DMV.org Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

DMV.org vs. Insurify: The Facts

If you’re shopping for insurance, both DMV.org and Insurify can help you find a provider. However, DMV.org will direct you to individual insurers’ websites for quotes. That means you’ll have to enter your information multiple times, and you may have difficulty comparing your options apples-to-apples.

Insurify, on the other hand, provides live quotes for car insurance. You just need to enter your information once, and you’ll be able to see what your monthly premium would be at several different companies. You can even toggle between coverage limits and deductible amounts until you find a policy that meets your needs.

DMV.org vs. DMV.com

Many people confuse DMV.org and DMV.com for the department of motor vehicles in their state. Neither website is a government agency. While both are legitimate websites, advertisements for disreputable websites are much more rampant on DMV.com. For example, while DMV.org guides you through the process of applying for your license or registration with your DMV office, DMV.com immediately directs you to concierge service websites. These websites charge unnecessary fees on top of what your local DMV would charge.

Furthermore, DMV.com doesn’t have its own quote-comparison tool. Instead, the website directs you to QuoteWizard for your auto insurance quotes, which requires that you provide your contact information.

If you have DMV business, you should navigate directly to your local DMV website, which will end in.gov. For example, California’s website is www.dmv.ca.gov. The New York DMV website is www.dmv.ny.gov. This will help you avoid scammers and disreputable websites. And if you have insurance needs, you should use a trusted comparison tool like Insurify.

DMV.org vs. Jerry Insurance

To get a quote with Jerry, you’ll need to provide contact information, such as your phone number. DMV.org allows you to search anonymously, but you also won’t get live quotes. Jerry will pull quotes from several different companies, but be prepared to receive text messages from the company if you use the tool.

With Jerry, you can receive quotes from up to 45 insurers. Jerry also automatically shops for new insurance plans before your renewal and gives you three options to choose from.

Jerry is similar to Insurify, but there are some key differences between the two. Insurify makes it easier to adjust the factors affecting your premium, such as your coverage limits and deductible amount. And Insurify allows you to compare term life insurance quotes, while Jerry does not.