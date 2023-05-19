Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Pennsylvania (2023)

If you need to buy Pennsylvania car insurance as a high-risk driver, comparison shopping can help you save.

Jacqueline DeMarco
Written byJacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersInsurance Writer

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Massachusetts and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Janeth Lopez
Reviewed byJaneth Lopez
Icon of a woman
Janeth LopezLicensed Insurance Agent

Janeth Lopez is a licensed insurance agent. She specializes in auto, home, business, life, and RV insurance.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated May 19, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contents

If you qualify as a high-risk driver in Pennsylvania, you may face some challenges when obtaining car insurance. Even if it’s difficult to find, you need car insurance if you want to drive legally — especially if you demonstrate a higher risk of having accidents or other driving-related incidents.

High-risk drivers may struggle to find insurance because of a driving record with collisions, traffic violations, or DUI/DWI convictions. Some standard auto insurers won’t cover certain high-risk drivers or will charge extremely high premiums as a way to lessen financial risk.[1]

Still, you can find affordable coverage as a high-risk driver in Pennsylvania. Here’s what you need to know.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm currently offers the lowest average monthly rates for Pennsylvania drivers with driving violations.

  • High-risk drivers typically pay more for their car insurance premiums.

  • You can improve your driving record and insurance rates with time.

Find Cheap Pennsylvania Car Insurance

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Factors that determine high-risk status in Pennsylvania

A handful of different factors can affect whether a Pennsylvania driver qualifies as high-risk:

  • Traffic violations and tickets: Speeding, running red lights, and driving under the influence can lead to a high-risk status. Drivers with multiple tickets or a history of risky driving behavior have a greater likelihood of having accidents.

  • History of accidents and claims: Auto insurance companies view drivers involved in one or more accidents, or who have filed multiple claims, as more likely to incur costs for the insurer.

  • Credit score and financial history: Many insurance companies use your credit information to determine your level of risk, as drivers with poor credit tend to file more claims. If you have a history of financial problems or have declared bankruptcy, you could qualify as a high-risk driver. The practice of using credit-based insurance scores to determine pricing is legal in Pennsylvania.[2]

  • Age and driving experience: Auro insurers generally view teenagers as higher risk because they have less experience behind the wheel and engage in risky behavior more frequently than others.

  • Vehicle type and usage: The type of vehicle you drive, as well as how often you use it, can also help determine high-risk status. High-performance or specialized vehicles, for example, may require more expensive insurance coverage.

Best Pennsylvania auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

The type of traffic violations you’ve committed in the past can influence your auto insurance costs, especially if you have frequent or serious violations on your driving record.

Best car insurance for Pennsylvania high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

Drivers who have at-fault accidents on their record can expect to spend more, on average, for car insurance than drivers with a clean record. For example, Travelers offers full-coverage car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident for $112 per month, on average, but the company only charges $66 per month for drivers with a clean record.

The following table outlines the average monthly costs for liability-only and full-coverage for drivers with at-fault accidents, with State Farm offering the lowest full-coverage rate, at $101 per month.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageInsurify Quality (IQ) Score
State FarmN/A$1014.4
TravelersN/A$1124.3
ErieN/A$1184.4
Auto-OwnersN/A$1254.1
Clearcover$91$1483.1
GEICON/A$1634.3
AllstateN/A$1844.2
Safeco$115$2133.7
USAAN/A$2154.3
Direct Auto$192$2393.2
EsuranceN/A$2393.0
Liberty Mutual$158$2433.8
Midvale Home & Auto$149$2453.2
State AutoN/A$2473.8
ProgressiveN/A$3074.0
The General$195$3123.4
AAAN/A$4093.5
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Learn More: What is Accident Forgiveness in Car Insurance?

Learn More: What is Accident Forgiveness in Car Insurance?

Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Pennsylvania with a DUI

A DUI or DWI charge is a serious traffic violation to have on your driving record. As a result, you can expect to see much higher insurance car costs on average than drivers with a clean records.

For example, drivers with a DUI pay $134 per month on average for liability-only car insurance through State Farm, but drivers with a clean record pay just $67 a month for the same type of coverage. State Farm, Erie, and Auto-Owners offer the cheapest rates for Pennsylvania drivers with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageInsurify Quality (IQ) Score
State Farm$134$1684.4
Erie$154$1944.4
Auto-Owners$169$2124.1
Travelers$131$2234.3
NationwideN/A$2514.1
GEICO$201$2524.3
Allstate$227$2864.2
National General$219$3223.2
USAA$263$3314.3
Safeco$203$3423.7
State Auto$127$3463.8
Foremost$119$3523.3
Clearcover$245$3603.1
Direct Auto$287$3703.2
Midvale Home & Auto$253$3723.2
Plymouth Rock$273$394N/A
Esurance$322$4053.0
Liberty Mutual$263$4223.8
Progressive$259$4264.0
The General$336$5653.4
Dairyland$237$6113.3
AAA$697$9973.5
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Keep Reading: How Long Does a DUI Stay on Your Record?

Keep Reading: How Long Does a DUI Stay on Your Record?

Best auto insurance for Pennsylvania high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

Speeding tickets can also lead to increased insurance costs, especially if you receive them frequently. But speeding tickets aren’t as major as DUIs, so they don’t increase insurance rates nearly as much.

For example, Direct Auto charges an average of $186 per month for full-coverage insurance for drivers with a clean record. This average increases to $370 if a driver has a DUI but only increases to $218 for drivers with speeding tickets.

State Farm, Erie, and Auto-Owners offer the lowest average rates for drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageInsurify Quality (IQ) Score
State FarmN/A$734.4
ErieN/A$854.4
Auto-OwnersN/A$904.1
GEICON/A$1174.3
TravelersN/A$1234.3
AllstateN/A$1324.2
USAAN/A$1544.3
EsuranceN/A$1723.0
Clearcover$122$1733.1
State AutoN/A$1753.8
SafecoN/A$1843.7
Direct Auto$181$2183.2
Midvale Home & AutoN/A$2343.2
Liberty Mutual$156$2393.8
The General$232$3193.4
Dairyland$112$3263.3
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Learn More: How Much Is a Speeding Ticket?

Learn More: How Much Is a Speeding Ticket?

Cheapest Pennsylvania car insurance companies for high-risk drivers with poor credit

If you have a low credit score, you may face higher costs for car insurance premiums. Many insurance companies view a bad credit score as an indicator that you’re more likely to file an insurance claim. As a result, companies offset risk with higher insurance rates. Average monthly costs for liability-only coverage for Pennsylvania drivers with poor credit start at $104 per month from Auto-Owners. USAA, National General, and State Farm also have affordable rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners$104
USAA$107
National General$107
State Farm$113
Safeco$116
Dairyland$119
Allstate$123
GEICO$123
Clearcover$129
Midvale Home & Auto$129
Progressive$131
Erie$137
Liberty Mutual$146
Plymouth Rock$152
Direct Auto$157
Bristol West$170
The General$182
Esurance$265
AAA$441
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Cheap Pennsylvania Car Insurance

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How to find affordable car insurance as a high-risk driver in Pennsylvania

You can find affordable car insurance costs as a high-risk driver in Pennsylvania.[3] Here are some tips that can help you save money:

  • Ask for quotes. Spend some time requesting quotes from multiple insurance companies. You can compare rates and coverage options with a few different insurers to find the best deal for your needs. You can use an online insurance-shopping tool to help you speed up your research.

  • Look for a company that specializes in high-risk drivers. “If you are considered a high-risk driver, the best thing you can do for yourself is to check other insurance companies to make sure you are getting the best price possible,” says Lauren McKenzie, a senior agent at A Plus Insurance. “Some insurance companies rate drivers higher with violations than another insurer may.”

  • Go for the higher deductible. Consider increasing your deductible in exchange for a lower premium. A higher deductible means you pay more out of pocket in the event of an accident, but your monthly payments will decrease.

How to improve your driving record and lower your car insurance rates in Pennsylvania

You can improve your driving record and reduce the cost of your car insurance as a high-risk driver. Consider taking these steps to improve your driving record:

  1. Take a defensive driving course. Doing so can help you improve your driving skills and show your insurance company that you’re taking steps to be a safer driver. Some insurers even offer a discount for completing a course.

  2. Improve your credit score. A good credit score indicates strong financial responsibility and can help improve your standing with an insurance company. Making an effort to improve your credit score can pay off in more areas of your financial life than just better car insurance rates.

  3. Practice safe driving habits. One of the best ways to make steady progress on improving your driving record over time is to drive safely and avoid accidents, tickets, and driving violations.

Check Out: The Insurify Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

Check Out: The Insurify Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

Pennsylvania high-risk drivers FAQs

To help you better understand your car insurance options as a high-risk driver in Pennsylvania, the information below addresses some need-to-know topics on the subject.

  • What type of driver is considered high risk in Pennsylvania?

    A high-risk driver in Pennsylvania is someone with a history of accidents, traffic violations, or DUI convictions, making them more likely to get into accidents in the future. Insurance companies determine and classify high-risk drivers based on various factors, such as age, driving experience, car type, and location.

    High-risk drivers can often face higher premiums or even refusal of coverage from some insurance companies.

  • How do Pennsylvania auto insurance companies calculate risk?

    Auto insurance companies in Pennsylvania typically calculate risk by reviewing a variety of factors, such as the age and driving history of the policyholder, the make and model of the vehicle, the location of the policyholder’s residence, and the person’s credit history.

  • What is the cheapest insurance company for Pennsylvania high-risk drivers?

    State Farm offers the lowest monthly premiums on average for a full-coverage policy in Pennsylvania for drivers with an accident ($101), DUI ($168), or speeding ticket ($73) on their driving record.

  • How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Pennsylvania?

    The average cost of high-risk auto insurance depends on what type of driving violation you committed.

    For example, Pennsylvania drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay $225 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average, whereas drivers who committed a DUI pay $380.

  • How long does reckless driving affect insurance in Pennsylvania?

    Reckless driving can have a significant effect on car insurance rates in Pennsylvania. How long points stay on your record after reckless driving depends on what you do next. If you haven’t committed any further violations or had your driving privileges revoked or suspended for 12 consecutive months, you can remove three points from your driving record.

Related articles

More cities in Pennsylvania

More states

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What if I can't find auto coverage?." Accessed May 16, 2023
  2. Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?." Accessed May 16, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed May 16, 2023
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.

Learn More
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersInsurance Writer
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersInsurance Writer

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Massachusetts and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Janeth Lopez
Reviewed byJaneth LopezLicensed Insurance Agent
Icon of a woman
Janeth LopezLicensed Insurance Agent

Janeth Lopez is a licensed insurance agent. She specializes in auto, home, business, life, and RV insurance.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

What Is a Car Insurance Premium?

What Is a Car Insurance Premium?

A car insurance premium is the amount you pay to keep your coverage. Learn more about what factors influence your premium in our guide.

7 min. read|April 20, 2023
What Are the Best Cars for Senior Drivers?

What Are the Best Cars for Senior Drivers?

Toyota Camry, Acura Integra, and Honda CR-V are among the best cars for senior drivers. Learn more about safe and affordable vehicle options.

11 min. read|April 6, 2023
How Much Is a Speeding Ticket?

How Much Is a Speeding Ticket?

The cost of a speeding ticket depends on where you receive the citation. Learn how to discover the cost and how a speeding ticket affects car insurance.

5 min. read|March 24, 2023
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot and How Safe Is It?

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot and How Safe Is It?

Driving barefoot isn’t illegal in any state. But you could still get in trouble if the police or your insurer decides your shoeless driving caused an accident.

4 min. read|March 24, 2023
What Are the Best Cars for Teens to Drive?

What Are the Best Cars for Teens to Drive?

The Honda Civic Sedan, Honda HR-V, and Subaru Outback are among the best cars for teens hitting the road for the first time. Learn more about safe options for your teen driver.

8 min. read|March 17, 2023
Can You Get Six-Month Car Insurance Coverage?

Can You Get Six-Month Car Insurance Coverage?

Many insurers offer six-month car insurance policies. Learn if this option is right for you.

5 min. read|March 17, 2023