Car Insurance Quotes for Coupes: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

How much does car insurance cost for coupes?

Your car insurance quotes are dependent on your driving record, credit score, ZIP code, the safety features on your car, your car’s age, and what type of car you drive. Since sedans are some of the least expensive vehicle types on the road, they tend to get low insurance premiums. Car insurance costs more on average for coupes than for other cars.

Metromile

The average cost of coupe car insurance at Metromile is $80 per month. Insurance prices at Metromile start at a super-cheap base rate, and then at the end of every month, you pay an added insurance premium per mile. So if you only take your coupe out for fun and not for errands or commuting, Metromile’s model could fit your needs well.

Metromile’s policies span the range of coverage options you’d expect from an insurance company, including uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, property damage and bodily injury liability, and full coverage (comprehensive and collision insurance). Because its very low rates are built into its model, discounts are scant, but there is a multi-car benefit.

Farmers

Farmers is a reliable and decently priced auto insurance company that is offering low quotes on insurance for coupes. While Farmers is generally not known for low insurance rates, insurance agents are easy to reach and work with, and you could get a bargain by stacking up discounts.

If your coupe is equipped with airbags, anti-theft equipment, and other safety features, that can help decrease your insurance cost with Farmers. The company also recommends considering a high deductible to lower your rates. And 16- to 25-year-old drivers could benefit from good student and teen driver discounts.

Amigo USA

Amigo provides car insurance policies to drivers in the state of Illinois. If your driving history is a little spotty or you need SR-22 insurance, Amigo USA is a good option—it makes property damage and bodily injury liability insurance available to high-risk drivers. If you drive a coupe, you will be considered high-risk to begin with, so this could help keep your rates down.

Amigo doesn’t advertise many discounts on its website. You can get a free quote online, and if it looks good to you, it could be worth speaking with an insurance agent to learn more.

USH&C

United Security Health and Casualty Insurance Company (USH&C) stands out in Insurify’s database with low monthly quotes for coupes, at $119 per month on average. Since 1973, it has sold insurance in Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. If you live in these states and value a low cost of insurance, USH&C might work well.

As a regional company with a minimal online presence, it’s hard to tell exactly what to expect from USH&C. But if you need nonstandard insurance, you are likely to be able to pick up a policy with USH&C. Discounts for anti-theft equipment, a multi-vehicle policy, and claims-free renewal sweeten the deal—potentially up to 20%.

AssuranceAmerica Economy

In 10 states scattered across the South, the Plains, and the Southwest, AssuranceAmerica provides an enticing monthly average insurance quote for coupes, at $120. A nonstandard insurance provider, AssuranceAmerica can get you on the road in your new car even if your driving record isn’t the best.





Be warned: there’s no mobile app, and full-coverage policies aren’t available—hence the low rates. But if you’re having trouble getting auto insurance elsewhere and need to get on the road ASAP, this insurance company could be right for you. Better drivers wanting full coverage will absolutely need a different insurance provider than AssuranceAmerica.



See More: Car Insurance Quotes