7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Contributor to top media, including USA Today
A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Updated
Table of contents
Car insurance costs can add up quickly, especially for households with a low income. If you’re looking to cut costs, opting for a liability insurance policy that meets Georgia’s minimum requirements to legally drive is typically the cheapest option.
Georgia considers drivers low-income if their household income is below the poverty line, which is currently about $32,000 per year for a family of four. Although the state doesn’t offer any government programs to provide car insurance to low-income households, drivers can still find affordable coverage that suits their budget.
Here’s how to find cheap auto insurance in the Peach State.
Progressive, Mile Auto, and Auto-Owners are our top picks for Georgia drivers looking to save.
Drivers must carry at least $25,000 in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, and $50,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident.
In Georgia, full coverage costs an average of $242 per month, and liability coverage averages $159 per month.
Cheapest car insurance in Georgia
Georgia drivers pay an overall average of $200 per month for car insurance. But if you opt for liability-only coverage through affordable companies, you can find cheaper rates. For example, drivers pay an average of $90 per month for a liability-only policy through Auto-Owners.
The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance rates by company in Georgia.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
|Auto-Owners
|$90
|Mile Auto
|$93
|State Farm
|$97
|COUNTRY Financial
|$98
|Allstate
|$106
|Progressive
|$111
|USAA
|$113
|Mercury
|$146
|Root
|$150
|GAINSCO
|$168
|Bristol West
|$169
|Direct Auto
|$174
|GEICO
|$183
|Clearcover
|$194
|Safeco
|$196
|National General
|$197
|AssuranceAmerica
|$204
|The General
|$210
|Infinity
|$227
|Nationwide
|$234
|Hugo
|$263
|Liberty Mutual
|$394
Best car insurance for drivers with a low income in Georgia
When looking for the most affordable car insurance, you’ll find that liability-only car insurance is the cheapest option. But some insurers offer more affordable rates than others. Georgia drivers can generally find the best car insurance through Progressive, Mile Auto, and Auto-Owners, according to Insurify data.
Here’s a closer look at these three companies to help you figure out if they’re right for you.
Progressive: Best for digital tools
|JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|622
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.7 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$111/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$223/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Progressive is the second-largest insurance company in the U.S. It offers extensive resources to its customers, including solid digital tools to manage car insurance needs. For example, the Name Your Price tool can make it easy to find coverage that fits your budget.
The company has a large network of agents. But below-average claims satisfaction and poor customer ratings could mean issues when submitting claims.
Extensive digital tools
Highly rated mobile app
Relatively affordable rates
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Poor Trustpilot rating
Poor customer service reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
Mile Auto: Best for infrequent drivers
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.8 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$93/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$145/mo
Drivers appreciate the quality service but find the rates high and claim processing slow.
Drivers appreciate the quality service but find the rates high and claim processing slow.
Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile car insurance coverage, which means infrequent drivers can potentially tap into affordable rates. With pay-per-mile coverage, you pay a low monthly base rate and a low per-mile rate. Low-mileage drivers can save between 30% and 40% on their premiums with Mile Auto, according to the company.
Pay-per-mile model could lead to significant savings
Full coverage and liability coverage available
“Excellent” AM Best financial strength rating
Poor customer rating with the BBB
Must manually report your mileage
May not be cost-effective for frequent drivers
Auto-Owners: Best for working with a live agent
|User Reviews
4.3
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$90/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$126/mo
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
Auto-Owners consistently offers relatively affordable auto insurance rates to Georgia drivers, and there are plenty of agents in the state. Auto-Owners earned an above-average rating in J.D. Power’s auto claims satisfaction study, indicating that many drivers are happy with their experience.
If you’re looking for an affordable insurer and like working with a live agent, Auto-Owners is a great option.
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Affordable rates
Gap insurance available
Can’t finalize a policy purchase online
Poor Trustpilot rating
Low BBB customer review rating
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Georgia to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts, bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with poor credit in Georgia
In the Peach State, insurance companies can look at your credit when determining car insurance costs.[1] Drivers with poor credit generally pay more for coverage than drivers with good credit. That’s because studies show drivers with poor credit may be more likely to file a claim, which affects the insurance company’s bottom line.[2]
Working to improve your credit can positively affect your car insurance costs over time. Some strategies for improvement include paying your bills on time and checking your credit report for errors.
The table below highlights the average liability-only quotes by credit tier and insurance company in Georgia.
Insurance Company
Average Liability Quote: Good Credit
Average Liability Quote: Poor Credit
|Auto-Owners
|$87
|$133
|Mile Auto
|$91
|$115
|COUNTRY Financial
|$94
|$116
|State Farm
|$95
|$139
|Allstate
|$105
|$131
|Progressive
|$108
|$139
|USAA
|$111
|$138
|Mercury
|$143
|$180
|Root
|$146
|$185
|GAINSCO
|$163
|$207
|Bristol West
|$167
|$208
|Direct Auto
|$169
|$215
|GEICO
|$180
|$226
|Safeco
|$190
|$242
|Clearcover
|$191
|$239
|National General
|$191
|$243
|AssuranceAmerica
|$198
|$252
|The General
|$204
|$259
|Infinity
|$220
|$280
|Nationwide
|$230
|$288
|Hugo
|$255
|$324
|Liberty Mutual
|$383
|$473
Car insurance discounts for low-income drivers in Georgia
When looking for affordable car insurance, seeking out the right discounts can make all the difference. Some discounts to look for include:[3]
Bundling
Many insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who bundle their car insurance with other insurance products, like home insurance or renters insurance. Look for multi-policy and multi-car discounts.
Anti-theft devices
If your vehicle has an anti-theft device built in, that could lead to savings.
Good drivers
Drivers who avoid violations for a set period of time may be able to get a discount. Generally, making an effort to keep a clean driving record can pay off in the form of more affordable premiums.
Telematics programs
Some insurers offer discounts to drivers who participate in a telematics program and commit to good driving habits. Essentially, these programs track your driving behaviors, like speed and braking. If you demonstrate safe driving habits, you could unlock significant savings.
Defensive driving course
If you complete an approved driver safety course, you could save on your auto insurance policy.
Good student
If you’re a student or have a student on your policy, getting good grades could lead to a discount.
Another way to potentially lower your insurance premiums is to raise your deductible. A deductible is the amount of money you pay when you submit a claim before your insurance kicks in. If you can afford a higher deductible after an accident, this could lead to worthwhile savings.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Georgia
In order to legally drive in Georgia, you must carry a minimum amount of car insurance. To meet the requirements, your car insurance policy must include at least:[4]
Bodily injury liability coverage: You’ll need to carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. If you injure someone else in an accident, this can help pay for their medical bills.
Property damage liability coverage: You’ll need to carry at least $25,000 in this coverage type per accident. If you damage someone else’s car during an accident, this coverage can help pay to repair or replace it.
While sticking with a minimum-coverage policy often leads to the most affordable car insurance coverage, the bare-bones protection might leave you financially vulnerable. Liability-only insurance doesn’t cover your car if you cause an accident, just the other driver’s car.
For example, let’s say you cause an accident and your vehicle is badly damaged. You’d be on the hook for the repair bill unless you opt for a more robust policy that includes collision coverage. If you don’t have the funds to cover the repairs or the necessary insurance, you could fall into debt to cover the repairs or be stuck without a ride.
Low-income car insurance FAQs
Saving money on your car insurance is a top priority if you have a lower income. As you explore your car insurance options in Georgia, the additional information below may help.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Georgia?
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance to Georgia drivers, at an average monthly rate of $90. But your exact costs will vary based on your situation, so it’s important to compare multiple quotes.
How much is full-coverage car insurance in Georgia?
On average, full-coverage car insurance costs $242 per month in Georgia, according to Insurify data.
How do you get low-income car insurance in Georgia?
Georgia doesn’t have any low-income car insurance programs, so it’s up to you to compare companies to find the best quote, shop for discounts, and adjust your coverages.
What is the lowest form of car insurance required in Georgia?
Drivers in Georgia are required to carry a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person and $50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident. Additionally, they must carry at least $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
