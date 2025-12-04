Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Georgia? (2025)

Factors in Georgia causing higher car insurance rates

Several factors have contributed to increases in Georgia auto insurance rates in recent years. Some reflect national trends, while others are more specific to Georgia.

Increased driving

A post-pandemic surge in driving led to more accidents, more serious injuries, and more expensive claims for insurers, according to an Insurance Research Council analysis.[1]

As a result, premiums rose across the U.S. to keep up with the increase in accidents. Across the U.S., drivers saw insurance rates increase by around 40% from June 2022 to June 2024, and rates are still climbing.

Inflation

Post-pandemic inflation increased the cost of auto parts, repairs, and MSRPs. For example, the average purchase price for a new car increased from $37,851 in January 2020 to $48,641 in January 2025, according to Kelley Blue Book data. And the average price surpassed $50,000 in September.[2] [3]

As the cost of vehicle repairs and buying a new car continues to increase, insurers are raising rates to keep pace. Most recently, tariffs have made it more expensive to import vehicles and auto parts, further driving up costs and insurance rates.

Fraud

In an August hearing on rising Georgia auto rates, Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King told state lawmakers that fraud is a major factor. King noted that Georgia has the second-highest insurance fraud rate in the country, and the vast majority of it involves auto insurance claims.

The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud noted in a 2022 study on insurance fraud that higher premiums are one of several consequences of fraudulent activity.

Uninsured motorists

Despite being legally required to carry liability insurance, data from the Insurance Information Institute shows that nearly one in five Georgia drivers take to the road without it.[4] These higher numbers of uninsured drivers make auto insurance more expensive both in Georgia and nationwide.

Your rate also may go up if you purchase uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage, a type of optional insurance that protects you financially if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist. It also makes you riskier for insurance companies to insure, which leads to higher rates.

Severe weather

Severe weather is common in Georgia, and the state has seen steady decade-over-decade increases in the number of natural disasters. Living in an area where severe weather events, like hurricanes, are common makes you a higher risk to insurers and drives rates up.

The highest risk comes from severe storms and tropical cyclones. Winter storms also make up a sizable portion of weather risk. All these events pose major risks to drivers and their vehicles, like unsafe driving conditions that cause accidents and storm damage.