Compare National General vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare National General vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?

In every category Insurify analyzed, National General is the king of cost-effectiveness. For example, National General’s average monthly car insurance rate is $87, whereas Mercury’s is $101, putting National General 14 percent below Mercury. But both insurers surpass the $69 national average. So it’s probably a good idea to collect several quotes before settling on either.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General takes eighth place in the battle for the most affordable auto insurance companies. Although Mercury misses the list, its approach is slightly different. It wants to justify its higher price with superior service. It’s also a smaller company with an emphasis on the personal touch. That’s why it’s one of the best companies for face-to-face interaction.

Compare National General vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age

Before setting your rates, insurers make sure they know your age. Why? Experience and better driving go hand in hand. Also, as a rule, older drivers have better credit and own homes, two sources of considerable discounts. As a result, experienced drivers often pay less for full coverage than younger drivers, specifically those under 25, do for liability only.

Both insurers’ average car insurance premiums follow a similar pattern. Prices peak in your teens, plummet in your 20s, and then gradually fall until you hit your 60s, when driving ability starts to slip. Moreover, you get the best deals in your 50s, with National General charging $68 per month and Mercury $82.

Age Group National General Mercury Teen $227 $315 20s $86 $104 30s $91 $107 40s $72 $93 50s $68 $82 60s $70 $86 70s $76 $98 80s $86 $105

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare National General vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender

If you ever have the chance to chat with the folks in underwriting, one thing that may intrigue you is gender’s significance in pricing auto insurance policies. Typically, the rate difference between the genders is minimal. However, because men, particularly young men, generally drive in a riskier manner than women, car insurance premiums for men are slightly more expensive.

Women pay two percent less than men at National General, but it’s just $2 monthly. Shockingly, Mercury reverses the industry trend and charges women five percent more, amounting to $60 per year. It’s unknown why this is the case. Perhaps some other factor causes the anomaly. Either way, both insurers soar past the national average for both genders.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men can save some cash by opting for National General over Mercury. Specifically, your annual savings could be $132. On the other hand, Mercury bills you $99 per month, which is $18 more than the national average. Unfortunately, National General is also costlier than the national average, but only by $7 monthly.

Gender National General Mercury National Average Men $88 $99 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

National General is the more affordable option for women. At $86 a month, the insurer undercuts Mercury by $18, putting $216 back in your pocketbook each year. However, both insurers roll past the national average of $69 per month. So, if frugality is important to you, you’ll most likely be looking for rates from more than these two insurance providers.

Gender National General Mercury National Average Women $86 $104 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare National General vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance agents and providers will warn you that driving more often results in a higher monthly payment. They reason that if you spend more time behind the wheel, you’re increasing the probability of being involved in an accident. However, some insurers strongly emphasize yearly mileage, while others give it much less priority.

It makes little difference how much you drive at National General or Mercury because their respective prices are the same. Perhaps both insurers rely on a standard mileage regardless of what customers estimate. Nonetheless, at all three mileage levels, both insurance providers offer costlier rates than the national average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

National General provides the most economical premium if you live on the road or have a long commute. In particular, the company outdoes Mercury by $18 each month for a $216 annual price break. However, it tops the national average by $17 monthly. Similarly, Mercury exceeds the $69 national average by an extra $29 monthly, or $348 per year.

Annual Mileage National General Mercury National Average 5,000-20,000 $86 $104 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Some things never change, and in this case, all the pricing is identical. So that means National General is again your better buy. However, there is one slight fluctuation. The national average moves down by $1 at the 5000-mile level, making Mercury and National General slightly less competitive. But, in both mileage brackets, the two insurers hover above the national average.

Annual Mileage National General Mercury National Average 5,000-10,000 $86 $104 $68

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare National General vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score

Almost every state uses credit ratings to determine auto insurance premiums. The only exceptions are California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, where the usage is prohibited. According to insurance research, people with better credit are more likely to drive safely. However, even if you have less-than-perfect credit, you can find reasonable car insurance quotes at Insurify.

When you check the tables below, you’ll notice drivers with excellent credit spend the least. And as you travel down the credit tiers, the rates climb. And this is true for both companies and the national average. As you might expect, the most significant gap is between drivers with excellent and poor credit. In particular, those with excellent credit pay 96 percent less.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

National General outperforms Mercury once more, with lower premiums at both levels. If you have excellent credit, you snag the cheapest rates from both companies. Specifically, National General is cheaper than Mercury by $8 or $15 monthly, depending on your credit. Your annual rates will be at least $96 lower. But both insurers sail past the national average.

Credit Tier National General Mercury National Average Excellent $71 $79 $52 Good $81 $96 $62

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

If you’re rebuilding your credit, National General is the safer bet. You save at least $18 per month, or $216 per year, compared to Mercury. If your credit’s average, both insurers go beyond the national average. But, remarkably, National General is below the national average at the poor credit level, something the auto insurance provider only manages twice.

Credit Tier National General Mercury National Average Average $86 $104 $67 Poor $99 $140 $102

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare National General vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers say that your driving history most accurately predicts your future behavior behind the wheel. It may seem obvious, but many consumers overlook safety as one of the simplest ways to score a low rate. When you maintain a clean driving record and avoid accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs, you’ll qualify for the safe driver or good driver discounts.

How do changes to your driving record affect your auto insurance rates? The tables below illustrate that as the severity of the offenses increases, so do the premiums. For example, DUIs cause a 69 percent rate hike on average. That means you could be forced to fork over $552 more than you would with a spotless record.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

For responsible drivers, National General provides the best value. Versus Mercury, you can conserve $18 per month, or $216 yearly. Moreover, Mercury’s monthly fee of $104 is $26 higher than the national average of $78. Likewise, National General is also a tad pricey, charging $19 more each month than the national average.

Driver Type National General Mercury National Average Clean Record $86 $104 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Cops write up citations for more than just NASCAR wannabes. Mostly, it’s regular folks hurrying to school or work. If you have a violation on your record, National General offers a reasonable monthly rate of $92. You’ll save $30 monthly, or $360 per year, compared to Mercury. And National General is only $9 pricier than the national average.

Driver Type National General Mercury National Average Speeding Ticket $92 $129 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an accident, you may see your monthly insurance payment rise dramatically. If you’re in that boat, check out National General and save $36 each month versus Mercury, translating to $432 a year. However, both companies come in over the national average of $113.

Driver Type National General Mercury National Average At-Fault Accident $128 $164 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your record can mean a large increase in your car insurance rate. Interestingly, this is one of just two times where National General beats the national average, saving customers $92 monthly. In addition, compared to Mercury, National General sends a whopping $1,056 back to drivers with DUIs yearly.

Driver Type National General Mercury National Average DUI $94 $142 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.