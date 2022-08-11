Compare Farmers vs. Mercury: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 11, 2022
Farmers vs. Mercury: A Summary
Farmers and Mercury Insurance are two insurance companies offering a wide range of insurance coverage options for policyholders. Since the two insurance providers have tons of car insurance policies with varying insurance rates and discounts, we’ve compiled an analysis of the data so you can see which car insurance fits your needs and budget as a driver.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite Score
|Farmers
|$107
|85
|Mercury
|$102
|81
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Farmers
As one of the country’s largest insurance providers, Farmers insurance offers strong premiums on car insurance alongside its home insurance and business insurances. Farmers’ auto insurance also has great customer satisfaction ratings thanks to its coverage options, making the insurance company a great choice for policyholders worrying over a risky driving record.
Pros
Offers add-ons such as rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance
Unique deductibles available, such glass buyback deductibles
Reliable mobile app for easy bill payments, roadside towing, and more
Cons
Above-average car insurance rates
Does not operate in eight states (Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia) or Washington, D.C.
Mercury
Operating since 1961, Mercury Insurance is dedicated to providing the best rates on auto insurance policies. The company also offers plenty of benefits, like roadside assistance, to its policyholders, making Mercury Insurance a great choice for drivers wanting different types of coverage that fit any situation, especially rideshare drivers for Uber or Lyft.
Pros
Highly rated face-to-face customer service
Versatile mobile app lets you pay bills quickly
Exclusively offers mechanical breakdown insurance
Cons
Poor online claims service
Only operates in 11 states (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia)
|Rating Factor
|Farmers
|Mercury
|Fitch
|WD
|A
|A.M. Best
|A
|A
|Moody’s
|Baa2
|A2
|S&P
|A
|N/A
|J.D. Power
|868
|829
|Insurify Composite Score
Both insurance companies are listed above as some of the top car insurance companies of 2021, with Farmers ranking fifth on the list thanks to its amazing rideshare coverage. Mercury insurance ranks eighth thanks to its great face-to-face customer service.
Compare Farmers vs. Mercury: Which Is Cheaper?
Between Farmers and Mercury, Farmers typically offers the cheaper insurance. On average, Farmers costs nearly $12 less than Mercury in most categories involving infractions. That $12 makes Farmers a cheaper option for driving with a less-than-stellar driving record.
|ICS
While the two insurance companies are not on the list above, Mercury and Farmers are still great options for specific drivers. Farmers is cheapest for drivers with a poor credit score or drivers without a clean driving record. Mercury is cheapest for men or drivers with a clean driving record.
Compare Farmers vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Age
According to the NAIC, auto insurance companies rely on age to determine how reliable a driver might be in the future. Since younger drivers are inexperienced, they pose a higher risk, usually paying above the average rate. Drivers older than 50 also pay a bit more since they are prone to being a higher risk, too.
Between the companies, Mercury is the cheapest option for every age except for 30-year-old drivers. For those in their 30s, Farmers is the cheaper option, costing $101 compared to Mercury’s $104. For every other age group except teens, Mercury is the cheaper option by only a few dollars. However with Mercury, teen drivers will pay $315, instead of $343 with Farmers.
|Age Group
|Farmers
|Mercury
|Teen
|$343
|$315
|20s
|$105
|$104
|30s
|$101
|$107
|40s
|$97
|$92
|50s
|$82
|$81
|60s
|$87
|$86
|70s
|$105
|$97
|80s
|$118
|$105
Compare Farmers vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Gender
Gender is another important factor used by insurance companies to measure how risky a driver will be under their policies. Auto insurance companies compiled the data and determined that men tend to be reckless drivers, meaning they’ll pay more for insurance.
However, between Mercury and Farmers Insurance, Mercury avoids the expected spike in insurance rates for men. With Mercury, men pay $98 a month compared to $104 for women. With Farmers, men pay $108 a month, while women pay $105. Despite the small price difference, Mercury remains the cheaper option for both men and women.
Which is cheapest for men?
For men, Mercury is the cheaper option, costing $98 compared to $108 with Farmers. While both options are above the national average of $81, Mercury is the better choice for drivers looking to save each month.
|Gender
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|Men
|$108
|$98
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
For women, Mercury is the cheaper option, costing $104 as opposed to $105 with Farmers. Since the price difference is only $1, both auto insurance providers are great options for women willing to spend above the national average of $78.
|Gender
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|Women
|$105
|$104
|$78
Compare Farmers vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Mileage
Auto insurance companies use mileage to determine if a policyholder’s car will be at a higher or lower risk and cost on the road. Vehicles with higher mileage tend to be a larger risk since maintenance costs are higher compared to vehicles with lower mileage.
For each mileage category, Mercury remains at a constant $104, while Farmers stays at a solid $105 for drivers in nearly every mileage category except 5,000 annual miles. Farmers policyholders actually pay $95 with 5,000 annual miles.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Mercury will be the cheapest option, costing $104 for vehicles with an annual mileage of 20,000 and 15,000. Mercury becomes a great option for higher-risk drivers living in their states of operation who also prefer interacting with an actual person, not an online claims service.
|Annual Mileage
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$105
|$104
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
For drivers with an annual mileage of 10,000, Mercury is the cheaper option, costing $104, while Farmers remains $105. For drivers with an annual mileage of 5,000, Farmers becomes a cheaper option, costing $95, which is cheaper than Mercury’s $104.
|Annual Mileage
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|10,000
|$105
|$104
|$78
|5,000
|$95
|$104
|$78
Compare Farmers vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Credit Score
Many insurance companies use credit scores as part of the underwriting process to determine rates for policyholders. Since credit scores typically show how likely you’ll be to file an insurance claim, drivers with a higher credit score pay less on their monthly rates.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
For drivers with excellent and good credit scores, Farmers is the cheaper option, costing $67 and $85, respectively. While Mercury costs $78 for drivers with excellent credit and $96 for good credit, both Farmers and Mercury are still above the national average price of $60.
|Insurance Company
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|Excellent credit
|$67
|$78
|$60
|Good credit
|$85
|$96
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
For drivers with average and poor credit scores, Farmers is still the cheaper option, costing $90 and $135, respectively. As with the other credit scores, Mercury has a higher rate, costing $103 for drivers with average credit scores and $140 for poor credit scores. Farmers becomes a great choice for drivers wanting to save on a more reliable coverage policy.
|Insurance Company
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|Average credit
|$90
|$103
|$78
|Poor credit
|$135
|$140
|$120
Compare Farmers vs. Mercury Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving record is the clearest indicator of how much of a risk you’ll be on the road to insurance companies. Drivers with a clean record don’t have any infractions, meaning they aren’t usually a risk on the road and pay less than drivers with infractions on their records.
With Farmers, drivers will pay $105 with a clean record, $129 after a speeding ticket, $127 after an accident, and $132 after a DUI. With Mercury, drivers will pay $104 with a clean record, $129 after a speeding ticket, $164 after an accident, and $141 after a DUI.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
For drivers with a clean driving record, Mercury is the cheapest option, costing $104. While Farmers only costs $105, both insurers are still great choices for drivers who prioritize safety first, thanks to the insurance companies offering rideshare coverage to Uber and Lyft drivers.
|Driver Type
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$105
|$104
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
For drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, Mercury and Farmers insurance both cost $129. Since they are both above the national average, both insurances become viable options based on your own specific needs as a driver, such as the coverage options and discounts offered.
|Driver Type
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$129
|$129
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
After an accident, Farmers is the cheapest option for policyholders, costing $127 per month. While Mercury costs $164, Farmers’ lower price is somewhat rare given how much the company charges for drivers with a speeding ticket. However, both companies are above the $113 national average.
|Driver Type
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$127
|$164
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
For drivers with a DUI, Farmers once again becomes the cheapest option, costing $132. And while Mercury costs a bit more at $141, both insurers offer a variety of discounts for safety features and equipment on vehicles.
|Driver Type
|Farmers
|Mercury
|National Average
|DUI
|$132
|$141
|$155
Farmers vs. Mercury Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Farmers Discounts
Homeowners insurance bundling
Life insurance bundling
Renters insurance bundling
Umbrella insurance bundling
Auto safety equipment
Good student
Marriage
Multi-policy
Multicar
Low mileage
Alternative fuel
Business/professional group
Electronic funds
Transfer ePolicy
Paid in full
Safe driver
Senior defensive driver
Youthful driver
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft device
Passive restraint
Mercury Discounts
Homeowners insurance bundling
Condo insurance bundling
Renters insurance bundling
Defensive driver
Defensive driving course
Good driver
Five-year accident-free
Five-year claim-free
New business five-year accident-free
Three-year accident/violation-free
Distant student
Good student
Mature driver
Advance quote
Annual two-pay
eSignature
Pay in full
Prior carrier
Daytime running lamps
Alternative fuel
Passive restraint
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft device
Autopay
Multicar
Multi-policy
|Discount
|Farmers
|Mercury
|Life insurance bundling
|Umbrella insurance bundling
|Homeowners insurance bundling
|Renters insurance bundling
|Condo insurance bundling
|Auto safety equipment
|Good student
|Distant student
|Mature driver
|Marriage
|Multi-policy
|Multicar
|Low mileage
|Alternative fuel
|Business/Professional group
|Electronic funds transfer
|ePolicy
|Paid in full
|Safe driver
|Defensive driver
|Defensive driving course
|Youthful driver
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft device
|Passive restraint
|Airbag
|Autopay
|Advance quote
|Annual two-pay
|Five-year accident-free
|Five-year claim-free
|New business five-year Accident-free
|Three-year accident/violation-free
|Prior carrier
|eSignature
|Daytime running lamps
Our Methodology and How We Compared Farmers and Mercury
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Between the two insurance companies, Farmers tends to have the cheaper rates for most of the categories examined above. While Mercury sometimes had the same price as Farmers, such as with drivers with speeding tickets, Farmers is usually cheaper than Mercury by about $12.
Farmers is overall the better insurance because it tends to have cheaper rates while also offering more coverage options than Mercury. Since Farmers also operates in more states than Mercury, it is more widely available for policyholders searching for new car insurance.
To compare Farmers with Mercury and other car insurance providers, use an online quote-comparison tool. Using a site, you can do an easy side-by-side analysis of various insurance quotes to see which company fits your exact needs.