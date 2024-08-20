Cost of Kia Car Insurance (2024)

Cheapest Kia insurance by model

Kia insurance rates can vary significantly depending on the model you purchase. Here’s a closer look at the cheapest insurance premiums and other characteristics of some of Kia’s most popular vehicles on the market.

Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage is the most popular Kia model on the market. The company sold more than 37,000 of this compact SUV in the first quarter of 2024 alone. The 2024 Kia has a starting price of $28,565, which is a lower price point than similar models like the Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4.

It also comes in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, which start at $29,965 and $40,965, respectively.

Kia Forte

The Kia Forte is the company’s popular compact sedan, boasting fuel efficiency and affordability. Its starting price for 2024 is $21,145, and even its most expensive trim level has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of less than $25,000.[2]

The Kia Forte is cheaper than comparable models like the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla, and Nissan Sentra.

Kia Telluride

Kia’s three-row SUV, the Telluride, has become increasingly popular, including earning the No. 1 spot in both Kelley Blue Book’s (KBB) and Car and Driver’s lists of the best midsize SUVs.[3] It has a starting price of $37,585, but some of its trims start at more than $50,000.

It’s more expensive than several other vehicles of its size but also more affordable than many, including the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, and Toyota Highlander.

Kia Sorento

The Sorento is Kia’s smaller SUV. It’s more compact than the Telluride while still offering three rows. Its starting price for 2024 is $33,365. It also comes in hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, starting at $38,365 and $51,665, respectively.[4]

The Sorento boasts a far lower price tag than comparable vehicles like the Toyota Venza, Subaru Outback, and Toyota Highlander.

Kia K5

The Kia K5, previously called the Kia Optima, is a midsize sedan starting at $26,745 for 2024. Even its most expensive trim starts at just over $33,000. It offers the fuel efficiency of a sedan while still offering all-wheel drive.

This model is relatively affordable compared to similar models like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Altima.

Kia Soul

The Kia Soul is an affordably priced subcompact SUV with a boxy design that sets it apart from other Kia models. Its starting price is $21,565. KBB ranks it as the best wagon on the market, ahead of the Subaru Impreza, which is a few thousand dollars higher.[5]

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is a subcompact SUV released in the U.S. beginning in 2021. Its 2024 price starts at $25,865. Its price compared to its excellent value has repeatedly made it the winner of the KBB Best Buy Award. It boasts lower price tags than similar models, including the Nissan Rogue, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Kona.

Kia Niro

The Kia Niro is Kia’s hybrid vehicle, starting at $28,315 in 2024. It also comes in a plug-in hybrid model starting at $37,765 and an EV model starting at $40,975. KBB ranks the Kia Niro as the best gas-mileage wagon of 2024, but it’s also the most expensive on the list by several thousand dollars.[6]