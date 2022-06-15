Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

How do I find the best car insurance in Pennsylvania? The easiest way to find the best car insurance in Pennsylvania is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best car insurance company for you might be different than the best company for another driver.

Along with the ICS, you should consider several other criteria when selecting which auto insurance company to work with. For instance, you will want to keep the total price in mind. Some providers will offer different discounts that help lower overall rates. Other items such as coverage limits, add-on coverages, and bundle options should also be considered.

When shopping around for cheap coverage, it is important to have a list of companies in mind. These seven insurance providers are among the best options for Pennsylvania drivers looking for affordable quotes and great coverage options.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $138 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Out of all the insurance providers in Pennsylvania, Clearcover was ranked the best auto insurance provider based on its ICS of 97. As a new company recently founded in 2016, it has quickly become one of the top auto insurance providers in the state.

Clearcover features a minimalist approach to auto insurance while delivering a great customer experience. Many policyholders have cited that they love the easy-to-use website and mobile app that Clearcover offers. Potential customers are also able to obtain auto insurance rates within a matter of minutes.

Unlike other car insurance companies, Clearcover doesn't offer an abundance of discounts. Instead, its pricing model is set up to include everyday low prices. Even though the average rates aren't the lowest, at $138, they are still competitive.

The one area where there is a discount is for military personnel. Active members of the armed forces are eligible for a 15 percent discount on their auto insurance rates.

Even though Clearcover has an average rate of $138, you may pay slightly more or less for coverage if you fall into one of the driver categories below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $188 Drivers Over 60 $119 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $139 Drivers With a Prior Accident $130 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $132 Drivers With Average Credit $143

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $146 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Drivers who are looking for an auto insurance provider with flexible plans and affordable coverage should consider Safeco. The company is known for its abundance of options, ranging from bodily injury liability coverage to full coverage.

Safeco also offers other additional coverage options that some of the big insurance companies don't. For example, motorists can add first aid reimbursement coverage and new car replacement protection to any plan.

Since the average annual premium for an auto policy from Safeco is a little higher, the company offers several discounts that make the coverage very competitive. Here are a few of the top discounts offered by Safeco:

Good driver discount for avoiding accidents and keeping a clean driving record

Multi-car discount

Multi-policy discount for bundling auto and home insurance

Discounts for adding anti-theft devices and anti-lock brakes to your vehicle

Along with discounts and coverage limits, the type of driver category you are placed in can also impact your average premium. See how your driver category affects your rates below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $228 Drivers Over 60 $107 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $135 Drivers With a Prior Accident $184 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $169 Drivers With Average Credit $154

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $167 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Even with an average premium cost slightly higher than its competitors, Liberty Mutual offers an extensive list of discounts and a unique online customer experience thanks to its well-designed mobile app and website.

In addition, Liberty Mutual also goes above the standard auto policies to offer several optional coverages. Drivers who currently have a full-coverage policy or liability insurance can add on items such as accident forgiveness, better car replacement, and gap insurance to help round out their auto insurance.

Liberty Mutual is known for its discounts and even offers low rates for being a new customer. Here is just a taste of some of the ways you can receive a discount on your auto insurance:

Good student discount for young drivers

Owning a hybrid or electric vehicle

Being an active or retired member of the military

Enrolling in automatic payments

Purchasing your insurance plan online

Working at a qualifying employer

If you belong to any driver categories below, you may pay a different rate than the standard average premium.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $254 Drivers Over 60 $102 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $162 Drivers With a Prior Accident $193 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $182 Drivers With Average Credit $178

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $105 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers Insurance has a strong reputation for being one of the most affordable options for auto insurance in Pennsylvania. State minimum policies are typically the cheapest option for motorists and feature low monthly premiums and affordable deductibles. Travelers also has several options for drivers who want more than just the basic car insurance requirements.

For instance, a full coverage car insurance policy will provide drivers with a wide range of protections, including personal injury protection and uninsured motorist coverage. Along with its standard coverage options, Travelers has add-ons that can be combined with current plans, including premier new car replacement and gap insurance.

Travelers also features several discounts that could help lower the current average price below the $100 mark. Here are some of the most common discounts drivers receive when purchasing an auto insurance policy through Travelers:

Safe driver discount

New car discount

Student away at school discount

Multi-car and multi-policy discount

Specific discounts associated with affinity groups and organizational groups

Driving categories like the ones below can affect the overall average monthly rates you receive.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $147 Drivers Over 60 $82 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $100 Drivers With a Prior Accident $121 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $137 Drivers With Average Credit $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 SafeAuto Average Monthly Cost: $199 Insurify Composite Score: 76

Motorists who have had a prior incident or accident on their driving record often have a hard time finding affordable coverage. Most insurance companies will raise rates for drivers who have multiple accidents or are cited for risky behavior such as speeding or a DUI.

Safe Auto, however, offers these kinds of drivers an option to obtain affordable auto insurance. Even though the company has an average monthly cost of $199, drivers with a bad driving record will still pay less than with a big-name insurer.

Drivers who use Safe Auto may also qualify for one of the following discounts:

Multi-car discount

Discounts for drivers who don't own their car

Discounts for installing anti-theft devices on a vehicle

Discounts for homeowners

Along with discounts, the driver category you fall into will affect the quote you receive. The chart below shows how different driver categories can affect the premium rates you ultimately pay.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $267 Drivers Over 60 $143 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $179 Drivers With a Prior Accident $262 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $247 Drivers With Average Credit $202

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 National General Average Monthly Cost: $139 Insurify Composite Score: 58

Out of all the insurance providers on the list, National General may have the biggest savings opportunity for drivers. While its average monthly cost falls in line with the competition, its unique discounts bring rates well below bigger insurers.

Unlike its competitors, National General provides standard discounts and discounts based on a driver's connection to specific car manufacturers. For instance, former and current GM employees receive a discount. Drivers who also work for GM suppliers or dealerships also receive discounts.

Here are a few of the other discounts that drivers may receive when working with National General:

Multi-vehicle discounts

Multi-policy discounts

Safe driver discounts

Low mileage discounts

Discounts for those who own motorcycles or RVs

National General also uses the following driver categories to set the rates you will receive when applying for coverage.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $204 Drivers Over 60 $95 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $132 Drivers With a Prior Accident $192 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $169 Drivers With Average Credit $142

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.