Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Georgia requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability car insurance, like most U.S. states. But some Georgia drivers may be uninsured or not have enough coverage to pay for a serious accident. Uninsured motorist (UM) coverage helps protect you financially if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you.
Here’s a closer look at what Georgia drivers need to know about this add-on coverage.[1]
In 2023, one-third of U.S. drivers were either uninsured or underinsured, and about 19% of Georgia drivers were completely uninsured.[2]
Georgia insurers are required to offer policyholders UM coverage, but drivers can decline it.[3]
UM coverage helps pay for both personal injury costs and property damage after an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.
Does Georgia require uninsured motorist coverage?
Georgia doesn’t require UM coverage, but insurance companies must offer it. With nearly one in five Georgia drivers uninsured as of 2023, it’s smart to add this coverage to your car insurance policy — especially if you drive in high-traffic areas like Atlanta.
Georgia’s minimum limits for liability coverage are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per incident for property damage liability.[4] But medical and repair costs can easily exceed these limits.
UM coverage provides important financial protection if the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for your losses.
What is uninsured motorist coverage?
UM coverage is an add-on, known as an endorsement, to your auto insurance policy. This coverage helps protect you if you’re involved in a car accident caused by an uninsured driver.
It generally applies when an uninsured or hit-and-run driver causes an auto accident. But UM insurance won’t cover accidents where you were at fault or where the other driver has valid insurance.
In most states, you can generally add UM insurance to any full-coverage or liability-only policy. But under Georgia law, insurers must legally offer UM coverage, and drivers are required to decline it in writing in order to opt out.
Uninsured vs. underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage are similar, but they have some key differences.[5]
Uninsured motorist (UM) coverage can pay for medical costs or property damage if a driver hits you and they don’t have insurance. It may also cover lost wages if you’re out of work due to your injuries.
Underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage protects you financially when the at-fault driver’s insurance doesn’t have liability limits high enough to cover injuries or damages after a crash.
What uninsured motorist coverage includes
UM insurance helps with expenses after an accident when the at-fault driver is uninsured. You can also use it for hit-and-run accidents. UM coverage varies between companies, but policies typically include bodily injury protection and property damage.
Uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI)
UMBI pays for personal injury costs — such as hospital bills, pain and suffering, missed wages, and funeral expenses — for you and anyone riding in your car.
Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD)
UMPD covers the costs to repair your vehicle as well as other property damaged in the event of a crash, such as your house or fence. Some UMPD policies also include a rental car reimbursement to help with transportation if your car is too damaged to drive.
Always check with your insurer or the fine print on your policy to confirm exact coverage levels and exclusions.
How to file an uninsured motorist coverage claim in Georgia
After an accident with an uninsured driver, take these steps to file an uninsured motorist claim in Georgia:[6]
Document the accident. Contact law enforcement to start an official police report, take photos, and jot down accident details. Note that the other driver is uninsured.
File a claim. Contact your insurer right away to report an accident with an uninsured driver and start the claims process.
Work with the insurance company. Depending on the nature of the claim, an adjuster may ask you to send a repair estimate, provide copies of medical bills, or provide other details. Respond quickly to avoid any delays.
Pay your deductible. If the insurer approves your claim, you’ll need to pay your deductible before your auto insurance kicks in to pay out the rest of the claim.
In the state of Georgia, filing a UM claim may require extra documentation so your insurer can verify the other driver was uninsured. The state also allows “stacking” UM coverage across multiple vehicles, which increases the amount your policy can pay after an accident.
Uninsured motorist coverage in Georgia FAQs
UM coverage in Georgia protects you and your passengers after an accident with a driver who doesn’t have car insurance. While not required by law, consider this additional information to decide if you need UM coverage.
Who needs uninsured motorist coverage?
Most drivers can benefit from UM coverage. UM coverage offers financial protection from both uninsured motorists and drivers who don’t carry enough liability insurance.
How much uninsured motorist coverage should you buy?
The amount of coverage you should buy depends on your budget and insurance needs. But it’s generally a good idea to match your own bodily injury liability insurance limits. For example, if your liability coverage is $100,000, you should carry $100,000 in UM coverage.
Does Georgia require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
You don’t legally have to carry UM/UIM coverage in Georgia. But adding it to your insurance policy can help you prevent paying out of pocket after a car accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough insurance.
What are the pros and cons of uninsured motorist coverage?
A UM policy protects you and your passengers after injuries caused by an accident with an uninsured driver. But damage to your vehicle or property may not be covered unless you carry both UMBI and UMPD.
