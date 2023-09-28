Cost of BMW Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest BMW insurance by model

The model of your BMW affects how much you pay for car insurance. The 3 Series, 5 Series, and X5 are the most popular models, according to recent sales.[1] But like your BMW model, your insurer also influences how much coverage costs.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different insurers stack up for different BMW models.

BMW 3 Series

The 3 Series is a customer favorite. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price ( MSRP) starts at $44,500, which is a mid-level price point for BMW. The insurance costs follow suit, with an average of $214 per month. USAA offers the cheapest rates, around $100 less expensive than the 3 Series average.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $126 State Farm $139 GEICO $144 Nationwide $159 Allstate $172 Progressive $203 CSAA $210 American Family $219 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

BMW 5 Series

The 5 Series is another top pick and one of the most popular models. Even though the starting price for the 5 Series is over $10,000 higher than the 3 Series, the average insurance costs for the two models are almost the same. The average price of full coverage is $234, but many insurers offer cheaper rates.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $128 State Farm $141 GEICO $146 Nationwide $162 Allstate $175 Progressive $206 CSAA $213 American Family $222 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

BMW X5

The X5 is the most popular SUV from BMW. Even though the car costs much more than the 3 Series and 5 Series, the average car insurance costs are actually cheaper. These lower insurance costs might be due to the car’s bigger size and enhanced safety features. USAA offers the lowest rates for this model as well.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $114 State Farm $126 GEICO $131 Nationwide $145 Allstate $157 Progressive $185 CSAA $191 American Family $199 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

BMW X3

As a subcompact SUV, the X3 is a solid family car at a lower price point. The average insurance rates for the X3 are some of the lowest, at $178 per month. Compared to the BMW X1, another subcompact SUV, the X3 is less expensive to insure. You can find the most competitive rates from the insurers below.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $104 State Farm $115 GEICO $119 Nationwide $132 Allstate $143 Progressive $169 CSAA $174 American Family $182 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

BMW X1

The X1 is another BMW subcompact SUV, and it’s even more affordable than the X3. But the average monthly cost of coverage is $193, which is slightly higher. Despite this, the X1 is still one of the cheapest BMW models to insure. USAA and State Farm offer the most competitive insurance rates.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $113 State Farm $125 GEICO $129 Nationwide $143 Allstate $155 Progressive $183 CSAA $189 American Family $197 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

BMW 6 Series

The BMW 6 Series is no longer in production, but you can still find used models.[2] BMW released the last model year of the 6 Series nearly five years ago before quietly discontinuing it. The older age of this model might account for the increased insurance costs, which are an average of $234 per month. You can find the best car insurance rates with the following insurers.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $137 State Farm $151 GEICO $157 Nationwide $174 Allstate $188 Progressive $222 CSAA $229 American Family $239 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

BMW 7 Series

As one of the most expensive BMW models, the 7 Series is also one of the most expensive models to insure. The MSRP starts at $96,400. Here are the insurance companies with the best rates for the 7 Series.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $138 State Farm $152 GEICO $158 Nationwide $175 Allstate $189 Progressive $223 CSAA $230 American Family $240 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

BMW 4 Series

The 4 Series is known for its sporty trim and handling, which might explain why it’s the most expensive model to insure. The average insurance cost for the 4 Series is $252 per month — nearly $75 more than the cheapest model to insure. USAA provides the most competitive rates, but various companies offer coverage at affordable rates.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $148 State Farm $163 GEICO $169 Nationwide $188 Allstate $203 Progressive $239 CSAA $247 American Family $258 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.