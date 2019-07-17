Take it to the Bank: The Ultimate Guide to Cheap Car Insurance

The State of Cheap Insurance

Oftentimes, the cheapest options are the local insurers that can specialize in the coverage needs of a region’s drivers and offer the most competitive rates in exchange. In many cases, these companies may only offer these policies in the single state in which they’re located. These businesses may be hard to find, as they do not have the same name recognition nor advertising budgets as the bigger players, but they are worth exploring. The best news is that auto insurance quotes comparison services can do most of the legwork in finding them.

It’s worth noting that USAA provided the cheapest annual rates in a handful of states. That said, the insurance companies displayed above are available to both military personnel and civilians alike. However, service members living in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Vermont, or Washington, should investigate USAA insurance as it may be the cheapest option.

Drivers living in Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Alaska, North Dakota, Vermont, Indiana, Idaho, Nebraska, or New Hampshire, may receive some of the cheapest rates in the nation. This may in part be due to both the lower cost of living and the lower accident rates in these less densely populated states.

A guide to the cheapest car insurance options is perhaps the most important for drivers in states with the most expensive average premiums. Motorists in Michigan, Florida, Louisiana, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, Connecticut, and California see the steepest quotes for their motor vehicle policies nationwide. Michigan cheap car insurance policies are particularly hard to come by. The average annual premium in the Great Lake State is 1.72 times as expensive as even the second most expensive state for vehicle coverage. There are a handful of reasons for these expensive quotes in the Great Lake State, including statewide mandates for unlimited personal injury protection, insurance fraud, and high uninsured rates. In these states, comparing rates across different insurance companies is crucial to find the most affordable prices.