Cost of Mercedes-Benz Car Insurance (2023)

Here’s the full breakdown of which car insurance companies offer the lowest rates on some of the most popular Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Updated December 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Mercedes-Benz is a global icon among luxury automobile brands. Its excellent safety ratings, polished exteriors, and smooth interiors come at a high price, though, costing an average of more than $76,000 across all Mercedes-Benz models in 2023.[1]

You can expect to spend $123 per month for liability coverage and $284 for full coverage across all Mercedes models. Your exact cost of insurance will likely be higher or lower, however, depending on a variety of factors.

Quick Facts

  • Hugo, USAA, and State Farm offer the cheapest average rates for most Mercedes-Benz drivers.

  • The Mercedes GLE-Class is the cheapest Mercedes model to insure, on average.

  • Comparing quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy is crucial.

Cost of Mercedes-Benz insurance by model

Insurance costs can vary drastically by the type of vehicle you choose. Typically, the more expensive the model, the more costly it is to insure.

The following table shows how much you can expect to pay for full coverage for different Mercedes models, according to data from Insurify:

Mercedes-Benz ModelAverage Monthly Quote
GLE-Class$242
GLB-Class$250
GLA-Class$255
GLC-Class$270
E-Class$283
S-Class$302
CLA-Class$314
C-Class$334
Cheapest Mercedes-Benz insurance by model

Car insurance costs depend on various factors, such as your age, driving record, marital status, location, and more. Another major factor is which specific model of Mercedes you have. Below, you’ll find the most affordable rates by model based on Insurify data.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

This model is popular with people with a penchant for luxury manufacturer logos and status symbols. Still, this model offers a great deal on a long list of traditional Mercedes features, like an exquisite interior, advanced safety features, and a powerful engine to handle all types of driving scenarios.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$84
USAA$114
State Farm$126
GEICO$131
Nationwide$145
Allstate$157
Progressive$185
American Family$199
Liberty Mutual$201
Direct Auto$224
Travelers$230
Farmers$268
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

This model offers a unique boxy profile and starts at an MSRP of $39,800. With relatively affordable rates among average Mercedes-Benz drivers, it’s still possible to find even lower insurance rates with other insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$87
USAA$118
State Farm$130
GEICO$135
Nationwide$150
Allstate$162
Progressive$191
American Family$206
Liberty Mutual$207
Direct Auto$232
Travelers$238
Farmers$277
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class offers the brand’s most affordable SUV, with a starting price of $37,500. Even with its relatively low price, this is still a high-end car worthy of its own luxury car insurance.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$88
USAA$120
State Farm$133
GEICO$138
Nationwide$153
Allstate$165
Progressive$195
American Family$210
Liberty Mutual$211
Direct Auto$236
Travelers$242
Farmers$282
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The GLC-Class is designed more for families with larger seating and cargo areas and includes plenty of safety features, like adaptive cruise control for long road trips. It’s also one of the more affordable models, with a starting MSRP of $47,100.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$93
USAA$128
State Farm$141
GEICO$146
Nationwide$162
Allstate$175
Progressive$207
American Family$223
Liberty Mutual$224
Direct Auto$250
Travelers$257
Farmers$299
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The older models of the E-Class made up the most popular Mercedes-Benz cars in the company’s history, and they were redesigned in 2020.[2] These new cars offer smart features like the ability to talk to others nearby to gain insight into dangers coming up, like vehicle crashes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$98
USAA$134
State Farm$147
GEICO$153
Nationwide$170
Allstate$183
Progressive$216
American Family$233
Liberty Mutual$234
Direct Auto$262
Travelers$269
Farmers$313
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is known for its powerful engine. It boasts 362 to 496 horsepower, depending on trim level. The Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC Sedan has a V8 4.0L engine size and can go from zero to 60 in just 4.4 seconds, for example.[2]

These features result in higher insurance costs, however, as it’s one of the most expensive models to insure.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$105
USAA$143
State Farm$158
GEICO$164
Nationwide$181
Allstate$196
Progressive$231
American Family$249
Liberty Mutual$251
Direct Auto$280
Travelers$287
Farmers$335
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The Mercedes CLA is one of the least expensive models this luxury vehicle manufacturer offers, with a starting price of $39,350.[2] Despite being relatively affordable as luxury cars go, insurance premiums are a bit on the high side for this model.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$109
USAA$149
State Farm$164
GEICO$170
Nationwide$188
Allstate$204
Progressive$241
American Family$259
Liberty Mutual$260
Direct Auto$291
Travelers$299
Farmers$348
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Offering standard features like anti-lock brakes and advanced safety features alike, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class was voted as one of the safest cars by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in 2023.[3]

While the C-Class is one of the most affordable sedans that Mercedes-Benz offers, with a starting price of $44,850, it’s the most expensive to insure.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$116
USAA$158
State Farm$174
GEICO$181
Nationwide$200
Allstate$216
Progressive$255
American Family$275
Liberty Mutual$277
Direct Auto$309
Travelers$317
Farmers$369
Best companies for Mercedes-Benz car insurance

Finding the best auto insurance company for your particular situation can help you save the most money without sacrificing coverage. It’s best to compare car insurance quotes from as many companies as you can to find the best deals.

Here are three good options to start with:

Best for cheap rates: Hugo

Best for cheap rates: Hugo
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo

Launched in 2021, Hugo is currently the only insurance company offering on-demand car insurance. Drivers open an account with Hugo without paying a down payment, and choose their policy term. Hugo sells policies for three, seven, 14, or 30 days, and offers three tiers of coverage: flex, which meets state-minimum liability requirements; basic, which adds medical and accidental death coverage to liability, and full, which adds comprehensive and collision to the basic plan. Using the Hugo app, drivers can turn coverage on and off so they only pay for the days when they're actually using the coverage.

Pros

  • Short-term policies

  • No down payment required

  • Flexible, pay-as-you-go insurance

Cons

  • Only available in 13 states

  • No discounts and limited options to customize coverages

Very helpful in times of need.

Alessandra - July 14, 2023

I love it.

Jamaica - July 12, 2023

Pros

  • Short-term policies

  • No down payment required

  • Flexible, pay-as-you-go insurance

Cons

  • Only available in 13 states

  • No discounts and limited options to customize coverages

Very helpful in times of need.

Alessandra - July 14, 2023
Verified

I love it.

Jamaica - July 12, 2023
Verified
Best for financial stability: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Best for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Mercedes-Benz car insurance coverages

Finding the right insurance coverage usually depends on what state you live in, whether you’re financing your car, and how much protection you want for your own vehicle.

Most Mercedes-Benz drivers will need to purchase some of the following coverage options, at a minimum:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you get into an accident, collision coverage will pay to repair your car even if you’re at fault for the damage. Lenders often require it as part of a full-coverage car insurance policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage helps pay for damage from non-accident sources like floods and storms, as well as wildlife collisions. It’s also included in a full-coverage auto insurance policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Bodily injury liability coverage

    Even safe drivers can injure someone, and bodily injury liability coverage ensures you can pay the medical bills for injuries you cause. Most states set a minimum level of liability insurance you’ll need to purchase to drive legally.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability coverage

    Similar to bodily injury liability, property damage liability coverage pays to repair or replace any property that you happen to damage while you’re driving. It’s also often legally required in many states.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for your medical bills and associated expenses if you get injured in an accident that an uninsured or underinsured driver causes.

Mercedes-Benz car insurance FAQs

Car insurance is usually one of the most expensive aspects of driving a Mercedes-Benz car, in addition to ownership expenses like loan or lease payments. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about Mercedes-Benz car insurance.

  • Which company has the cheapest Mercedes-Benz insurance?

    Hugo, State Farm, and USAA offer the cheapest Mercedes-Benz insurance rates for a full-coverage policy for most models, according to an Insurify car insurance comparison study.

  • Are Mercedes-Benzs expensive to insure?

    Yes. The average Mercedes-Benz insurance cost is 17% higher than the national average for a liability-only policy and 38% higher for a full-coverage policy due to the high-end nature of these cars.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Mercedes C300?

    The average monthly car insurance cost for Mercedes C-Class cars is $141 for liability only coverage and $334 for full coverage.

  • How much does insurance typically cost for a Mercedes-Benz each year?

    The average annual rate for Mercedes-Benz cars is $1,476 for a liability-only policy and $3,408 for a full-coverage policy.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Bloomberg. "Mercedes Cars Become More Elusive After 43% Jump in Prices." Accessed October 6, 2023
  2. Mercedes-Benz USA. "All Vehicles." Accessed October 6, 2023
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class." Accessed October 6, 2023
