driving record. Prices drop with older drivers since their driving histories are a bit more predictable. Rates increase for drivers older than 60 since they become more of a risk once again.

Between Erie and Allstate, Erie is the cheapest option for all age ranges. The cost for teen drivers shows the largest price difference. With Erie, teenagers pay $85 while paying $124 with Allstate. Although other age ranges don’t have such a staggering price difference of $39, Erie is cheaper than Allstate by an average of $13.

Age GroupErie InsuranceAllstate Insurance
Teen$85$124
20s$48$56
30s$42$56
40s$38$52
50s$36$49
60s$38$52
70s$45$57
80s$51$69
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Gender

Auto insurance companies use gender to determine car insurance rates, although certain states, like California and Pennsylvania, have outlawed the use of gender to gauge premiums. Women tend to pay less since insurance companies have determined them to be safer drivers than men. Learn about why men tend to pay more here.

With Allstate, men pay $59, which is slightly more than the $56 women pay with the same company. With Erie, men and women pay the exact same price of $48, making the auto insurance a great choice for couples and families.

Which is cheapest for men?

Between Erie and Allstate, Erie is the cheaper option for men, costing $48. Compared to Allstate’s $59, Erie’s a great choice for customers looking to save. Since Allstate is still significantly below the national average, the car insurance company is a great alternative if Erie isn’t available in your state.

GenderErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
Men$48$59$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, Erie is the cheaper option for auto insurance. Erie charges $48 a month, which is 14 percent cheaper than Allstate’s $56. And Erie and Allstate are both at least $20 cheaper than the national average.

GenderErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
Women$48$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Mileage

Mileage is a strong indicator of your potential risk as a driver. The more often you’re on the road, the higher the chance of an accident..

Allstate remains the same price for every mileage category, costing exactly $56. Erie costs $48 for nearly every category except for the 5,000 annual mileage category. Drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000 will pay $49. This slight increase probably comes from newer drivers just starting their journey on the road—nevertheless, the price difference is one dollar.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For drivers with a higher mileage of 15,000 and 20,000, Erie will be the cheapest option. In both categories for Erie, drivers pay the same $48, while Allstate charges $56 for both mileages. Since Erie isn’t available everywhere in the U.S., Allstate becomes a strong alternative for drivers wanting a cheaper rate than the national average.

Annual MileageErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
15,000-20,000$48$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000 and 10,000, Erie is still the cheapest option. Drivers with Erie pay $49 and $48 for 5,000 and 10,000, respectively, while Allstate drivers pay $56 for both.

Annual MileageErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
10,000$48$56$78
5,000$49$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Credit Score

According to the NAIC[1], insurance companies use credit scores to charge policyholders rates that align with their risk. Customers with an above-average credit score aren’t seen as a risk, paying less each month. An average or poor credit score suggests a riskier driver, justifying higher prices.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Erie is the cheapest option for drivers with excellent and good credit scores, costing $34 and $41, respectively. Even though Allstate costs $47 and $52 for excellent and good credit scores, the insurance company is still a great option for drivers who don’t live where Erie operates.

Credit TierErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
Excellent$34$47$60
Good$41$52$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with average credit scores, Erie remains the cheapest option, costing $48 while Allstate costs $54. Allstate becomes the cheaper option for policyholders with poor credit scores, costing $66 compared to Erie’s $95. That difference makes Allstate a great option for drivers with poor credit looking to save.

Credit TierErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
Average$48$54$78
Poor$95$66$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Driving Record

Auto insurance providers treat your past driving record as the clearest indicator of your risk on the road. While everyone makes a mistake every now and then, your driving record shows how often those mistakes happen, often showing how safe you’ll be in the future. With a clean driving record, you’ll pay $48 with Erie and $56 with Allstate.

If you don’t have a clean driving record, you can expect to pay a bit more each month, depending on your infraction. Since speeding tickets tend to happen more often, prices increase by a small margin, with Erie costing $55 and Allstate $70. Since car accidents require expensive repairs, prices increase to $65 with Erie and $82 with Allstate.

Drivers with DUIs are perhaps the most expensive liability for insurance providers. With a DUI, drivers tend to repeatedly receive speeding tickets and get into car accidents, costing nearly twice as much as the monthly rate for a clean driving record. Drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $86 with Erie and $102 with Allstate.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Erie’s the cheapest insurance option if you have a clean driving record. Erie costs $48 a month, which is somewhat cheaper than Allstate’s $56. Erie is a great option for those looking to save, while Allstate is still a reliable choice for those who want more flexible coverage options.

Driver TypeErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
Clean Record$48$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Erie insurance is the cheapest option for drivers with a speeding ticket. Erie costs $55 a month, while Allstate costs $70. Since both options are cheaper than the national average of $104, Allstate is still great for drivers wanting specific coverage for unique situations.

Driver TypeErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
Speeding Ticket$55$70$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

For drivers with an at-fault accident of any kind, Erie will be the cheapest option, costing $65 compared to Allstate’s $82. Drivers looking to save should switch to Erie since it’s nearly half the national average of $113. Erie even offers first accident forgiveness, meaning you won’t be charged the first time you’re in an accident after being a customer for more than three years.

Driver TypeErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
At-Fault Accident$65$82$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Although drivers with a DUI will pay the highest price of any driving infraction, Erie is still the cheapest option, costing $86. While Allstate charges $102 a month for drivers with a DUI, both insurance companies offer a range of discounts to balance out the high prices.

Driver TypeErie InsuranceAllstate InsuranceNational Average
DUI$86$102$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Allstate Discounts

  • New car

  • Bundling

  • Multi-policy

  • Smart Student

  • Antilock brakes

  • Anti-theft

  • Multi-policy

  • Early signing

  • Responsible payer

  • EZ Pay Plan

  • Paperless

  • FullPay

  • Safe Driving Club

Erie Discounts

  • Safe driver

  • Car safety equipment

  • Airbags

  • Anti-theft devices

  • Antilock brakes

  • Passive restraint

  • Multi-car

  • Reduced usage

  • Young driver

  • Annual payment

  • Bundling

  • Rate Lock

  • Multi-policy

  • First accident forgiveness

  • Diminishing deductible

  • Vehicle storage

  • Youthful driver longevity

  • Driving training

  • College student

DiscountErie InsuranceAllstate
Bundling
Multi-car
Young driver training
College student
Auto safety equipment
Anti-theft devices
Multi-policy
Passive restraint
Safe driving
Antilock brakes
Airbags
New car
Paperless
Early signing
Responsible payer
Smart Student
Smart payments
Paid in full
Reduced usage
Annual payment
Rate lock
First accident forgiveness
Diminishing deductible
Vehicle storage
Youthful driver longevity

Our Methodology and How We Compared Allstate and Erie

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Between the two insurance providers, Erie will be the cheapest option. With rates nearly half the national average, drivers with Erie consistently pay less than Allstate. Even though Allstate is cheaper for drivers with poor credit, Erie is still the cheapest choice overall despite not operating in most states.

  • Erie is the best option for drivers looking for unique coverage options while trying to save. Policyholders with a less-than-stellar driving record will be thankful for Erie’s unique coverage options, like first accident forgiveness and glass repair. Allstate is still best for drivers looking for more comprehensive coverage, particularly if Erie isn’t available in their state.

  • To compare Allstate with Erie and other car insurance options, check out Insurify’s quote comparison tool. With our AI-powered comparison tool, you can do an easy side-by-side analysis of various insurance quotes to see which fits your exact needs.n

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit Based Insurance Scores." Accessed August 5, 2022
