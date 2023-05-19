Best Pennsylvania auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

The type of traffic violations you’ve committed in the past can influence your auto insurance costs, especially if you have frequent or serious violations on your driving record.

Best car insurance for Pennsylvania high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

Drivers who have at-fault accidents on their record can expect to spend more, on average, for car insurance than drivers with a clean record. For example, Travelers offers full-coverage car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident for $112 per month, on average, but the company only charges $66 per month for drivers with a clean record.

The following table outlines the average monthly costs for liability-only and full-coverage for drivers with at-fault accidents, with State Farm offering the lowest full-coverage rate, at $101 per month.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score State Farm N/A $101 4.4 Travelers N/A $112 4.3 Erie N/A $118 4.4 Auto-Owners N/A $125 4.1 Clearcover $91 $148 3.1 GEICO N/A $163 4.3 Allstate N/A $184 4.2 Safeco $115 $213 3.7 USAA N/A $215 4.3 Direct Auto $192 $239 3.2 Esurance N/A $239 3.0 Liberty Mutual $158 $243 3.8 Midvale Home & Auto $149 $245 3.2 State Auto N/A $247 3.8 Progressive N/A $307 4.0 The General $195 $312 3.4 AAA N/A $409 3.5

Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Pennsylvania with a DUI

A DUI or DWI charge is a serious traffic violation to have on your driving record. As a result, you can expect to see much higher insurance car costs on average than drivers with a clean records.

For example, drivers with a DUI pay $134 per month on average for liability-only car insurance through State Farm, but drivers with a clean record pay just $67 a month for the same type of coverage. State Farm, Erie, and Auto-Owners offer the cheapest rates for Pennsylvania drivers with a DUI.

Best auto insurance for Pennsylvania high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

Speeding tickets can also lead to increased insurance costs, especially if you receive them frequently. But speeding tickets aren’t as major as DUIs, so they don’t increase insurance rates nearly as much.

For example, Direct Auto charges an average of $186 per month for full-coverage insurance for drivers with a clean record. This average increases to $370 if a driver has a DUI but only increases to $218 for drivers with speeding tickets.

State Farm, Erie, and Auto-Owners offer the lowest average rates for drivers with speeding tickets.