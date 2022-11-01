Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Collegeville, PA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Collegeville is $138 per month or $1,656 annually.
Car insurance in Collegeville is $62 less than the average monthly cost in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Collegeville on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Collegeville, PA
Car insurance in Collegeville costs an average of $138 per month or $1,656 per year. Besides location, some of the factors that influence the cost of auto insurance include what type of car you drive, your driving history, and your credit score. We’ll cover the best way to secure cheap car insurance in Collegeville, along with how to select the right policy for you.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance Pennsylvania
Cheapest Car Insurance in Collegeville, PA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Collegeville?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Collegeville, with rates starting at $81 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Collegeville on average is Travelers. That said, car insurance rates can vary widely depending on your specific situation, so it’s a good idea to get a personalized quote in order to more accurately compare rates between different insurance companies.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$81
|Nationwide
|$90
|State Auto
|$101
|Liberty Mutual
|$127
|Progressive
|$140
|Kemper Preferred
|$96
|Plymouth Rock
|$106
|Grange
|$112
|Clearcover
|$116
|National General
|$129
|Acuity
|$131
|Safeco
|$144
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$147
|Direct Auto
|$154
|Bristol West
|$157
|SafeAuto
|$163
|Verti
|$184
|Dairyland
|$199
|The General
|$242
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Collegeville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is one of the main factors that can affect your car insurance rates[2]. Insurers view drivers with clean driving records as safer bets and are likely to charge them less for car insurance. On the other hand, if you’ve received a speeding ticket, been in an at-fault accident, or gotten a DUI, you may have to pay more for car insurance.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$147
|Speeding Ticket
|$197
|At-Fault Accident
|$215
|DUI
|$293
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Pennsylvania
DUI Car Insurance Pennsylvania
Collegeville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score is another factor that may affect how much you pay for car insurance[3]. Insurers don’t actually use your credit score to determine rates—instead, they use something known as an insurance score, which uses information available on your credit report, including debt, credit history, collections, and more. Drivers with good credit may qualify for lower rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$113
|Good
|$134
|Average
|$147
|Poor
|$228
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Collegeville
If you’re a Collegeville driver looking for cheap auto insurance coverage, one of the best ways to secure lower rates is to shop around and compare quotes from different insurance companies. Insurers weigh factors like your driving record and credit differently, so comparing personalized quotes helps you make an accurate comparison between your insurance options.
Using Insurify is one easy way to shop for car insurance. Insurify lets you compare quotes from multiple different insurers in just a few minutes. Just provide some information about yourself and your car, then browse rates and purchase a policy online or over the phone with an insurance agent. Insurify works with over 200 companies to help you get the best deal.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Collegeville is to compare rates. This helps ensure that you’re making an apples-to-apples comparison between different insurance policies that meet your insurance needs. Some insurers also offer discounts for bundling auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance and for safe driving behaviors.
Car insurance in Collegeville costs an average of $138 per month or $1,656 per year. Aside from where you live, some of the factors that can influence how much you pay to insure your vehicle include your driving history, your credit score, your age, your gender, and the type of vehicle you drive. Comparing quotes can help you save significantly.
While location is just one of the factors that insurers consider when determining your rates, it can play a significant role. Some location-based factors that insurers consider include the population density, the rate of accidents in your area, the percentage of uninsured drivers, and any local laws or regulations, such as minimum coverage requirements for liability insurance.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. "Public Records Frequently Asked Questions." Accessed July 27, 2022
- Pennsylvania Financial Group. "Does Your Credit Score Affect Your Insurance Rates?." Accessed July 27, 2022