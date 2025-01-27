Electric Shock: EVs Cost 23% More to Insure Than Gas-Powered Vehicles

Comparing EV costs to ICE vehicle costs

Electric vehicles can cost significantly less to power than an ICE car. Drivers who charge their EVs only at home could spend as little as $812 per year on electricity for their vehicles, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) calculations. By comparison, the average annual cost of gas is around $2,449, J.D. Power estimated based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

But other expenses, including the initial cost to purchase an EV, higher repair costs, and much higher insurance premiums can offset the fuel savings.

The average MSRP for EVs is $55,105 — 13% more than the average for ICEs, at $48,724, according to KBB. Auto insurers also charge more for higher-value vehicles since they typically cost more to repair or replace.

The average cost to repair an EV after an accident is $6,066, about 29% higher than the $4,703 average post-accident repair for ICEs, KBB reported.

All these factors contribute to EVs’ higher insurance rates. In 2024, it cost 23% more to insure an EV than an ICE vehicle, Insurify data shows. And the cost of EV car insurance rose 28% between 2022 and 2023, while car insurance for ICE vehicles increased by only 13% during the same time period.