>Car Insurance

Cost of Mazda Car Insurance (2023)

How much Mazda car insurance costs depends on a lot of factors, but average rates start at $106 per month.

Jacqueline DeMarco
Written byJacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

  • 13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Insurance, lending, and retirement expert

Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Updated December 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Founded in 1920, Mazda offers drivers a storied history and a variety of car makes and models for consumers to choose from. The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for a Mazda is $183, compared to the national monthly average of $207 for all makes and models. The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance for a Mazda is $113, compared to the national monthly average of $103.[1]

Quick Facts

  • Hugo offers the cheapest Mazda insurance policies, on average.

  • Comparing quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy is important.

  • The Mazda CX-9 is the cheapest Mazda vehicle model to insure, on average.

Find Cheap Car Insurance for Mazdas

Comparing rates can save you up to $717 annually

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cost of Mazda insurance by model

The model of Mazda you choose can affect how much you spend on car insurance. It’s important to note that the more expensive the vehicle model is, the more it generally costs to insure the car.

The following table will give you an idea of how much you may spend on the model of your choice.

Mazda ModelAverage Monthly Quote
CX-3$141
CX-5$144
CX-50$154
CX-30$161
3$161
CX-9$166
MX-5 Miata$166
6$173
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Learn More: Factors That Affect Car Insurance Rates

Learn More: Factors That Affect Car Insurance Rates

Cheapest Mazda insurance by model

Not sure which used or new Mazda is right for you? This is how much it costs to insure these eight popular models.

Mazda CX-3

If you’re on the hunt for a Mazda crossover SUV, you can choose between a used CX-3 (no longer produced) or a used or new CX-5. On average, you’ll spend $141 per month on insurance with the CX-3, whereas with the CX-5, you’d spend an average of $144.50).

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$61
USAA$83
State Farm$91
GEICO$95
Nationwide$105
Allstate$113
Progressive$134
American Family$144
Liberty Mutual$145
Direct Auto$162
Travelers$166
Farmers$194
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mazda CX-5

The new 2024 CX-5 has an MSRP of $29,300.[2] This crossover SUV comes with Mazda intelligent Drive Select technology (Mi-Drive) and i-Activ AWD. You should plan to spend an average of $128 per month for liability insurance or $180 for a full-coverage policy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$61
USAA$83
State Farm$92
GEICO$95
Nationwide$105
Allstate$114
Progressive$135
American Family$145
Liberty Mutual$146
Direct Auto$163
Travelers$167
Farmers$195
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mazda CX‑50

It costs $180 per month, on average, for a full-coverage policy for the CX-50. However, a high monthly premium may be worth the impressive capabilities of the CX-50 when it comes to towing and navigating rugged terrains.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$62
USAA$85
State Farm$94
GEICO$98
Nationwide$108
Allstate$117
Progressive$138
American Family$149
Liberty Mutual$149
Direct Auto$167
Travelers$171
Farmers$200
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mazda CX‑30

This SUV comes with an average rate of $201 per month for a full-coverage policy, but it’s more affordable than other Mazda options, starting at $24,995.[2] This MSRP is significantly less than the CX-9 ($39,595), and the vehicle model costs $24 less per month to insure.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$70
USAA$95
State Farm$105
GEICO$109
Nationwide$121
Allstate$131
Progressive$154
American Family$166
Liberty Mutual$167
Direct Auto$187
Travelers$191
Farmers$223
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 has an MSRP of $24,170 and costs an average of $161 per month to insure — less than the similar Mazda 6 ($173).[2] Don’t let the low price fool you — this model comes with all the modern bells and whistles, including a 10.25-inch full-color display.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$71
USAA$97
State Farm$107
GEICO$111
Nationwide$122
Allstate$132
Progressive$156
American Family$168
Liberty Mutual$169
Direct Auto$189
Travelers$194
Farmers$226
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mazda CX-9

The CX-9 is an expensive Mazda model to insure (liability-only policies cost an average of $106), so make sure you take your monthly budget into account before buying this car. The SUV also has a high MSRP — starting at $39,595.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$78
USAA$107
State Farm$117
GEICO$122
Nationwide$135
Allstate$146
Progressive$172
American Family$186
Liberty Mutual$187
Direct Auto$209
Travelers$214
Farmers$249
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mazda 6

While the Mazda 6 is no longer in production, current owners of this sedan may be looking for a new car insurance policy. You can expect to spend $208 per month for a full-coverage policy or $138 per month for a liability policy on one of these older models.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$72
USAA$98
State Farm$108
GEICO$113
Nationwide$125
Allstate$135
Progressive$159
American Family$171
Liberty Mutual$172
Direct Auto$193
Travelers$198
Farmers$230
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is an affordable drop-top compact sports car with a starting price of $28,050.[2] It boasts a lively 181-horsepower four-cylinder engine and a nostalgic six-speed manual transmission, reminiscent of classic sports cars. The MX-5 is one of the more expensive Mazda models to insure, at $214 per month for full coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$74
USAA$101
State Farm$112
GEICO$116
Nationwide$129
Allstate$139
Progressive$164
American Family$177
Liberty Mutual$178
Direct Auto$199
Travelers$204
Farmers$237
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Mazda car insurance

Three of the best car insurance companies for Mazda car insurance include USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. The best insurance company for you will depend on your unique insurance needs and financial situation. It’s crucial to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies before making a decision.

Best for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best for overall customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best for drivers older than 25: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$114/mo

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Mazda car insurance coverages

In most states, you’re legally required to have a liability-only policy at the bare minimum. However, you can consider a few additional different types of car insurance coverage to better protect yourself:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    Bodily injury liability coverage is mandatory in most states and covers medical expenses and other associated costs of people injured in an accident you cause.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    Property damage liability is also mandatory in most states and covers the cost of repairing or replacing someone else’s damaged property in an accident you cause.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    No states legally require collision coverage, though drivers who lease their vehicles may need it. It pays to repair your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if anything other than a car accident — such as theft, vandalism, or severe weather — damages it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage pays for medical bills and associated expenses if you’re hurt in an accident, no matter who caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for your medical bills and associated expenses if you get injured in an accident that an uninsured or underinsured driver causes.

Mazda car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance as a Mazda driver will depend on what model you drive, your driving history, your location, your age, and other factors. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about Mazda insurance.

  • Which company has the cheapest Mazda insurance?

    On average, Hugo offers the cheapest Mazda car insurance policies for a variety of different models. Hugo offers policies for Mazda drivers starting at just $61 per month for some models. Some of the other most affordable and best car insurance companies that Mazda drivers should request car insurance quotes from include USAA, State Farm, and GEICO.

  • Are Mazdas expensive to insure?

    Not especially. If you decide to buy a Mazda, you can expect your car insurance costs to be fairly average. The average cost of car insurance per month nationwide is $154 per month. Mazda drivers can expect to spend a little bit less than this, at an average of $149 per month.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Mazda 3?

    The average cost of insuring a Mazda 3 is $161 per month. How much you actually spend can depend a lot on the type of car insurance coverage you choose. For example, on average, Mazda drivers pay just $118 monthly for a liability-only policy but $204 monthly for full-coverage car insurance. Don’t forget to get auto insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies.

  • Why is Mazda insurance so high?

    Mazda insurance premiums may be higher than those associated with other vehicle makes due to factors like the car’s cost, chosen trim levels, rarity of parts, safety features (like anti-lock brakes), common repair needs, and safety ratings. Shopping around with a few different auto insurance companies and comparing insurance quotes can help mitigate these costs.

    Other factors, like your age, location, and driving record, also affect premiums. One of the best ways to keep your auto insurance premiums low is to maintain a clean driving record.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Mazda. "Mazda History." Accessed September 29, 2023
  2. Mazda. "Select Your Model." Accessed September 29, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 29, 2023
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.

Learn More
linkedin
Danny Smith
Edited byDanny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers