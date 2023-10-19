Cost of Mercedes-Benz Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Mercedes-Benz insurance by model

Car insurance costs depend on various factors, such as your age, driving record, marital status, location, and more. Another major factor is which specific model of Mercedes you have. Below, you’ll find the most affordable rates by model based on Insurify data.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

This model is popular with people with a penchant for luxury manufacturer logos and status symbols. Still, this model offers a great deal on a long list of traditional Mercedes features, like an exquisite interior, advanced safety features, and a powerful engine to handle all types of driving scenarios.

Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

This model offers a unique boxy profile and starts at an MSRP of $39,800. With relatively affordable rates among average Mercedes-Benz drivers, it’s still possible to find even lower insurance rates with other insurance companies.

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class offers the brand’s most affordable SUV, with a starting price of $37,500. Even with its relatively low price, this is still a high-end car worthy of its own luxury car insurance.[2]

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The GLC-Class is designed more for families with larger seating and cargo areas and includes plenty of safety features, like adaptive cruise control for long road trips. It’s also one of the more affordable models, with a starting MSRP of $47,100.[2]

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The older models of the E-Class made up the most popular Mercedes-Benz cars in the company’s history, and they were redesigned in 2020.[2] These new cars offer smart features like the ability to talk to others nearby to gain insight into dangers coming up, like vehicle crashes.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is known for its powerful engine. It boasts 362 to 496 horsepower, depending on trim level. The Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC Sedan has a V8 4.0L engine size and can go from zero to 60 in just 4.4 seconds, for example.[2]

These features result in higher insurance costs, however, as it’s one of the most expensive models to insure.

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The Mercedes CLA is one of the least expensive models this luxury vehicle manufacturer offers, with a starting price of $39,350.[2] Despite being relatively affordable as luxury cars go, insurance premiums are a bit on the high side for this model.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Offering standard features like anti-lock brakes and advanced safety features alike, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class was voted as one of the safest cars by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in 2023.[3]

While the C-Class is one of the most affordable sedans that Mercedes-Benz offers, with a starting price of $44,850, it’s the most expensive to insure.[2]