Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 11, 2022
Foremost Signature vs. National General: A Summary
Foremost Signature and National General are insurance providers offering a variety of insurance coverage options. While the companies share similarities, we’ve explored how they differ in price and quality to help you find your preferred insurance company.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Foremost Signature
|$128
|82
|National General
|$87
|58
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Foremost Signature
Foremost Insurance, previously called MetLife, is well known for its strong auto insurance coverage for riskier drivers. As a member of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, the Foremost Insurance group even has coverage options when colliding with an uninsured driver.
Pros
Discounts on insurance products for AARP members
Above-average roadside assistance, towing services
Highly rated, hassle-free insurance claims service
Cons
Poor customer insurance reviews
Higher-than-average deductible prices
National General
National General is a provider that offers specialty insurance policies equipped with a range of coverage options. Despite Allstate recently purchasing the insurance company, National General is very dedicated to providing unique coverage options, such as its antique car coverage.
Pros
Multiple specialty insurance coverage options
Offers DynamicDriver mobile app to help you save while driving
Accessible insurance agents for any moment
Not the best option for
Higher-than-average premium rates
Difficult-to-manage customer service
|Rating Factor
|Foremost Insurance
|National General
|Fitch
|A
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A
|A-
|Moody’s
|A3
|NR
|S&P
|A-
|NR
|J.D. Power
|839
|815
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
While National General isn’t on the list, Foremost Signature is ranked as the sixth-best car insurance company of 2021. Thanks to its hassle-free claims service, Foremost is a great insurance option for older policyholders who prefer easy interactions during the underwriting process.
Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?
National General is cheaper than Foremost Signature in every category. On average, Foremost Signature costs nearly $50 more than National General for various insurance coverage options, making National General a great choice for any driver wanting to save.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
While Foremost Signature isn’t listed above, National General is ranked as the eighth-cheapest insurance of 2021. Despite Foremost having significantly more expensive rates than National General, it’s still a great choice for policyholders who qualify for its discounts.
Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Age
Insurance companies look at a policyholder’s age to determine risk and a corresponding price for insurance. Since younger drivers have less experience, they tend to pay a bit more than the other age groups. Insurance prices increase as drivers age and become a greater risk on the road.
Between the two insurers, National General is the cheaper option for every age group. The price difference can be seen in teen drivers, who pay $344 with Foremost and $227 with National General. Drivers in their 50s will pay the least out of all the age groups, with Foremost costing $108 and National General costing $68.
|Age Group
|Foremost Insurance
|National General Insurance
|Teen
|$344
|$227
|20s
|$127
|$85
|30s
|$116
|$91
|40s
|$122
|$71
|50s
|$108
|$68
|60s
|$124
|$70
|70s
|$143
|$75
|80s
|$156
|$85
Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender
Insurance companies use gender to determine rates, but in some states—like Hawaii and Michigan—the use of gender as a part of the underwriting process is prohibited. Nevertheless, companies have determined men to be riskier drivers, justifying a higher rate for them.
If you’re concerned about a big price difference as a result of your gender, no need to worry. National General costs exactly $85 for both men and women. Foremost Signature shows a slight difference between prices, but only $1 more for men.
Which is cheapest for men?
For men, National General is the cheapest option, costing $85 per month, while Foremost costs $128.
|Gender
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|Men
|$128
|$85
|$80
Which is cheapest for women?
For women, National General is the cheapest option, costing $85 a month compared to Foremost Signature’s $127.
|Gender
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|Women
|$127
|$85
|$77
Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage
Many insurance companies examine a car’s annual mileage to help determine prices. Vehicles with a higher mileage are a larger risk on the road thanks to the higher possibility of repairs and the higher chance of accidents.
National General remains the same price for every mileage category—costing exactly $85. The company is a great choice for drivers wanting consistency in their payment pricing. Foremost also remains the same price, costing $127 for every mileage category except for drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000; they instead pay $124.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
For drivers with 20,000 and 15,000 annual miles, National General is once again the cheaper option, costing $85 per month for both mileage categories, while Foremost remains a consistent $127.
|Annual Mileage
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$127
|$85
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
For drivers within the 10,000 and 5,000 annual mileage categories, National General is once again the cheaper option, consistently costing $85 for both categories. With Foremost, the price difference between the two categories is quite small. Foremost drivers can expect to pay $127 with 10,000 annual miles and $124 with 5,000 annual miles.
|Annual Mileage
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|10,000
|$127
|$85
|$78
|5,000
|$124
|$85
|$78
Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score
Similar to the use of gender to help determine rates, credit scores are also considered by insurance companies. According to the NAIC, credit scores indicate how often a driver will file a claim. While some states prohibit the use of credit scores to determine rates, other states, such as Florida, Texas, and New York, allow credit scores as part of the underwriting process.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
For drivers with excellent and good credit scores, National General is cheaper. National General costs $71 and $80 for excellent and good credit scores, respectively, while Foremost costs $103 and $120 for excellent and good credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|Excellent
|$103
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$120
|$80
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
For average and poor credit scores, National General is once again the cheaper option. National General costs $85 with average credit, and $99 with poor credit, while Foremost costs $124 with average credit and $161 with poor credit. Between the two, National General is a great choice for drivers with poor credit scores since it costs less than the national average of $120.
|Credit Tier
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|Average
|$124
|$85
|$77
|Poor
|$161
|$99
|$120
Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record
A driving record is the main indicator of a policyholder’s liability. Drivers with a clean record pay the lowest since they aren’t much of a risk. Prices increase, however, after different infractions occur, such as receiving a speeding ticket or a DUI or even getting into an accident.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
For drivers with a clean record, National General is the cheaper option, costing $85, while Foremost costs $124. Although National General is cheaper, both companies cost more than the national average.
|Driver Type
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$124
|$85
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
For drivers with a speeding ticket, National General is the cheapest option, costing $92, while Foremost is still the pricier option, costing $156 a month. National General is slightly lower than the national average of $104, making it a great choice for those looking for a deal.
|Driver Type
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$156
|$92
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
National General is the cheapest option for drivers with an accident on their record, costing $127. While Foremost costs $230, it’s important to remember how both offer a variety of discounts and coverage options, such as Foremost covering collisions with uninsured drivers.
|Driver Type
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$230
|$127
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
After a DUI, National General is the cheaper option. National General costs $94 a month, compared to Foremost’s rate of $142. Since National General is much less than the national average price of $155, the insurance company is great for riskier drivers looking to save on its extensive coverage options.
|Driver Type
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|National Average
|DUI
|$142
|$94
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Foremost Signature Discounts
Passive restraint
Good student
Good driver
Anti-theft device
Student away at school
Professional organization
Multi-policy
Defensive driver
Antilock brakes
Deductible
Loyalty
Multi-vehicle
Claims-free renewal
Accident forgiveness
Driving habits
E-billing
Prepay
Roadside assistance
Seat belt use
Early quote
Home owner
Accident-free
Youth driving
Driving training
Paid in full
Advance shopper
Affinity group
Paperless
Alumni
National General Discounts
Paid in full
Multi-vehicle
Safe driver
Motorcycle discounts
RV and mobile home insurance
Multi-policy
Low mileage
Affinity
Paperless
Anti-theft
Autopay
Good student
|Discount
|Foremost Signature
|National General
|Safe driver
|Autopay
|RV/Mobile home insurance
|Motorcycle bundling
|Low mileage
|Good student
|Anti-theft device
|Multi-policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Affinity
|Paperless
|Pain in full
|Good driver
|Passive restraint
|Student away at school
|Professional organization
|Defensive driver
|Antilock brakes
|Loyalty
|Claims-free renewal
|Accident forgiveness
|Driving habits
|E-billing
|Prepay
|Roadside assistance
|Seat belt use
|Early quote
|Home owner
|Accident-free
|Youth driving
|Driving training
|Advance shopper
|Alumni
Our Methodology and How We Compared Foremost Signature and National General
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Between the two companies, National General offers cheaper auto insurance than Foremost Signature in every category explored above. National General on average costs $52 less than Foremost Signature, making it a great choice for those looking to save.
The two insurers are a better fit for different types of drivers. Foremost Signature is ideal for policyholders with a riskier driving record who also prefer an easier claims process. However, National General is great for those preferring to save while still receiving quality coverage.
To compare Foremost Signature with National General alongside other providers, use a car insurance comparison tool. Using our AI-powered comparison tool, you can find your preferred insurance company by examining how various insurance quotes can best fit your budget and driving needs.