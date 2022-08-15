Finding Affordable Car Insurance (2022)

Factors That Affect Auto Insurance Rates

Many factors are at play when checking your car insurance rates, including driving record, type of vehicle, and location. Two similar people might have drastically different quotes based on the following circumstances:

Driving Record

A person’s driving history can significantly impact car insurance rates. Good drivers with a clean driving record typically enjoy some of the lowest rates for auto insurance. However, a history of at-fault accidents, moving violations like speeding tickets, reckless driving, or DUIs can cost drivers hundreds of dollars more in insurance premiums over six months.

Location

One of the first things insurance companies ask when you get a quote is your ZIP code. Depending on your area, you might have a higher or lower rate of theft, vandalism, accidents, and other factors. Where you live helps determine the likelihood of your vehicle being involved in an accident, vandalized, or stolen, which could affect your rates.

Vehicle Use

The more you use your car, the more opportunities there are for you to be involved in an accident, which could increase your rates. Cars driven for commuting to school or work are usually less expensive to insure than if you drive your vehicle for business purposes. And if you are a low-mileage driver, you might qualify for discounts.

Type of Vehicle

Newer, more expensive vehicles typically cost more to insure than older, less expensive vehicle models because they are more valuable and cost more to repair. Your vehicle type, make, and model may impact insurance costs.

Driving Experience

Teen drivers and beginner drivers generally pay higher premiums. Drivers with more experience behind the wheel typically have good driving habits. They’re less likely to have accidents than young drivers or motorists with less experience.

Age

Once a driver reaches age 25, car insurance rates usually decrease. Older drivers typically have better defensive driving skills based on having more years of driving experience. As a result, they are generally less likely to be involved in accidents.

Gender

Some auto insurance companies charge men more for car insurance since they tend to be riskier drivers. However, other insurers charge women—particularly middle-aged women—higher rates than same-aged men. In some states, the practice of charging one gender more is outlawed.

Credit History

Insurers can rely on your credit-based insurance score to determine how likely you are to file a claim. Drivers with a good credit score can pay significantly less for car insurance than drivers with a fair or poor credit history.

Insurance Coverage

Choosing full coverage that includes comprehensive and collision coverage will cost quite a bit more than buying liability-only coverage. Likewise, the lower your deductible is, the more you pay for car insurance.

Where you buy insurance coverage also matters. Companies consider factors differently—where one might place higher importance on driving history, another might offer lower rates to high-risk drivers.