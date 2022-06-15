How Retired Drivers Can Save on Car Insurance

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Retired Drivers

Saving on car insurance is about more than everyday discounts. Using the following tips helps you get the most significant savings now while setting you up for even more savings in the future.

Maintain a Good Driving Record

Nothing will raise your rates more than multiple marks on your driving record. According to our research, speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs inflict the most significant rate increases for auto insurance premiums. On the other hand, policyholders with clean records get low rates and additional perks, like a safe driver discount.

Take a Driving Course

Defensive driving courses are the best way to remain a good driver. They help you reduce the risk of accidents, and they also save you money. The typical course costs between $20 and $50, but it can save you up to 20 percent off your insurance premiums for three or more years. Just be sure that your insurance provider approves the course you take.

Try Usage-Based Insurance

If you’re a low-mileage driver, you should look for pay-per-mile insurance. With this type of car insurance policy, you pay based on the number of miles you drive. The less you drive, the less you pay—a great motivation to use alternative transportation like bicycling.

Enroll in a Telematics Program

If you’re driving better and putting fewer miles on your car, a telematics program is an excellent way to lower your auto insurance rate. Telematics programs track your driving patterns and give you discounts for good driving habits. All you need to do is download an app or install a device in your car (it's easier than it sounds!). Your insurance company does the rest.

Adjust Your Policy

If you drive a vehicle that costs less than $5,000, you probably don’t need a full-coverage car insurance policy. By forgoing collision or comprehensive coverage, you can save hundreds every year. You can also lower your rate by raising your deductible(s).

A word of caution: before dropping full coverage, you should be sure to have enough in your savings to be able to replace your car when the time comes. That means keeping at least enough for a down payment. Before raising your deductible, you should also have enough money saved to pay it in the event of a claim.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Comparing car insurance quotes is the only way to be sure you’re getting the best deal on your car insurance. You can do this much faster by using Insurify. Fill out one confidential form to receive quotes from six or more insurers in your area. And, when you sign up for notifications, you can receive an email every time we find a lower rate, so you’ll never miss a chance to save.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance