Cost of Kia Car Insurance (2024)

Car insurance for Kias starts at just $86 per month. Your rates may vary depending on your Kia’s model and year, your coverage levels, your driving history, and more.

Updated December 3, 2024

Kias are among the top-10 bestselling vehicle brands in the U.S., according to data from CarPro.[1] While the brand has received plenty of bad PR in recent years for its high theft rate due to a lack of anti-theft measures, it remains a popular choice for drivers.

Kia owners pay an average of $163 per month for insurance across all models, but rates vary based on several key factors. If you’re car shopping and are considering a Kia — or maybe you already own one — it’s important to shop around for the best car insurance policy.

Quick Facts

  • The Kia Sedona is the cheapest Kia model to insure for both liability-only and full-coverage insurance, while the Kia K5 is the most expensive.

  • USAA has the cheapest average rates for Kia drivers, with an average cost of just $100 per month.

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO are among the best insurance companies for Kias, thanks to their affordable rates, excellent customer service, discounts, and more.

Cost of Kia insurance by model

Your car’s model is one factor that can affect your car insurance premiums. The Kia Sedona is the cheapest model to insure for both liability-only and full-coverage car insurance. But these rankings could vary depending on the model year.

For example, a new car may be more expensive to insure because of its higher value. But while your vehicle is one factor that affects your car insurance rates, personal information such as driving history, age, and credit history also come into play.

Here, you can see a collection of average monthly quotes for different Kia models.

Kia Model
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Forte$116
K5$134
Niro$103
Optima$114
Rio$104
Sedona$86
Seltos$112
Sorento$100
Soul$97
Sportage$99
Telluride$111
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Kia insurance by model

Kia insurance rates can vary significantly depending on the model you purchase. Here’s a closer look at the cheapest insurance premiums and other characteristics of some of Kia’s most popular vehicles on the market.

Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage is the most popular Kia model on the market. The company sold more than 37,000 of this compact SUV in the first quarter of 2024 alone. The 2024 Kia has a starting price of $28,565, which is a lower price point than similar models like the Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4. 

It also comes in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, which start at $29,965 and $40,965, respectively.

Kia Forte

The Kia Forte is the company’s popular compact sedan, boasting fuel efficiency and affordability. Its starting price for 2024 is $21,145, and even its most expensive trim level has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of less than $25,000.[2] 

The Kia Forte is cheaper than comparable models like the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla, and Nissan Sentra.

Kia Telluride

Kia’s three-row SUV, the Telluride, has become increasingly popular, including earning the No. 1 spot in both Kelley Blue Book’s (KBB) and Car and Driver’s lists of the best midsize SUVs.[3] It has a starting price of $37,585, but some of its trims start at more than $50,000. 

It’s more expensive than several other vehicles of its size but also more affordable than many, including the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, and Toyota Highlander.

Kia Sorento

The Sorento is Kia’s smaller SUV. It’s more compact than the Telluride while still offering three rows. Its starting price for 2024 is $33,365. It also comes in hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, starting at $38,365 and $51,665, respectively.[4] 

The Sorento boasts a far lower price tag than comparable vehicles like the Toyota Venza, Subaru Outback, and Toyota Highlander.

Kia K5

The Kia K5, previously called the Kia Optima, is a midsize sedan starting at $26,745 for 2024. Even its most expensive trim starts at just over $33,000. It offers the fuel efficiency of a sedan while still offering all-wheel drive. 

This model is relatively affordable compared to similar models like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Altima.

Kia Soul

The Kia Soul is an affordably priced subcompact SUV with a boxy design that sets it apart from other Kia models. Its starting price is $21,565. KBB ranks it as the best wagon on the market, ahead of the Subaru Impreza, which is a few thousand dollars higher.[5]

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is a subcompact SUV released in the U.S. beginning in 2021. Its 2024 price starts at $25,865. Its price compared to its excellent value has repeatedly made it the winner of the KBB Best Buy Award. It boasts lower price tags than similar models, including the Nissan Rogue, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Kona.

Kia Niro

The Kia Niro is Kia’s hybrid vehicle, starting at $28,315 in 2024. It also comes in a plug-in hybrid model starting at $37,765 and an EV model starting at $40,975. KBB ranks the Kia Niro as the best gas-mileage wagon of 2024, but it’s also the most expensive on the list by several thousand dollars.[6]

Best companies for Kia car insurance

If you’re shopping for car insurance for your Kia, here are a few companies that stand out as having the best rates and other perks.

Best for military families: USAA

USAA logoMilitary Families
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
9.4 /10
Liability Only
$45/mo
Full Coverage
$99/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA

Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (922)

Stephen

December 2, 2024

Verified Review

Rising rates

Continually rising rates with no claims.

Fannie

November 29, 2024

Verified Review

Excellent

Excellent service.

Susan

November 25, 2024

Verified Review

New to USAA

I have had limited contact with USAA since I started working with them. I wish my car insurance and homeowners policy were less expensive. I drive less than 50 miles a week and feel I am paying too much.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
880
NAIC Index
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA is a financial services company that offers a variety of products and services, including auto insurance. USAA has the cheapest rates for Kia drivers, but it’s only available to military service members, veterans, and their families.

USAA offers key benefits, including discounts specifically for military members, excellent customer service ratings, and pay-as-you-drive insurance or usage-based insurance, which is beneficial for low-mileage or safe drivers.

Pros

  • Cheap rates for Kia drivers

  • Top-rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction

  • Offers pay-as-you-drive and usage-based insurance

Cons

  • Only available to military families

  • Many customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) consumer complaint index

  • Gap insurance not available

Best for customer satisfaction: State Farm

State Farm logoCustomer Satisfaction
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
9.3 /10
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$119/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm

Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,004)

Paul

December 2, 2024

Verified Review

Poor

They keep raising their rates.

Candi

December 2, 2024

Verified Review

Better and More Personable Service Needed

I have never had a claim with State Farm. There is no special treatment offered and when I ask about possible savings, I continue to get the same robotic replies. I would prefer an agency that treats each policy holder differently and listens to what the policy holder needs.

Michael

December 2, 2024

Verified Review

Disappointed Customer

I was with State Farm for 40 years and had 2 accidents. They seemed to forget about our good history.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
842
NAIC Index
0.78
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is a great option if you want an insurer that offers affordable rates and highly rated customer and claims satisfaction. It’s the largest auto insurer in the nation and has a large network of local agents nationwide.

State Farm also has some unique coverage options, including rideshare insurance. And if you’re a safe driver, State Farm’s usage-based insurance program can help you save on your premiums.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Large network of local agents

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • Fewer available discounts than other companies

  • Above-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC

  • Gap insurance not available

Best for discounts: GEICO

GEICO logoDiscounts
User Reviews
4.0
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$118/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO

Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.

Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,675)

Samuel

December 2, 2024

Verified Review

Good

At the last renewal, the premium increased. Fortunately, I haven't had to submit any claims.

Tracie

December 2, 2024

Verified Review

Feeling Frustrated

I asked a question about lowering the insurance on my paid-off 2015 car. Instead, it was increased by $22.00, taking my payments from $279 to over $300 for one car with comprehensive and collision coverage.

Owen

December 2, 2024

Verified Review

Geico

Limited interactions
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
835
NAIC Index
0.74
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

In addition to having some of the lowest premiums for Kia owners, GEICO also has more discounts than most other companies, allowing you to save even more on your car insurance.

Though GEICO doesn’t rate as highly for customer satisfaction as the other companies you’ll find here, it boasts a top-rated mobile app. It also offers accident forgiveness, which isn’t something you can find with every insurer.

Pros

  • More available discounts than most companies

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Top-rated mobile app

Cons

  • Low J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Fewer local agents than other companies

  • Gap insurance not available

Kia car insurance coverages

When you’re shopping for an insurance policy for your Kia, you’ll want to consider a handful of coverage types. Some you’ll have to have according to state law, while others are optional.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance meets minimum state requirements and is the most affordable insurance coverage. It includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage and pays for damages to other drivers and their property if you’re responsible for an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance is an optional coverage that pays for repairs for your vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault. It may apply to both multi-car accidents, such as when you hit another vehicle. It also applies if yours is the only vehicle involved.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Another optional coverage, comprehensive insurance pays for damages to your vehicle resulting from something other than a collision. For example, it would pay for damage resulting from inclement weather, vehicle theft, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    While each driver’s liability coverage should pay for accidents they cause, not everyone has the legally required insurance. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage to your car if the at-fault driver either doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have sufficient insurance to pay for the damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    If your car is in the shop after an accident, this coverage will reimburse you for the cost (or a portion of the cost) of a rental car. This coverage applies when your vehicle is undrivable due to a covered incident.

Kia insurance FAQs

Whether you’re considering buying a Kia or you already own one, it’s important to understand your insurance options. Here’s some additional information about car insurance for Kias.

  • Which company has the cheapest Kia insurance?

    USAA has the overall cheapest insurance premiums for Kia vehicles. But this company only serves military families. State Farm is the cheapest company available to all drivers.

    Keep in mind that the cheapest company for you may be different depending on your driving history and other factors.

  • Are Kias expensive to insure?

    The average cost of car insurance for Kias is on par with the national average. But your personal insurance premiums will depend on a variety of factors, including your vehicle’s model, year, and safety features, as well as other personal factors like your driving history, age, and credit-based insurance score in some states.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Kia Sedona?

    The average rate for liability coverage on a Kia Sedona is $86 per month. Sedona drivers who choose full coverage pay an average of $177 per month.

  • Is it hard to get insurance on a Kia?

    It may be more difficult or expensive to get insurance on a Kia, depending on its model year. Certain Kia models have increased theft claims and were easier to steal because they lacked an engine immobilizer. This created a serious problem for Kia owners and insurers alike.

    If you own a Kia model that doesn’t have the appropriate anti-theft measures, you may struggle to get insurance. But as long as your vehicle has anti-theft measures or the appropriate software update, you should be able to get insurance coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. CarPro. "Full-Year 2022 National Auto Sales By Brand."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "2024 Kia Forte."
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Midsize SUVs of 2024 and 2025."
  4. Kelley Blue Book. "2024 Kia Sorento."
  5. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Wagons of 2024 and 2025."
  6. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Gas Mileage Wagons of 2024."
