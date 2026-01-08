8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance



Table of contents
Georgia drivers pay some of the highest car insurance rates in the U.S. On average, drivers pay $242 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $159 for liability-only insurance, Insurify data shows.
But you may be able to save with car insurance discounts. Common discounts Georgia drivers may qualify for include safe driver, good student, and multi-policy bundling discounts. Companies may also offer Georgia-specific discounts, so it’s important to check with your insurer or agent to see what you may qualify for.
Here’s a closer look at car insurance discounts available for Georgia drivers, how to qualify, and where to find cheap car insurance in Georgia.
Shopping around or signing up for a telematics program can help you save on car insurance premiums.
Some Georgia drivers may qualify for membership, alumni, and occupation-based discounts.
Georgia’s average car insurance premiums continue to trend upward due to inflation, natural disasters, and other risk factors.
Car insurance discounts for Georgia drivers
Georgia drivers qualify for many of the same standard discounts available nationally, like those for safe drivers and good students. But in the Peach State, you may also qualify for certain Georgia-specific discounts for members of organizations, university alumni, and certain occupations.
Membership discounts
You may qualify for membership car insurance discounts in Georgia when you belong to specific organizations, unions, or professional groups.
A few notable Georgia membership discounts include:
State Bar of Georgia: Farmers Insurance offers discounted car insurance to members of the Georgia Bar. Members may also qualify for additional savings for setting up automatic payments, maintaining a clean driving record, and bundling policies.[1]
Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB): Members of the GFB who purchase car insurance through the organization may qualify for discounts by taking a driver training course, maintaining good grades, bundling multiple policies, or being a member of the U.S. military.[2]
Alumni discounts
Alumni-based discounts may be available for drivers who went to certain Georgia schools.
A few Georgia alumni discounts include:
Georgia State University Alumni Association: The association partners with Liberty Mutual Insurance to deliver exclusive insurance savings to alumni.[3]
Georgia Tech Alumni Association: Through its “Tech Marketplace” alumni benefits platform, alumni can access exclusive car insurance discounts.[4]
Augusta University Alumni Association: Alumni receive special discounts from Liberty Mutual Insurance.[5]
Occupational discounts
Some Georgia occupations may qualify for premium discounts.
Here are a couple of examples:
Georgia firefighters: Members of the Georgia State Firefighters Association can join the National Volunteer Fire Council at a discounted rate to access several benefits, including car insurance through California Casualty.
Federal workers: Roughly 106,000 federal employees call Georgia home, according to the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute. Members of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association can access car insurance quotes through the association’s partnership with Member Options.
Car insurance discounts available to all drivers
Most insurers offer discounts that are broadly available across the country. Discounts may have to do with your driving habits, vehicle, or your specific insurer. But you won’t have to work a certain job or be a member of an organization to qualify. Check with your insurer or agent to ask about available discounts.
Driver-specific discounts
Driver-specific discounts are connected to the driver, not the vehicle. You may qualify for factors like safe driving, being a good student, or bundling your home and auto policies. The table below breaks down common driver-specific discounts and the types of Georgia drivers that may qualify.
Discount
Typical Savings
Who Qualifies
|Active-duty or military
|15%–25%
|Georgia drivers who are active-duty military members, veterans, and those facing emergency deployment
|Safe driver
|22%
|Drivers in Georgia who aren’t involved in an at-fault accident or receive a ticket for a moving violation during a set period of time
|Good student
|10%–15%
|Georgia high school and college students who maintain a B average or higher
|Defensive driving course
|5%
|Georgia drivers who complete an acceptable driver education course and meet other insurer requirements
|Student away-from-home
|N/A
|Students from Georgia who live on campus at a college at least 100 miles from home and don’t have access to a vehicle
|Low-mileage
|N/A
|Georgia drivers who maintain a limited mileage during their policy term
Vehicle-specific discounts
Vehicle-specific auto insurance discounts are based on your car’s features and how you use it. The table below shows some common vehicle-specific discounts that may be available through Georgia insurers.
Discount
Typical Savings
Who Qualifies
|Passive restraint
|30%
|Vehicles with specific factory-installed safety devices, like airbags
|Anti-theft devices
|23%
|Vehicles that have security systems or features, either factory-installed or aftermarket installed
|New car
|10%–15%
|Vehicles less than 3 years old
|Anti-lock brakes
|5%
|Vehicles with anti-lock brake features
|EV/fuel-efficient discount
|N/A
|Driving an electric or hybrid vehicle
Policy and insurer-specific discounts
Policy and insurer-specific discounts depend on how your insurance company structures its policies and how you manage your policy and premiums.
Discount
Typical Savings
Who Qualifies
|Telematics
|10%–30%
|Georgia drivers who meet or exceed the safe driving habits required by a telematics program
|Multi-vehicle
|7%–25%
|Policyholders in Georgia who have multiple cars insured under one policy
|Bundling
|7%–25%
|People who have multiple insurance products from one company, like home and auto
|Loyalty
|N/A
|People who remain with the same company for a set period of uninterrupted time
|Pay-in-full
|N/A
|Drivers who pay their full premium at the start of the term
|Paperless
|N/A
|Drivers who opt to receive all communication digitally
|Early shopper
|N/A
|Policyholders who seek out car insurance quotes prior to their term ending
Cheapest insurers for Georgia drivers
In Georgia, the average monthly cost of liability-only insurance is $159, and full-coverage insurance costs an average of $242 per month, according to Insurify data.
Rates have increased in recent years, and nationwide premiums may rise by 4%–7% by the end of 2025, according to an Insurify report.
Georgia’s average costs run higher than the U.S. monthly averages of $99 for liability coverage and $175 for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest insurance companies offering quotes for Georgia drivers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$90
|$126
|Mile Auto
|$93
|$145
|State Farm
|$97
|$136
|COUNTRY Financial
|$98
|$138
|Allstate
|$106
|$148
|Progressive
|$111
|$223
|USAA
|$113
|$159
|Mercury
|$146
|$211
|Root
|$150
|$220
|GAINSCO
|$168
|$322
|Bristol West
|$169
|$317
|Direct Auto
|$174
|$273
|GEICO
|$183
|$247
|Clearcover
|$194
|$271
|Safeco
|$196
|$241
|National General
|$197
|$278
|AssuranceAmerica
|$204
|$326
|The General
|$210
|$345
|Infinity
|$227
|$415
|Nationwide
|$234
|$327
|Liberty Mutual
|$394
|$414
How to find cheap car insurance in Georgia
You have several options to lower your car insurance premiums in Georgia. Many of these steps take only a few minutes, but they can lead to serious savings over time.
Consider these strategies to find cheap car insurance in Georgia:
Shop around. Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the cheapest rates for the coverage you need.
Ask about discounts. Ask your insurance company what discounts you may be eligible for.
Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible can lower your rate. Just be sure you can comfortably afford a higher out-of-pocket amount if you need to file a claim.
Join a telematics program. Enroll in a telematics or usage-based program to earn discounts for safe driving habits or limited driving.
Bundle multiple policies. Bundle your auto policy with a homeowners or renters policy to save.
Drive safely. Keep your driving record clean of accidents and other violations.
Review your coverage every year. Before your policy renews, work with your insurer to adjust coverage limits, drivers on your policy, and other factors that can affect your rate.
How much car insurance do you need in Georgia?
Georgia requires all drivers to carry car insurance with at least the following minimum limits:[6]
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
These limits meet the legal state minimum, but they could fall short if you’re involved in an accident with extensive medical bills and repair costs. Georgia is an at-fault (tort) state, so the driver who causes the accident is responsible for covering the other party’s damages.[7]
The Insurance Information Institute recommends buying higher liability limits and potentially adding optional coverage, such as comprehensive, collision, and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM), to reduce the risk of paying out of pocket.[8]
Car insurance discounts in Georgia FAQs
Car insurance discounts vary widely from company to company, and you may qualify for more savings than you realize. The additional information below can help you learn more about discounts in Georgia so you can find ways to save money.
Which insurance company offers the most discounts?
Many large national insurance companies, including State Farm and Allstate, offer several discounts. Availability varies by company, driver profile, and location. Comparing quotes is the best way to see which company offers the most savings for you.
Which company has the cheapest full-coverage rates in Georgia?
The cheapest insurance company for Georgia drivers is Auto-Owners. Its full-coverage price is $126 per month, on average.
What’s the minimum required coverage in Georgia?
Georgia requires bodily injury liability limits of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, and property damage liability of $25,000 per accident. These limits are commonly known as 25/50/25.
How can you lower your car insurance rates in Georgia?
Comparing quotes, asking for discounts, maintaining a clean driving record, and enrolling in a telematics program can help you reduce your car insurance costs.
Does State Farm have a safe driver discount?
Yes. State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program rewards safe driving. To participate, you have to enroll in its telematics program and allow the company to collect driving information using the State Farm app. You get a discount for enrolling in the program. Depending on your driving habits, you could save up to 30% on your car insurance.

