Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.

Cheapest Car Insurance for Low-Income Drivers in Georgia (2026)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability car insurance in Georgia, with an average rate of $90 per month.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
Progressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoUSAA LogoThe General LogoBristol West Logo120+ more
Sarah Sharkey
Written bySarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Car insurance costs can add up quickly, especially for households with a low income. If you’re looking to cut costs, opting for a liability insurance policy that meets Georgia’s minimum requirements to legally drive is typically the cheapest option.

Georgia considers drivers low-income if their household income is below the poverty line, which is currently about $32,000 per year for a family of four. Although the state doesn’t offer any government programs to provide car insurance to low-income households, drivers can still find affordable coverage that suits their budget.

Here’s how to find cheap auto insurance in the Peach State.

Quick Facts

  • Progressive, Mile Auto, and Auto-Owners are our top picks for Georgia drivers looking to save.

  • Drivers must carry at least $25,000 in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, and $50,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident.

  • In Georgia, full coverage costs an average of $242 per month, and liability coverage averages $159 per month.

Cheapest car insurance in Georgia

Georgia drivers pay an overall average of $200 per month for car insurance. But if you opt for liability-only coverage through affordable companies, you can find cheaper rates. For example, drivers pay an average of $90 per month for a liability-only policy through Auto-Owners.

The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance rates by company in Georgia.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 6 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Auto-Owners$90
Mile Auto$93
State Farm$97
COUNTRY Financial$98
Allstate$106
Progressive$111
USAA$113
Mercury$146
Root$150
GAINSCO$168
Bristol West$169
Direct Auto$174
GEICO$183
Clearcover$194
Safeco$196
National General$197
AssuranceAmerica$204
The General$210
Infinity$227
Nationwide$234
Hugo$263
Liberty Mutual$394
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best car insurance for drivers with a low income in Georgia

When looking for the most affordable car insurance, you’ll find that liability-only car insurance is the cheapest option. But some insurers offer more affordable rates than others. Georgia drivers can generally find the best car insurance through Progressive, Mile Auto, and Auto-Owners, according to Insurify data.

Here’s a closer look at these three companies to help you figure out if they’re right for you.

Progressive: Best for digital tools

Progressive logodigital tools
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$111/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$223/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (7,763)
Joann
Verified Review
People are nice but prices are high
Reviewed in Maryland on January 2026
I found their prices are a bit high.
Roger
Verified Review
Reliable
Reviewed in Ohio on January 2026
Good service and knowledgeable employees.
Marsha
Verified Review
Overview
Reviewed in Rhode Island on January 2026
Probably the cheapest insurance.
See all Progressive reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.97
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Progressive is the second-largest insurance company in the U.S. It offers extensive resources to its customers, including solid digital tools to manage car insurance needs. For example, the Name Your Price tool can make it easy to find coverage that fits your budget.

The company has a large network of agents. But below-average claims satisfaction and poor customer ratings could mean issues when submitting claims.

Pros

  • Extensive digital tools

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Relatively affordable rates

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • Poor customer service reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

Mile Auto: Best for infrequent drivers

Mile Auto logoinfrequent drivers
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.8 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$93/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$145/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 186 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Mile Auto

Drivers appreciate the quality service but find the rates high and claim processing slow.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
How drivers feel about Mile Auto

Drivers appreciate the quality service but find the rates high and claim processing slow.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
Reviews (64)
Ronald
Verified Purchase
Monthly Insurance for the Price of Takeout
Reviewed in Ohio on January 2026
I don't drive much, so it makes sense to me. I feel like I would like to have more coverage than just liability. I know they offer more coverage.
Hiram
Verified Purchase
Try Them, Then You Will See
Reviewed in Tennessee on December 2025
You won't know until you try them. They are good.
Cheryl
Verified Purchase
We are so glad we chose MileAuto
Reviewed in Ohio on December 2025
Really meets our needs now that we have retired and drive very little. Good service with nice people. It's easy to do our monthly check-in, and they always send the statement several days before they draft the payment. Recommend them highly.
See all Mile Auto reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.18
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company

Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile car insurance coverage, which means infrequent drivers can potentially tap into affordable rates. With pay-per-mile coverage, you pay a low monthly base rate and a low per-mile rate. Low-mileage drivers can save between 30% and 40% on their premiums with Mile Auto, according to the company.

Pros

  • Pay-per-mile model could lead to significant savings

  • Full coverage and liability coverage available

  • “Excellent” AM Best financial strength rating

Cons

  • Poor customer rating with the BBB

  • Must manually report your mileage

  • May not be cost-effective for frequent drivers

Auto-Owners: Best for working with a live agent

Auto-Owners logoworking with a live agent
User Reviews
4.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$126/mo
4.3
Best choiceBased on 274 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (136)
Randy
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Florida on January 2026
They're a very good company and easy to work with.
Carol
Verified Review
Too High Rates
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 2026
Rates go up significantly even though there are no claims.
Monte
Verified Review
Insurance Auto
Reviewed in Indiana on January 2026
The price is high.
See all Auto-Owners reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
654
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.46
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Auto-Owners consistently offers relatively affordable auto insurance rates to Georgia drivers, and there are plenty of agents in the state. Auto-Owners earned an above-average rating in J.D. Power’s auto claims satisfaction study, indicating that many drivers are happy with their experience.

If you’re looking for an affordable insurer and like working with a live agent, Auto-Owners is a great option.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Affordable rates

  • Gap insurance available

Cons

  • Can’t finalize a policy purchase online

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • Low BBB customer review rating

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Georgia to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts, bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with poor credit in Georgia

In the Peach State, insurance companies can look at your credit when determining car insurance costs.[1] Drivers with poor credit generally pay more for coverage than drivers with good credit. That’s because studies show drivers with poor credit may be more likely to file a claim, which affects the insurance company’s bottom line.[2]

Working to improve your credit can positively affect your car insurance costs over time. Some strategies for improvement include paying your bills on time and checking your credit report for errors.

The table below highlights the average liability-only quotes by credit tier and insurance company in Georgia.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 6 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Liability Quote: Good Credit
sort ascsort desc
Average Liability Quote: Poor Credit
sort ascsort desc
Auto-Owners$87$133
Mile Auto$91$115
COUNTRY Financial$94$116
State Farm$95$139
Allstate$105$131
Progressive$108$139
USAA$111$138
Mercury$143$180
Root$146$185
GAINSCO$163$207
Bristol West$167$208
Direct Auto$169$215
GEICO$180$226
Safeco$190$242
Clearcover$191$239
National General$191$243
AssuranceAmerica$198$252
The General$204$259
Infinity$220$280
Nationwide$230$288
Hugo$255$324
Liberty Mutual$383$473
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia

Insurify partners with 120+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Car insurance discounts for low-income drivers in Georgia

When looking for affordable car insurance, seeking out the right discounts can make all the difference. Some discounts to look for include:[3]

  • car in carage

    Bundling

    Many insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who bundle their car insurance with other insurance products, like home insurance or renters insurance. Look for multi-policy and multi-car discounts.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9c7560177c/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_037-theft.svg

    Anti-theft devices

    If your vehicle has an anti-theft device built in, that could lead to savings.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/789c6c481b/car-and-driving-96x96-green_007-driver.svg

    Good drivers

    Drivers who avoid violations for a set period of time may be able to get a discount. Generally, making an effort to keep a clean driving record can pay off in the form of more affordable premiums.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f4244fe878/low-mileage.svg

    Telematics programs

    Some insurers offer discounts to drivers who participate in a telematics program and commit to good driving habits. Essentially, these programs track your driving behaviors, like speed and braking. If you demonstrate safe driving habits, you could unlock significant savings.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/208875ecd9/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_041-steering-wheel.svg

    Defensive driving course

    If you complete an approved driver safety course, you could save on your auto insurance policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/31e262b593/book.svg

    Good student

    If you’re a student or have a student on your policy, getting good grades could lead to a discount.

Another way to potentially lower your insurance premiums is to raise your deductible. A deductible is the amount of money you pay when you submit a claim before your insurance kicks in. If you can afford a higher deductible after an accident, this could lead to worthwhile savings.

Minimum car insurance requirements in Georgia

In order to legally drive in Georgia, you must carry a minimum amount of car insurance. To meet the requirements, your car insurance policy must include at least:[4]

  • Bodily injury liability coverage: You’ll need to carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. If you injure someone else in an accident, this can help pay for their medical bills.

  • Property damage liability coverage: You’ll need to carry at least $25,000 in this coverage type per accident. If you damage someone else’s car during an accident, this coverage can help pay to repair or replace it.

While sticking with a minimum-coverage policy often leads to the most affordable car insurance coverage, the bare-bones protection might leave you financially vulnerable. Liability-only insurance doesn’t cover your car if you cause an accident, just the other driver’s car.

For example, let’s say you cause an accident and your vehicle is badly damaged. You’d be on the hook for the repair bill unless you opt for a more robust policy that includes collision coverage. If you don’t have the funds to cover the repairs or the necessary insurance, you could fall into debt to cover the repairs or be stuck without a ride.

Low-income car insurance FAQs

Saving money on your car insurance is a top priority if you have a lower income. As you explore your car insurance options in Georgia, the additional information below may help.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Georgia?

    Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance to Georgia drivers, at an average monthly rate of $90. But your exact costs will vary based on your situation, so it’s important to compare multiple quotes.

  • How much is full-coverage car insurance in Georgia?

    On average, full-coverage car insurance costs $242 per month in Georgia, according to Insurify data.

  • How do you get low-income car insurance in Georgia?

    Georgia doesn’t have any low-income car insurance programs, so it’s up to you to compare companies to find the best quote, shop for discounts, and adjust your coverages.

  • What is the lowest form of car insurance required in Georgia?

    Drivers in Georgia are required to carry a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person and $50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident. Additionally, they must carry at least $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Woodstock, GA, From $90

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Woodstock, GA, From $90

January 13, 2026
Cheap Car Insurance in Warner Robins, GA, Starting at $85

Cheap Car Insurance in Warner Robins, GA, Starting at $85

January 13, 2026
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Valdosta, GA, From $66

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Valdosta, GA, From $66

January 13, 2026
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Savannah, GA, From $99

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Savannah, GA, From $99

January 13, 2026
Cheap Car Insurance in Marietta, GA, Starting at $103

Cheap Car Insurance in Marietta, GA, Starting at $103

January 13, 2026
Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Macon, GA

Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Macon, GA

January 13, 2026
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Lawrenceville, GA, from $108

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Lawrenceville, GA, from $108

January 13, 2026
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Gainesville, GA, from $81

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Gainesville, GA, from $81

January 13, 2026
Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Dallas, GA,

Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Dallas, GA,

January 13, 2026
Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Dalton, Georgia,

Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Dalton, Georgia,

January 13, 2026
Cheap Car Insurance in Columbus, GA, starting at $82

Cheap Car Insurance in Columbus, GA, starting at $82

January 13, 2026
Best Cheap Car Insurance Quotes in Augusta, GA, From $85

Best Cheap Car Insurance Quotes in Augusta, GA, From $85

January 13, 2026
Cheap Car Insurance in Alpharetta, GA, Starting at $92

Cheap Car Insurance in Alpharetta, GA, Starting at $92

January 13, 2026
Cheap Car Insurance in Atlanta, Georgia, From $123

Cheap Car Insurance in Atlanta, Georgia, From $123

January 13, 2026
Cheap Car Insurance in Athens, GA, Starting at $77

Cheap Car Insurance in Athens, GA, Starting at $77

January 13, 2026
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Albany, GA, From $77

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Albany, GA, From $77

January 13, 2026

Sources

  1. Georgia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. "Credit and Debt."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  4. Department of Revenue. "Vehicle Insurance Requirements."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate