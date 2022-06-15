Cheapest Car Insurance for 23-Year-Olds (2022)

How much does car insurance cost for 23-year-olds?

How much does car insurance for 23-year-olds cost? Drivers in their early 20s see some of the highest monthly rates for car insurance. However, 23-year-olds can often qualify for discounts that make the cost a bit more manageable.

With age comes wisdom, freedom, and more affordable car insurance rates. While young adults pay more than older drivers, costs start to decrease for drivers in their twenties. Monthly rates can be as low as $85 for 23-year-old drivers. That cost will continue to fall with each passing birthday.

23-year-olds can find low car insurance quotes by shopping around between multiple insurance companies and looking for car insurance discounts that help lower premiums. Be sure to explore different discounts car insurance companies offer. Being eligible for a good student, bundling, or clean driving record discount could cut your monthly rates in half.

National General

National General specializes in insuring high-risk drivers, who have a hard time finding affordable coverage anywhere else. It also offered the cheapest car insurance we found, at $85 a month for a 23-year-old driver in Ohio. You can even get an SR-22 form from National General if you need one.

A few of the discounts that National General offers to 23-year-old drivers include:

Pay-in-full discount

Defensive driver course discount

Low mileage discount

Electronic billing discount

Auto-pay discount

Travelers

One of the biggest insurers nationwide, Travelers is a leader in the car insurance space. It has lots of different policy options to choose from, so you can get a plan that just meets your state minimum requirements or more comprehensive or full coverage that includes collision coverage, property damage, and higher limits.

A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to 23-year-old drivers include:

EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts

Multi-car discount

Continuous insurance discount

Good student discount

Affinity membership discounts

Safe driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Mile Auto

Mile Auto is an innovative insurer that offers pay-per-mile insurance. Rather than install a tracking device to track your mileage, customers simply send in a photo of their odometer once a month and are charged accordingly.

Mile Auto does not offer additional discounts, but if you don’t drive much, you stand to save quite a bit of money.

Clearcover

Clearcover is renowned for its top-notch digital experience. It’s extremely easy to manage your account from your phone, from filing a quote to paying your bill. Available in 15 states, it’s ideal for rideshare drivers or anyone who prefers interacting with their insurance company through an app rather than talking to an insurance agent.

Clearcover doesn’t publicize its car insurance discounts; it uses the same criteria other insurers do to set your rate, but you won’t see the criteria that go into it.

Safeco

Safeco is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, an insurance giant. It’s sold exclusively through independent agents and offers many options to customize your policy. It also rewards safe drivers with things like accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a partial refund of your policy premium for remaining accident-free.

A few of the discounts that Safeco offers to 23-year-old drivers include:

Bundling discounts

Safe driver discount

Defensive driving discount

Low-mileage discount

Anti-theft device discount

Accident forgiveness

