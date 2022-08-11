Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?

National General is cheaper than Foremost Signature in every category. On average, Foremost Signature costs nearly $50 more than National General for various insurance coverage options, making National General a great choice for any driver wanting to save.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

While Foremost Signature isn’t listed above, National General is ranked as the eighth-cheapest insurance of 2021. Despite Foremost having significantly more expensive rates than National General, it’s still a great choice for policyholders who qualify for its discounts.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Age

Insurance companies look at a policyholder’s age to determine risk and a corresponding price for insurance. Since younger drivers have less experience, they tend to pay a bit more than the other age groups. Insurance prices increase as drivers age and become a greater risk on the road.

Between the two insurers, National General is the cheaper option for every age group. The price difference can be seen in teen drivers, who pay $344 with Foremost and $227 with National General. Drivers in their 50s will pay the least out of all the age groups, with Foremost costing $108 and National General costing $68.

Age Group Foremost Insurance National General Insurance Teen $344 $227 20s $127 $85 30s $116 $91 40s $122 $71 50s $108 $68 60s $124 $70 70s $143 $75 80s $156 $85

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance companies use gender to determine rates, but in some states—like Hawaii and Michigan—the use of gender as a part of the underwriting process is prohibited. Nevertheless, companies have determined men to be riskier drivers, justifying a higher rate for them.

If you’re concerned about a big price difference as a result of your gender, no need to worry. National General costs exactly $85 for both men and women. Foremost Signature shows a slight difference between prices, but only $1 more for men.

Which is cheapest for men?

For men, National General is the cheapest option, costing $85 per month, while Foremost costs $128.

Gender Foremost Signature National General National Average Men $128 $85 $80

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, National General is the cheapest option, costing $85 a month compared to Foremost Signature’s $127.

Gender Foremost Signature National General National Average Women $127 $85 $77

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage

Many insurance companies examine a car’s annual mileage to help determine prices. Vehicles with a higher mileage are a larger risk on the road thanks to the higher possibility of repairs and the higher chance of accidents.

National General remains the same price for every mileage category—costing exactly $85. The company is a great choice for drivers wanting consistency in their payment pricing. Foremost also remains the same price, costing $127 for every mileage category except for drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000; they instead pay $124.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For drivers with 20,000 and 15,000 annual miles, National General is once again the cheaper option, costing $85 per month for both mileage categories, while Foremost remains a consistent $127.

Annual Mileage Foremost Signature National General National Average 15,000-20,000 $127 $85 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers within the 10,000 and 5,000 annual mileage categories, National General is once again the cheaper option, consistently costing $85 for both categories. With Foremost, the price difference between the two categories is quite small. Foremost drivers can expect to pay $127 with 10,000 annual miles and $124 with 5,000 annual miles.

Annual Mileage Foremost Signature National General National Average 10,000 $127 $85 $78 5,000 $124 $85 $78

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score

Similar to the use of gender to help determine rates, credit scores are also considered by insurance companies. According to the NAIC, credit scores indicate how often a driver will file a claim. While some states prohibit the use of credit scores to determine rates, other states, such as Florida, Texas, and New York, allow credit scores as part of the underwriting process.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For drivers with excellent and good credit scores, National General is cheaper. National General costs $71 and $80 for excellent and good credit scores, respectively, while Foremost costs $103 and $120 for excellent and good credit scores.

Credit Tier Foremost Signature National General National Average Excellent $103 $71 $60 Good $120 $80 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For average and poor credit scores, National General is once again the cheaper option. National General costs $85 with average credit, and $99 with poor credit, while Foremost costs $124 with average credit and $161 with poor credit. Between the two, National General is a great choice for drivers with poor credit scores since it costs less than the national average of $120.

Credit Tier Foremost Signature National General National Average Average $124 $85 $77 Poor $161 $99 $120

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record

A driving record is the main indicator of a policyholder’s liability. Drivers with a clean record pay the lowest since they aren’t much of a risk. Prices increase, however, after different infractions occur, such as receiving a speeding ticket or a DUI or even getting into an accident.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

For drivers with a clean record, National General is the cheaper option, costing $85, while Foremost costs $124. Although National General is cheaper, both companies cost more than the national average.

Driver Type Foremost Signature National General National Average Clean Record $124 $85 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

For drivers with a speeding ticket, National General is the cheapest option, costing $92, while Foremost is still the pricier option, costing $156 a month. National General is slightly lower than the national average of $104, making it a great choice for those looking for a deal.

Driver Type Foremost Signature National General National Average Speeding Ticket $156 $92 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

National General is the cheapest option for drivers with an accident on their record, costing $127. While Foremost costs $230, it’s important to remember how both offer a variety of discounts and coverage options, such as Foremost covering collisions with uninsured drivers.

Driver Type Foremost Signature National General National Average At-Fault Accident $230 $127 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

After a DUI, National General is the cheaper option. National General costs $94 a month, compared to Foremost’s rate of $142. Since National General is much less than the national average price of $155, the insurance company is great for riskier drivers looking to save on its extensive coverage options.

Driver Type Foremost Signature National General National Average DUI $142 $94 $155

