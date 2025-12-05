Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Georgia (2025)

Licensed auto and home insurance agent
Updated
Table of contents
Full-coverage insurance is a type of policy that includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
Though states typically only require liability coverage, most drivers opt for full coverage because it offers significantly more protection than liability coverage alone.[1] Auto lenders may also require you to purchase full coverage as part of your loan or lease agreement to protect their investment.
If you have an old car worth less than your comprehensive or collision deductible, full coverage may not be worth it. But if you have a newer car or can’t afford to repair your car out of pocket, you should probably buy full coverage.
Here’s what you need to know about finding full-coverage car insurance.
The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Georgia is $244.
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Georgia, with an average monthly rate of $128.
How much you pay for full coverage will depend on the city you live in. For example, Atlanta drivers pay a monthly average of $320 for full coverage, while Gainesville drivers pay $214.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Georgia
The average cost of car insurance in Georgia for full coverage is $244 per month. Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage policies, with an average monthly rate of $128.
Keep in mind that the cheapest car insurance company for you may be different. The best way to find the cheapest coverage for you is to compare car insurance quotes from multiple auto insurance companies.
Check out the table below to compare average full-coverage insurance rates from some of the cheapest insurers in Georgia.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$128
|State Farm
|$137
|COUNTRY Financial
|$139
|Mile Auto
|$143
|Allstate
|$150
|USAA
|$160
|Progressive
|$196
|Mercury
|$213
|Root
|$221
|GEICO
|$246
|Safeco
|$256
|Clearcover
|$272
|Direct Auto
|$275
|National General
|$277
|Bristol West
|$320
|GAINSCO
|$321
|Nationwide
|$330
|AssuranceAmerica
|$332
|The General
|$344
|Infinity
|$415
|Liberty Mutual
|$423
What is full-coverage car insurance?
Full-coverage car insurance is a car insurance policy that includes your state’s required liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage.[2]
In Georgia, this means you’ll need at least the following insurance coverage types to have a full-coverage policy:
Bodily injury liability coverage
Bodily injury liability coverage pays for injuries that passengers or other drivers sustain if you cause an accident.
Property damage liability coverage
If you damage another driver’s vehicle during an accident, property damage liability can pay for damages.
Collision coverage
Regardless of fault, collision insurance pays for damages caused by a collision with another vehicle or an object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance provides protection against damage to your vehicle resulting from non-collision incidents, including theft, vandalism, severe weather, and fire.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
In Georgia, you only need to have liability insurance to meet the state’s minimum car insurance requirements.
Here are the minimum amounts of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance you need to buy:[3]
Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability insurance: $25,000 per accident
Though you only need to purchase the above requirements, many insurance professionals recommend purchasing more than your state’s minimum liability limits.[4]
Having a policy with low liability limits and no collision or comprehensive coverage can leave you financially vulnerable in the event of an accident. Without more coverage, you risk facing expensive repair costs out of pocket.
In many cases, your lender may even require you to purchase collision and comprehensive coverage as part of your loan or lease agreement.
Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Georgia?
Having full-coverage insurance is worth it in most cases. If you have an at-fault car accident and you only have minimum liability car insurance, you’ll be on the hook for the cost of your vehicle repairs and medical bills, which can add up quickly.
While adding collision and comprehensive coverage to your policy can result in more expensive premiums than liability-only coverage, the cost of repairs and bills will ultimately outweigh the higher premiums. If you have a full-coverage policy with comprehensive and collision coverage, you won’t have to worry about these costs.
But if you have an older car or its value is lower than your deductible, full coverage may not be worth it. In those instances, having full coverage may cost more than what your vehicle is worth.
Pros and cons of having full-coverage car insurance
It’s important to determine the right amount of coverage for your vehicle. To help you decide if you need full coverage, consider a few of the advantages and disadvantages below.
Increased protection
Lower financial risk
Peace of mind
Higher monthly premiums
May not be worth it for older vehicles
Doesn’t necessarily cover all damages
How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Georgia
You can find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Georgia in several ways. Here are some things you can do to keep your coverage costs low:
Compare car insurance rates. You should always compare quotes from at least three different car insurance companies before deciding on a policy.
Ask about discounts. Most insurance companies offer multiple car insurance discounts, and you can likely qualify for some. Ask your insurer about potential discounts you may qualify for. Common discounts include savings for safe drivers, good students, and low-mileage drivers.
Maintain a clean driving record. Insurance companies value drivers with clean driving records. Drive safely to maintain an infraction-free driving history and qualify for lower rates.
Increase your deductible. Deductibles and premiums are inversely related, so you can lower your premium by increasing your deductible. Just make sure you can afford to pay your new deductible.
Bundle policies. Many auto insurance companies offer reduced rates to drivers who bundle an additional policy with their car insurance, such as home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.[5]
Full-coverage car insurance in Georgia FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about full-coverage car insurance in Georgia.
Does Georgia require full-coverage car insurance?
No. Georgia doesn’t require full-coverage car insurance. Georgia state law only requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in Georgia?
Full-coverage car insurance in Georgia costs an average of $244 per month, according to Insurify data.
Which company has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Georgia?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Georgia, with an average monthly rate of $128.
Is Georgia a no-fault state?
No. Georgia isn’t a no-fault state. It’s a modified comparative fault state, which means the driver who causes the accident has the responsibility of covering the damages.[6] If multiple drivers share the fault, then several insurance companies may be responsible.
Does Georgia require uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage?
No. Georgia doesn’t require UM/UIM coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
