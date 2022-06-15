4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
As a driver in Pennsylvania, you are required by law to maintain auto insurance coverage on your vehicle. However, the insurance provider you receive your car insurance through is entirely up to you. While each has its perks, most Pennsylvania drivers choose a policy based on price and depth of coverage.
Since many insurance companies in Pennsylvania offer auto insurance, it is essential to compare different policies against one another. This helps ensure you receive the lowest rate and helps you identify the type of coverage you want in a plan.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Pennsylvania is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Pennsylvania, with average rates of $105 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
There are several ways to compare the quality of car insurance providers. Insurify uses a number system called ICS, or the Insurify Composite Score, to help consumers identify which insurance providers they should use.
Here are a few of the top Pennsylvania auto insurance providers and their corresponding Insurify Composite Scores:
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Pennsylvania
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|1
|Clearcover
|$138
|97
|2
|Safeco
|$146
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$167
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$105
|80
|5
|Safe Auto
|$199
|76
|6
|National General
|$139
|58
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
How do I find the best car insurance in Pennsylvania?
The easiest way to find the best car insurance in Pennsylvania is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best car insurance company for you might be different than the best company for another driver.
Along with the ICS, you should consider several other criteria when selecting which auto insurance company to work with. For instance, you will want to keep the total price in mind. Some providers will offer different discounts that help lower overall rates. Other items such as coverage limits, add-on coverages, and bundle options should also be considered.
When shopping around for cheap coverage, it is important to have a list of companies in mind. These seven insurance providers are among the best options for Pennsylvania drivers looking for affordable quotes and great coverage options.
Clearcover
Out of all the insurance providers in Pennsylvania, Clearcover was ranked the best auto insurance provider based on its ICS of 97. As a new company recently founded in 2016, it has quickly become one of the top auto insurance providers in the state.
Clearcover features a minimalist approach to auto insurance while delivering a great customer experience. Many policyholders have cited that they love the easy-to-use website and mobile app that Clearcover offers. Potential customers are also able to obtain auto insurance rates within a matter of minutes.
Unlike other car insurance companies, Clearcover doesn't offer an abundance of discounts. Instead, its pricing model is set up to include everyday low prices. Even though the average rates aren't the lowest, at $138, they are still competitive.
The one area where there is a discount is for military personnel. Active members of the armed forces are eligible for a 15 percent discount on their auto insurance rates.
Even though Clearcover has an average rate of $138, you may pay slightly more or less for coverage if you fall into one of the driver categories below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$188
|Drivers Over 60
|$119
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$139
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$130
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$132
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$143
Safeco
Drivers who are looking for an auto insurance provider with flexible plans and affordable coverage should consider Safeco. The company is known for its abundance of options, ranging from bodily injury liability coverage to full coverage.
Safeco also offers other additional coverage options that some of the big insurance companies don't. For example, motorists can add first aid reimbursement coverage and new car replacement protection to any plan.
Since the average annual premium for an auto policy from Safeco is a little higher, the company offers several discounts that make the coverage very competitive. Here are a few of the top discounts offered by Safeco:
Good driver discount for avoiding accidents and keeping a clean driving record
Multi-car discount
Multi-policy discount for bundling auto and home insurance
Discounts for adding anti-theft devices and anti-lock brakes to your vehicle
Along with discounts and coverage limits, the type of driver category you are placed in can also impact your average premium. See how your driver category affects your rates below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$228
|Drivers Over 60
|$107
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$135
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$184
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$169
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$154
Liberty Mutual
Even with an average premium cost slightly higher than its competitors, Liberty Mutual offers an extensive list of discounts and a unique online customer experience thanks to its well-designed mobile app and website.
In addition, Liberty Mutual also goes above the standard auto policies to offer several optional coverages. Drivers who currently have a full-coverage policy or liability insurance can add on items such as accident forgiveness, better car replacement, and gap insurance to help round out their auto insurance.
Liberty Mutual is known for its discounts and even offers low rates for being a new customer. Here is just a taste of some of the ways you can receive a discount on your auto insurance:
Good student discount for young drivers
Owning a hybrid or electric vehicle
Being an active or retired member of the military
Enrolling in automatic payments
Purchasing your insurance plan online
Working at a qualifying employer
If you belong to any driver categories below, you may pay a different rate than the standard average premium.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$254
|Drivers Over 60
|$102
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$162
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$193
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$182
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$178
Travelers
Travelers Insurance has a strong reputation for being one of the most affordable options for auto insurance in Pennsylvania. State minimum policies are typically the cheapest option for motorists and feature low monthly premiums and affordable deductibles. Travelers also has several options for drivers who want more than just the basic car insurance requirements.
For instance, a full coverage car insurance policy will provide drivers with a wide range of protections, including personal injury protection and uninsured motorist coverage. Along with its standard coverage options, Travelers has add-ons that can be combined with current plans, including premier new car replacement and gap insurance.
Travelers also features several discounts that could help lower the current average price below the $100 mark. Here are some of the most common discounts drivers receive when purchasing an auto insurance policy through Travelers:
Safe driver discount
New car discount
Student away at school discount
Multi-car and multi-policy discount
Specific discounts associated with affinity groups and organizational groups
Driving categories like the ones below can affect the overall average monthly rates you receive.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$147
|Drivers Over 60
|$82
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$100
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$121
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$137
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$113
SafeAuto
Motorists who have had a prior incident or accident on their driving record often have a hard time finding affordable coverage. Most insurance companies will raise rates for drivers who have multiple accidents or are cited for risky behavior such as speeding or a DUI.
Safe Auto, however, offers these kinds of drivers an option to obtain affordable auto insurance. Even though the company has an average monthly cost of $199, drivers with a bad driving record will still pay less than with a big-name insurer.
Drivers who use Safe Auto may also qualify for one of the following discounts:
Multi-car discount
Discounts for drivers who don't own their car
Discounts for installing anti-theft devices on a vehicle
Discounts for homeowners
Along with discounts, the driver category you fall into will affect the quote you receive. The chart below shows how different driver categories can affect the premium rates you ultimately pay.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$267
|Drivers Over 60
|$143
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$179
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$262
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$247
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$202
National General
Out of all the insurance providers on the list, National General may have the biggest savings opportunity for drivers. While its average monthly cost falls in line with the competition, its unique discounts bring rates well below bigger insurers.
Unlike its competitors, National General provides standard discounts and discounts based on a driver's connection to specific car manufacturers. For instance, former and current GM employees receive a discount. Drivers who also work for GM suppliers or dealerships also receive discounts.
Here are a few of the other discounts that drivers may receive when working with National General:
Multi-vehicle discounts
Multi-policy discounts
Safe driver discounts
Low mileage discounts
Discounts for those who own motorcycles or RVs
National General also uses the following driver categories to set the rates you will receive when applying for coverage.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$204
|Drivers Over 60
|$95
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$132
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$192
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$169
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$142
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Pennsylvania
Another element that often plays a role in determining what your insurance premium will be is location. The table and chart below show how much rates can fluctuate from city to city in the same state. For example, a driver in Scranton or Wilkes Barre will pay on average less than $140 a month, while a driver in Philadelphia could pay as much as $260 for the same coverage.
|Major Pennsylvania City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Allentown
|$172
|Altoona
|$142
|Bethlehem
|$146
|Eastin
|$147
|Erie
|$156
|Harrisburg
|$145
|Lancaster
|$145
|Levittown
|$184
|Norristown
|$182
|Philadelphia
|$260
|Pittsburgh
|$166
|Reading
|$165
|Scranton
|$138
|Upper Darby
|$248
|Wilkes Barre
|$134
|York
|$146
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
There are many factors to consider when selecting the best car insurance company for yourself. For instance, if you are looking for an insurer with an abundance of discounts, companies like Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and Erie Insurance are a great place to start. On the other hand, if you are looking for the best cheap car insurance in Pennsylvania, you may want to try Travelers.
Another element to keep in mind that may help you in the decision-making process is how each company weighs factors such as your credit score and driving record. Some places will offer lower car insurance premiums if you have a clean driving history that shows no prior DUI or car accidents. Likewise, good credit will help with insurance rates.
With so many items to consider when selecting a Pennsylvania car insurance company to work with, the process can become overwhelming. To help ease some of the burden, Insurify offers a comprehensive platform that allows customers to quickly and easily compare multiple policies at one time.
To get started, customers are only required to answer a few basic questions before being presented with qualifying car insurance quotes from top Pennsylvania insurers, all on one easy-to-use page.
Frequently Asked Questions
There are several excellent options when it comes to choosing a car insurance company. Looking at the ICS rankings, Clearcover is by far the best overall insurance provider in Pennsylvania. Not only does it offer competitive rates, but it is also a healthy company with a strong reputation for delivering excellent customer service.
Several insurers offer competitive rates on auto insurance policies throughout Pennsylvania. However, one stands out above the rest. Travelers Insurance has a strong reputation for offering the cheapest car insurance rates, with an average monthly price of just $108.
The type of car insurance you should purchase as a Pennsylvania driver will vary depending on your needs. Having the state-required minimum coverage is a must, but buying a comprehensive plan that offers collision coverage and bodily injury protection might make sense. Ultimately, you will want to review your options carefully before making a decision.
Finding the lowest car insurance rate is everyone's goal, but it can be difficult if you don't have much experience purchasing policies. Often, the best way to ensure you receive the best rate possible is to use a platform like Insurify, where you can quickly compare multiple plans all in one location.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.