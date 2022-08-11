Compare Allstate vs. Erie: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Allstate vs. Erie: Which Is Cheaper?

Erie will be the cheapest option for most drivers. Whether you’ve got an average credit score or some infractions on your driving record, Erie will cost half the price of the national averages. Allstate, however, becomes the cheapest option for drivers with a poor credit score.

Erie and Allstate aren’t on the list despite still being cheap options for certain types of drivers. Erie will always be the cheapest option for drivers living in its specific state ranges. While Allstate will cost a bit more, it is still a cheap option, especially for drivers with poor credit scores.

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies depend on a policyholder’s age to see how reliable a driver will be. Teen drivers pay more since they don’t have an extensive driving record. Prices drop with older drivers since their driving histories are a bit more predictable. Rates increase for drivers older than 60 since they become more of a risk once again.

Between Erie and Allstate, Erie is the cheapest option for all age ranges. The cost for teen drivers shows the largest price difference. With Erie, teenagers pay $85 while paying $124 with Allstate. Although other age ranges don’t have such a staggering price difference of $39, Erie is cheaper than Allstate by an average of $13.

Age Group Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance Teen $85 $124 20s $48 $56 30s $42 $56 40s $38 $52 50s $36 $49 60s $38 $52 70s $45 $57 80s $51 $69

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Gender

Auto insurance companies use gender to determine car insurance rates, although certain states, like California and Pennsylvania, have outlawed the use of gender to gauge premiums. Women tend to pay less since insurance companies have determined them to be safer drivers than men. Learn about why men tend to pay more here.

With Allstate, men pay $59, which is slightly more than the $56 women pay with the same company. With Erie, men and women pay the exact same price of $48, making the auto insurance a great choice for couples and families.

Which is cheapest for men?

Between Erie and Allstate, Erie is the cheaper option for men, costing $48. Compared to Allstate’s $59, Erie’s a great choice for customers looking to save. Since Allstate is still significantly below the national average, the car insurance company is a great alternative if Erie isn’t available in your state.

Gender Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average Men $48 $59 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, Erie is the cheaper option for auto insurance. Erie charges $48 a month, which is 14 percent cheaper than Allstate’s $56. And Erie and Allstate are both at least $20 cheaper than the national average.

Gender Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average Women $48 $56 $78

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Mileage

Mileage is a strong indicator of your potential risk as a driver. The more often you’re on the road, the higher the chance of an accident..

Allstate remains the same price for every mileage category, costing exactly $56. Erie costs $48 for nearly every category except for the 5,000 annual mileage category. Drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000 will pay $49. This slight increase probably comes from newer drivers just starting their journey on the road—nevertheless, the price difference is one dollar.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For drivers with a higher mileage of 15,000 and 20,000, Erie will be the cheapest option. In both categories for Erie, drivers pay the same $48, while Allstate charges $56 for both mileages. Since Erie isn’t available everywhere in the U.S., Allstate becomes a strong alternative for drivers wanting a cheaper rate than the national average.

Annual Mileage Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average 15,000-20,000 $48 $56 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000 and 10,000, Erie is still the cheapest option. Drivers with Erie pay $49 and $48 for 5,000 and 10,000, respectively, while Allstate drivers pay $56 for both.

Annual Mileage Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average 10,000 $48 $56 $78 5,000 $49 $56 $78

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Credit Score

According to the NAIC[1], insurance companies use credit scores to charge policyholders rates that align with their risk. Customers with an above-average credit score aren’t seen as a risk, paying less each month. An average or poor credit score suggests a riskier driver, justifying higher prices.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Erie is the cheapest option for drivers with excellent and good credit scores, costing $34 and $41, respectively. Even though Allstate costs $47 and $52 for excellent and good credit scores, the insurance company is still a great option for drivers who don’t live where Erie operates.

Credit Tier Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average Excellent $34 $47 $60 Good $41 $52 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with average credit scores, Erie remains the cheapest option, costing $48 while Allstate costs $54. Allstate becomes the cheaper option for policyholders with poor credit scores, costing $66 compared to Erie’s $95. That difference makes Allstate a great option for drivers with poor credit looking to save.

Credit Tier Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average Average $48 $54 $78 Poor $95 $66 $120

Compare Allstate vs. Erie Car Insurance by Driving Record

Auto insurance providers treat your past driving record as the clearest indicator of your risk on the road. While everyone makes a mistake every now and then, your driving record shows how often those mistakes happen, often showing how safe you’ll be in the future. With a clean driving record, you’ll pay $48 with Erie and $56 with Allstate.

If you don’t have a clean driving record, you can expect to pay a bit more each month, depending on your infraction. Since speeding tickets tend to happen more often, prices increase by a small margin, with Erie costing $55 and Allstate $70. Since car accidents require expensive repairs, prices increase to $65 with Erie and $82 with Allstate.

Drivers with DUIs are perhaps the most expensive liability for insurance providers. With a DUI, drivers tend to repeatedly receive speeding tickets and get into car accidents, costing nearly twice as much as the monthly rate for a clean driving record. Drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $86 with Erie and $102 with Allstate.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Erie’s the cheapest insurance option if you have a clean driving record. Erie costs $48 a month, which is somewhat cheaper than Allstate’s $56. Erie is a great option for those looking to save, while Allstate is still a reliable choice for those who want more flexible coverage options.

Driver Type Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average Clean Record $48 $56 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Erie insurance is the cheapest option for drivers with a speeding ticket. Erie costs $55 a month, while Allstate costs $70. Since both options are cheaper than the national average of $104, Allstate is still great for drivers wanting specific coverage for unique situations.

Driver Type Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average Speeding Ticket $55 $70 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

For drivers with an at-fault accident of any kind, Erie will be the cheapest option, costing $65 compared to Allstate’s $82. Drivers looking to save should switch to Erie since it’s nearly half the national average of $113. Erie even offers first accident forgiveness, meaning you won’t be charged the first time you’re in an accident after being a customer for more than three years.

Driver Type Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average At-Fault Accident $65 $82 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Although drivers with a DUI will pay the highest price of any driving infraction, Erie is still the cheapest option, costing $86. While Allstate charges $102 a month for drivers with a DUI, both insurance companies offer a range of discounts to balance out the high prices.

Driver Type Erie Insurance Allstate Insurance National Average DUI $86 $102 $155

