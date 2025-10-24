National Association of Real Estate Editors member
Bylines include Forbes, Bankrate, and CBS News
Aly is a reporter specializing in real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. You can find her work in Hearst newspapers and numerous financial publications.
Featured in
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Insurance companies review many factors when setting car insurance premiums, including your insurance credit score.
Credit-based insurance scores use your credit history but differ from traditional credit scores. They demonstrate how well you manage money and help insurers predict how likely you are to file a claim. Most states allow insurance companies to consider your insurance credit score when setting rates, but several states prohibit or restrict this practice.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about insurance credit scoring, the effect it has on car insurance rates, and how to improve your score.
What is an insurance credit score?
An insurance credit score is a number based on your credit history that insurance companies use to predict how likely you are to file a claim. It isn’t the same as a financial credit score, but it does have some of the same characteristics as credit reports.
Depending on where you live, insurance companies may be able to use insurance credit scores as one of many rating factors in assessing risk. In other words, the insurer considers how likely it is to experience a loss (a claim) based on your credit history.
Drivers with bad credit are more likely to pay higher premiums. But insurers also consider other factors when determining your rates, like your ZIP code, your age, the vehicle you drive, and your driving record.[2]
Still, in states where insurance credit scores are allowed, a 30-year-old driver in Texas with poor credit will likely pay higher car insurance premiums than a similar driver with excellent credit — even if all other factors are the same.
Factors that determine your credit-based insurance score
Insurers can choose from several credit-based insurance risk scoring models to check your score. While the exact factors included in each scoring model vary by insurer, the FICO model, which insurers commonly use, looks at five risk predictors:
Payment history
Your track record of paying bills on time makes up 40% of your insurance credit score.
Outstanding debt
The amount of debt you currently owe to creditors makes up 30% of your insurance credit score.
Credit history length
How long you’ve used credit, including the age of your oldest account, makes up 15% of your score.
History of opening new accounts
Applying for new accounts frequently may indicate you’re financially stretched or don’t use credit responsibly. This history makes up 10% of your credit-based insurance score.
Credit mix
While the types of accounts you have, like credit cards, car loans, and mortgages, factor into your score, they carry a weight of only 5%.
Insurance-scoring models are prohibited from factoring personal information into your score, such as race, religion, gender, national origin, marital status, age, occupation, income, employment history, or where you live.
How insurance companies use credit-based scores
Insurers aren’t allowed to access your actual credit score. But in most states, insurers can use credit-based insurance scores to help determine how likely a policyholder is to file insurance claims. In other words, credit-based insurance scores are an indicator of how much financial loss you might cause the company.
Industry data shows that drivers with solid financial management habits — as reflected by a high credit-based insurance score — are less likely to file an insurance claim. But drivers with lower insurance credit scores tend to be higher risk for filing claims.[3]
Insurers can’t use your credit-based insurance score to deny coverage. But your score will likely affect your premium.
In states where credit-based insurance scores are allowed, an estimated 95% of insurers use them to help determine rates. Insurance companies also look at other risk factors when setting rates, such as any past driving incidents on your record, your claims history, your age, and the make and model of your vehicle.
How credit-based scores affect premiums
Generally speaking, the better your insurance score is, the better your rates will be. And since your credit history heavily affects your insurance credit score, the best premiums tend to go to drivers in the excellent credit tier.
See below for the average insurance costs for drivers with excellent credit compared to drivers with poor credit.
Credit Tier
Average Full-Coverage Premium
Average Liability-Only Premium
|Poor
|$218
|$123
|Excellent
|$157
|$89
Where insurance credit scores are banned or restricted
Seven states either prohibit or limit the use of insurance scores in setting policy premiums. But the rules are sometimes different for car insurance and homeowners insurance. Other states ban insurers from using insurance credit scores as the sole basis for canceling, denying, or not renewing a policy or for increasing insurance rates.
Here’s a look at the states that have bans or limits on the use of insurance scores in insurance pricing. If your state isn’t in the table below, check with your state’s insurance department to determine how insurance credit scores can affect your policy premiums.
State
Status
What This Means
|California
|Banned for auto insurance policies; restricted for home insurance policies
|California insurers can’t use insurance credit scores as part of their underwriting standards or rating plans for auto insurance policies or homeowners policies.
|Hawaii
|Banned for auto insurance policies
|Hawaii insurers can’t use insurance credit scores in underwriting or pricing auto policies, but they can consider your score for homeowners insurance.
|Maryland
|Restricted for both auto and home insurance policies
|Maryland home insurers can’t use insurance scores to deny coverage, cancel coverage, refuse renewal, or set rates for a policy. Auto insurers can use scores only when setting prices on new policies.
|Massachusetts
|Banned for auto insurance policies; restricted for home insurance policies
|Massachusetts auto insurers can’t use any credit information when underwriting policies, renewing policies, or setting rates. Home insurers can’t use credit-based insurance scores in rate setting.
|Michigan
|Restricted for auto and home insurance policies
|Michigan insurers can’t use credit-based insurance scores to cancel, deny, or refuse renewal of home or auto insurance coverage. Auto insurers can’t use scores when setting rates.
|Oregon
|Restricted for auto and home insurance policies
|Oregon insurers can use credit-based insurance scores when considering your initial application, but not to cancel or refuse to renew a policy. They can consider only certain credit information.
|Utah
|Restricted for auto insurance policies
|Utah auto insurers can use credit-based insurance scores only when considering your initial application, but other factors must also be considered. In price setting, insurance credit scores can be used only to offer premium discounts, not to charge more. Additionally, after 60 days, insurers can’t use insurance credit scores to cancel or refuse renewal of coverage.
How to improve your insurance credit score
Improving your insurance credit score may help you lower your car insurance premium. Since your credit history usually informs your credit-based insurance score, start by reviewing your credit reports.
You can check your credit reports and determine your credit score at AnnualCreditReport.com.
Depending on what you see on your report, here are some ways you may be able to improve your insurance score:
Pay bills on time. Even just one late payment can hurt your credit score and, in turn, your credit-based insurance score. Consider setting up automatic payments for recurring bills if possible.
Reduce outstanding debt. The amount of outstanding debt you have accounts for 30% of your standard credit scores and your insurance credit scores. Pay down your balances to help increase your scores.
Limit new credit applications. The more you apply for new credit — especially in a short period of time — the more it can hurt both your credit scores and insurance credit scores. Try to keep your applications for new credit to a minimum.
Keep old accounts open to build history. Even if you’ve paid off an account, you may want to keep it open. A longer credit history will have a positive effect on your credit scores and your credit-based insurance scores.
Diversify your credit mix. Although the effect is typically small, having different types of open credit, like loans and credit cards, can help improve your scores.
Review your credit report regularly for errors. Inaccurate information can hurt both your credit scores and insurance credit scores. Check your credit reports regularly and dispute any incorrect account data.
Insurance scores vs. credit scores
Insurance scores and credit scores are both based on your credit history. But only credit-based insurance scores can potentially help insurers determine your risk profile and pricing. Remember, insurance companies can’t consider your actual credit score. But they can consider your insurance credit score in states where it’s permitted.
Insurance scores are predictors of insurance losses, meaning the likelihood that you’ll file a claim. In states where it’s legal, insurance companies can use them as underwriting criteria and to determine pricing for car insurance. They can also sometimes be used for homeowners insurance.
Standard credit scores, on the other hand, help creditors predict your likelihood of repaying a debt. Creditors commonly use them to make underwriting decisions for loans, lines of credit, and other similar products.[4] Improving your overall credit history generally improves your credit-based insurance score as well.
Insurance credit score FAQs
The answers to these commonly asked questions about insurance credit scores provide further details about how they factor into your car insurance costs.
What is an insurance credit score?
An insurance credit score is a factor that insurance companies sometimes use in pricing and underwriting evaluations. It’s based on your financial credit history and reflects how likely you are to file a claim. Insurers typically see people with higher insurance credit scores as a lower risk, so they often pay less for car insurance than drivers with lower insurance credit scores.
Does your credit score affect your car insurance rates?
While your regular credit score won’t directly affect your car insurance rates, your insurance credit score can play a role in most U.S. states. Insurance credit scores are based on your credit history and reflect how likely you are to file an insurance claim. Generally speaking, there’s a correlation between higher insurance scores and lower insurance premiums.
Can you get car insurance without a credit history?
Some states prohibit or limit the use of credit-based insurance scores in insurance underwriting. In these states, you may be able to get insurance coverage without any credit history. Some insurance companies also offer no-credit-check insurance options, according to Progressive.
Which states ban credit scores in insurance?
At least seven states ban or limit the use of credit in underwriting and pricing insurance policies: California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, and Utah.
How can you lower your car insurance if you have poor credit?
You can reduce your car insurance premiums by improving your credit history, utilizing discounts, and shopping around for your policy. Using an insurance marketplace can help you compare options.
Sources
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores Aren’t the Same as a Credit Score. Understand How Credit and Other Factors Determine Your Premiums."
- Insurance Information Institute. "What does my credit rating have to do with purchasing insurance?."
- Insurance Information Institute. "It’s All about the Numbers: Why Credit Is Important—To Your Insurance, and Your Life."
Aly J. Yale is a freelance writer and reporter covering real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. Her work has been published in Forbes, Business Insider, Money, CBS News, US News & World Report, and The Miami Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in radio-TV-film and news-editorial journalism from the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at TCU and is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
Aly has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in