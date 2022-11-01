Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Easton, PA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Easton is $142 per month or $1,704 annually.
Car insurance in Easton is $58 less than the average cost of insurance in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Easton on average is Nationwide.
Car Insurance in Easton, PA
Drivers in Easton not only pay lower car insurance costs than most Pennsylvanians but also less than most drivers in the country. If you’re looking for low-cost policies, you have plenty of options to choose from, and if you take the time to compare car insurance quotes, you could save even more.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance Pennsylvania
Cheapest Car Insurance in Easton, PA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Easton?
Nationwide is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Easton, with rates starting at $66 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The cheapest auto insurance policy doesn’t always mean the policy with the best value (though it might!). When comparing car insurance quotes, always consider the full scope of a policy, including insurance coverage options, coverage limits, deductibles, and perks like roadside assistance. You may find that a better car insurance policy is only a few more monthly dollars.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|$66
|Travelers
|$115
|Dairyland
|$135
|Progressive
|$158
|Liberty Mutual
|$164
|Kemper Preferred
|$98
|Metromile
|$100
|Acuity
|$117
|Clearcover
|$117
|Plymouth Rock
|$123
|National General
|$139
|Safeco
|$139
|Verti
|$149
|Foremost
|$156
|SafeAuto
|$159
|Direct Auto
|$160
|Bristol West
|$169
|State Auto
|$174
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$183
|Grange
|$189
|The General
|$211
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Easton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record has a big impact on the price you pay for car insurance because it’s what insurers use to determine the likelihood that you’ll make a claim[2]. Policyholders with clean records pay less for car insurance coverage than those with issues in their past. Drivers with more serious incidents pay even higher rates and may find it difficult to get an affordable policy.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$145
|Speeding Ticket
|$194
|At-Fault Accident
|$212
|DUI
|$289
High-Risk Car Insurance Pennsylvania
Easton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Maintaining good financial habits saves you money again and again and can even save you money on auto insurance coverage[3]. On average, Easton drivers with excellent credit scores spend much less per year on car insurance than drivers with poor credit. Drivers with good or better credit also save money on their auto loans, credit cards, and home insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$124
|Good
|$147
|Average
|$161
|Poor
|$250
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Easton
There are a few ways to get cheap car insurance. First, obey traffic laws and practice defensive driving habits. This lowers the likelihood that you’ll get a ticket or make an at-fault claim. Next, choose an older, safe vehicle, preferably one you can buy without a car loan. These tend to cost less to insure than newer, financed vehicles, especially luxury vehicles.
Third, take advantage of all the car insurance discounts you’re entitled to, and don’t be afraid to speak with your insurance agent to review your policy. Lastly, always compare car insurance quotes before buying and at least every six months. You can do this for free with the tools at Insurify. Our comparison tools are easy to use and completely confidential. Try it today.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to get discounted insurance is by comparing rates and using discounts. Bundling your insurance products—car insurance plus life insurance, homeowners insurance, business insurance, renters insurance, commercial insurance, ATV insurance, and other insurance needs—gets drivers the best discount. But many options are out there for getting cheap rates.
The average car insurance premium costs $142 per month, or $1,704 a year, in Easton. That’s significantly cheaper than the average rate in the state. Drivers in Easton can lower their rates by raising insurance deductibles, swapping to liability-only policies on older vehicles, using discounts, and comparing car insurance quotes from several insurers before buying a policy.
Two things drive up rates the most: car insurance claims and traffic violations. The bigger the claim or violation, the more expensive the premium. Other factors can also increase your rate, including your annual mileage, the age of your vehicle, car safety features, marital status, and more. The best way to get cheap car insurance is to practice safe driving habits and obey laws.
Insurify Insights
How Easton Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Easton, Pennsylvania below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Easton drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Pennsylvania in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Easton
#67
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Pennsylvania
#66
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Pennsylvania
#31
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Pennsylvania
#81
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Pennsylvania
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Easton drivers rank 63 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #63
- Percent of drivers in Easton with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Easton drivers rank 31 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Easton with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Easton drivers rank 66 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Easton with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Easton drivers rank 59 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Easton with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Pennsylvania, Easton drivers rank 67 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Easton with a speeding ticket: 5.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Easton drivers rank 18 in clean driving records across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Easton with clean record: 80.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Easton drivers rank 29 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Easton with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.9%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
