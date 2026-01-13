Best Car Insurance for College Students in Georgia (2026)

8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey
Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Whether you’re attending the Georgia Institute of Technology, Kennesaw State University, the University of Georgia, or another one of Georgia’s higher education institutions, college is one of the most exciting times in your life. It’s easy to forget about car insurance, but it’s an important expense.
If you park your car at your parents’ house, you can generally stay on their auto insurance policy, and it’ll be cheaper. If not, you can still get your own car insurance, but it’ll cost a bit more. Either way, checking around for quotes with different insurers can be an easy way to save a lot of money.
Here’s what Georgia college students need to know about getting the best car insurance.
The average Georgia resident in their twenties pays $202 for liability coverage and $319 for full coverage each month.
College students can often qualify for discounts if they get good grades, leave their car at home while away at school, or take a defensive driver training course.
Drivers with vehicles registered in Georgia must carry a minimum 25/50/25 liability insurance policy.
Best car insurance for college students in Georgia
Each insurance company has its own way of setting prices. If you’re open to changing insurers, you may be able to save more money if you’re insuring a college student. Here are Insurify’s top picks to help you start your search.
COUNTRY Financial: Best for teens on their parents’ policy
|User Reviews
4.0
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$98/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$138/mo
Customers appreciate the prompt claims service and personal touch but are frustrated by the constant rate increases and lack of discounts.
Customers appreciate the prompt claims service and personal touch but are frustrated by the constant rate increases and lack of discounts.
COUNTRY Financial offers some of the lowest rates for teen drivers in Georgia, based on Insurify data. Not only does it charge the lowest rates, it also offers many discounts that can further reduce costs. Drivers who use its telematics app can save up to 25%, for example, and good students can qualify for a discount of up to 35%.
Generally positive customer reviews
Unique discounts available
Often has lowest available rates
Not available in every state
Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance
Doesn’t offer online quotes
USAA: Best for students from military families
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$113/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$159/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
USAA offers some exceptional discounts for younger drivers, such as up to 10% off for getting good grades. It’s also a top-rated insurer by J.D. Power. The only catch is that you’ll need some sort of military affiliation to qualify for car insurance. When students are ready for their own policy, they can also get a 10% legacy discount for sticking with USAA.
High customer satisfaction
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing
State Farm: Best for student discounts
|User Reviews
4.1
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$97/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$136/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Most car insurance companies offer discounts for eligible teen drivers. But State Farm kicks it up a notch by offering several unique discounts for young drivers. For example, its Steer Clear app offers drivers younger than 25 a discount for completing a guided training course.
The company also has a good student discount, a driver training course discount if you’re younger than 21, and a student away at school discount.
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records
We combed through popular insurers to select the companies with the best third-party ratings, cheapest average rates, and best student discount opportunities to find which companies are the top choices for Georgia college students.
Cost of car insurance for Georgia college students
Car insurance rates for young drivers are typically pretty high. They don’t start to go down until drivers are around 25 years old, but college students may still see some savings as they age. Across Georgia, minimum-coverage insurance rates fall by an average of 14% between the ages of 18 and 21, according to Insurify data.
The table below shows the average cost of liability insurance for college students in Georgia.
Liability-Only Rates for College Students
What to know about staying on your parents’ car insurance
Teenagers and young adults can generally stay on their parents’ car insurance indefinitely if they maintain a permanent address at their parents’ residence. Leaving home temporarily to attend college doesn’t affect that, as long as you otherwise still live with your parents and share ownership of the car.
Once you move out for good, and if you own the title to the car, you’ll generally need to buy your own car insurance policy.
It’s typically cheaper for teens and college students to stay on their parents’ car insurance plans than to buy their own policy, as you can see from the table below.[1] That’ll still raise their parents’ rates, but the increase in cost is usually less than if the student bought their own policy:
Drivers
Liability Only
Full Coverage
|Two parents + a teen driver
|$296
|$599
|Two parents
|$157
|$316
|Teen driver on their own policy
|$184
|$372
Car insurance for college students out of state
Car insurance for out-of-state college students largely depends on where you live permanently. Consider if you plan to return to your parents’ home when you’re not in school or if you’re moving to Georgia for good.
If you go to school in Georgia but have your permanent residence in another state, then your car and its insurance will follow the rules of your home state. Let your insurer know where you plan to go to school, because it may have different rules. Many insurers also offer a discount for students who leave their car at home while studying out of state.[2]
If you’re moving to Georgia permanently, you’ll generally need to switch everything over: your driver’s license, car registration, and your car insurance.
Car insurance for international students
International students can drive while attending school in Georgia if they have a valid driver’s license and a car insurance policy. The exact car insurance requirements for international students vary depending on your insurance company, your car, and how long you’re staying in Georgia.
If you currently have car insurance in your home country, check if you’ll still have coverage in the U.S. If not, you can purchase a policy from many of the major U.S. insurers. Keep in mind that it’ll be easier to rent, borrow, or bring your own vehicle. You’ll need to get a Georgia driver’s license to buy, register, and insure a vehicle once you’re in the state.[3]
3 ways for college students to get cheaper insurance
Your college years are some of the most expensive of your life, including when it comes to car insurance. But you still have ways to bring costs down. Here are a few good strategies:
Get good grades at school
Many car insurance companies offer a discount for college students who earn a “B” grade average or higher, often called a good student discount.
Leave your car at home
Students studying 100 miles or more away from home can usually get a discount if they leave their car with their parents.
Take a defensive driving course
Many insurers offer a discount for students who take an approved defensive driving course, which can help drivers learn safe habits.
Georgia car insurance requirements
Georgia residents must carry a minimum 25/50/25 car insurance policy. That includes $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage (up to $50,000 per accident, if you injure multiple people) and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.
If you lease or rent your car, your lender will probably require you to carry a full-coverage policy, which includes comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to liability coverage. This type of policy will reimburse you (or your lender) for any damage to your car, regardless of fault.[4]
College student car insurance FAQs
Despite having higher rates as a college student, you still have ways to save on a car insurance policy. Here are answers to some common questions you may still have.
How much is car insurance for college students in Georgia?
Georgia residents in their twenties pay an average monthly premium of $202 for minimum coverage and $319 for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
What are some car insurance discounts for college students?
Many auto insurance companies offer discounts for college students who earn good grades, who leave their car at home while living at college, and who take driver training courses.
Are there age limits for students to stay on their parents’ car insurance?
No. There are no broadly held age limits for students or young adults staying on their parents’ car insurance. As long as you still live at your parents’ address, you can generally stay on the same insurance policy for as long as both parties wish.
How much is a good student discount with USAA?
USAA offers a discount of up to 10% for being a good student. In order to qualify, you’ll need to be younger than 25, a full-time student, and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. You can also qualify if you rank in the top 20% of your class, have a “B” or higher grade average, or are on the Dean’s list or honor roll.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- III. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
- III. "College Students Need to Take Insurance 101 Before Heading Off to Campus."
- Georgia Department of Driver Services. "Drivers From Other Nations."
- Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "Auto."
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in