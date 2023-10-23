>Car Insurance

Cost of Jeep Insurance (2023)

The cost to insure your Jeep varies depending on the model you drive and if you plan to use your Jeep off-road.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated December 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Jeep vehicles consistently rank among the top SUVs on the market, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and Edmunds. With their off-road capability and wide range of models and price points, Jeeps are a popular choice for many drivers.

Insuring a Jeep costs $181 per month for full-coverage auto insurance and $110 for liability-only coverage, on average. The average cost of car insurance for a Jeep is similar to the cost of coverage for a Mazda but significantly less than what you’d pay to cover a luxury vehicle like a Mercedes.

Quick Facts

  • Jeep insurance rates vary widely between insurance companies.

  • Hugo, USAA, and State Farm offer the cheapest average car insurance quotes for Jeeps.

  • The Jeep Wrangler ranked 10th in Kelley Blue Book’s “Best Compact SUVs of 2023 & 2024” list.[1]

Find Insurance for Your Jeep

Receive real-time quotes in just a few minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cost of Jeep insurance by model

The average cost to insure a Jeep will vary depending on the model. For example, you can expect to spend less on car insurance if you drive one of the cheapest models, like the Jeep Renegade, than you would for the top-of-the-line Jeep Wagoneer.

In the table below, you can see how car insurance rates for full-coverage insurance and liability-only coverage fluctuate based on the model you drive.

Jeep ModelAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Jeep Grand Wagoneer$105$307
Jeep Gladiator$108$199
Jeep Compass$109$187
Jeep Renegade$111$169
Jeep Wrangler$112$189
Jeep Grand Cherokee$126$214
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Jeep insurance by model

Six Jeep models — the Compass, Renegade, Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, and Wagoneer — rank as some of the best SUVs on the market in 2023, according to both KBB and Edmunds. Whether you purchase a full-coverage policy or liability-only insurance, you should shop around with multiple insurers to find the best policy for you.

In the following sections, you’ll see how much car insurance costs from 12 different auto insurance companies for each of the six types of Jeep models.

Jeep Renegade

The Jeep Renegade ranked as KBB’s 12th-best subcompact SUV of 2023 and 2024.

It has a starting MSRP of $28,345, which is only $55 cheaper than the starting MSRP of the Compass, Jeep’s compact SUV.[2] The vehicle has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds and a maximum horsepower of 177.

Auto insurance rates vary for drivers with a Renegade depending on the insurer they choose to buy coverage from. Average auto insurance quotes for the Renegade range from $59 to $197 per month, which resembles costs for drivers with a Compass, Cherokee, or Wrangler. See how average full-coverage insurance quotes vary by insurer below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$59
USAA$80
State Farm$88
GEICO$92
Nationwide$101
Allstate$110
Progressive$130
American Family$139
Liberty Mutual$140
Direct Auto$157
Travelers$161
Farmers$187
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Jeep Compass

For 2023, the Jeep Compass ranks 15th in lists of the best small, or compact, SUVs by KBB and Edmunds.[3]

The vehicle’s base MSRP of $28,400 is a bit more than the Jeep Renegade. The Compass has a sporty look, a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, and a standard horsepower of 200.

Insurance costs for the Compass range between $65 and $207 per month. Drivers with a Renegade, Wrangler, or Gladiator face similar average costs. The table below shows average full-coverage quotes from top insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$65
USAA$89
State Farm$98
GEICO$101
Nationwide$112
Allstate$121
Progressive$143
American Family$154
Liberty Mutual$155
Direct Auto$173
Travelers$178
Farmers$207
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Jeep Wrangler

The most iconic Jeep model, the Wrangler ranked as the 10th-best small SUV from KBB and the eighth-best small SUV from Edmunds.

The 2024 Wrangler two-door sport model has a starting MSRP of $32,095, but more expensive models have starting MSRPs between $36,190 and $56,290. The two-door sport model has a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds.

Jeep Wrangler car insurance rates from the insurers below range from $65 to $209 per month. Compare full-coverage insurance quotes from top car insurance companies below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$65
USAA$89
State Farm$99
GEICO$102
Nationwide$113
Allstate$123
Progressive$145
American Family$156
Liberty Mutual$157
Direct Auto$175
Travelers$180
Farmers$209
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Jeep Gladiator

In the midsize truck market, the Jeep Gladiator model earned a fifth-place ranking from KBB and a second-place ranking from Edmunds.

The Gladiator has a base MSRP of $38,775, more than $6,000 more expensive than the starting MSRP for the two-door Wrangler. Its maximum towing capacity is 7,700 pounds.

The cost to insure a Gladiator ranges from $69 to $220 per month, similar to insurance costs for the Compass and Wrangler. See how average full-coverage insurance rates vary by company below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$69
USAA$94
State Farm$104
GEICO$108
Nationwide$119
Allstate$129
Progressive$152
American Family$164
Liberty Mutual$165
Direct Auto$184
Travelers$189
Farmers$220
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee ranks as the 12th-best midsize SUV from KBB and the fourth-best from Edmunds. The vehicle has a starting MSRP of $36,495, nearly $55,000 less than Jeep’s luxury full-size Grand Wagoneer.

Insurance costs for the Grand Cherokee range between $74 and $164 per month. Compare average full-coverage quotes from top insurance companies below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$74
USAA$101
State Farm$112
GEICO$116
Nationwide$128
Allstate$139
Progressive$164
American Family$176
Liberty Mutual$177
Direct Auto$198
Travelers$203
Farmers$237
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer earned a sixth-place ranking for large luxury SUVs from Edmunds and KBB.

The Grand Wrangler has a starting MSRP of $91,140 — nearly $55,000 more than the Grand Cherokee — and boasts a towing capacity of 9,750 pounds.

The vehicle is also the most expensive Jeep to insure, with monthly costs varying widely from $120 to $328 per month. Compare average full-coverage quotes below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$120
USAA$163
State Farm$180
GEICO$187
Nationwide$207
Allstate$224
Progressive$264
American Family$285
Liberty Mutual$286
Direct Auto$320
Travelers$328
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Jeep car insurance

Picking the best right car insurance company for your Jeep depends on many factors, including your driver profile, budget, the type of coverage you need, vehicle safety ratings, your location (down to your ZIP code), and more. When shopping around, it’s smart to consider coverage options, customer reviews, customer satisfaction ratings, and average premiums.

Here’s a closer look at Insurify’s top picks for the best car insurance companies to consider when buying coverage for a Jeep vehicle.

Best insurer for overall customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for drivers older than 25: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$114/mo

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for teen drivers: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$135/mo

Founded by Sears department store executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Operating in all 50 states, the company has superior ratings from A.M. Best for financial strength and credit. However, Allstate has many negative reviews on consumer websites, and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and good payment history.

Pros

  • Well-established with superior ratings from A.M. Best

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Cons

  • Low customer satisfaction

  • Rates are merely average compared to other insurers

Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.

Brigitte - September 13, 2023
Verified

Failure to allow me to reinstate my overage.

Joseph - September 9, 2023
Verified

Poor service. Hard to access online accounts.

Peter - September 3, 2023
Verified
Read our Allstate review

Shop for Jeep Insurance

Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Jeep car insurance coverage

Jeep owners can choose from various insurance products and coverage options, ranging from liability-only coverage to full-coverage insurance with additional endorsements. Liability coverage is typically cheaper than a full-coverage insurance policy but doesn’t offer as much financial protection.[4]

If you’re shopping around for insurance for a new Jeep, you should consider purchasing more than your state’s minimum coverage requirements. If you’re financing or leasing your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to purchase full-coverage insurance.

Consider the following optional coverages that provide extra vehicle protection in various situations:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage can pay for your vehicle repairs following damage from a collision with another vehicle or object, even if you’re at fault. Though states don’t require drivers to buy this coverage, your lender or dealer may require you to buy it if you lease or finance your Jeep.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If you have vehicle damage resulting from non-collision incidents like weather-related events, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive coverage can kick in to cover the repair or replacement costs. You may need to buy this coverage if you finance or lease your Jeep.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

    Depending on the state you live in, you can buy medical payments insurance to cover the cost of medical bills, treatment, and funeral expenses for you and your passengers following an accident. This coverage typically has limits.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Also dependent on the state you live in, PIP insurance can cover the costs of medical and non-medical expenses related to injuries suffered in a car accident. Non-medical expenses include lost wages, child care costs, and funeral expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Specifics vary by your insurer, but roadside assistance coverage typically provides services to help policyholders return to the road safely following a flat tire, lockout, jump-start, and more.

Jeep insurance FAQs

Shopping around for car insurance quotes for your Jeep is a smart way to help you find the best rates and plan. The information below should help answer any of your remaining questions about insuring your Jeep.

  • Which company has the cheapest Jeep insurance?

    Car insurance rates can fluctuate for Jeep drivers, but Hugo, USAA, and State Farm have some of the cheapest insurance rates for Jeep drivers. Other cheap car insurance companies offering lower-than-average rates include GEICO, Nationwide, and Allstate. The best way to find the right car insurance coverage for you is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

    Car insurance premiums ultimately depend on many factors, including your age, credit score, available discounts, driving record, property damage claims history from a previous policy, and vehicle information regarding safety features, trim level, model year, and more.

  • Are Jeeps expensive to insure?

    Not especially. The average cost to insure a Jeep is $181 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability coverage. This is similar to the national average rate of $207 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability insurance.

  • Does insurance cost more for a Jeep Wrangler?

    Not really. When compared to the national average of $207 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability, Jeep Wrangler insurance rates are about the same. On average, full-coverage insurance for Jeep Wrangler costs $189 per month, while liability-only insurance is $112 per month.

  • Does Jeep insurance cover off-road driving?

    Not necessarily. Insurance plans often only cover normal vehicle use on regulated roads, so, if you plan to use your Jeep’s off-road capability, it’s a good idea to check your policy terms closely or talk to customer service to make sure your policy covers off-road driving.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Compact SUVs of 2023 & 2024." Accessed October 10, 2023
  2. Jeep. "Jeep Vehicles." Accessed October 10, 2023
  3. Edmunds. "Best Small SUVs of 2023 and 2024." Accessed October 10, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed October 10, 2023
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out smarter ways to use their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. She’s created and edited content for Credit Karma, Experian and Sound Dollar, along with banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers