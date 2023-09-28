Cost of BMW Car Insurance (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
BMW is the most-shopped luxury car brand and remains a popular pick for drivers who can afford its price tag. Models start at around $40,000, but can cost upwards of $150,000.
Due to the price range, car insurance costs for BMWs are, not surprisingly, higher than many other car brands. The average cost for a full-coverage BMW policy is $257 per month, while liability-only costs $172. Some insurance companies offer rates that are much lower than these averages though.
Depending on the BMW model, liability-only coverage costs range from $178 to $252 per month.
BMW car insurance is about $700 more per year than the national average for vehicle insurance.
If you finance or lease your BMW, your lender or leasing company will require you to carry full coverage on the vehicle.
Cost of BMW insurance by model
Your BMW model affects the average cost of car insurance, but the price difference isn’t huge. Average monthly quotes for BMW liability insurance range from $178 to $252 — a $74 difference between the highest and lowest costs.
Here are the average BMW insurance costs for liability-only coverage based on car model.
BMW Model
Average Monthly Quote
3 Series
$214
5 Series
$218
X5
$195
X3
$178
X1
$193
6 Series
$234
7 Series
$235
4 Series
$252
Cheapest BMW insurance by model
The model of your BMW affects how much you pay for car insurance. The 3 Series, 5 Series, and X5 are the most popular models, according to recent sales.[1] But like your BMW model, your insurer also influences how much coverage costs.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different insurers stack up for different BMW models.
BMW 3 Series
The 3 Series is a customer favorite. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $44,500, which is a mid-level price point for BMW. The insurance costs follow suit, with an average of $214 per month. USAA offers the cheapest rates, around $100 less expensive than the 3 Series average.
BMW 5 Series
The 5 Series is another top pick and one of the most popular models. Even though the starting price for the 5 Series is over $10,000 higher than the 3 Series, the average insurance costs for the two models are almost the same. The average price of full coverage is $234, but many insurers offer cheaper rates.
BMW X5
The X5 is the most popular SUV from BMW. Even though the car costs much more than the 3 Series and 5 Series, the average car insurance costs are actually cheaper. These lower insurance costs might be due to the car’s bigger size and enhanced safety features. USAA offers the lowest rates for this model as well.
BMW X3
As a subcompact SUV, the X3 is a solid family car at a lower price point. The average insurance rates for the X3 are some of the lowest, at $178 per month. Compared to the BMW X1, another subcompact SUV, the X3 is less expensive to insure. You can find the most competitive rates from the insurers below.
BMW X1
The X1 is another BMW subcompact SUV, and it’s even more affordable than the X3. But the average monthly cost of coverage is $193, which is slightly higher. Despite this, the X1 is still one of the cheapest BMW models to insure. USAA and State Farm offer the most competitive insurance rates.
BMW 6 Series
The BMW 6 Series is no longer in production, but you can still find used models.[2] BMW released the last model year of the 6 Series nearly five years ago before quietly discontinuing it. The older age of this model might account for the increased insurance costs, which are an average of $234 per month. You can find the best car insurance rates with the following insurers.
BMW 7 Series
As one of the most expensive BMW models, the 7 Series is also one of the most expensive models to insure. The MSRP starts at $96,400. Here are the insurance companies with the best rates for the 7 Series.
BMW 4 Series
The 4 Series is known for its sporty trim and handling, which might explain why it’s the most expensive model to insure. The average insurance cost for the 4 Series is $252 per month — nearly $75 more than the cheapest model to insure. USAA provides the most competitive rates, but various companies offer coverage at affordable rates.
Best companies for BMW car insurance
The best companies for BMW car insurance combine top-notch coverage, competitive prices, and high customer satisfaction. As you search for insurance, consider which factors matter most to you. BMW drivers can usually find the best coverage options from State Farm, USAA, and GEICO.
State Farm: Best for overall customer satisfaction
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$108/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$52/mo
Full Coverage
$112/mo
A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Pros
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$45/mo
Full Coverage
$98/mo
In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.
Pros
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
Even though it’s essential to consider the cost of coverage, you also need to review the insurance policy details, too.
Two types of coverage options are available — liability-only and full coverage. Full coverage is more robust and usually includes collision, comprehensive, and liability. Since BMW cars are generally more expensive to repair and replace, it usually makes sense to opt for full coverage. And, if you’re financing your BMW through a loan or lease, your lender will probably require you to carry full coverage.
Here’s a look at some coverage options you may consider for your BMW.[3]
Bodily injury liability
This coverage helps pay for medical care for the other driver and their passengers when you cause an accident. This coverage is part of both full coverage and liability-only options.
Property damage liability
If you cause an accident, this policy helps cover the cost of vehicle repairs for the other driver when they file a claim. This coverage is present in both liability-only and full coverage insurance packages.
Comprehensive
If your car has damage due to something other than a collision, including theft and vandalism, this coverage helps pay for repairs.
Collision
This coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs, regardless of fault.
Medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP)
This policy helps pay for your medical expenses for injuries stemming from the accident.
Uninsured motorist coverage
If another driver causes an accident and doesn’t have coverage, this policy helps cover the cost of your vehicle repairs and medical expenses.
BMW car insurance FAQ
Choosing an insurance company for your BMW is a big decision. Here are some other auto insurance factors to consider.
Who has the cheapest BMW insurance?
The cheapest BMW insurance depends on the car model. The X3 is the cheapest to insure, with average monthly coverage costs of $178. But USAA offers average insurance rates of $110, significantly lower than the average. Different insurers might offer the most competitive rates for other BMW models.
Are BMWs expensive to insure?
The average cost to insure a BMW is higher than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $154 per month. The average price for insuring a BMW ranges from $178 to $252 for liability coverage. The car type affects how much you pay for car insurance, but other factors, like your age, ZIP code, driving record, marital status, and credit score, can also affect the cost.
How much does it cost to insure a BMW 4 Series?
The average insurance premiums for a BMW 4 Series are $302 per month for full coverage and $203 for liability-only. It’s one of the most expensive models to insure — nearly $100 higher than the average cost of BMW insurance.
Why does insurance cost so much for a BMW?
The average cost to insure a BMW is higher than the national average because BMWs are luxury vehicles. Car insurance companies consider your car’s make, model, and cost when determining your premiums. Your age, location, credit score, and other information also influence the price.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.