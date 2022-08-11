Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

The Hartford is about $15 per month cheaper on average than Farmers. However, Farmers is cheaper for certain types of drivers, such as drivers who have had at-fault accidents or DUIs. Farmers is also cheaper for drivers with excellent credit. But on average, The Hartford offers cheaper premiums for older drivers, except motorists in their 80s.

The Hartford and Farmers are not the cheapest insurance providers you could choose. Both companies charge higher rates than the industry average. These companies were also not the cheapest for any particular category of driver. Still, if you want to take advantage of some of their unique coverage options, either company could be a good choice.

Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Your age relates directly to your driving experience. Teens are just learning, and research shows they’re more likely to be in a crash than any other age group. As a result, teens pay the highest rates. Drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to pay the lowest rates, while premiums increase somewhat for elderly drivers.

Some companies offer discounts, such as a good student discount or defensive driving discount, to help offset price hikes related to age. Every company also weighs age a bit differently. Here’s what Farmers and The Hartford are charging drivers based on their age.

Age Farmers The Hartford Teen $343 N/A 20s $106 N/A 30s $102 N/A 40s $97 N/A 50s $82 $52 60s $87 $64 70s $106 $93 80s $118 $122

For drivers in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, The Hartford charges significantly cheaper car insurance rates than Farmers. In fact, drivers in their 50s pay $30 less per month at The Hartford. However, for drivers in their 80s, Farmers charges slightly less than The Hartford.

Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Car insurance companies typically consider your gender when setting the rates for your policy. The difference in rates is steeper for young drivers since teen males are especially prone to crashes. But women pay slightly less than men in later years as well. Here’s how much Farmers and The Hartford are charging policyholders.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Farmers $108 $106 The Hartford $97 $87

Which is cheapest for men?

The Hartford is cheaper than Farmers by more than $10 for men. However, The Hartford is still $16 more expensive than the industry average rate for men. Cheaper companies for men include USAA, GEICO, and State Farm.

Gender Farmers The Hartford Industry Average Men $108 $97 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

The Hartford premiums are about $19 more expensive than Farmers premiums for women, but The Hartford is still $9 more than the industry average. By contrast, GEICO charges just $46 per month on average to women.

Gender Farmers The Hartford Industry Average Women $106 $87 $78

Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

Car insurance companies typically ask for your estimated mileage when you apply for an auto insurance policy. While this estimate has a minimal effect on your rates, some companies do reduce premiums for low-mileage drivers. Usually, enrolling in a usage-based program is a better way to save.

Both Farmers and The Hartford offer discounts based on actual mileage through telematics programs. But if you’re curious to see what policyholders pay based on their estimated mileage, here are the average rates that Farmers and The Hartford charge.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

The Hartford is cheaper than Farmers for high-mileage drivers by about $19. However, The Hartford is still $9 more expensive than the industry average. High-mileage drivers can find cheaper rates at State Farm or GEICO.

Annual Mileage Farmers The Hartford Industry Average 15,000-20,000 $106 $87 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

While Farmers offers a $10 rate reduction on average for low-mileage drivers, The Hartford is still cheaper by $9. And the industry average rate is $9 less than The Hartford charges.

Annual Mileage Farmers The Hartford Industry Average 5,000 $96 $87 $78 10,000 $106 $87 $78

Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

In most states, auto insurers assess your credit-based insurance score when determining your monthly premium. That score is based on information in your credit report, such as your payment history. But unlike a lender, your car insurance company isn’t worried about you paying your bill—if you don’t pay, they’ll just cancel your policy.

Instead, auto insurers use these insurance scores to assess the risk to insure you. Research shows a correlation between poor credit and high claims-filing. As a result, the lower your credit score, the more you’ll likely pay for car insurance coverage. But every company weighs this information a little differently. Here’s what you can expect from Farmers and The Hartford.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Farmers significantly reduces rates for drivers with excellent credit, charging $3 less than The Hartford. However, the company still doesn’t beat the industry average. For drivers with good credit, The Hartford is about $5 cheaper than Farmers. Still, the company charges $9 more than the industry average.

Credit Tier Farmers The Hartford Industry Average Excellent $68 $71 $60 Good $85 $80 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with average credit pay slightly cheaper rates at The Hartford than at Farmers. But The Hartford drives up rates for drivers with poor credit. Farmers is about $7 cheaper than The Hartford for drivers with poor credit. Neither company beats the industry average rate for drivers with poor or average credit.

Credit Tier Farmers The Hartford Industry Average Poor $135 $142 $120 Average $91 $87 $78

Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Car insurance companies look at your driving record as an indication of how likely you are to file a claim in the future. If they see speeding tickets on your record, for example, they’re going to assume you’re not driving as safely as you could and may be more likely to get into a crash. That’s why drivers without violations in their driving history always pay the lowest rates.

Sometimes, taking a driving course or enrolling in a usage-based program can show your insurer that you’re serious about being a safe driver, which can earn you a discount. But in general, you’ll still pay more if you have infractions on your record. Here’s what policyholders pay at Farmers and The Hartford based on their driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

The Hartford is a few dollars cheaper on average than Farmers for drivers with a squeaky clean record, but both companies charge more than the industry average rate. Farmers is $13 more expensive per month than the industry average.

Violation Farmers The Hartford Industry Average Clean Record $91 $87 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

The Hartford charges about $10 less than Farmers for drivers who have been caught speeding. But neither company beats the industry average. The Hartford charges $15 more than the industry average rate, and Farmers charges $25 more.

Violation Farmers The Hartford Industry Average Speeding Ticket $129 $119 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Farmers charges higher rates for speeding tickets than accidents, while The Hartford does the opposite. As a result, Farmers is cheaper than The Hartford for drivers who have caused crashes. Neither company beats the industry average, however. The Hartford charges $31 more than the industry average rate.

Violation Farmers The Hartford Industry Average At-Fault Accident $127 $145 $114

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Farmers and The Hartford offer similar rates to DUI drivers, but Farmers is in the lead by a few dollars. Both companies offer generous rates given the severity of the offense. In fact, in this case, both companies charge at least $20 less than the industry average. However, State Farm offers cheaper rates for DUI drivers.

Violation Farmers The Hartford Industry Average DUI $132 $135 $155

