Cost of Jeep Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Jeep insurance by model

Six Jeep models — the Compass, Renegade, Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, and Wagoneer — rank as some of the best SUVs on the market in 2023, according to both KBB and Edmunds. Whether you purchase a full-coverage policy or liability-only insurance, you should shop around with multiple insurers to find the best policy for you.

In the following sections, you’ll see how much car insurance costs from 12 different auto insurance companies for each of the six types of Jeep models.

Jeep Renegade

The Jeep Renegade ranked as KBB’s 12th-best subcompact SUV of 2023 and 2024.

It has a starting MSRP of $28,345, which is only $55 cheaper than the starting MSRP of the Compass, Jeep’s compact SUV.[2] The vehicle has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds and a maximum horsepower of 177.

Auto insurance rates vary for drivers with a Renegade depending on the insurer they choose to buy coverage from. Average auto insurance quotes for the Renegade range from $59 to $197 per month, which resembles costs for drivers with a Compass, Cherokee, or Wrangler. See how average full-coverage insurance quotes vary by insurer below.

Jeep Compass

For 2023, the Jeep Compass ranks 15th in lists of the best small, or compact, SUVs by KBB and Edmunds.[3]

The vehicle’s base MSRP of $28,400 is a bit more than the Jeep Renegade. The Compass has a sporty look, a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, and a standard horsepower of 200.

Insurance costs for the Compass range between $65 and $207 per month. Drivers with a Renegade, Wrangler, or Gladiator face similar average costs. The table below shows average full-coverage quotes from top insurers.

Jeep Wrangler

The most iconic Jeep model, the Wrangler ranked as the 10th-best small SUV from KBB and the eighth-best small SUV from Edmunds.

The 2024 Wrangler two-door sport model has a starting MSRP of $32,095, but more expensive models have starting MSRPs between $36,190 and $56,290. The two-door sport model has a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds.

Jeep Wrangler car insurance rates from the insurers below range from $65 to $209 per month. Compare full-coverage insurance quotes from top car insurance companies below.

Jeep Gladiator

In the midsize truck market, the Jeep Gladiator model earned a fifth-place ranking from KBB and a second-place ranking from Edmunds.

The Gladiator has a base MSRP of $38,775, more than $6,000 more expensive than the starting MSRP for the two-door Wrangler. Its maximum towing capacity is 7,700 pounds.

The cost to insure a Gladiator ranges from $69 to $220 per month, similar to insurance costs for the Compass and Wrangler. See how average full-coverage insurance rates vary by company below.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee ranks as the 12th-best midsize SUV from KBB and the fourth-best from Edmunds. The vehicle has a starting MSRP of $36,495, nearly $55,000 less than Jeep’s luxury full-size Grand Wagoneer.

Insurance costs for the Grand Cherokee range between $74 and $164 per month. Compare average full-coverage quotes from top insurance companies below.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer earned a sixth-place ranking for large luxury SUVs from Edmunds and KBB.

The Grand Wrangler has a starting MSRP of $91,140 — nearly $55,000 more than the Grand Cherokee — and boasts a towing capacity of 9,750 pounds.

The vehicle is also the most expensive Jeep to insure, with monthly costs varying widely from $120 to $328 per month. Compare average full-coverage quotes below.