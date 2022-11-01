Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Bensalem, PA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bensalem is $203 per month or $2,436 annually.
Car insurance in Bensalem is $3 more than the average monthly cost in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bensalem on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Bensalem, PA
When looking for great car insurance in Pennsylvania, having timely information is critical. The monthly cost for car insurance coverage can vary quite a bit from provider to provider. With Insurify, you can see and compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers in one place, which helps you make the best choice for your insurance needs.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance Pennsylvania
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bensalem, PA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Bensalem?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Bensalem, with rates starting at $140 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
To do some accurate comparison-shopping, it helps to know what different insurers charge for auto insurance. In the table below, you will see many insurance providers that offer auto insurance in Bensalem. We also provide you with a rough estimate of the monthly cost of an auto insurance policy from those providers.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$140
|Dairyland
|$148
|Progressive
|$170
|Liberty Mutual
|$178
|National General
|$188
|Nationwide
|$202
|State Auto
|$207
|Bristol West
|$231
|CSAA
|$304
|Clearcover
|$155
|Plymouth Rock
|$161
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$171
|Safeco
|$173
|Verti
|$189
|Direct Auto
|$208
|Metromile
|$208
|Acuity
|$218
|SafeAuto
|$220
|Kemper Preferred
|$228
|Grange
|$229
|The General
|$330
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania ::: Minimum Car Insurance Requirements ::: requirements
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Bensalem Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record can affect the premium you pay for auto insurance[2]. A driving record with DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents on it can raise your monthly rate. Below is a table showing how some of these things can affect the monthly cost of your auto insurance coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$192
|Speeding Ticket
|$257
|At-Fault Accident
|$280
|DUI
|$382
** **
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Pennsylvania
Bensalem Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Just as derogatory marks on your driving record can increase your auto insurance rates, your credit score also has an impact[3]. In the table below, you will see how different credit scores impact the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Bensalem.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$158
|Good
|$187
|Average
|$205
|Poor
|$318
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Bensalem
The best way to get the best rates in Bensalem is to shop around and compare quotes. The problem most vehicle owners have is they do not know where to begin. When you jump from insurance provider website to website, it’s not always clear if you are making a fair comparison between car insurance quotes.
That’s why Insurify can be such a useful tool when shopping for the cheapest car insurance. You can see the monthly rate for many insurance providers in Bensalem; plus, you also see how your driving record and credit history can affect your monthly rate.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance is to do plenty of research and comparison-shopping. When you do your homework on Insurify, you can browse through the monthly rates of the insurance providers in your area. This lets you quickly and easily choose the best insurance options for your needs.
Car insurance rates in Bensalem can vary quite a bit from insurance provider to insurance provider. The cost can also be impacted by your driving record and credit score. Overall, the cheapest monthly rate is around $140, while the most expensive is nearly $330.
Drivers who have a spotless driving history and a great credit score are often going to find the lowest rates available for auto insurance. When you have derogatory marks on your driving record or your credit is less than ideal, you may find that your monthly auto insurance rate is going to increase.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- PennDOT Driver & Vehicle Services. "Public Records Frequently Asked Questions." Accessed June 22, 2022
- Pennsylvania Financial Group. "Does Your Credit Score Affect Your Insurance Rates?." Accessed June 14, 2022