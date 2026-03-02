National Association of Real Estate Editors member
Updated
Reputable insurers don’t offer “no-deposit” or “zero-down” car insurance policies, but some Georgia car insurance companies may not require you to pay an additional fee on top of your first month’s premium.
The premium acts as a deposit, with no additional down payment or up-front costs required. Some insurers may even offer flexible payment options that let you spread out your monthly premium.
Here’s what you should know about finding affordable car insurance, including how to meet Georgia’s state insurance laws.
Georgia law requires you to pay for at least the first 30 days of coverage before your policy can start.
Pay-per-mile insurance is a type of coverage that can help you save money on monthly premiums if you’re an infrequent driver.
You can’t purchase car insurance without some kind of payment, typically in the form of a full or partial premium.
Cheapest low-deposit car insurance companies in Georgia
Low-deposit car insurance doesn’t come with zero up-front fees. You’ll typically need to pay the insurer the first month’s premium.
Below, you can compare average liability insurance premiums from the cheapest car insurance companies in Georgia. Buying coverage from one of these insurers can help you minimize your car insurance costs.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
|Auto-Owners
|$89
|State Farm
|$96
|Mile Auto
|$96
|COUNTRY Financial
|$97
|Allstate
|$105
|USAA
|$112
|Progressive
|$134
|Mercury
|$144
|Root
|$154
|Bristol West
|$167
|GAINSCO
|$169
|Direct Auto
|$177
|GEICO
|$183
|Clearcover
|$194
|AssuranceAmerica
|$195
|National General
|$196
|Safeco
|$197
|Trexis One
|$201
|Mendota
|$203
|The General
|$207
|Insurify Car
|$213
|Excepsure
|$217
|Trexis
|$222
|Infinity
|$225
|First Acceptance
|$229
|Nationwide
|$232
|Hugo
|$312
|Liberty Mutual
|$381
What no-deposit car insurance means in Georgia
The term “no-deposit insurance” generally refers to a car insurance policy that requires no additional up-front deposit. Instead, you’ll pay your first month’s premium or set up a flexible payment plan to cover the costs of your policy.
By law, Georgia insurance companies must receive advanced payment for at least the first 30 days of coverage.[1] For this reason, low-deposit and pay-per-mile car insurance are two good coverage types to explore if you’re low on savings and don’t plan to drive much.
Having a clean driving record, keeping continuous coverage, and maintaining good credit history can help you earn more affordable car insurance.
Be cautious of coverage offers that sound too good to be true
Everyone wants to save on insurance, but be wary of offers that look too good to be true.
Here are some red flags to watch for while shopping for car insurance:
“Buy now, pay later” schemes: It’s typically a bad sign if an insurer doesn’t require any up-front payment or a deadline for making your first installment. You generally need to pay for at least the first month of coverage.
“Instant” coverage: In Georgia, you must have paid for at least the first 30 days of coverage before your policy can start. If an insurer advertises “instant” insurance and doesn’t require at least the first month’s payment, it’s not legitimate.[2]
Super low pricing: While some insurers have lower premiums than others, if you get an offer that’s significantly lower than all other auto insurance quotes you’ve received, it’s probably a red flag.
Unusual payment requests: An insurer asking for an all-cash payment or requiring you to send your payment to a specific person are reasons for suspicion.[3]
How to qualify for low-deposit car insurance in Georgia
You can find several ways to secure a more affordable car insurance policy overall. Here are some good money-saving tips:
Improve your credit history
Georgia law allows insurers to use credit data to price policies, but they can’t use the information to approve or deny coverage.[4] Maintaining good credit and a healthy payment history can help reduce your insurance costs.
Start a payment plan
Some insurers offer payment plans that let you spread out the costs of your premiums. Monthly payment plans are a common option that can decrease the higher up-front cost.
Buy less coverage
Forgoing full coverage and purchasing only the state-required amounts can help you save on your premium. This can be a good strategy if you have an older vehicle.[5]
Use bundling and other discounts
You can often qualify for a discount by bundling your policy with another insurance policy, like homeowners or renters insurance. Ask the insurer about other common insurance discounts for safe driving, paperless payment, completing a defensive driving course, and more.
Alternatives to no-deposit car insurance in Georgia
True zero-down car insurance coverage doesn’t exist in Georgia. Legally, you must pay for at least the first 30 days of coverage before your policy can start.
That doesn’t mean budget-friendly options aren’t available, though. These are some alternatives to no-deposit car insurance:
Pay-per-mile insurance: Pay-per-mile coverage comes with a small base fee plus a monthly per-mile rate. If you don’t drive often or work from home, it can save you a significant amount of money.
Usage-based programs: Usage-based programs use either a device that plugs into your car’s computer or a phone app to monitor your driving history and habits. Then, your insurer will customize your car insurance rates based on those activities.
Low-down-payment plans: Some insurance companies may offer policies with reduced down payments — though you still must pay for at least the first 30 days of coverage before your policy can go into effect.
Bundled policies: Check if any of your current insurers offer bundling discounts. If you get your car insurance policy through them, bundling could save you money.
Choosing only the state minimum coverage or opting for a higher deductible can also help reduce your car insurance costs.
Georgia car insurance requirements
The state of Georgia requires drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance.
Georgia drivers currently need to maintain the following coverage:[6]
Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident
Though Georgia only requires a minimum amount of liability coverage, you may want to purchase increased coverage limits for broader protection in the event of a serious accident.
Liability insurance also only protects against liability and won’t cover physical damage to your vehicle. You may also want to purchase comprehensive coverage and collision coverage to extend coverage to your vehicle. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage can also provide helpful coverage if you have an accident with a driver without sufficient coverage.
Very cheap no-deposit car insurance in Georgia FAQs
Though Georgia insurers don’t offer true zero-down car insurance, you can still find cheap insurance coverage in the state. Learn more by reading the frequently asked questions below.
Can you really get $0-down car insurance in Georgia?
No. You can’t get zero-down car insurance in Georgia. Legally, state laws require you to pay for at least the first 30 days of coverage before a car insurance policy can go into effect.
Which companies offer low-deposit car insurance in Georgia?
Some of the lowest-cost insurance companies in Georgia are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mile Auto. Many companies offer low car insurance premiums, and you can save more by comparing quotes, maintaining good credit, bundling your policies, and looking for discounts.
Does Georgia law allow no-deposit insurance?
Georgia law doesn’t allow for no-deposit car insurance. You must pay for at least the first 30 days of coverage before your car insurance policy can go into effect, according to state laws.
Can you get car insurance without a deposit?
While you can technically get car insurance without paying an up-front deposit, all insurers in Georgia must receive payment for at least the first 30 days of coverage before a policy can go into effect. This means you must pay at least the first month’s premium.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Georgia right now?
The cheapest car insurance company in Georgia right now is Auto-Owners, with an average rate of $89 per month for a liability policy, according to Insurify data. Your auto insurance rates will vary based on your driver profile, vehicle characteristics, driving habits, location, credit history, and more.
