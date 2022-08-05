Compare National General vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare National General vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?

National General is the low-cost king across every category that Insurify analyzed. For example, its average monthly auto insurance rate is $87, and Nationwide’s is $101, making National General 14 percent cheaper than Nationwide. However, both companies exceed the national average of $69 by healthy margins. So it’s probably wise to get multiple quotes before picking one.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General wins eighth place in the cheapest car insurance companies race. Then again, Nationwide missed the list, but its focus is slightly different. It aspires to be a go-to resource for insurance, asset management, retirement planning, and other investments. So you get the best overall deal when you broaden the relationship beyond auto insurance.

Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age

Before insurers set your rates, they look at your age. Why? Typically, experience makes people better drivers. And older drivers are more often creditworthy and homeowners, two sources of discounts. That’s why young drivers commonly spend more for liability only than experienced drivers pay for full coverage (liability with comprehensive coverage and collision coverage).

The average auto insurance premiums for both insurers progress in a similar pattern. Prices are highest in your teen years, plunge in the 20s, and then gradually decline until you reach your 60s when aging becomes a factor in driving ability. Specifically, in your 50s, you snag the best bargain, with National General billing $68 per month and Nationwide $75.

Age Group National General Nationwide Teen $227 $278 20s $86 $98 30s $91 $107 40s $72 $84 50s $68 $75 60s $70 $78 70s $76 $90 80s $86 $100

Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender

Gender can sometimes have a role in pricing car insurance coverage. Usually, the price gap between the sexes is relatively minimal. But since men, and young men particularly, tend to drive more aggressively than women, auto insurance policies are slightly higher for them.

Men pay two percent more than women at National General, amounting to only $2 more per month. However, men shell out a relatively steep seven percent more at Nationwide, totaling up to an $84 per year difference. Unfortunately, both sexes hand over more than the monthly national average at the two insurers.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men save a small bundle by choosing National General over Nationwide. In detail, your savings could equate to $204 annually. On the contrary, Nationwide’s $105 price tag puts it $27 above the national average, meaning an extra $324 per year to the insurance company. And National General is also more expensive than the national average by $10 monthly.

Gender National General Nationwide National Average Men $88 $105 $78

Which is cheapest for women?

National General is a budget-friendly choice for women. At $86 per month, the insurer slides under Nationwide by $12, adding up to $144 back in your pocketbook each year. But both companies surpass the $78 national average.

Gender National General Nationwide National Average Women $86 $98 $78

Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance agents and companies will tell you that driving more usually equals a bigger bill at the end of the month. The reasoning comes from the fact that more time on the road increases the chances of an accident. However, some companies weigh mileage heavily, while other insurers put much less emphasis on it.

At National General, it matters little how much you drive because the rates are identical. Then again, Nationwide’s pricing is more than a bit strange for the industry. It charges those who clock the fewest miles the highest premium. So, perhaps the insurer grants more significance to another factor. Even so, both companies push past the national average at all mileage levels.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

National General serves up the most cost-effective premium for high-mileage drivers. The company beats Nationwide by $12 per month, for an annual difference of $144. But it loses to the national average by. Likewise, Nationwide soars above the $78 national average, requiring an added $20 per month.

Annual Mileage National General Nationwide National Average 15,000-20,000 $86 $98 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Again, for low-mileage drivers, National General is the cheapest option. With National General, you’ll save either $12 or $16 each month, depending on how much you drive. Remarkably, Nationwide’s $102 price tag for those who tally up 5,000 miles or fewer is $4 more expensive than the cost at the higher level, representing a four percent hike.

Annual Mileage National General Nationwide National Average 5,000 $86 $102 $78 10,000 $86 $98 $78

Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Credit Score

Every state uses credit ratings for car insurance rates except California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, where the practice is prohibited. According to insurance studies, individuals with higher credit ratings are more inclined to drive safely. Even if you have a less-than-ideal credit history, you can still find affordable car insurance quotes at Insurify.

In the tables below, those with excellent credit pay the least. And the rates rise as you move down the credit tiers. It’s true for both insurers as well as for the national average. As you may have guessed, the most significant divide is between those with poor and excellent credit. As a result, people with poor credit pony up an average of 96 percent more.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

National General bests Nationwide once again with lower prices at both tiers. Individuals with excellent credit will enjoy the best prices from both providers. In particular, National General is less expensive than Nationwide by $10 or $11 per month, depending on your credit. You’ll secure a minimum yearly price break of $120. However, both insurers top the national average.

Credit Tier National General Nationwide National Average Excellent $71 $81 $60 Good $81 $92 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

National General offers the safer choice if your credit is in rebuild status. When you choose National General over Nationwide, you save at least $16 per month, or $192 each year. Notably, National General also beats the $102 national average for those with poor credit. However, both companies are costlier than the national average for drivers with average credit.

Credit Tier National General Nationwide National Average Average $86 $102 $78 Poor $99 $125 $120

Compare National General vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers believe that your past predicts your future driving behavior. It sounds like common sense, but many people miss out on one of the easiest ways to score a low rate. If you want the good driver or safe driver discounts, maintain a clean driving record, and avoid accidents, speeding citations, and DUIs.

How do specific driving incidents change your rate? The tables below show that prices climb at each level as the violations become more serious. For example, the data in the last table reveals that DUIs result in a 69 percent price increase on average compared to keeping a clean record.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

National General offers the best value for safe drivers. You can save $16 every month, or $192 yearly, compared to Nationwide. In addition, Nationwide’s $102 monthly cost is $24 pricier than the $78 national average. Similarly, National General is right on its tail with a price that is $8 per month more expensive than the national average.

Driver Type National General Nationwide National Average Clean Record $86 $102 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

With a speeding infraction on your record, National General presents a decent monthly premium of $92, lower than the national average. You’ll save $40 per month, or a considerable $480 each year, versus Nationwide.

Driver Type National General Nationwide National Average Speeding Ticket $92 $132 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an accident, National General may be an affordable option. At $128 per month, it’s $26 cheaper than Nationwide, amounting to a substantial $312 yearly savings. However, both companies charge more than the $113 national average. Because the two insurers pass up the competition by a wide margin, it’s probably wise to quote several companies.

Driver Type National General Nationwide National Average At-Fault Accident $128 $154 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Because DUI convictions usually accompany a hefty fine, saving money on car insurance becomes even more crucial. Notably, National General trounces the national average, saving consumers $61 per month. And versus Nationwide, National General puts a staggering $1,056 back in the wallets of drivers with DUIs.

Driver Type National General Nationwide National Average DUI $94 $182 $155

