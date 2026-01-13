Best Car Insurance for College Students in Georgia (2026)

What to know about staying on your parents’ car insurance

Teenagers and young adults can generally stay on their parents’ car insurance indefinitely if they maintain a permanent address at their parents’ residence. Leaving home temporarily to attend college doesn’t affect that, as long as you otherwise still live with your parents and share ownership of the car.

Once you move out for good, and if you own the title to the car, you’ll generally need to buy your own car insurance policy.

It’s typically cheaper for teens and college students to stay on their parents’ car insurance plans than to buy their own policy, as you can see from the table below.[1] That’ll still raise their parents’ rates, but the increase in cost is usually less than if the student bought their own policy:

Drivers Liability Only Full Coverage Two parents + a teen driver $296 $599 Two parents $157 $316 Teen driver on their own policy $184 $372 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance for college students out of state

Car insurance for out-of-state college students largely depends on where you live permanently. Consider if you plan to return to your parents’ home when you’re not in school or if you’re moving to Georgia for good.

If you go to school in Georgia but have your permanent residence in another state, then your car and its insurance will follow the rules of your home state. Let your insurer know where you plan to go to school, because it may have different rules. Many insurers also offer a discount for students who leave their car at home while studying out of state.[2]

Good to Know If you’re moving to Georgia permanently, you’ll generally need to switch everything over: your driver’s license, car registration, and your car insurance.

Car insurance for international students

International students can drive while attending school in Georgia if they have a valid driver’s license and a car insurance policy. The exact car insurance requirements for international students vary depending on your insurance company, your car, and how long you’re staying in Georgia.

If you currently have car insurance in your home country, check if you’ll still have coverage in the U.S. If not, you can purchase a policy from many of the major U.S. insurers. Keep in mind that it’ll be easier to rent, borrow, or bring your own vehicle. You’ll need to get a Georgia driver’s license to buy, register, and insure a vehicle once you’re in the state.[3]