What is an insurance credit score?

An insurance credit score is a number based on your credit history that insurance companies use to predict how likely you are to file a claim. It isn’t the same as a financial credit score, but it does have some of the same characteristics as credit reports.

Depending on where you live, insurance companies may be able to use insurance credit scores as one of many rating factors in assessing risk. In other words, the insurer considers how likely it is to experience a loss (a claim) based on your credit history.

Drivers with bad credit are more likely to pay higher premiums. But insurers also consider other factors when determining your rates, like your ZIP code, your age, the vehicle you drive, and your driving record.[2]

Still, in states where insurance credit scores are allowed, a 30-year-old driver in Texas with poor credit will likely pay higher car insurance premiums than a similar driver with excellent credit — even if all other factors are the same.

Factors that determine your credit-based insurance score

Insurers can choose from several credit-based insurance risk scoring models to check your score. While the exact factors included in each scoring model vary by insurer, the FICO model, which insurers commonly use, looks at five risk predictors:

Payment history Your track record of paying bills on time makes up 40% of your insurance credit score.

Outstanding debt The amount of debt you currently owe to creditors makes up 30% of your insurance credit score.

Credit history length How long you’ve used credit, including the age of your oldest account, makes up 15% of your score.

History of opening new accounts Applying for new accounts frequently may indicate you’re financially stretched or don’t use credit responsibly. This history makes up 10% of your credit-based insurance score.

Credit mix While the types of accounts you have, like credit cards, car loans, and mortgages, factor into your score, they carry a weight of only 5%.

Insurance-scoring models are prohibited from factoring personal information into your score, such as race, religion, gender, national origin, marital status, age, occupation, income, employment history, or where you live.