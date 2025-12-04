Cheapest Liability Car Insurance in Georgia (2025)

6 years experience in personal finance writing
In Georgia, liability coverage isn’t optional. State law requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability and property damage liability to legally operate a vehicle.[1]
Liability insurance covers any injuries and property damage you cause to the other driver in an accident. But it doesn’t pay for your vehicle repairs or medical bills.
Here’s what Georgia drivers need to know about liability car insurance.
Hugo, Progressive, and Mile Auto offer the cheapest car insurance in Georgia.
Georgia requires drivers to carry liability limits of at least 25/50/25, but many insurers recommend higher coverage limits.
Peach State drivers pay an average of $159 per month for liability insurance, Insurify data shows.
Cheapest liability car insurance in Georgia
Georgia car insurance has an average monthly rate of $159 for liability insurance and $246 for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.
The following table shows the cheapest insurers for liability-only coverage in Georgia. But factors like your driving history, age, credit score, and ZIP code will affect the exact rate you receive.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability-Only
|Hugo
|$68
|Progressive
|$87
|Mile Auto
|$91
|Auto-Owners
|$93
|State Farm
|$100
|COUNTRY Financial
|$101
|Allstate
|$109
|USAA
|$116
|Mercury
|$145
|Root
|$152
|GAINSCO
|$166
|Direct Auto
|$170
|Bristol West
|$171
|GEICO
|$182
|Clearcover
|$194
|National General
|$199
|Safeco
|$206
|AssuranceAmerica
|$206
|The General
|$209
|Infinity
|$228
|Nationwide
|$240
|Liberty Mutual
|$395
What does liability car insurance cover in Georgia?
Liability insurance includes two types of coverage: bodily injury liability and property damage liability.
Bodily injury liability insurance pays for injuries the other driver sustains, while property damage liability covers damages to the other driver’s vehicle or property. Georgia, like nearly every state, requires drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability coverage.
In comparison, full-coverage car insurance comes with liability coverage. But it also includes comprehensive and collision coverage. This means it pays for injuries you sustain and damages to your car, regardless of who’s at fault in the accident.
For example, let’s say you rear-end another vehicle at a stoplight. Liability-only insurance covers property damage to the other vehicle, but it doesn’t cover your car. Full-coverage insurance pays for repairs to both cars.[2]
Pros and cons of having liability-only car insurance
Meets Georgia’s legal car insurance requirements
Cheaper than full-coverage insurance
Sometimes sufficient for inexpensive, paid-off vehicles
Doesn’t cover your vehicle
Potential for high out-of-pocket costs
May not be an option if you have an auto loan
How much liability coverage does Georgia require?
Georgia is an at-fault state, which means drivers must carry liability insurance to pay for injuries and property damage they cause in an accident. The state sets minimum liability limits that every driver must meet to legally register and operate a vehicle.[3]
Here are Georgia’s minimum required coverages:
Bodily injury liability: You must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident to cover things like medical bills and lost wages.
Property damage liability: You need to carry at least $25,000 per accident to pay for damage to another person’s vehicle or property.
If you’re pulled over, you’ll be required to show your driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. Failing to provide your insurance card can result in fines and other penalties.[4]
Insurance experts generally recommend buying more than Georgia’s minimum liability requirements. If you’re involved in a major car accident, the costs can quickly exceed your policy limits, leaving you responsible for the rest.
How to find cheap liability car insurance in Georgia
Georgia has some of the highest auto insurance rates in the U.S. Follow these steps to find cheap liability insurance in Georgia:
Shop for discounts. Ask your insurer about discounts, like good driver, low mileage, and good student discounts.
Improve your credit. Georgia law allows car insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score when evaluating you for insurance coverage. That means improving your credit could help lower your car insurance rates.
Policy bundling discounts. Your insurer may give you a discount for bundling your auto insurance policy with a home or life insurance policy.
Increase your deductible. Your deductible is how you share risk with your insurer, so choosing a higher deductible will lower your monthly premiums.
Compare quotes. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare auto insurance quotes every six months to make sure you’re getting the best deal on auto insurance in Georgia.
Additional car insurance coverages to consider in Georgia
For added protection beyond a liability-only policy, consider full-coverage insurance. Full coverage includes liability, along with comprehensive and collision insurance. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to carry full-coverage car insurance.
You can also purchase additional car insurance coverage separately. Consider these add-ons:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your car after an at-fault accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers non-accident damage, like theft, hail, vandalism, and falling objects.
Uninsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage protects you if the other driver is uninsured. In Georgia, insurers are required to offer UM/UIM coverage by law, but you can decline it in writing.[5]
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage helps pay the medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident.
Gap insurance
Gap insurance pays for the difference if your car is totaled and you owe more than it’s worth.
Liability car insurance in Georgia FAQs
If you still have questions about liability car insurance in Georgia, check out the additional information below.
How much does liability insurance cost in Georgia?
In Georgia, drivers pay an average of $159 per month, or $1,913 per year, for liability coverage.
Is liability insurance mandatory in Georgia?
Yes. Georgia legally requires liability coverage if you drive on the state’s public roads and highways. The minimum liability insurance requirements are 25/50/25, though many drivers will need more auto coverage than that.
What is the cheapest company for liability-only coverage in Georgia?
Hugo is the cheapest company for liability coverage in Georgia, with an average monthly rate of $68 for a liability-only policy.
How much auto liability insurance do you need in Georgia?
Georgia drivers must have at least $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage and $50,000 per accident. You also need at least $25,000 in property damage liability insurance.
Is Georgia a no-fault state?
No. Georgia is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused the accident is financially responsible for covering any damages. Living in an at-fault state means it’s even more important to meet the minimum coverage requirements.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
