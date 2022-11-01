Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in East Stroudsburg, PA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in East Stroudsburg is $173/mo. or $2,076 annually.
Car insurance in East Stroudsburg is $27 less than the average cost in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in East Stroudsburg on average is Dairyland.
Car Insurance in East Stroudsburg, PA
The average cost of full auto insurance coverage in Pennsylvania is $200 per month or $2,400 per year. And the average cost of car insurance in East Stroudsburg is just $27 less per month. These numbers can vary due to a driver’s profile, however, so it’s wise to compare car insurance quotes online before committing to a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in East Stroudsburg, PA
What is the cheapest car insurance in East Stroudsburg?
Dairyland is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in East Stroudsburg, with rates starting at $137 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
You should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate. Factors like the gender and age of the driver and the year of the vehicle can cause quotes to vary. However, there are many providers in the city that offer coverage for under $200 per month, making many affordable options.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Dairyland
|$137
|Nationwide
|$140
|Travelers
|$144
|Progressive
|$168
|Liberty Mutual
|$199
|Metromile
|$71
|Plymouth Rock
|$138
|Mile Auto
|$138
|Kemper Preferred
|$151
|Clearcover
|$159
|Acuity
|$170
|National General
|$173
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$183
|Grange
|$185
|Safeco
|$189
|State Auto
|$191
|Bristol West
|$206
|Direct Auto
|$212
|SafeAuto
|$213
|Verti
|$218
|The General
|$258
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
East Stroudsburg Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When calculating quotes for potential customers, car insurance companies often look at an individual’s driving record to determine how risky insuring them may be[2]. Essentially, the riskier the behavior shown on a record, the higher the monthly rate. For example, a driver with a clean record could pay $83 less than a driver with a recorded at-fault accident.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$170
|Speeding Ticket
|$228
|At-Fault Accident
|$248
|DUI
|$338
East Stroudsburg Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is another way insurance agencies gauge risk in potential customers; however, this time the risk is evaluated on a much broader scale[3]. If a driver’s general credit is low, it could mean they more frequently exercise risky behavior. Therefore, companies try to reward responsible behavior by providing lower monthly rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$151
|Good
|$178
|Average
|$196
|Poor
|$304
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in East Stroudsburg
Although many factors like gender, age, and year of the vehicle can affect rates, safe driving is an effective way to keep insurance rates affordable in East Stroudsburg because it lowers the likelihood of risk factors that affect your quotes. Bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance is another way to get hefty discounts on car insurance rates.
Why spend time on the phone with insurance agents, repeatedly answering the same unhelpful questions? Get instant access to real and personalized quotes, and buy the cheapest car insurance policy online with Insurify. Insurify makes comparing car insurance companies easy, finding the best rates and the most customized discounts and coverage options.
Frequently Asked Questions
The cheapest top car insurance providers in the city are Dairyland and Nationwide, though it’s always wise to compare quotes before committing to a coverage plan. With Insurify, every driver confidently decides on plans to fit their specific needs with our network of over 200 insurance companies throughout the country.
The average cost of full auto insurance coverage in Pennsylvania is $200 per month or $2,400 per year, while the average cost of car insurance in East Stroudsburg is $27 less per month. Remember these are averages, and actual prices can vary due to a driver’s profile. Compare quotes directly on Insurify in minutes to find the best fit for you.
Risk factors like accidents or a history of impaired driving are going to be the most significant elements to drive up car insurance rates. For example, a driver who has an at-fault accident on their driving profile will pay around $78 more per month than a driver with a clean record.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
