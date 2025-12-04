Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Cheapest Liability Car Insurance in Georgia (2025)

Georgia drivers can find the cheapest liability-only car insurance from Hugo, with average rates of $68 per month.

Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Sarah Archambault
Edited bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Updated

In Georgia, liability coverage isn’t optional. State law requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability and property damage liability to legally operate a vehicle.[1]

Liability insurance covers any injuries and property damage you cause to the other driver in an accident. But it doesn’t pay for your vehicle repairs or medical bills.

Here’s what Georgia drivers need to know about liability car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Hugo, Progressive, and Mile Auto offer the cheapest car insurance in Georgia.

  • Georgia requires drivers to carry liability limits of at least 25/50/25, but many insurers recommend higher coverage limits.

  • Peach State drivers pay an average of $159 per month for liability insurance, Insurify data shows.

Cheapest liability car insurance in Georgia

Georgia car insurance has an average monthly rate of $159 for liability insurance and $246 for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.

The following table shows the cheapest insurers for liability-only coverage in Georgia. But factors like your driving history, age, credit score, and ZIP code will affect the exact rate you receive.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, November 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability-Only
sort ascsort desc
Hugo$68
Progressive$87
Mile Auto$91
Auto-Owners$93
State Farm$100
COUNTRY Financial$101
Allstate$109
USAA$116
Mercury$145
Root$152
GAINSCO$166
Direct Auto$170
Bristol West$171
GEICO$182
Clearcover$194
National General$199
Safeco$206
AssuranceAmerica$206
The General$209
Infinity$228
Nationwide$240
Liberty Mutual$395
What does liability car insurance cover in Georgia?

Liability insurance includes two types of coverage: bodily injury liability and property damage liability.

Bodily injury liability insurance pays for injuries the other driver sustains, while property damage liability covers damages to the other driver’s vehicle or property. Georgia, like nearly every state, requires drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability coverage.

In comparison, full-coverage car insurance comes with liability coverage. But it also includes comprehensive and collision coverage. This means it pays for injuries you sustain and damages to your car, regardless of who’s at fault in the accident.

For example, let’s say you rear-end another vehicle at a stoplight. Liability-only insurance covers property damage to the other vehicle, but it doesn’t cover your car. Full-coverage insurance pays for repairs to both cars.[2]

Pros and cons of having liability-only car insurance

Pros

  • Meets Georgia’s legal car insurance requirements

  • Cheaper than full-coverage insurance

  • Sometimes sufficient for inexpensive, paid-off vehicles

Cons

  • Doesn’t cover your vehicle

  • Potential for high out-of-pocket costs

  • May not be an option if you have an auto loan

How much liability coverage does Georgia require?

Georgia is an at-fault state, which means drivers must carry liability insurance to pay for injuries and property damage they cause in an accident. The state sets minimum liability limits that every driver must meet to legally register and operate a vehicle.[3]

Here are Georgia’s minimum required coverages:

  • Bodily injury liability: You must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident to cover things like medical bills and lost wages.

  • Property damage liability: You need to carry at least $25,000 per accident to pay for damage to another person’s vehicle or property.

If you’re pulled over, you’ll be required to show your driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. Failing to provide your insurance card can result in fines and other penalties.[4]

Good to Know

Insurance experts generally recommend buying more than Georgia’s minimum liability requirements. If you’re involved in a major car accident, the costs can quickly exceed your policy limits, leaving you responsible for the rest.

How to find cheap liability car insurance in Georgia

Georgia has some of the highest auto insurance rates in the U.S. Follow these steps to find cheap liability insurance in Georgia:

  • Shop for discounts. Ask your insurer about discounts, like good driver, low mileage, and good student discounts.

  • Improve your credit. Georgia law allows car insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score when evaluating you for insurance coverage. That means improving your credit could help lower your car insurance rates.

  • Policy bundling discounts. Your insurer may give you a discount for bundling your auto insurance policy with a home or life insurance policy.

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is how you share risk with your insurer, so choosing a higher deductible will lower your monthly premiums.

  • Compare quotes. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare auto insurance quotes every six months to make sure you’re getting the best deal on auto insurance in Georgia.

Additional car insurance coverages to consider in Georgia

For added protection beyond a liability-only policy, consider full-coverage insurance. Full coverage includes liability, along with comprehensive and collision insurance. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to carry full-coverage car insurance.

You can also purchase additional car insurance coverage separately. Consider these add-ons:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your car after an at-fault accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-accident damage, like theft, hail, vandalism, and falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage protects you if the other driver is uninsured. In Georgia, insurers are required to offer UM/UIM coverage by law, but you can decline it in writing.[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage helps pay the medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/13c17bd678/car-service-96x96-orange_027-car-lift.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance pays for the difference if your car is totaled and you owe more than it’s worth.

Liability car insurance in Georgia FAQs

If you still have questions about liability car insurance in Georgia, check out the additional information below.

  • How much does liability insurance cost in Georgia?

    In Georgia, drivers pay an average of $159 per month, or $1,913 per year, for liability coverage.

  • Is liability insurance mandatory in Georgia?

    Yes. Georgia legally requires liability coverage if you drive on the state’s public roads and highways. The minimum liability insurance requirements are 25/50/25, though many drivers will need more auto coverage than that.

  • What is the cheapest company for liability-only coverage in Georgia?

    Hugo is the cheapest company for liability coverage in Georgia, with an average monthly rate of $68 for a liability-only policy.

  • How much auto liability insurance do you need in Georgia?

    Georgia drivers must have at least $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage and $50,000 per accident. You also need at least $25,000 in property damage liability insurance.

  • Is Georgia a no-fault state?

    No. Georgia is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused the accident is financially responsible for covering any damages. Living in an at-fault state means it’s even more important to meet the minimum coverage requirements.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

