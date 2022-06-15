Car Insurance Quotes for Coupes: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
If a two-door fits your lifestyle, you’re doing something right. And to truly enjoy your coupe, you need a car insurance policy and a budget with room for excursions—because what else is a Mini Cooper for? Hit the open road in your coupe, knowing that you're covered if something happens. We break down the information you need on insuring your coupe.
Quick Facts
You can differentiate between coupes and sedans by the number of doors: coupes have two and sedans have four.
Since coupes are viewed as relatively high-risk compared to sedans or other vehicles, car insurance policies cost more on average.
The average cost of car insurance for a coupe is $228 per month.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Coupes
How much does it cost to insure a coupe?
Depending on the make and model of your coupe, insurance premiums are generally higher than average for this car type.
There are many ways to circumvent the high premiums that coupes sometimes receive. One way is to find an insurance company that provides cheap quotes to drivers like you. Take a look at this table to browse the top 10 lowest average monthly quotes for coupes that Insurify’s data team put together. You’ll have some names to watch for on your quest for a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Coupes
|Metromile
|$80
|Farmers
|$105
|Amigo USA
|$111
|USH&C
|$119
|AssuranceAmerica
|$120
|Stillwater
|$122
|Novo
|$133
|Mile Auto
|$135
|TSC Direct
|$136
|Kemper Preferred
|$139
How much does car insurance cost for coupes?
Your car insurance quotes are dependent on your driving record, credit score, ZIP code, the safety features on your car, your car’s age, and what type of car you drive. Since sedans are some of the least expensive vehicle types on the road, they tend to get low insurance premiums. Car insurance costs more on average for coupes than for other cars.
Metromile
The average cost of coupe car insurance at Metromile is $80 per month. Insurance prices at Metromile start at a super-cheap base rate, and then at the end of every month, you pay an added insurance premium per mile. So if you only take your coupe out for fun and not for errands or commuting, Metromile’s model could fit your needs well.
Metromile’s policies span the range of coverage options you’d expect from an insurance company, including uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, property damage and bodily injury liability, and full coverage (comprehensive and collision insurance). Because its very low rates are built into its model, discounts are scant, but there is a multi-car benefit.
Farmers
Farmers is a reliable and decently priced auto insurance company that is offering low quotes on insurance for coupes. While Farmers is generally not known for low insurance rates, insurance agents are easy to reach and work with, and you could get a bargain by stacking up discounts.
If your coupe is equipped with airbags, anti-theft equipment, and other safety features, that can help decrease your insurance cost with Farmers. The company also recommends considering a high deductible to lower your rates. And 16- to 25-year-old drivers could benefit from good student and teen driver discounts.
Amigo USA
Amigo provides car insurance policies to drivers in the state of Illinois. If your driving history is a little spotty or you need SR-22 insurance, Amigo USA is a good option—it makes property damage and bodily injury liability insurance available to high-risk drivers. If you drive a coupe, you will be considered high-risk to begin with, so this could help keep your rates down.
Amigo doesn’t advertise many discounts on its website. You can get a free quote online, and if it looks good to you, it could be worth speaking with an insurance agent to learn more.
USH&C
United Security Health and Casualty Insurance Company (USH&C) stands out in Insurify’s database with low monthly quotes for coupes, at $119 per month on average. Since 1973, it has sold insurance in Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. If you live in these states and value a low cost of insurance, USH&C might work well.
As a regional company with a minimal online presence, it’s hard to tell exactly what to expect from USH&C. But if you need nonstandard insurance, you are likely to be able to pick up a policy with USH&C. Discounts for anti-theft equipment, a multi-vehicle policy, and claims-free renewal sweeten the deal—potentially up to 20%.
AssuranceAmerica Economy
In 10 states scattered across the South, the Plains, and the Southwest, AssuranceAmerica provides an enticing monthly average insurance quote for coupes, at $120. A nonstandard insurance provider, AssuranceAmerica can get you on the road in your new car even if your driving record isn’t the best.
Be warned: there’s no mobile app, and full-coverage policies aren’t available—hence the low rates. But if you’re having trouble getting auto insurance elsewhere and need to get on the road ASAP, this insurance company could be right for you. Better drivers wanting full coverage will absolutely need a different insurance provider than AssuranceAmerica.
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Coupes
When auto insurance companies dish out rates, it’s not just the “what” (the vehicle you’re driving) and the “who” (your driving record and credit score) but the “where.” You’ll see that car insurance rates by state for coupes can cover a wide range, from the cheapest average rate of $110 per month in Hawaii to $403 per month in Michigan.
|State
|Monthly Quote for Coupes
|Alabama
|$222
|Alaska
|$165
|Arizona
|$213
|Arkansas
|$243
|California
|$258
|Colorado
|$243
|Connecticut
|$251
|Delaware
|$322
|Florida
|$274
|Georgia
|$318
|Hawaii
|$110
|Idaho
|$140
|Illinois
|$187
|Indiana
|$162
|Iowa
|$195
|Kansas
|$214
|Kentucky
|$254
|Louisiana
|$390
|Maine
|$148
|Maryland
|$264
|Massachusetts
|$231
|Michigan
|$403
|Minnesota
|$157
|Mississippi
|$280
|Missouri
|$242
|Montana
|$149
|Nebraska
|$232
|Nevada
|$309
|New Hampshire
|$194
|New Jersey
|$323
|New Mexico
|$211
|New York
|$342
|North Carolina
|$166
|North Dakota
|$118
|Ohio
|$159
|Oklahoma
|$223
|Oregon
|$180
|Pennsylvania
|$188
|Rhode Island
|$393
|South Carolina
|$296
|South Dakota
|$137
|Tennessee
|$211
|Texas
|$274
|Utah
|$150
|Vermont
|$116
|Virginia
|$175
|Washington
|$233
|Washington, D.C.
|$348
|West Virginia
|$305
|Wisconsin
|$167
|Wyoming
|$167
Insurance for Your Mini Cooper
While we’re talking about coupes, it seems only fair to spend some extra time getting into the details on everyone’s favorite little car: the Mini Cooper, made by John Cooper Works, a company now owned by BMW. Auto insurance for the Mini Cooper deserves its own breakdown because while most of us can’t buy the new BMW 2 Series, Mini Coopers are pretty affordable.
Mini Cooper Car Insurance Rates
Auto insurance rates for Mini Coopers fall slightly below the average of other coupes, though your Mini’s model year and the safety features you decide to include will influence your auto insurance rates considerably. But on the whole, Mini Cooper insurance rates fall into an affordable range compared to other luxury cars.
Mini Models
Two-door and four-door Mini models come in hatchback, hardtop, and convertible styles. Four-door hatchbacks come in two variations: the Mini Cooper Clubman emphasizes style, customizability, technology, and sporty handling, while the Mini Cooper Countryman bills itself as a full-scale compact SUV ready for family adventures.
Safety Ratings and Crash Test Results
Although safety features will vary by model year and how you choose to customize your Mini Cooper, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) give the Mini Cooper admirable crash test and safety ratings for such a small car. Safety features include rollover protection, stability control, and antilock brakes.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Your Mini Cooper insurance rates will vary by your coverage needs, deductible, driving history, and other factors. For such a precious car, you’ll probably want full coverage, which can raise your Mini Cooper insurance cost. To get the best rates out there, compare quotes for the best deals and discounts in your area, specific to you.
The Best Car Insurance Quotes for Coupes
A coupe is a special kind of car. It inspires thrills and adventures. When you’re living the coupe lifestyle, you don’t want your conscience plagued by money worries or fretting that your car is exposed to expensive damages, theft, or vandalism. That’s why a perfect insurance policy you can afford is worth the effort.
Frequently Asked Questions
The lowest average monthly quote we found for coupe car insurance was from Metromile, at $80 per month. That’s pretty low, but it isn’t the norm. Cheap car insurance takes a little bit of extra effort to find when you’re driving a high-risk vehicle like a coupe, though having a clean driving record and a great credit score will help right off the bat.
Shopping for car insurance is a matchmaking process. You can’t settle quickly; you have to stay true to yourself and only sign a policy that honors your need for good protection and charges rates that you can afford. The key is to contact as many insurance companies as you can for an insurance quote.
Comparing car insurance can be a total pain when you do it manually, one company at a time. But that’s just what Insurify is for. Performing work in minutes that would normally take you hours, Insurify takes your information (and never sells it) and gets as many relevant auto insurance quotes as it can find, letting you compare them all in one place.
