Compare Allstate vs. American Family: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Allstate vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper?

Compared to Allstate’s monthly rates, American Family is slightly more expensive in some categories while also being cheaper in others. American Family is cheaper for drivers that fit specific categories, such as drivers with good credit. Nevertheless, Allstate is slightly cheaper than American Family in most other categories, such as with teen drivers.

Although American Family and Allstate aren’t on the list above, the two car insurance companies are still cheaper for certain types of drivers. With Allstate, drivers of most ages will pay a bit less than if they signed up with American Family. On the other hand, American Family will be slightly cheaper for women drivers in the same age groups.

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies use age to see if you’ll be a safe driver. Younger drivers pay a higher rate since they’re more likely to be a driving risk. Rates lower as a driver gets older since insurance companies now have a better grasp of their driving record. Drivers over the age of 60 can expect some price increases since they tend to have less-than-stellar driving habits.

Between the two car insurance companies, Allstate tends to be the cheaper option for most age ranges. While J.D. Power ranks American Family higher than Allstate in customer satisfaction and overall financial strength, Allstate is still a great option for newer drivers looking to save on auto insurance. Teens pay $124 with Allstate, compared to American Family’s $159.

Age Group Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance Teen $124 $159 20s $56 $55 30s $56 $59 40s $52 $54 50s $49 $50 60s $52 $50 70s $57 $65 80s $69 $75

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Gender

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners[1], gender is another important indicator of driving risk. Since men tend to have a more reckless driving record, they pay a bit more than women. However, it’s important to note that the NAIC mentions other factors used to determine your car insurance rates, such as mileage and credit score.

Although men will pay more for auto insurance with Allstate and American Family, the price differences are still quite small. For Allstate, men will pay $59, and women will pay $56. With American Family, the price difference is slight as well, with men paying $61 and women paying $55.

Which is cheapest for men?

Between Allstate and American Family, Allstate is the cheaper option for men. Men will only pay $59 with Allstate, compared to the $61 paid to American Family. The price difference is only a small $2, while both insurers are still cheaper than the national average.

Gender Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average Men $59 $61 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, American Family is only $55, making it the cheaper option. Although Allstate is technically more expensive at $56, the two car insurance companies are still very much below the national average of $77.

Gender Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average Women $56 $55 $78

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance companies use annual mileage to measure the amount of risk a vehicle may have in the future. Drivers with a higher mileage pay more since they are a higher risk as time goes on. Insurance companies offer pay-per-mile options to help balance out the higher price. Check the Insurify page on pay-per mile car insurance to see what works for you.

Allstate remains the same price at $56 for every mileage category, making the car insurance company a great option for policyholders looking for reliable costs. American Family also mostly remains the same price, at $55 for every mileage category except for those with an annual mileage of 5,000, where the price increases to $56. Both insurers are below the national average, making them strong choices for drivers wanting to save.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Between American Family and Allstate, American Family is the cheaper option, despite costing only $1 less than Allstate. American Family costs $55 for both 20,000 and 15,000 miles a year, while Allstate costs $56 for 20,000 and 15,000 miles a year.

Gender Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average 15,000-20,000 $56 $55 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

The prices for low mileage are quite similar to the prices for high mileage. For drivers with an annual mileage of 10,000, American Family will be the cheapest option, at $55. For drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000, both Allstate and American Family remain at the same price of $56.

Gender Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average 10,000 $56 $55 $78 5,000 $56 $56 $78

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurance companies use credit scores to gauge how often a driver will file a claim in the future. Drivers with good and excellent credit scores tend to pay less since they are less likely to file a claim with their insurance provider. Drivers with average and poor credit scores pay higher rates since they tend to have a varied driving record and file more claims with their insurance provider.

Between the two insurance companies, prices usually fall nearly $20 below the national average. American Family usually becomes the cheaper option for excellent and good credit scores, chiming in at $47 and $52, respectively. For average and poor credit scores, Allstate becomes the cheaper option, at $54 and $66.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For those with excellent credit scores, American Family’s $44 will be the cheaper option compared to Allstate’s price of $47. However, for good credit scores, the two insurers both cost $52, which is nearly $20 cheaper than the national average.

Credit Tier Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average Excellent $47 $44 $60 Good $52 $52 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with average credit, Allstate is the cheaper option, at $54, while American Family costs a few dollars more at $56. Allstate is also much cheaper for those with poor credit, costing $66 per month compared to American Family’s $85.

Credit Tier Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average Average $54 $56 $77 Poor $66 $85 $120

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is the strongest indicator of your liability for insurance companies. Drivers without any DUIs, speeding tickets, or fault accidents can expect to pay a relatively cheaper price than those with infractions in their driving histories. If you have infractions on your driving record, you can use the Insurify quote-comparison tool to still find decent savings on insurance.

Allstate and American Family both cost the same price, being $56 for drivers with a clean record. Allstate is the cheaper option for those with a speeding ticket and accident, costing $70 and $82, respectively. American Family is the cheaper option for drivers with a DUI, costing $93 per month, instead of Allstate’s $102.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Both Allstate and American Family will cost $56 for drivers with a clean record. Both insurers are nearly 10 percent cheaper than the national average rate of $77, making them a cheaper option than most other insurance companies.

Driver Type Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average Clean Record $56 $56 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

For drivers with a speeding ticket, Allstate is the cheaper option, costing $70 a month compared to American Family’s $76. Both are also nearly 30 percent cheaper than the national average price of $104.

Driver Type Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average Speeding Ticket $70 $76 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

For drivers with accidents on their driving record, prices will increase greatly compared to the other categories with less severe infractions. Allstate is still the cheaper option, at $82, compared to American Family’s $94, making Allstate the best option for drivers with a history of these infractions on their record.

Driver Type Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average At-Fault Accident $82 $94 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your driving record will significantly increase the monthly rate. Even with the higher prices, American Family is still the cheaper option at $93. Although Allstate, at $102, costs more than American Insurance, both cost much less than the national average of $155.

Driver Type Allstate Insurance American Family Insurance National Average DUI $102 $93 $155

