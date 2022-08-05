Compare National General vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
National General vs. Nationwide: A Summary
National General and Nationwide are two top auto insurance providers. National General has a much smaller slice of the market, but Nationwide’s advertising has made it a brand you likely recognize. Their pros and cons really show the differences, so it’s important to compare car insurance providers thoroughly. Read on to view all the relevant data that will help you choose.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|National General
|$87
|58
|Nationwide
|$101
|89
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
National General
National General Insurance Company is headquartered in North Carolina. In 2021, the insurer was acquired by Allstate. In addition, National General’s thousands of independent agents match customers with benefits like health insurance, RV insurance, and small business auto insurance.
Pros
Cheaper auto insurance rates
Offers National General Motor Club roadside assistance that works similarly to AAA
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power overall customer satisfaction rankings
Nationwide
Millions of clients across the country trust Nationwide for car insurance, home insurance, and more. With perks like rental reimbursement, vanishing deductibles, and lots of coverage options, there are plenty of reasons to stand by Nationwide. Plus, customers enjoy discounts for bundling home insurance or trying the SmartRide telematics program.
Pros
Top-rated for safe drivers
Superior financial strength ratings
Not the best option for
Pricier than National General and the national average
|Rating Factor
|National General
|Nationwide
|Fitch
|N/A
|N/A
|A.M. Best
|A-
|A+
|Moody’s
|N/A
|A1
|S&P
|N/A
|A+
|J.D. Power
|812
|846
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Nationwide slid into the number two spot as the best company for safe drivers. So if your record is free of accidents or tickets in the past three years, you may want to get a quote. Although National General didn’t make the list, it’s a suitable destination if you love to hunt for every possible discount. And low-mileage drivers can lock in a cheap price at National General.
Compare National General vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?
National General is the low-cost king across every category that Insurify analyzed. For example, its average monthly auto insurance rate is $87, and Nationwide’s is $101, making National General 14 percent cheaper than Nationwide. However, both companies exceed the national average of $69 by healthy margins. So it’s probably wise to get multiple quotes before picking one.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
National General wins eighth place in the cheapest car insurance companies race. Then again, Nationwide missed the list, but its focus is slightly different. It aspires to be a go-to resource for insurance, asset management, retirement planning, and other investments. So you get the best overall deal when you broaden the relationship beyond auto insurance.
Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age
Before insurers set your rates, they look at your age. Why? Typically, experience makes people better drivers. And older drivers are more often creditworthy and homeowners, two sources of discounts. That’s why young drivers commonly spend more for liability only than experienced drivers pay for full coverage (liability with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage).
The average auto insurance premiums for both insurers progress in a similar pattern. Prices are highest in your teen years, plunge in the 20s, and then gradually decline until you reach your 60s when aging becomes a factor in driving ability. Specifically, in your 50s, you snag the best bargain, with National General billing $68 per month and Nationwide $75.
|Age Group
|National General
|Nationwide
|Teen
|$227
|$278
|20s
|$86
|$98
|30s
|$91
|$107
|40s
|$72
|$84
|50s
|$68
|$75
|60s
|$70
|$78
|70s
|$76
|$90
|80s
|$86
|$100
Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender
Gender can sometimes have a role in pricing car insurance coverage. Usually, the price gap between the sexes is relatively minimal. But since men, and young men particularly, tend to drive more aggressively than women, auto insurance policies are slightly higher for them.
Men pay two percent more than women at National General, amounting to only $2 more per month. However, men shell out a relatively steep seven percent more at Nationwide, totaling up to an $84 per year difference. Unfortunately, both sexes hand over more than the monthly national average at the two insurers.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men save a small bundle by choosing National General over Nationwide. In detail, your savings could equate to $204 annually. On the contrary, Nationwide’s $105 price tag puts it $27 above the national average, meaning an extra $324 per year to the insurance company. And National General is also more expensive than the national average by $10 monthly.
|Gender
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|Men
|$88
|$105
|$78
Which is cheapest for women?
National General is a budget-friendly choice for women. At $86 per month, the insurer slides under Nationwide by $12, adding up to $144 back in your pocketbook each year. But both companies surpass the $78 national average.
|Gender
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|Women
|$86
|$98
|$78
Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Mileage
Insurance agents and companies will tell you that driving more usually equals a bigger bill at the end of the month. The reasoning comes from the fact that more time on the road increases the chances of an accident. However, some companies weigh mileage heavily, while other insurers put much less emphasis on it.
At National General, it matters little how much you drive because the rates are identical. Then again, Nationwide’s pricing is more than a bit strange for the industry. It charges those who clock the fewest miles the highest premium. So, perhaps the insurer grants more significance to another factor. Even so, both companies push past the national average at all mileage levels.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
National General serves up the most cost-effective premium for high-mileage drivers. The company beats Nationwide by $12 per month, for an annual difference of $144. But it loses to the national average by. Likewise, Nationwide soars above the $78 national average, requiring an added $20 per month.
|Annual Mileage
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$86
|$98
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Again, for low-mileage drivers, National General is the cheapest option. With National General, you’ll save either $12 or $16 each month, depending on how much you drive. Remarkably, Nationwide’s $102 price tag for those who tally up 5,000 miles or fewer is $4 more expensive than the cost at the higher level, representing a four percent hike.
|Annual Mileage
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|5,000
|$86
|$102
|$78
|10,000
|$86
|$98
|$78
Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Credit Score
Every state uses credit ratings for car insurance rates except California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, where the practice is prohibited. According to insurance studies, individuals with higher credit ratings are more inclined to drive safely. Even if you have a less-than-ideal credit history, you can still find affordable car insurance quotes at Insurify.
In the tables below, those with excellent credit pay the least. And the rates rise as you move down the credit tiers. It’s true for both insurers as well as for the national average. As you may have guessed, the most significant divide is between those with poor and excellent credit. As a result, people with poor credit pony up an average of 96 percent more.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
National General bests Nationwide once again with lower prices at both tiers. Individuals with excellent credit will enjoy the best prices from both providers. In particular, National General is less expensive than Nationwide by $10 or $11 per month, depending on your credit. You’ll secure a minimum yearly price break of $120. However, both insurers top the national average.
|Credit Tier
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|Excellent
|$71
|$81
|$60
|Good
|$81
|$92
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
National General offers the safer choice if your credit is in rebuild status. When you choose National General over Nationwide, you save at least $16 per month, or $192 each year. Notably, National General also beats the $102 national average for those with poor credit. However, both companies are costlier than the national average for drivers with average credit.
|Credit Tier
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|Average
|$86
|$102
|$78
|Poor
|$99
|$125
|$120
Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers believe that your past predicts your future driving behavior. It sounds like common sense, but many people miss out on one of the easiest ways to score a low rate. If you want the good driver or safe driver discounts, maintain a clean driving record, and avoid accidents, speeding citations, and DUIs.
How do specific driving incidents change your rate? The tables below show that prices climb at each level as the violations become more serious. For example, the data in the last table reveals that DUIs result in a 69 percent price increase on average compared to keeping a clean record.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
National General offers the best value for safe drivers. You can save $16 every month, or $192 yearly, compared to Nationwide. In addition, Nationwide’s $102 monthly cost is $24 pricier than the $78 national average. Similarly, National General is right on its tail with a price that is $8 per month more expensive than the national average.
|Driver Type
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$86
|$102
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
With a speeding infraction on your record, National General presents a decent monthly premium of $92, lower than the national average. You’ll save $40 per month, or a considerable $480 each year, versus Nationwide.
|Driver Type
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$92
|$132
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
After an accident, National General may be an affordable option. At $128 per month, it’s $26 cheaper than Nationwide, amounting to a substantial $312 yearly savings. However, both companies charge more than the $113 national average. Because the two insurers pass up the competition by a wide margin, it’s probably wise to quote several companies.
|Driver Type
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$128
|$154
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Because DUI convictions usually accompany a hefty fine, saving money on car insurance becomes even more crucial. Notably, National General trounces the national average, saving consumers $61 per month. And versus Nationwide, National General puts a staggering $1,056 back in the wallets of drivers with DUIs.
|Driver Type
|National General
|Nationwide
|National Average
|DUI
|$94
|$182
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
National General Discounts
Affinity
Anti-theft
Autopay
Low mileage
Motorcycle
Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance with other types of insurance products like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Paid in full
Paperless
Safe driver
Nationwide Discounts
Accident-free
Anti-theft device
Automatic payments
Defensive driving
Good student
Multi-policy
Safe driver
SmartMiles
SmartRide
|Discount
|National General
|Nationwide
|Accident-free
|Affinity
|Anti-theft device
|Auto pay
|Defensive driving
|ePolicy/Paperless
|Good student
|Low mileage
|Motorcycle
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Pay in full
|RVs and autos
|Safe driver
|SmartMiles
|SmartRide
Our Methodology and How We Compared National General and Nationwide
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After an in-depth insurance review, National General is cheaper in every data point analyzed. For example, National General’s average monthly auto insurance rate is $87, and Nationwide’s is $101. But your rate will vary depending on your driver profile and location. For instance, a rural town in Florida may have lower rates than in the middle of New York City.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that evaluates reviews, customer satisfaction, and insurance claims service, Nationwide is the better company. That said, National General offers lower prices across the board. So potential policyholders at both companies must choose if service or overall rate is more important.
The most effortless way to discover a side-by-side view of the various price points is to try a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify. In minutes, you can look up the rates from these two car insurers as well as other top companies such as GEICO, State Farm, and USAA.