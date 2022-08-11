4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Personal Finance Writer
Ariel N. Banayan is a personal finance writer and editor. He received an MA in English and an MFA in creative writing from Chapman University, where he taught rhetoric and composition before switching to content writing. Connect with Ariel on LinkedIn.
Insurance Writer
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.

Updated August 11, 2022

Foremost Signature vs. National General: A Summary

Foremost Signature and National General are insurance providers offering a variety of insurance coverage options. While the companies share similarities, we’ve explored how they differ in price and quality to help you find your preferred insurance company.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Foremost Signature$12882
National General$8758
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

ICS Score Explanation:

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Foremost Signature

Foremost Insurance, previously called MetLife, is well known for its strong auto insurance coverage for riskier drivers. As a member of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, the Foremost Insurance group even has coverage options when colliding with an uninsured driver.

Pros

  • Discounts on insurance products for AARP members

  • Above-average roadside assistance, towing services

  • Highly rated, hassle-free insurance claims service

Cons

  • Poor customer insurance reviews

  • Higher-than-average deductible prices

National General

National General is a provider that offers specialty insurance policies equipped with a range of coverage options. Despite Allstate recently purchasing the insurance company, National General is very dedicated to providing unique coverage options, such as its antique car coverage.

Pros

  • Multiple specialty insurance coverage options

  • Offers DynamicDriver mobile app to help you save while driving

  • Accessible insurance agents for any moment

Not the best option for

  • Higher-than-average premium rates

  • Difficult-to-manage customer service

Rating FactorForemost InsuranceNational General
FitchANR
A.M. BestAA-
Moody’sA3NR
S&PA-NR
J.D. Power839815

While National General isn’t on the list, Foremost Signature is ranked as the sixth-best car insurance company of 2021. Thanks to its hassle-free claims service, Foremost is a great insurance option for older policyholders who prefer easy interactions during the underwriting process.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?

National General is cheaper than Foremost Signature in every category. On average, Foremost Signature costs nearly $50 more than National General for various insurance coverage options, making National General a great choice for any driver wanting to save.

While Foremost Signature isn’t listed above, National General is ranked as the eighth-cheapest insurance of 2021. Despite Foremost having significantly more expensive rates than National General, it’s still a great choice for policyholders who qualify for its discounts.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Age

Insurance companies look at a policyholder’s age to determine risk and a corresponding price for insurance. Since younger drivers have less experience, they tend to pay a bit more than the other age groups. Insurance prices increase as drivers age and become a greater risk on the road.

Between the two insurers, National General is the cheaper option for every age group. The price difference can be seen in teen drivers, who pay $344 with Foremost and $227 with National General. Drivers in their 50s will pay the least out of all the age groups, with Foremost costing $108 and National General costing $68.

Age GroupForemost InsuranceNational General Insurance
Teen$344$227
20s$127$85
30s$116$91
40s$122$71
50s$108$68
60s$124$70
70s$143$75
80s$156$85
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance companies use gender to determine rates, but in some states—like Hawaii and Michigan—the use of gender as a part of the underwriting process is prohibited. Nevertheless, companies have determined men to be riskier drivers, justifying a higher rate for them.

If you’re concerned about a big price difference as a result of your gender, no need to worry. National General costs exactly $85 for both men and women. Foremost Signature shows a slight difference between prices, but only $1 more for men.

Which is cheapest for men?

For men, National General is the cheapest option, costing $85 per month, while Foremost costs $128.

GenderForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
Men$128$85$80
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, National General is the cheapest option, costing $85 a month compared to Foremost Signature’s $127.

GenderForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
Women$127$85$77
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage

Many insurance companies examine a car’s annual mileage to help determine prices. Vehicles with a higher mileage are a larger risk on the road thanks to the higher possibility of repairs and the higher chance of accidents.

National General remains the same price for every mileage category—costing exactly $85. The company is a great choice for drivers wanting consistency in their payment pricing. Foremost also remains the same price, costing $127 for every mileage category except for drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000; they instead pay $124.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For drivers with 20,000 and 15,000 annual miles, National General is once again the cheaper option, costing $85 per month for both mileage categories, while Foremost remains a consistent $127.

Annual MileageForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
15,000-20,000$127$85$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers within the 10,000 and 5,000 annual mileage categories, National General is once again the cheaper option, consistently costing $85 for both categories. With Foremost, the price difference between the two categories is quite small. Foremost drivers can expect to pay $127 with 10,000 annual miles and $124 with 5,000 annual miles.

Annual MileageForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
10,000$127$85$78
5,000$124$85$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score

Similar to the use of gender to help determine rates, credit scores are also considered by insurance companies. According to the NAIC, credit scores indicate how often a driver will file a claim. While some states prohibit the use of credit scores to determine rates, other states, such as Florida, Texas, and New York, allow credit scores as part of the underwriting process.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For drivers with excellent and good credit scores, National General is cheaper. National General costs $71 and $80 for excellent and good credit scores, respectively, while Foremost costs $103 and $120 for excellent and good credit scores.

Credit TierForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
Excellent$103$71$60
Good$120$80$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For average and poor credit scores, National General is once again the cheaper option. National General costs $85 with average credit, and $99 with poor credit, while Foremost costs $124 with average credit and $161 with poor credit. Between the two, National General is a great choice for drivers with poor credit scores since it costs less than the national average of $120.

Credit TierForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
Average$124$85$77
Poor$161$99$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record

A driving record is the main indicator of a policyholder’s liability. Drivers with a clean record pay the lowest since they aren’t much of a risk. Prices increase, however, after different infractions occur, such as receiving a speeding ticket or a DUI or even getting into an accident.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

For drivers with a clean record, National General is the cheaper option, costing $85, while Foremost costs $124. Although National General is cheaper, both companies cost more than the national average.

Driver TypeForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
Clean Record$124$85$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

For drivers with a speeding ticket, National General is the cheapest option, costing $92, while Foremost is still the pricier option, costing $156 a month. National General is slightly lower than the national average of $104, making it a great choice for those looking for a deal.

Driver TypeForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
Speeding Ticket$156$92$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

National General is the cheapest option for drivers with an accident on their record, costing $127. While Foremost costs $230, it’s important to remember how both offer a variety of discounts and coverage options, such as Foremost covering collisions with uninsured drivers.

Driver TypeForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
At-Fault Accident$230$127$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

After a DUI, National General is the cheaper option. National General costs $94 a month, compared to Foremost’s rate of $142. Since National General is much less than the national average price of $155, the insurance company is great for riskier drivers looking to save on its extensive coverage options.

Driver TypeForemost SignatureNational GeneralNational Average
DUI$142$94$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Foremost Signature vs. National General Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Foremost Signature Discounts

  • Passive restraint

  • Good student

  • Good driver

  • Anti-theft device

  • Student away at school

  • Professional organization

  • Multi-policy

  • Defensive driver

  • Antilock brakes

  • Deductible

  • Loyalty

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Claims-free renewal

  • Accident forgiveness

  • Driving habits

  • E-billing

  • Prepay

  • Roadside assistance

  • Seat belt use

  • Early quote

  • Home owner

  • Accident-free

  • Youth driving

  • Driving training

  • Paid in full

  • Advance shopper

  • Affinity group

  • Paperless

  • Alumni

National General Discounts

  • Paid in full

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Safe driver

  • Motorcycle discounts

  • RV and mobile home insurance

  • Multi-policy

  • Low mileage

  • Affinity

  • Paperless

  • Anti-theft

  • Autopay

  • Good student

DiscountForemost SignatureNational General
Safe driver
Autopay
RV/Mobile home insurance
Motorcycle bundling
Low mileage
Good student
Anti-theft device
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Affinity
Paperless
Pain in full
Good driver
Passive restraint
Student away at school
Professional organization
Defensive driver
Antilock brakes
Loyalty
Claims-free renewal
Accident forgiveness
Driving habits
E-billing
Prepay
Roadside assistance
Seat belt use
Early quote
Home owner
Accident-free
Youth driving
Driving training
Advance shopper
Alumni

Our Methodology and How We Compared Foremost Signature and National General

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Between the two companies, National General offers cheaper auto insurance than Foremost Signature in every category explored above. National General on average costs $52 less than Foremost Signature, making it a great choice for those looking to save.

  • The two insurers are a better fit for different types of drivers. Foremost Signature is ideal for policyholders with a riskier driving record who also prefer an easier claims process. However, National General is great for those preferring to save while still receiving quality coverage.

  • To compare Foremost Signature with National General alongside other providers, use a car insurance comparison tool. Using our AI-powered comparison tool, you can find your preferred insurance company by examining how various insurance quotes can best fit your budget and driving needs.

