Cost of Mazda Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Mazda insurance by model
Not sure which used or new Mazda is right for you? This is how much it costs to insure these eight popular models.
Mazda CX-3
If you’re on the hunt for a Mazda crossover SUV, you can choose between a used CX-3 (no longer produced) or a used or new CX-5. On average, you’ll spend $141 per month on insurance with the CX-3, whereas with the CX-5, you’d spend an average of $144.50).
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Mazda CX-5
The new 2024 CX-5 has an MSRP of $29,300.[2] This crossover SUV comes with Mazda intelligent Drive Select technology (Mi-Drive) and i-Activ AWD. You should plan to spend an average of $128 per month for liability insurance or $180 for a full-coverage policy.
Mazda CX‑50
It costs $180 per month, on average, for a full-coverage policy for the CX-50. However, a high monthly premium may be worth the impressive capabilities of the CX-50 when it comes to towing and navigating rugged terrains.
Mazda CX‑30
This SUV comes with an average rate of $201 per month for a full-coverage policy, but it’s more affordable than other Mazda options, starting at $24,995.[2] This MSRP is significantly less than the CX-9 ($39,595), and the vehicle model costs $24 less per month to insure.[2]
Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 has an MSRP of $24,170 and costs an average of $161 per month to insure — less than the similar Mazda 6 ($173).[2] Don’t let the low price fool you — this model comes with all the modern bells and whistles, including a 10.25-inch full-color display.
Mazda CX-9
The CX-9 is an expensive Mazda model to insure (liability-only policies cost an average of $106), so make sure you take your monthly budget into account before buying this car. The SUV also has a high MSRP — starting at $39,595.[2]
Mazda 6
While the Mazda 6 is no longer in production, current owners of this sedan may be looking for a new car insurance policy. You can expect to spend $208 per month for a full-coverage policy or $138 per month for a liability policy on one of these older models.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is an affordable drop-top compact sports car with a starting price of $28,050.[2] It boasts a lively 181-horsepower four-cylinder engine and a nostalgic six-speed manual transmission, reminiscent of classic sports cars. The MX-5 is one of the more expensive Mazda models to insure, at $214 per month for full coverage.
