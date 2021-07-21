Totaled Loss Car Insurance Settlement: How to Get More For Your Total Loss Vehicle Settlement

What your auto insurance company does with a total loss vehicle

When you call your insurance company to let them know you’ve been in a serious car accident, the company will need to determine the extent of damage and investigate the claim. This investigation may include reviewing photos and police reports, talking to witnesses, and gathering other information that supports your claim.

You may not think there’s enough damage to declare the car a total loss, but insurance companies will assess the vehicle closely to calculate the total cost of repairs and, in most cases, will pay for damages up to the policy limit. They will ask for photos of the vehicle to determine the vehicle’s condition after the accident and may even send an insurance adjuster out to take a closer look at your vehicle.

If the insurance company determines the total cost of repairs is at least 75% of the actual cash value of the vehicle, it would cost the company a significant amount of money to repair the car to working condition. At this point, they would declare the car to be a complete loss, or totaled. The amount of damage is relative to how much the car is worth. This is why you might have a car that costs $5,000 to repair but isn’t considered a total loss because it has a market value of $15,000. If the car is only worth $6,000, the insurance company will see the $5,000 of damage and declare the car a loss.

When your car is declared totaled and is considered to be a total loss, you no longer have a car and may soon be shopping for a replacement. Depending on which state you live in, the insurance company will usually take possession of the wrecked vehicle and get a “salvage title” on the car. This means you no longer own the car and the insurance company will send a certificate of ownership, the license plates, and appropriate fees to the Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) to make the salvage status of your vehicle official.

You will receive a total loss car insurance settlement check for a certain amount, minus the deductible and the cost of disposing of the wrecked vehicle. The settlement amount may include estimated sales tax, registration, and title costs of a replacement car. You can now use that money to buy a replacement vehicle and will need to buy an auto insurance policy when you make the purchase.