Pet insurance statistics

As American pet ownership booms, more and more people are purchasing pet insurance. The following statistics give a closer look at how pet insurance is growing and how much pet owners are spending on it. We’ve also included vet care costs, which may offer helpful context as you consider the usefulness of pet insurance.

The percentage of insured pets rose by 17% in 2023

The number of pet insurance policies has seen a significant increase this decade. Since 2020, the amount of insured pets in the U.S. has grown by over 20% each year. Only 3.1 million pets were insured in 2020, compared to 5.7 million last year.

Man’s best friend is also the insurer’s best friend, with dogs making up 78.6% of all insured pets. Cats make up 21.4%.[4]

Accident and illness insurance costs an average of $676 per year for dogs and $383 per year for cats

Accident-only premiums are much lower, at $204 per year for dogs and $116 per year for cats. As the stats in the sections below show, dog owners generally pay higher vet visit bills, which is why pet insurance for dogs tends to be higher than pet insurance for cats.[5]

Connecticut and New York have the highest dog insurance costs

Pet insurance varies by state based on local veterinary costs and pet ownership trends. Pet owners in Connecticut pay an average annual dog insurance premium of $981, while New York pet owners pay $918 per year. Meanwhile, Arkansas, Iowa, and New Mexico are the three cheapest states when it comes to annual dog insurance rates.

Northeast states generally have the most expensive cat insurance

Cat insurance tends to run cheaper than dog insurance. Still, of the 11 states with an average annual cat insurance premium above $500, seven are in the Northeast of the U.S. Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are just a few of the states that see higher cat insurance premiums. Naturally, they also have some of the highest average vet visit costs.

The average vet visit cost is $147 in 2024

While that may sound steep, it’s actually a $43 decrease from the average vet visit in 2023. Vet visits for dogs cost more ($214 per visit) than vet visits for cats ($138 per visit). Nearly 80% of these vet visits were for routine care or checkups. Spending went down in this category largely because more pet owners opted to skip annual checkups in 2024.[6]

Dog owners spent an average of $580 total on vet care in 2024

Spending on vet care for dog owners decreased by 7% from 2023 totals. Meanwhile, cat owners’ yearly vet care expenditure hit an average of $433 in 2024, which was a 6% increase over 2023 spending. Still, a quarter of cat owners last year reported no spending on vet care as they decided to skip certain routine care appointments.