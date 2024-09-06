The 10 Best Cities for Cat Owners (2024)

The 10 most cat-friendly cities in the U.S.

Access to cat-friendly apartments, top-notch veterinary services, and pet stores are at the top of pet parents’ lists.

To identify which cities have the most to offer to feline family members, Insurify analyzed:

Share of cat-friendly apartments

Metro area veterinarians per capita

Number of pet stores in the metro area

Affordability (including cost of living, income, unemployment rates, cat insurance costs, apartment affordability, and vet care costs)

Humane pet sale laws

No-kill shelters and rescues per capita

Cat cafes per capita

1. Lexington, Kentucky

Best ranking factor: Veterinarian access

State average annual cat insurance premium: $231

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 66%

Lexington isn’t just the Horse Capital of the World — it’s also a great place for cat ownership. Among the 100 most populous U.S. cities, Lexington has the best vet care access, with veterinarians representing 1.15 of every 1,000 workers, according to the BLS. Kentucky cat owners pay 44% less for pet insurance, with an average annual premium of $231 versus $412 nationwide.

Pet owners who rent have fewer apartment options, with only 66% of Lexington Zillow rentals listed as feline-friendly — the lowest share among the 10 highest-ranking cities. But of the top 10 cities, Lexington also has the third-highest share (41%) of cat-friendly apartments for $1,500 monthly or less.

2. Huntsville, Alabama

Best ranking factors: No-kill rescues and cat cafes per capita

State average annual cat insurance premium: $329

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 83%

Access to no-kill animal rescues and cat cafes contributes to Huntsville’s cat-friendliness; the city ranks No. 5 of 100 for both factors. Huntsville has seven no-kill shelters and rescue programs, and the cafe-style Cattyshack lounge provides a more relaxed environment for people to meet their next feline family member.

Alabama has the 10th-lowest average veterinary care costs in the U.S., at $61.26 per visit, according to CareCredit. Cat owners also pay 20% less than the national average for pet insurance, with a state average rate of $329.

3. St. Louis, Missouri

Best ranking factor: No-kill rescues

State average annual cat insurance premium: $332

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 71%

St. Louis has the highest number of no-kill rescues per capita of the 100 cities Insurify’s data science team analyzed. The city’s 18 rescues include feline-specific organizations like Tenth Life Cats and The Cat Network. Adopters can also meet cats in a relaxed setting at The Cheshire Grin cat cafe.

St. Louis also has the ninth-highest share of veterinarians in the workforce, at 0.7 per 1,000 workers, according to BLS data. Cat insurance is 19% cheaper in Missouri, where the average annual premium is $332 compared to $412 nationwide.

4. Kansas City, Missouri

Best ranking factor: Share of affordable cat-friendly apartments

State average annual cat insurance premium: $332

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 87%

Kansas City has the highest share of affordable feline-friendly apartments of the 100 cities Insurify analyzed. More than half (56%) of Kansas City Zillow listings allow cats and have a monthly rent of $1,500 or less. The city also has the sixth-highest share (87%) of cat-friendly apartments overall.

Along with an abundance of cat-friendly apartments, Kansas City has 10 no-kill animal rescues, including the feline rescue Purrfect Paradise. Whiskers Cat Café and Coffeehouse also houses cats that are up for adoption.

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Best ranking factor: Veterinarian access

State average annual cat insurance premium: $320

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 86%

Raleigh is the fifth-best city for cat owners, ranking highly for veterinarian access, with 0.76 vets per 1,000 workers, according to the BLS. North Carolina cat insurance premiums are also 22% less expensive than the national average, at $320 annually compared to $412.

Potential adopters can find a feline friend at one of Raleigh’s cat-specific rescues, including SAFE Haven for Cats and Meow House Cat Rescue. The city has eight no-kill rescues in total. Purr Cup Cafe provides a more relaxing environment for adoptable cat meet-and-greets.

6. Portland, Oregon

Best ranking factor: Veterinarian access

State average annual cat insurance premium: $456

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 77%

Portland’s plethora of pet stores, numerous vets, and nine no-kill rescues make it the sixth-best place in the U.S. for cat owners. Cat insurance rates, however, are 11% higher than the national average. The average annual premium in Oregon is $456, compared to $412 nationwide.

The Portland metro area boasts more than 130 pet stores, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Veterinarians account for 0.83 of every 1,000 workers — the third-highest share of the 100 most populous cities.

7. Tampa, Florida

Best ranking factor: Cat cafes per capita

State average annual cat insurance premium: $408

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 81%

Tampa is the seventh-best city for cat owners and has the sixth-highest share of veterinarians (0.74 per 1,000 workers) among the 100 cities Insurify ranked. The metro area has 137 pet stores, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, giving cat owners plenty of places to stock up on catnip.

Average annual pet insurance premiums in Florida are a few dollars lower than the national average, but the cost of pet ownership in Tampa could be an issue for renters. While 81% of Tampa Zillow listings allow cats, only 11% are cat-friendly and $1,500 or less monthly.

8. Austin, Texas

Best ranking factor: Share of cat-friendly apartments

State average annual cat insurance premium: $297

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 90%

A high share of cat-friendly apartments, nearly 100 pet stores in the metro area, and a local pet sale law that discourages inhumane breeding make Austin the eighth-best American city for cat owners. Cat insurance in Texas is also 28% less expensive than the national average, with an annual premium of $297 compared to $412.

Of the 100 major cities that Insurify scored, Austin has the fourth-highest share (90%) of cat-friendly rentals on Zillow. But only 27% of cat-friendly Austin rentals cost $1,500 or less monthly.

9. Atlanta, Georgia

Best ranking factor: Share of cat-friendly apartments

State average annual cat insurance premium: $298

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 82%

Atlanta has numerous amenities for cat lovers, including The Frisky Whisker, an adoptable cat lounge, art space, and sound gallery. The city also has a relatively high share of apartments that allow cats. While 82% of Atlanta Zillow rentals are cat-friendly, finding an affordable apartment is challenging. Only 16% of rental properties allow cats and cost $1,500 or less monthly.

Insurance costs are cheaper than average, though. The average annual cat insurance premium in Georgia is $298 — 28% less expensive than the $412 national average.

10. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Best ranking factor: Share of cat-friendly apartments

State average annual cat insurance premium: $346

Share of cat-friendly apartments: 84%

Minneapolis is the 10th most cat-friendly city in the U.S., offering a high share of cat-friendly apartments and lower-than-average pet insurance costs. The metro area has more than 120 pet stores, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Minneapolis also has nine no-kill rescue organizations, including the cat-specific Bitty Kitty Brigade, which fosters adoptable orphaned kittens. The only Minneapolis cat cafe, The Cafe Meow, recently moved to nearby Roseville, Minnesota. Cat lovers willing to make the 15-minute drive can meet adoptable cats in the cafe’s low-key environment.