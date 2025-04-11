Plutus Award winner
Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance
Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Table of contents
The average cost of a veterinary visit in 2024 was $214 for a dog and $138 for a cat, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.[1]
Alaska has the highest average premium costs for dog insurance in the nation, while New York and New Hampshire have the highest premium costs for cat insurance.
Pets Best insurance offers the lowest average monthly premiums for both dogs and cats.
Pet insurance can help you cover vet bills for your dog, cat, or another pet, including costs associated with illness, injury, routine visits, and emergency care.
You’ll pay a monthly premium for pet insurance and can file a claim for reimbursement if your pet has an accident, illness, or other diagnosed medical condition. How much you pay for pet insurance will depend on the coverage you choose, your location, and your pet’s breed, age, and health history.
Here’s what you need to know to find pet insurance for your dog or cat, including how much it may cost.
Average cost of pet insurance for dogs
The national average cost for pet insurance for dogs is $44 per month. But the average monthly premium can vary depending on your dog’s breed, like whether you have a mixed-breed or purebred dog.
Below, you can see the average cost of coverage for purebred and mixed-breed dogs.
Dog Breed
Average Monthly Premium
|Mixed breed
|$45
|Purebred
|$56
Dog insurance cost by state
Your location — including your state, ZIP code, and even your neighborhood — can affect your pet insurance premium costs. This is because the potential dangers facing a pet can vary from one area to another.
For example, Alaska has the highest average monthly premium cost for dogs, with Alaskans paying an average of $59 per month, or $708 per year, for dog pet insurance. This is likely related to the dangers Alaska’s long and severe winter can pose to dogs.
Below, you can compare the average premiums for dog insurance by state.
State
Average Monthly Premium
|Arkansas
|$35
|Iowa
|$38
|Alabama
|$39
|Mississippi
|$42
|Texas
|$43
|United States
|$43
|West Virginia
|$43
|Louisiana
|$44
|Georgia
|$45
|South Carolina
|$45
|Kentucky
|$46
|Missouri
|$46
|North Carolina
|$46
|Minnesota
|$48
|Ohio
|$48
|Oklahoma
|$48
|Wyoming
|$48
|Nebraska
|$49
|Pennsylvania
|$50
|Washington
|$50
|North Dakota
|$51
|New Mexico
|$51
|Tennessee
|$51
|Wisconsin
|$51
|Washington D.C.
|$52
|Rhode Island
|$52
|Virginia
|$53
|Indiana
|$54
|Nevada
|$54
|Florida
|$55
|Illinois
|$55
|Utah
|$55
|Alaska
|$56
|Kansas
|$56
|Michigan
|$56
|Montana
|$56
|California
|$58
|Delaware
|$58
|New Hampshire
|$58
|South Dakota
|$59
|Vermont
|$59
|Maryland
|$60
|New Jersey
|$61
|Oregon
|$63
|Arizona
|$64
|Colorado
|$65
|Maine
|$65
|Massachusetts
|$66
|Hawaii
|$68
|Connecticut
|$70
|Idaho
|$70
|New York
|$71
Average cost of pet insurance for cats
Whether you have a mixed-breed or purebred feline friend, the average cost of pet insurance for cats is $24 per month. The specific rate you pay will vary depending on the breed of your cat.
Here are the average monthly premiums for mixed-breed and purebred cats.
Cat Breed
Average Monthly Premium
|Mixed breed
|$25
|Purebred
|$29
Cat insurance cost by state
Cat insurance costs can vary depending on the state you live in. New York and New Hampshire have the most expensive average cat insurance premiums. Cat owners in these states pay an average of $32 per month, or $384 per year.
These higher premiums may reflect the higher cost of veterinary care in New York and New Hampshire. Veterinarians in these states command some of the highest annual mean wages in the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.[2]
Here are the average monthly premiums by state for cat insurance.
State
Average Monthly Premium
|Arkansas
|$13
|Mississippi
|$19
|Iowa
|$20
|Kentucky
|$20
|Louisiana
|$20
|Texas
|$21
|Alabama
|$22
|Tennessee
|$22
|Georgia
|$23
|North Carolina
|$23
|Oklahoma
|$23
|United States
|$23
|West Virginia
|$23
|Missouri
|$24
|South Carolina
|$24
|Arizona
|$26
|Minnesota
|$26
|Nevada
|$26
|Washington
|$26
|Idaho
|$27
|Kansas
|$27
|Ohio
|$27
|Florida
|$28
|Michigan
|$28
|South Dakota
|$28
|California
|$29
|Delaware
|$29
|Pennsylvania
|$30
|Virginia
|$30
|Maine
|$31
|Rhode Island
|$31
|Utah
|$31
|Colorado
|$33
|Hawaii
|$33
|Maryland
|$33
|Montana
|$33
|New Jersey
|$33
|New Mexico
|$33
|Illinois
|$34
|North Dakota
|$34
|Nebraska
|$34
|Oregon
|$34
|Indiana
|$36
|Connecticut
|$37
|Wisconsin
|$37
|Massachusetts
|$38
|New York
|$39
|Vermont
|$40
|Washington D.C.
|$44
|Wyoming
|$44
|New Hampshire
|$49
|Alaska
|$60
Cost of pet insurance by company
Pets Best offers the lowest prices for pet insurance, with an average premium of $22 per month for dogs and $13 per month for cats. Lemonade is the second-cheapest pet insurance company on average, offering dog insurance for $26 per month and cat insurance for $15 per month.
The specific price you pay for pet insurance will depend on several factors, such as your location, the coverage level you choose, insurance company, and your pet’s breed, age, and health history.
Compare average pet insurance costs from different insurance companies below.
Tips for getting pet insurance coverage
You should consider the following coverage factors when choosing the best pet insurance coverage for your pet:
Consider your coverage options. Pet insurance companies offer several coverage levels, so make sure to choose the best option for you. Accident and illness coverage is the most comprehensive plan, while accident-only coverage exclusively covers accidents. You may also want to purchase a pet insurance wellness add-on for preventative veterinary care coverage.
Understand coverage exclusions. Pet insurance generally doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, some hereditary ailments (such as hip dysplasia), and pets older than a certain age.
Determine potential costs. Your pet insurance premium isn’t the only cost to consider. You’ll have to meet a deductible before you’re eligible for reimbursement, and your reimbursement rate and maximum payout can also affect how much you pay out of pocket for your dog or cat’s veterinary care. You should also consider how much your vet bills may cost out of pocket if you don’t receive reimbursement from a pet insurance company.
Look at the claims process. The best pet insurance options offer an easy process for filing a claim and timely claim payouts. Consider how long it may take your pet insurance company to reimburse your covered vet bills.
Compare quotes. Getting quotes from multiple pet insurers will ensure that you find the right coverage at the best price. The right pet insurance company for you will depend on your pet’s coverage needs and your budget.
Factors that affect your pet insurance premium
Your pet insurance premium will depend on the following factors:
Breed
Cats are less expensive to insure than dogs. Mixed breeds of both species are less expensive to insure than purebreds. This is in part because certain breeds are more prone to certain ailments.
Age
The older your pet, the more expensive it’ll be to insure them. Just like people, pets are more likely to develop health problems as they age. Your pet insurance company will likely charge a higher average rate for an older dog or cat.
Coverage type
Pet insurance has three basic coverage types: accident only, accident and illness, and wellness coverage. Accident-only coverage is the cheapest option because it only covers accidents. Accident and illness coverage will also help you pay to treat illnesses that aren’t pre-existing or excluded for another reason. A wellness coverage add-on can help you pay for well-pet visits and preventative veterinary care.[3]
Location
Pet insurance costs vary depending on where you live due to location-based risks related to climate, wildlife risks, veterinary care costs in the area, and more. Your insurance company will consider these factors when setting rates.
Average cost of pet insurance FAQs
The following information can help you make the best pet insurance decision for your four-legged friend.
Is pet insurance worth it?
If you’re deciding whether you should buy pet insurance, you should look at your budget for coverage and concerns about your pet’s health. If you can’t afford to pay for a large and unexpected medical bill out of pocket for your pet, you should consider buying coverage.
Pet insurance is generally worth it if you have a young pet in relatively good health. If you have an older pet, or your pet has pre-existing conditions, pet insurance may not be worth it.
How much pet insurance coverage do you need?
It depends. Each pet owner may have different pet insurance coverage needs for their pet. To decide how much pet insurance you need, consider your pet’s age, breed, and activity level, as well as your financial situation.
For example, a pet owner with a young, indoor-only cat and a robust emergency fund could probably afford a lower pet insurance coverage level.
How much is pet insurance per month?
The average cost of pet insurance is $44 per month for a dog and $24 per month for a cat. But the cost of pet insurance can vary depending on your pet’s breed and age, the coverage level you choose, and your location.
Does pet insurance pay you or the vet?
Pet insurance typically reimburses you, the pet owner. When you take your pet to the vet, you’ll pay the full amount to the vet at the time of the visit. You’ll file a claim with your pet insurance company to receive a reimbursement for the covered amount of your vet visit.
Sources
- American Veterinary Medical Association. "Pet population continues to increase while pet spending declines."
- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics: Veterinarians."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts about pet insurance."
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in