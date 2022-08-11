4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Allstate vs. American Family: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Ariel N. Banayan is a personal finance writer and editor. He received an MA in English and an MFA in creative writing from Chapman University, where he taught rhetoric and composition before switching to content writing.
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago.

Updated August 11, 2022

Allstate vs. American Family: A Summary

Allstate and American Family Insurance are two great choices for drivers looking to switch and save on auto insurance. Both car insurance companies offer many insurance coverage options and great car insurance rates. Read more below to compare car insurance carriers and find out which provider best fits your needs.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite Score
Allstate$5885
American Family Insurance$5989
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Allstate

With nearly 80 years of experience in the industry, Allstate offers a variety of insurance policies and premiums to prioritize safety and customer satisfaction. From its well-known roadside assistance to accident forgiveness, this insurance provider offers a number of discounts and bonuses for policyholders, especially if they are considered safe drivers.

Pros

  • Offers good student, good driver, and other safe driver perks

  • Cheaper-than-average auto insurance rates

  • Versatile mobile app to access Drivewise, roadside assistance, and more

Cons

  • Difficult online claims service

  • Increase in premiums over time

American Family

American Family is also well known for its discounts and customer satisfaction ratings. The insurance provider offers strong coverage options for newer drivers without an extensive driving history. Drivers can also bundle auto insurance with home insurance and life insurance policies.

Pros

  • Bundling options for homeowners, renters

  • Driver discounts based on driving habit and car usage telematics

  • Reduced deductibles for safe drivers

Not the best option for

  • Available only in specific states

  • Auto insurance rate increases over time

Rating FactorAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family Insurance
FitchA+N/A
A.M. BestA+A
Moody’sAa3N/A
S&PAA-A
J.D. Power870899

The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite Score
1Clearcover
Best Overall		$13597
2Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers		$19989
3American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers		$23489
4Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit		$18686
5Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage		$23985
6Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims		$15982
7Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness		$24182
8Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service		$23281
9Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers		$14780
10Travelers
Best for Young Drivers		$16380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

While Allstate isn’t on the list, American Family is highly ranked for policyholders with teen drivers, thanks to its low insurance rates for that age group. The insurance company also offers safe driver discounts for cars equipped with antilock brakes and factory-installed airbags, making American Family a strong option for drivers prioritizing safety.

Compare Allstate vs. American Family: Which Is Cheaper?

Compared to Allstate’s monthly rates, American Family is slightly more expensive in some categories while also being cheaper in others. American Family is cheaper for drivers that fit specific categories, such as drivers with good credit. Nevertheless, Allstate is slightly cheaper than American Family in most other categories, such as with teen drivers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICS
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Although American Family and Allstate aren’t on the list above, the two car insurance companies are still cheaper for certain types of drivers. With Allstate, drivers of most ages will pay a bit less than if they signed up with American Family. On the other hand, American Family will be slightly cheaper for women drivers in the same age groups.

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Age

Car insurance companies use age to see if you’ll be a safe driver. Younger drivers pay a higher rate since they’re more likely to be a driving risk. Rates lower as a driver gets older since insurance companies now have a better grasp of their driving record. Drivers over the age of 60 can expect some price increases since they tend to have less-than-stellar driving habits.

Between the two car insurance companies, Allstate tends to be the cheaper option for most age ranges. While J.D. Power ranks American Family higher than Allstate in customer satisfaction and overall financial strength, Allstate is still a great option for newer drivers looking to save on auto insurance. Teens pay $124 with Allstate, compared to American Family’s $159.

Age GroupAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family Insurance
Teen$124$159
20s$56$55
30s$56$59
40s$52$54
50s$49$50
60s$52$50
70s$57$65
80s$69$75
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Gender

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners[1], gender is another important indicator of driving risk. Since men tend to have a more reckless driving record, they pay a bit more than women. However, it’s important to note that the NAIC mentions other factors used to determine your car insurance rates, such as mileage and credit score.

Although men will pay more for auto insurance with Allstate and American Family, the price differences are still quite small. For Allstate, men will pay $59, and women will pay $56. With American Family, the price difference is slight as well, with men paying $61 and women paying $55.

Which is cheapest for men?

Between Allstate and American Family, Allstate is the cheaper option for men. Men will only pay $59 with Allstate, compared to the $61 paid to American Family. The price difference is only a small $2, while both insurers are still cheaper than the national average.

GenderAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
Men$59$61$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, American Family is only $55, making it the cheaper option. Although Allstate is technically more expensive at $56, the two car insurance companies are still very much below the national average of $77.

GenderAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
Women$56$55$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance companies use annual mileage to measure the amount of risk a vehicle may have in the future. Drivers with a higher mileage pay more since they are a higher risk as time goes on. Insurance companies offer pay-per-mile options to help balance out the higher price. Check the Insurify page on pay-per mile car insurance to see what works for you.

Allstate remains the same price at $56 for every mileage category, making the car insurance company a great option for policyholders looking for reliable costs. American Family also mostly remains the same price, at $55 for every mileage category except for those with an annual mileage of 5,000, where the price increases to $56. Both insurers are below the national average, making them strong choices for drivers wanting to save.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Between American Family and Allstate, American Family is the cheaper option, despite costing only $1 less than Allstate. American Family costs $55 for both 20,000 and 15,000 miles a year, while Allstate costs $56 for 20,000 and 15,000 miles a year.

GenderAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
15,000-20,000$56$55$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

The prices for low mileage are quite similar to the prices for high mileage. For drivers with an annual mileage of 10,000, American Family will be the cheapest option, at $55. For drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000, both Allstate and American Family remain at the same price of $56.

GenderAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
10,000$56$55$78
5,000$56$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurance companies use credit scores to gauge how often a driver will file a claim in the future. Drivers with good and excellent credit scores tend to pay less since they are less likely to file a claim with their insurance provider. Drivers with average and poor credit scores pay higher rates since they tend to have a varied driving record and file more claims with their insurance provider.

Between the two insurance companies, prices usually fall nearly $20 below the national average. American Family usually becomes the cheaper option for excellent and good credit scores, chiming in at $47 and $52, respectively. For average and poor credit scores, Allstate becomes the cheaper option, at $54 and $66.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For those with excellent credit scores, American Family’s $44 will be the cheaper option compared to Allstate’s price of $47. However, for good credit scores, the two insurers both cost $52, which is nearly $20 cheaper than the national average.

Credit TierAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
Excellent$47$44$60
Good$52$52$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with average credit, Allstate is the cheaper option, at $54, while American Family costs a few dollars more at $56. Allstate is also much cheaper for those with poor credit, costing $66 per month compared to American Family’s $85.

Credit TierAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
Average$54$56$77
Poor$66$85$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is the strongest indicator of your liability for insurance companies. Drivers without any DUIs, speeding tickets, or fault accidents can expect to pay a relatively cheaper price than those with infractions in their driving histories. If you have infractions on your driving record, you can use the Insurify quote-comparison tool to still find decent savings on insurance.

Allstate and American Family both cost the same price, being $56 for drivers with a clean record. Allstate is the cheaper option for those with a speeding ticket and accident, costing $70 and $82, respectively. American Family is the cheaper option for drivers with a DUI, costing $93 per month, instead of Allstate’s $102.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Both Allstate and American Family will cost $56 for drivers with a clean record. Both insurers are nearly 10 percent cheaper than the national average rate of $77, making them a cheaper option than most other insurance companies.

Driver TypeAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
Clean Record$56$56$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

For drivers with a speeding ticket, Allstate is the cheaper option, costing $70 a month compared to American Family’s $76. Both are also nearly 30 percent cheaper than the national average price of $104.

Driver TypeAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
Speeding Ticket$70$76$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

For drivers with accidents on their driving record, prices will increase greatly compared to the other categories with less severe infractions. Allstate is still the cheaper option, at $82, compared to American Family’s $94, making Allstate the best option for drivers with a history of these infractions on their record.

Driver TypeAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
At-Fault Accident$82$94$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your driving record will significantly increase the monthly rate. Even with the higher prices, American Family is still the cheaper option at $93. Although Allstate, at $102, costs more than American Insurance, both cost much less than the national average of $155.

Driver TypeAllstate InsuranceAmerican Family InsuranceNational Average
DUI$102$93$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Allstate vs. American Family Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Allstate Discounts

  • New car

  • Bundling

  • Multi-policy

  • Smart Student

  • Antilock brakes

  • Anti-theft

  • Multi-policy

  • Early signing

  • Responsible payer

  • EZ Pay Plan

  • Paperless

  • FullPay

  • Safe Driving Club

American Family Discounts

  • Defensive driver

  • Good student

  • Teen Safe Driver

  • Low mileage

  • Know Your Drive

  • Away at school

  • Young volunteer

  • Generational

  • Bundling

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Low mileage

  • Early bird

  • Loyalty

  • Smart payments

  • Steer Into Savings

  • Auto safety equipment

  • Autopay

  • Customer full pay

  • Paperless

DiscountAllstateAmerican Family
Loyalty
Defensive driver
Bundling
Multi-car
Young driver training
Good student
Smart Student
Responsible payer
Away at school
Young volunteer
Low mileage
Know Your Drive
Early signing
Smart payments
Multi-policy
Early bird
Steer Into Savings
Generational
Auto safety equipment
New car
Safe driving
Paid in full
Autopay
Paperless
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft
Passive restraint

Our Methodology and How We Compared Allstate and American Family

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Between the two insurance companies, Allstate will mostly be the cheapest option, depending on the policyholder’s driving record. For newer drivers with a clean driving record, Allstate will be the cheaper option. For American Family, drivers who qualify for their many discounts will be saving more per month, making it the cheaper option at times.

  • Since both insurance companies have similar rates for different categories, the answer to this question depends on your own situation and driving record. For safe drivers who don’t need to rely on discounts to save, Allstate is the best option. However, for drivers with a less-than-stellar driving record looking for a ton of discounts, American Family is a better option.

  • To compare Allstate and American Family with more insurance options, use Insurify for instant car insurance quote comparison. Through Insurify’s AI-powered tool, you can inspect each car insurance quote in a side-by-side analysis to easily discover which auto insurance would fit your budget and needs.

