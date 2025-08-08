Distracted Driving Statistics (2025)

Types of driver distractions

Driver distraction was a factor in 13% of all motor vehicle traffic accidents reported to law enforcement in 2023, according to NHTSA data.

Most drivers understand the dangers of texting on the road, but not all distractions are obvious.[2] For example, 48% of drivers admitted to eating and drinking behind the wheel, according to a survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. But having a snack while driving can increase crash risks by nearly 2%.

Here’s how three common driver distractions increase your risk of an accident.

Cellphone use

In 2023, 369 traffic accidents involved at least one driver using a cellphone, killing 397 people, according to NHTSA data. Crashes involving cellphone use represent 12% of all deadly distraction-affected accidents.

Drivers who use cellphones are more than three times more likely to be in a car accident, according to Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) research. And making a handheld call increases crash speeds by 31%, according to Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT).

Cellphone Action Increase in Crash Risk Dialing 12% Texting 6% Reaching for phone 5% Browsing the internet 3% Talking 2% Source: NHTSA

Vehicle controls

Using vehicle controls is one of the most common driving distractions. Despite the increasing availability of vehicles with voice controls, 68% of drivers report adjusting the car radio, and 36% use a GPS navigational system while driving, according to an NHTSA survey. But those seemingly harmless actions can significantly affect safety.

According to FHWA research, drivers are:

Almost two times more likely to get into an accident if they adjust the radio

More than two times more likely to crash if they change climate controls

Almost five times more likely if they engage with another device, like a touchscreen

Outside objects

While it’s natural to be curious about what’s going on outside your vehicle, rubbernecking can significantly increase your risk of a car accident. Drivers distracted by outside objects are seven times more likely to be in a crash, FHWA research found.