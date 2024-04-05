Cincinnati Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Cincinnati Insurance is an Ohio-based insurance company that offers a variety of insurance products in all 50 U.S. states. Founded in 1950, the company boasts strong ratings in both financial strength and customer service.
Cincinnati Insurance tends to have higher car insurance rates and fewer discounts than other insurers on the market. So it’s important to compare rates with other insurers in your area to help ensure you get the best deal.
Quick Facts
Cincinnati Insurance offers standard car insurance, plus antique car and gap coverage.
The company has high ratings for financial strength and customer service.
You can save up to 18% through RideWell, the company’s safe driving program.
How Cincinnati Insurance compares to other insurance companies
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
Not rated
Compared to its competitors, Cincinnati Insurance rates higher in customer service and is more widely available. The company offers various insurance products across all 50 states. It also boasts a strong financial rating from AM Best, giving policyholders confidence the organization is financially stable and able to pay out its claims.[1]
Cincinnati Insurance’s rates tend to be higher than other comparable insurers. It also offers fewer discounts than some companies. But its RideWell program can help you save, as well as its discounts for new students and bundling home and auto.
Factor
How Cincinnati Insurance Compares
Rates
Higher
Customer service
Better than competitors
Discounts
Fewer than competitors
Availability
More than competitors
Financial strength
Stronger than competitors
Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.
We rate each company on a 1-to-5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.
Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.
Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.
Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the U.S., as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.
Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.
Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.
How Cincinnati Insurance rates compare to competitors
Cincinnati Insurance rates tend to be higher compared to competitors such as American Family and Auto-Owners. The chart below shows average monthly full-coverage rates for some of Cincinnati Insurance’s competitors.
Full-Coverage Rates by Insurance Company
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Cincinnati auto insurance
Insurers view drivers with incidents like accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs as higher risk. So they typically charge higher rates to make up for the added risk when these drivers file a claim. If you have a poor driving history or are a new driver or senior, your rates might be higher than experienced drivers or people with a clean record.
See how monthly liability rates for Cincinnati Insurance compare to the national averages for different driver profiles.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cincinnati Insurance car insurance cost by state
Car insurance requirements and prices vary widely depending on what state you’re located in. For an idea of what you may pay for car insurance with Cincinnati, see the below chart for the monthly average liability-only premiums in states where it operates.[2]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cincinnati Insurance car insurance discounts
When shopping around for rates, it’s a good idea to be on the lookout for discounts that can help lower your premium. Cincinnati Insurance offers many potential discounts that you might be able to qualify for, including:
Good driver: if you have few or no accidents over a certain period of time, you could get a premium reduction.
Multi-line policy: Insuring both your home and your car with Cincinnati Insurance can qualify you for this bundling discount.
Good student: Students with a 3.0 GPA (or higher) or B average (or higher) may be eligible for this discount.
Multi-vehicle policy: Insure multiple vehicles on the same policy to qualify.
High deductible: Choosing a deductible of $500 or higher can get you this discount.
Use of an unowned vehicle: If you regularly use another vehicle that you don’t own (like a work vehicle), you may qualify for this discount.
RideWell: This safe driving program offers between 5% and 18% off your premium.
How customers feel about Cincinnati Insurance
Cincinnati Insurance’s reviews are largely positive. The company came in third in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study. The company also has a very low number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index.
Cincinnati Insurance also has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has seen only 17 complaints in the last three years.[3]
Cincinnati Insurance ratings
Industry ratings can be a good way to gauge an insurer’s business practices, and Cincinnati Insurance shines in this respective area.
It boasts an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), indicating solid financial strength. And it has high ratings with J.D. Power, indicating overall customer satisfaction. The insurer also has a high BBB rating and a low NAIC Complaint Index, which shows the company gets few customer complaints — and, when received, resolves them quickly.
Rating
Score
What This Means
AM Best
A+
Solid financial strength and a stable outlook
J.D. Power
870 in Small Commercial Insurance
The company came in well above national averages at No. 3 on this list
NAIC Complaint Index
0.34
Lower-than-average number of complaints for a company of its size
Better Business Bureau
A+
Few complaints and responds to them quickly
Cincinnati Insurance car insurance coverage options
Cincinnati Insurance offers standard state-minimum car liability coverages. The company offers comprehensive and collision coverage, which cover damage to your car if you’re in an accident.
Other coverage options include:
Antique and collector car insurance
This covers vintage vehicles that require extra protection.
Rental car coverage
Rental car reimbursement covers the cost of a rental if you need a loaner vehicle after an accident.
Gap insurance covers the difference between your loan or lease balance and the actual value of the car if you’re in a wreck. Not every insurer offers gap coverage, so Cincinnati Insurance may be a good choice if you’re eyeing this sort of protection.
The company also offers a wide variety of endorsements that can add extra layers of protection, like roadside assistance, air bag or lock replacement, trip interruption, and more. It also has waivers for deductibles and glass damage.
Other options for Cincinnati Insurance customers
Cincinnati Insurance offers non-vehicle-related insurance options, too — both for individuals and for businesses.
The company currently has the following insurance products:
Home insurance: This protects your house and the belongings within your property from damage.
Umbrella insurance: This is a type of liability coverage that protects your assets.
Watercraft and yacht insurance: This coverage is designed to protect your boat, yacht, or other watercraft, such as jet skis.
Personal articles insurance: This coverage helps protect high-value items, like artwork or jewelry collections.
Life insurance: Life insurance policies give your beneficiaries a payout if you pass away.
How Cincinnati Insurance RideWell works
If you’re looking to lower your car insurance premium, you can sign up for Cincinnati Insurance’s RideWell program. RideWell uses a mobile app to track your driving habits and score how safely you drive over time. Factors tracked include your distance, speed, hard stops, brake usage, turns, and mobile device use.
RideWell discounts range from 5% to 18% off your premium, depending on your score. That’s up to $180 saved on a $1,000 policy. If you’re interested in adding RideWell, you’ll need to contact your agent to sign up.
Cincinnati Insurance FAQs
Still not sure if Cincinnati Insurance is the right choice for your car insurance? This additional information can help you make your decision.
Is Cincinnati Insurance legitimate?
Yes. Cincinnati Insurance is a legitimate insurance company based in Fairfield, Ohio. It’s owned by the Cincinnati Financial Corporation.
But the BBB has received complaints that the company has been “spoofed” as part of a scam. So if someone contacts you claiming to represent Cincinnati Insurance, tread carefully. It’s a good idea to contact the company directly if you’re looking to take out a policy.
What is the average cost of Cincinnati car insurance?
The average price of car insurance with Cincinnati Insurance is $117 per month for liability coverage and $241 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data. Keep in mind that your personal premium will depend on your location, car, driving record, credit history, and many other factors.
Is Cincinnati Insurance good at paying claims?
Yes. Cincinnati Insurance is good at paying claims to its policyholders, as evidenced by its AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior). It also has a high customer satisfaction rating with J.D. Power, coming in third only to Nationwide and State Farm.
How do I cancel my Cincinnati insurance policy?
To cancel your Cincinnati insurance policy, contact the company or your insurance agent directly. You may need to wait until the end of your policy term to cancel.
Who owns the Cincinnati Insurance Company?
Cincinnati Financial Corporation owns Cincinnati Insurance. The group owns many insurance subsidiaries, including the Cincinnati Indemnity Company, the Cincinnati Casualty Company, and the Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
