Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Georgia? (2025)

Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Contributor to Nasdaq and USA Today
Daria is a licensed Realtor and resort property manager specializing in personal finance, real estate, and insurance topics. In her spare time, she practices photography.
Featured in
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Georgia now has one of the highest car insurance rates in the country following a 7% increase in the first half of 2025, according to an Insurify report. The increase drove average premiums up to $3,025 as of June. And by the end of the year, rates in Georgia are expected to increase another 4%.
Georgia drivers pay over 22% more for car insurance on average than they did in 2022, and Insurify data suggests Georgia will have the ninth-highest rates in the U.S. heading into 2026.
Fraud, inflation, and a growing number of uninsured Georgia drivers are just some of the factors that contribute to rising car insurance costs.
You may be able to save on Georgia auto insurance costs by shopping around to compare rates, asking about discounts like bundling, or increasing your deductible amounts.
How Georgia car insurance rates have increased
Auto insurance rates fell during the pandemic, but Georgia’s rates have been trending upward since 2023, as the following graph shows.
Average Annual Cost of Full-Coverage Car Insurance
Factors in Georgia causing higher car insurance rates
Several factors have contributed to increases in Georgia auto insurance rates in recent years. Some reflect national trends, while others are more specific to Georgia.
Increased driving
A post-pandemic surge in driving led to more accidents, more serious injuries, and more expensive claims for insurers, according to an Insurance Research Council analysis.[1]
As a result, premiums rose across the U.S. to keep up with the increase in accidents. Across the U.S., drivers saw insurance rates increase by around 40% from June 2022 to June 2024, and rates are still climbing.
Inflation
Post-pandemic inflation increased the cost of auto parts, repairs, and MSRPs. For example, the average purchase price for a new car increased from $37,851 in January 2020 to $48,641 in January 2025, according to Kelley Blue Book data. And the average price surpassed $50,000 in September.[2] [3]
As the cost of vehicle repairs and buying a new car continues to increase, insurers are raising rates to keep pace. Most recently, tariffs have made it more expensive to import vehicles and auto parts, further driving up costs and insurance rates.
Fraud
In an August hearing on rising Georgia auto rates, Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King told state lawmakers that fraud is a major factor. King noted that Georgia has the second-highest insurance fraud rate in the country, and the vast majority of it involves auto insurance claims.
The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud noted in a 2022 study on insurance fraud that higher premiums are one of several consequences of fraudulent activity.
Uninsured motorists
Despite being legally required to carry liability insurance, data from the Insurance Information Institute shows that nearly one in five Georgia drivers take to the road without it.[4] These higher numbers of uninsured drivers make auto insurance more expensive both in Georgia and nationwide.
Your rate also may go up if you purchase uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage, a type of optional insurance that protects you financially if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist. It also makes you riskier for insurance companies to insure, which leads to higher rates.
Severe weather
Severe weather is common in Georgia, and the state has seen steady decade-over-decade increases in the number of natural disasters. Living in an area where severe weather events, like hurricanes, are common makes you a higher risk to insurers and drives rates up.
The highest risk comes from severe storms and tropical cyclones. Winter storms also make up a sizable portion of weather risk. All these events pose major risks to drivers and their vehicles, like unsafe driving conditions that cause accidents and storm damage.
Factors that affect your car insurance premium
Insurance companies base your insurance premiums on many different risk factors, some within your control and some not. Several of the most impactful are discussed in detail below.
Age
Teen drivers are the riskiest age group to insure because of their high accident rates and the heightened severity of their accidents. That risk remains elevated into young adulthood, so insurers charge more for drivers younger than 25.[5]
Drivers aged 70 and older also pay more. Senior drivers have higher accident rates than all but the youngest group, and their injuries tend to be more severe compared to younger drivers.
Age
Average Quote: Liability-Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Teens
|$284
|$439
|20-29
|$202
|$319
|30-39
|$152
|$240
|40-49
|$156
|$241
|50-59
|$123
|$194
|60-69
|$140
|$216
|70+
|$135
|$208
Location
The city you live in can have a major effect on how much you pay for insurance. Liability-only policies are most expensive in Atlanta, perhaps due to the city’s large size and high volume of traffic. But full coverage is highest in Conley, a part of the Atlanta metropolitan area with high crime rates.
Hartwell, one of Georgia’s smaller cities, has the lowest liability-only cost. Full coverage is cheapest in LaFayette, a small suburban town near the Tennessee border.
City
Average Quote: Liability-Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Valdosta
|$119
|$187
|Athens
|$137
|$214
|Albany
|$144
|$213
|Columbus
|$147
|$230
|Gainesville
|$150
|$214
|Augusta
|$154
|$230
|Newnan
|$160
|$220
|Warner Robins
|$163
|$229
|Roswell
|$177
|$232
|Alpharetta
|$182
|$238
|Savannah
|$183
|$273
|Smyrna
|$188
|$271
|Marietta
|$193
|$273
|Macon
|$198
|$287
|Atlanta
|$235
|$320
Driving record
Your driving record tells insurance companies a lot about how likely you are to file a claim. Multiple speeding tickets, a DUI, or other moving violations suggest that you’re a high-risk driver and are likely to drive up your insurance premiums. A history of at-fault accidents also leads to higher costs. New drivers who haven’t yet established driving records may pay more for their policies.
Make and model of your car
The car you drive can help or hurt your insurance rate based on its cost, safety profile, repair costs, and likelihood of theft. Proprietary data from Insurify shows that SUVs and pickups are generally cheaper to insure, while sedans cost more, possibly because they’re less safe than larger vehicles.
Insurance for sports cars and muscle cars can be especially pricey, and not only because they’re expensive cars that cost a lot to repair. In addition to potentially being prime targets for vehicle theft, their high performance might tempt drivers to drive fast or aggressively, which increases their accident risk and the likelihood of serious injury or death.
Of the three most popular vehicles in Georgia, — the Toyota RAV4, Ford-150, and Toyota Camry — the Ford might be cheapest to insure, followed by the Camry.
How to lower your car insurance rate in Georgia
Some cost factors, such as your age and location, are beyond your control. But you can lower your rates and save money on your premiums in several ways:[6]
Increase your deductible
A higher deductible means you’ll pay more out of pocket if you file a claim. If you have the cash to cover it, Triple-I estimates that you could save up to 40% on your premium if you raise your deductible from $200 to $1,000.
Bundle your policies
Buying your auto insurance and homeowners or renters insurance from the same company can earn you a discount. The amount varies by insurer. The average auto insurance savings at Progressive is 7%, for example, and the average savings for auto and homeowners is $950 at Liberty Mutual.
Comparison shop
Shopping around and comparing insurance quotes from several different insurers will help you find the best price on your auto insurance.
Why car insurance is so expensive in Georgia FAQs
The following questions provide insights on how much you might pay for your Georgia auto insurance and why costs are so high.
Why are Georgia auto insurance rates so high?
Georgia’s high rates are the result of several factors, including increased driving since the pandemic, tariffs and other causes of inflation, heightened risks from severe weather, fraud, and uninsured motorists.
How much is the average car insurance per month in Georgia?
Monthly car insurance premiums average $246 in Georgia for full coverage. The average cost of liability-only coverage is $159 per month.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Georgia?
Hugo has the cheapest auto insurance in Georgia. Its average monthly premium is $68 for a liability-only policy.
How can you lower your car insurance in Georgia?
Shopping around for the lowest price is one way to lower your car insurance in Georgia. Other ways include maintaining a clean driving record, bundling your auto and homeowners or renters insurance, raising your deductible, and comparison shopping for cheaper insurance.
Does your credit score affect insurance in Georgia?
It might. Georgia state law lets insurers use credit as a rating factor. But insurance companies can’t base your rates solely on your credit.
Sources
- Insurance Research Council. "Personal Auto Insurance Affordability: Countrywide Trends and State Comparisons."
- Kelley Blue Book. "Kelley Blue Book Report: Average New-Vehicle Prices Fell in January, But Were Higher Year Over Year By 1.3%."
- Kelley Blue Book. "Kelley Blue Book Report: New-Vehicle Average Transaction Price Hits Record High in September, Surges Past $50,000 for the First Time Ever."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Students."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Daria has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in