Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated August 11, 2022
Farmers vs. The Hartford: A Summary
If you’re 50 or older and shopping around for an auto insurance policy, two companies that offer reliable coverage are Farmers and The Hartford, but note that you’ll need to be an AARP member to get insurance from The Hartford. By putting the two side by side, you can compare car insurance providers and get the best deal.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Farmers
|$107
|85
|The Hartford
|$92
|93
ICS Score Explanation:
Farmers
Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Farmers Insurance provides several insurance products to customers in all 50 states. These include home, auto, business, and life insurance. Though Farmers has excellent financial strength ratings from multiple independent rating agencies, they’re not the best in the industry.
While Farmers was ranked below average in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, the company was ranked above average for insurance claims satisfaction. Farmers also had far fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC in 2021 given the company’s size. And the insurer has a mobile app with excellent customer reviews as well.
In addition to liability and full-coverage insurance, Farmers offers add-ons like rideshare coverage, new car replacement coverage, guaranteed-value coverage, and more. Farmers will forgive one accident for every three years you go without causing a collision. Plus, Farmers offers a range of discounts to make policies more affordable, including a telematics program.
Pros
Excellent financial strength ratings
Offers accident forgiveness
Offers coverage for classic cars
Cons
High insurance premiums relative to the industry average
Mixed customer satisfaction ratings
The Hartford
The Hartford is a financial services company that has been around since 1810. The company provides business and home insurance in addition to offering auto insurance to AARP members ages 50 and older. The AARP auto insurance program has been around since 1984 and offers exclusive rates and rewards.
The Hartford Insurance has superior financial strength ratings from multiple independent rating agencies and is also the top-ranked insurer by J.D. Power for auto claims satisfaction. The company was also ranked above average among midsize insurers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.
Furthermore, The Hartford had far fewer complaints than expected with the NAIC in 2021 given the company’s size. In addition to standard auto coverages, The Hartford offers some unique options. For example, RecoverCare helps pay for household assistance if you’re injured after an accident. Roadside assistance and accident forgiveness are also included with all policies.
Pros
Superior financial strength ratings
Excellent customer satisfaction ratings
Offers accident forgiveness
Cons
Only available to AARP members
Higher rates than the industry average
Does not offer rideshare coverage
|Rating Factor
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Fitch
|WD
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|Baa2
|A1
|S&P
|A
|A+
|J.D. Power
|868
|868
Insurify Composite Score
ICS
The Hartford and Farmers are not the cheapest insurance providers you could choose. Both companies charge higher rates than the industry average. These companies were also not the cheapest for any particular category of driver. Still, if you want to take advantage of some of their unique coverage options, either company could be a good choice.
Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age
Your age relates directly to your driving experience. Teens are just learning, and research shows they’re more likely to be in a crash than any other age group. As a result, teens pay the highest rates. Drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to pay the lowest rates, while premiums increase somewhat for elderly drivers.
Some companies offer discounts, such as a good student discount or defensive driving discount, to help offset price hikes related to age. Every company also weighs age a bit differently. Here’s what Farmers and The Hartford are charging drivers based on their age.
|Age
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Teen
|$343
|N/A
|20s
|$106
|N/A
|30s
|$102
|N/A
|40s
|$97
|N/A
|50s
|$82
|$52
|60s
|$87
|$64
|70s
|$106
|$93
|80s
|$118
|$122
For drivers in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, The Hartford charges significantly cheaper car insurance rates than Farmers. In fact, drivers in their 50s pay $30 less per month at The Hartford. However, for drivers in their 80s, Farmers charges slightly less than The Hartford.
Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender
Car insurance companies typically consider your gender when setting the rates for your policy. The difference in rates is steeper for young drivers since teen males are especially prone to crashes. But women pay slightly less than men in later years as well. Here’s how much Farmers and The Hartford are charging policyholders.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|Farmers
|$108
|$106
|The Hartford
|$97
|$87
Which is cheapest for men?
The Hartford is cheaper than Farmers by more than $10 for men. However, The Hartford is still $16 more expensive than the industry average rate for men. Cheaper companies for men include USAA, GEICO, and State Farm.
|Gender
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Men
|$108
|$97
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
The Hartford premiums are about $19 more expensive than Farmers premiums for women, but The Hartford is still $9 more than the industry average. By contrast, GEICO charges just $46 per month on average to women.
|Gender
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Women
|$106
|$87
|$78
Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage
Car insurance companies typically ask for your estimated mileage when you apply for an auto insurance policy. While this estimate has a minimal effect on your rates, some companies do reduce premiums for low-mileage drivers. Usually, enrolling in a usage-based program is a better way to save.
Both Farmers and The Hartford offer discounts based on actual mileage through telematics programs. But if you’re curious to see what policyholders pay based on their estimated mileage, here are the average rates that Farmers and The Hartford charge.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
The Hartford is cheaper than Farmers for high-mileage drivers by about $19. However, The Hartford is still $9 more expensive than the industry average. High-mileage drivers can find cheaper rates at State Farm or GEICO.
|Annual Mileage
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000
|$106
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
While Farmers offers a $10 rate reduction on average for low-mileage drivers, The Hartford is still cheaper by $9. And the industry average rate is $9 less than The Hartford charges.
|Annual Mileage
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$96
|$87
|$78
|10,000
|$106
|$87
|$78
Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score
In most states, auto insurers assess your credit-based insurance score when determining your monthly premium. That score is based on information in your credit report, such as your payment history. But unlike a lender, your car insurance company isn’t worried about you paying your bill—if you don’t pay, they’ll just cancel your policy.
Instead, auto insurers use these insurance scores to assess the risk to insure you. Research shows a correlation between poor credit and high claims-filing. As a result, the lower your credit score, the more you’ll likely pay for car insurance coverage. But every company weighs this information a little differently. Here’s what you can expect from Farmers and The Hartford.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Farmers significantly reduces rates for drivers with excellent credit, charging $3 less than The Hartford. However, the company still doesn’t beat the industry average. For drivers with good credit, The Hartford is about $5 cheaper than Farmers. Still, the company charges $9 more than the industry average.
|Credit Tier
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$68
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$85
|$80
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with average credit pay slightly cheaper rates at The Hartford than at Farmers. But The Hartford drives up rates for drivers with poor credit. Farmers is about $7 cheaper than The Hartford for drivers with poor credit. Neither company beats the industry average rate for drivers with poor or average credit.
|Credit Tier
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$135
|$142
|$120
|Average
|$91
|$87
|$78
Compare Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record
Car insurance companies look at your driving record as an indication of how likely you are to file a claim in the future. If they see speeding tickets on your record, for example, they’re going to assume you’re not driving as safely as you could and may be more likely to get into a crash. That’s why drivers without violations in their driving history always pay the lowest rates.
Sometimes, taking a driving course or enrolling in a usage-based program can show your insurer that you’re serious about being a safe driver, which can earn you a discount. But in general, you’ll still pay more if you have infractions on your record. Here’s what policyholders pay at Farmers and The Hartford based on their driving history.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
The Hartford is a few dollars cheaper on average than Farmers for drivers with a squeaky clean record, but both companies charge more than the industry average rate. Farmers is $13 more expensive per month than the industry average.
|Violation
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$91
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
The Hartford charges about $10 less than Farmers for drivers who have been caught speeding. But neither company beats the industry average. The Hartford charges $15 more than the industry average rate, and Farmers charges $25 more.
|Violation
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$129
|$119
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Farmers charges higher rates for speeding tickets than accidents, while The Hartford does the opposite. As a result, Farmers is cheaper than The Hartford for drivers who have caused crashes. Neither company beats the industry average, however. The Hartford charges $31 more than the industry average rate.
|Violation
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$127
|$145
|$114
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Farmers and The Hartford offer similar rates to DUI drivers, but Farmers is in the lead by a few dollars. Both companies offer generous rates given the severity of the offense. In fact, in this case, both companies charge at least $20 less than the industry average. However, State Farm offers cheaper rates for DUI drivers.
|Violation
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$132
|$135
|$155
Farmers vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What insurance discounts does each offer?
Farmers Discounts
Multi-policy
Multicar
Signal (telematics)
Affinity
Paperless
Good payer
Safe driver
Good student
Distant student
Youthful driver
Mature driver/defensive driver/senior driver
Homeowner
Autopay
Full pay
Safety features (daytime running lights, anti-theft devices, etc.)
The Hartford Discounts
Multi-policy
Quote online
Full pay
Safety features (antilock brakes, etc.)
Vehicle fuel type
Safe driver training course
Defensive driver course
TrueLane (telematics)
|Discount
|Farmers
|The Hartford
|Multi-policy
|Multicar
|Quote online
|Full pay
|Autopay
|Paperless
|Good payer
|Vehicle fuel type
|Only in CA
|Safety features
|Good student
|Distant student
|Youthful driver
|Telematics
|Safe driver
|Driver training
|Defensive driver
|Affinity
|Homeowner
Our Methodology and How We Compared Farmers and The Hartford
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Hartford is cheaper than Farmers by about $15 per month on average. However, Farmers is cheaper for certain subsets of drivers. For example, Farmers is cheaper for drivers with excellent credit and those who have caused accidents or had a DUI.
The Hartford is the better of the two companies, based on our research. The Hartford has better financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings than Farmers. We also think The Hartford’s unique coverage options make it a better choice for older drivers.
This guide covers the similarities and differences between these companies in terms of cost, coverage options, and discounts. But your individual rate with each company may vary, so it’s a good idea to compare car insurance using a comparison website. You’ll be able to see several quotes in one place so you can easily identify the cheapest deal for your coverage needs.