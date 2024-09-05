The 10 Best Cities for Dog Owners (2024)

The 10 most dog-friendly cities in the U.S.

Insurify analyzed the 100 most populated U.S. cities to find the best places for dog owners to live in 2024. Tampa topped the list with an abundance of pet-friendly amenities, while Lexington, Kentucky, ranked second with a low cost of dog ownership.

Insurify’s data science team determined each city’s overall dog-friendliness score using the following factors.

Share of dog-friendly apartments

Metro area veterinarians per capita

Breed-specific legislation bans

Pet-friendly restaurants per capita

Number of pet stores in the metro area

Dog parks within a 20-mile radius

Affordability (including cost of living, income, unemployment rates, dog insurance costs, apartment affordability, and vet care costs)

No-kill shelters and rescues per capita

Humane pet sale laws

1. Tampa, Florida

Best ranking factor: Pet-friendly restaurants

State average annual dog insurance premium: $834

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 84%

Tampa is the best U.S. city for dog parents, with a particularly high ranking for pet-friendly restaurants per capita (No. 3). Tampa dog owners can take full advantage of the city’s sunny weather at more than 300 restaurants with dog-friendly outdoor seating, according to BringFido data. After dinner, pups can get their zoomies out at 23 off-leash dog parks within 20 miles.

The city also ranked highly for veterinarian access (No. 6), with 0.74 veterinarians per 1,000 workers, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data. That said, Florida dog insurance rates are about 7% higher than the U.S. average, at $834 annually compared to $780. Higher premiums and rent make Tampa less affordable for dog owners.

2. Lexington, Kentucky

Best ranking factor: Veterinarian access

State average annual dog insurance premium: $525

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 69%

Lexington’s nickname is the Horse Capital of the World, but it’s also full of dog-centric amenities. Lexington ranks No. 1 for vet access, at 1.15 veterinarians per 1,000 workers, according to BLS data. Kentucky vet visits cost an average of $61.30, the 11th lowest in the country. The average yearly dog insurance premium of $525 is nearly 33% lower than the U.S. average.

The city recently passed an ordinance to ban dog and cat sales at pet stores to discourage puppy mill breeding. However, Lexington has a significant downside for some dog owners. The city allows breed-specific HOA rules, so neighborhoods can ban breeds they deem “aggressive,” as the McConnell’s Trace HOA did with pit bulls, German shepherds, and Rottweilers in 2018.

3. Portland, Oregon

Best ranking factor: Veterinarian access

State average annual dog insurance premium: $823

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 77%

Portland is the third most dog-friendly city overall, and it has the third-highest share of veterinarians, at 0.83 per 1,000 workers, according to the BLS. The city’s extensive hiking trails give dog owners plenty of places to exercise with their four-legged friends. Portland also has 37 off-leash dog parks within a 20-mile radius, according to BringFido.

Bolstered by its thriving food truck scene, Portland ranks fifth place for pet-friendly restaurants, with more than 460 options, according to BringFido. But finding a dog-friendly apartment may be more challenging, as the city has the second-lowest share of dog-friendly apartments among the top 10 in this list. Only 25% of Zillow listings are dog-friendly and cost $1,500 or less monthly.

4. Austin, Texas

Best ranking factor: Share of dog-friendly apartments

State average annual dog insurance premium: $581

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 93%

Austin ranks highly for access to dog-friendly apartments and restaurants. Pet insurance in Texas costs almost $200 less annually than the national average, with an average annual premium of $581 for dogs. The state also protects commonly banned dog breeds with legislation that blocks municipalities from creating restrictions based on breed.

Dog owners can dine out with their pups at more than 500 pet-friendly restaurants and coffee shops, according to BringFido. Dog-friendly apartments are also accessible in Austin — if you have a certain budget. Ninety-three percent of Austin’s Zillow listings allow at least small dogs, but only 27% of the dog-friendly apartments cost $1,500 or less monthly.

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

Best ranking factor: Pet-friendly restaurants and no-kill rescues

State average annual dog insurance premium: $835

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 77%

Scottsdale is the fifth-best city for dog owners, with an abundance of pet-friendly dining options per capita and a high number of animal shelters where people can find a furry friend.

Scottsdale ranks second for both factors, boasting 216 dog-friendly restaurants (88.4 per 100,000 residents), according to BringFido. The city’s 10 no-kill shelters include canine-focused rescues like Love for Dogs and Lucky Dog Rescue and Sanctuary.

The city is tied with Portland for the second-lowest share (77%) of dog-friendly rentals in the top 10, but notably, only 5% of Scottsdale’s Zillow listings are both dog-friendly and $1,500 or less monthly. The Arizona Senate introduced a bill in early 2024 to prevent rentals from banning entire breeds. The state already prohibits municipalities from breed-specific regulations.

6. Orlando, Florida

Best ranking factor: Pet-friendly restaurants

State average annual dog insurance premium: $834

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 83%

Of the 100 cities Insurify analyzed, Orlando ranks No. 1 for the most pet-friendly restaurants per capita, with 334 dog-friendly dining options, according to BringFido. Dogs can also bask in the year-round sunshine at 18 off-leash dog parks within a 20-mile radius. Nearby Lake Baldwin Park, a local favorite, includes fenced-in areas, sandy beaches, and shady, canopied lawns perfect for your dog.

Affordability might be a concern for some dog owners. Florida pet insurance is higher than average, and while 83% of Orlando Zillow listings are dog-friendly, only 7% are affordable. Orlando also ranks lower for veterinary access (No. 74), with only 0.39 vets per 1,000 workers, according to the BLS.

7. Richmond, Virginia

Best ranking factor: No-kill rescues

State average annual dog insurance premium: $712

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 82%

Dog owners can find numerous amenities in the scenic River City, including 120 pet-friendly restaurants, according to BringFido. Richmond has the sixth most no-kill shelters per capita, with seven rescues, including the dog-specific Atlantic Region Central Border Collie Rescue and Richmond Ruff House.

Fido can also enjoy Richmond’s temperate year-round weather at seven dog parks within 20 miles of the city. The members-only Ruff Canine Club provides an on-site bar and pop-up food trucks for pet parents, too.

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

Best ranking factor: Veterinarian access

State average annual dog insurance premium: $634

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 88%

Dog owners who prioritize vet care will find a lot to like about Raleigh. The city is home to the esteemed North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine and has the fifth-highest share of veterinarians (0.76 per 1,000 workers), according to BLS data. Dog insurance is 19% cheaper in North Carolina, at an average of $635 annually compared to the $780 national average.

Moderate winter temperatures give dog owners more time throughout the year to enjoy 250 restaurants with dog-friendly outdoor seating and nine dog parks, according to BringFido. Raleigh ranks No. 10 out of 100 for its share of dog-friendly apartments, but only 29% of the city’s Zillow rentals allow dogs for $1,500 monthly or less.

9. St. Louis, Missouri

Best ranking factor: No-kill rescues

State average annual dog insurance premium: $592

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 67%

Among the 100 most populous cities, St. Louis has the highest number of no-kill animal shelters and rescues per capita (6.4 per 100,000 residents). Several of the city’s 18 rescues, like the St. Louis Senior Dog Project, are canine-focused.

St. Louis has the lowest share of dog-friendly apartments among the top 10 cities, at 67%, but 40% of its Zillow listings that accept dogs have a monthly rent of $1,500 or less. Pet insurance is also affordable in St. Louis. The $592 average annual dog insurance premium is 24% less expensive than the national average.

10. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Best ranking factor: No-kill rescues

State average annual dog insurance premium: $621

Share of dog-friendly apartments: 80%

With lower-than-average dog insurance rates, affordable rentals, and a low cost of living, Tulsa ranks second for overall affordability of the 100 cities Insurify analyzed. The average dog insurance premium in Oklahoma is $621 annually, 20% lower than the national average of $780. More than half (53%) of Tulsa Zillow listings are dog-friendly and $1,500 or less monthly.

Tulsa has fewer restaurants that welcome dogs per capita than the other cities in the top 10, but there are still nearly 100 options for pet-friendly dining, according to BringFido. Tulsa’s laws support dog owners, too, including a statewide ban on breed-specific legislation and a 2023 ordinance requiring humane care and treatment for pets.