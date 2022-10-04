Can you legally drive with an expired license? (2022)

Consequences of Driving with an Expired License

The penalties drivers face for driving without a renewed and valid driver’s license range in severity depending on state law. Serious consequences following interactions with law enforcement include hefty fines, tickets, potential jail time, and a lack of coverage from your insurer for anything occurring after your driver’s license expires.

If you renew your license after the expiration date but do not drive with an expired license, you will likely face a more tedious renewal process, depending on what state you live in. In Missouri[1], for example, drivers with a license expired for over six months have to repass the state’s vision screening, road sign recognition, skills test, and written test but do not have to pay a late renewal fee.



