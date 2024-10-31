Best Pet Insurance in Alaska (2025)

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
Pet parents in Alaska know that the health of their fur babies is of the utmost importance. Whether your dog has an altercation with a moose or your cat gets hypothermia after sneaking outdoors to explore, a pet insurance policy saves you money on unexpected veterinary bills.
While the average pet insurance policy in Alaska costs about $76 per month, you can snag a lower premium if you insure your pet as soon as possible and compare quotes to get the best deal.
Here’s what you need to know about the best pet insurance companies in Alaska to help you narrow down your options.
Pets Best offers comprehensive coverage, many ways to customize your policy, and an unlimited coverage option at a great price.
Of the best pet insurers in Alaska, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers the broadest coverage for cats and dogs, and AKC is the only major company that covers chronic pre-existing conditions.
You can save money on pet insurance by comparing quotes, choosing a high deductible, and buying only the coverage your pet needs.
Best pet insurance in Alaska
While the best pet insurance company for your furry friend will depend on your pet’s healthcare needs and your budget, the companies below offer great coverage in Alaska at an affordable price. Your premium may vary depending on your pet’s age, breed, location, and the coverage options you choose.[1]
Learn more about Alaska’s best pet insurance companies below.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Pets Best
|$20
|$13
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|ASPCA
|$49
|$23
|$100, $250, $500
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|AKC
|$33
|$23
|$100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
Pets Best: Best overall
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22
Sample monthly quote for cats: $13
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine care coverage
Pets Best is one of the most affordable pet insurance companies in Alaska for cats and dogs, with no upper age limits. The company has comprehensive accident and illness policies that cover a wide range of conditions and treatments, including commonly excluded behavioral conditions, congenital and hereditary conditions, and dental illness coverage.
Some plans also cover exam fees, physical therapy, and chiropractic care. Pets Best even covers some curable pre-existing conditions after 180 days of absent symptoms. Pets Best also offers optional direct vet pay.
Unlimited annual benefit options with comprehensive coverage for accidents and illnesses
24/7 pet helpline at no additional cost
Optional direct payments to your veterinarian
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament conditions
No coverage for parasites
Only covers some dental conditions if you enrolled your pet before 6 months of age
ASPCA Pet Insurance: Best for comprehensive coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $49
Sample monthly quote for cats: $23
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care coverage
Though ASPCA charges higher premiums than some other pet insurers in Alaska, the company is among the most comprehensive insurance companies. ASPCA’s accident and illness plan even covers prescription food, alternative therapies, microchipping, and end-of-life support. The company also covers most cured pre-existing conditions after 180 days of no symptoms.
The insurer doesn’t have upper age limits, and it doesn’t require an exam for enrollment. ASPCA also offers affordable wellness plans that provide more significant savings relative to other companies. You can even get a 10% multi-pet discount and access to free 24/7 telehealth. ASPCA also offers a mobile app for easy claims filing.
Covers a wide range of accidents and illnesses, including dental disease
Broad coverage for exam fees and most treatments, including alternative therapies
24/7 telehealth and mobile app claims
Must call to get a quote for unlimited annual coverage
Higher monthly premiums than some other companies
No option for direct vet payments
AKC Pet Insurance: Best for pre-existing conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33
Sample monthly quote for cats: $23
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
AKC is the only major pet insurance company that covers incurable or chronic pre-existing conditions after one year of coverage. The company offers broad coverage for an array of conditions and treatments, with the exception of dental illness, prosthetics, and parasites. Coverages for exam fees, hereditary conditions, and end-of-life expenses are available at an additional premium.
Uniquely, AKC also offers breeding coverage. Policyholders have access to a mobile app with cloud storage for pet data and a 24/7 vet helpline. The company also offers a variety of deductible options and a 5% multi-pet discount, but it doesn’t offer direct vet pay.
Covers most pre-existing conditions after one year of continuous coverage
Customizable premium with many add-on packages and deductible options
24/7 veterinary support
Pets older than 9 are only eligible for an accident-only plan
Policies contain several important exclusions, including dental illness
May not cover repeat instances of the same illness or injury if they arise from your pet’s behavioral tendencies
Using an Alaska address, we pulled quotes from more than a dozen pet insurance companies for a 2-year-old, medium-sized mixed-breed male dog and a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes are for policies with a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement rate, and at least $10,000 in annual coverage. We rounded the provided prices to the nearest dollar.
Beyond monthly pricing, we also considered each company’s coverage options, exclusions, deductible and reimbursement options, age limits, breed restrictions, discounts, digital tools, claims process, waiting periods, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Alaska
The average cat insurance premium in Alaska is about $34 per month, a few dollars less than the national average of $38. Dog owners in Alaska pay an average of $82 per month, exceeding the national average of $72. Pet insurance in nearby Washington is similar in price. A few other states, including California and Colorado, have more expensive average premiums.
Several pet insurance companies offer low premiums in Alaska, especially for young pets. You should consider your coverage options by comparing pet insurance quotes. Ultimately, your pet insurance cost will depend on your ZIP code, your dog’s age, and more.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Alaska
Pet insurance provides peace of mind and helps pet owners pay for veterinary treatment that might otherwise be unaffordable. Regardless of where you live, it’s a good idea to get a pet insurance policy if you know you can’t afford emergency veterinary care without going into debt.
The following pet illnesses and injuries, which may be costly to treat without coverage, are common in Alaska:
Ticks and tick-borne diseases
Rabies and tularemia outbreaks
Lower respiratory illnesses
Frostbite and hypothermia
Toxic ingestion, including antifreeze and rodenticide poisoning
Parasitic infections
Bodily trauma from wild animals[2]
Alaska pet regulations and laws
Alaska pet owners should have an understanding of the following legal requirements:
Dog control ordinances: Village councils are legally permitted to impose leash laws through local control ordinances.
Trust and divorce laws: Alaska allows trusts and divorce agreements to provide for the care of domestic animals.
Spay/neuter laws: Some municipalities require pet owners to sterilize adopted pets according to the guidance of the local animal control center.
Identification and licensing laws: Some cities and towns, such as Anchorage, require dog licenses and cat identification tags.
Vaccination laws: Some cities and towns require all pets older than 4 months to have a current rabies vaccination.[3]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurers generally offer two main types of insurance. Accident and illness policies are the most popular and comprehensive, while accident-only policies are the most affordable. Many pet insurance companies also offer a wellness package that you can add to a base policy to get coverage for preventive care.[4]
Accident and illness plan
Every pet insurance policy is different, but most accident and illness plans cover a wide range of health issues, including the following conditions and treatments:
Pet Health Conditions
Diagnostic Tests and Treatments
Most accident and illness plans don’t cover pre-existing conditions unless your pet has been free of symptoms and treatment for a period of time. Policies also typically exclude elective procedures, and your policy will only cover routine care if you purchase a wellness add-on. Check your policy for any additional exclusions.
Accident-only plan
Accident-only plans cover many of the same treatments for conditions with accidental causes, such as:
Bite wounds
Broken bones and fractures
Cuts and lacerations
Poisoning
Swallowed objects
Trauma from car accidents
Accident-only policies don’t cover illnesses or chronic conditions, but they’re more affordable and can be a good option for older pets or animals with pre-existing conditions.
Wellness plan
Wellness plans typically provide savings on routine care services that keep your pet healthy, such as:
Annual exams
Dental cleaning
Diagnostic tests
Preventative medications
Spaying and neutering
Vaccinations
Wellness plans usually pay a limited amount for each service or a limited annual total for preventive care services. Some companies offer more than one package with different covered services and limits.
How to find the best pet insurance in Alaska
Follow these steps to get coverage for your pet in Alaska:
1. Pick a coverage type
Consider your pet’s age and health. While most pet owners opt for an accident and illness policy, an accident-only plan may be more appropriate for an older pet with health issues. Wellness plans only offer limited savings, but they can help you budget for routine care.
2. Determine your coverage needs
Decide which coverages are most important to you, and don’t pay for coverage you don’t need. For example, if your cat already shows signs of periodontal disease, dental illness coverage isn’t necessary.
3. Compare quotes
Collect quotes from a handful of different pet insurance companies that meet your needs. You can use a pet insurance comparison site to save time.
4. Review policy waiting periods and exclusions
Make sure you understand what your policy will cover and when the coverage will go into effect before choosing a policy.
5. Customize your plan
Adjust the annual deductible, coverage limit, and reimbursement level to fit your budget. For example, a high deductible can save you money on premiums, but you’ll want to make sure you have enough in savings to pay your share of a claim.
Alaska pet insurance FAQs
It’s important to get a clear understanding of how pet insurance works in Alaska. After all, you want to choose the best possible policy for your furry friend. Below are some of the questions that pet parents commonly ask.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Alaska?
Yes. Pet insurance is slightly more expensive in Alaska due to several factors, including the harsh weather and the higher chances of encountering wildlife. Many Alaska residents who live in rural areas also lack access to veterinary care, and fewer available veterinarians may mean higher care costs.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Alaska?
The average cost of a pet insurance policy in Alaska is about $76 per month, according to Insurify data. Monthly dog insurance premiums average about $82, while cat insurance premiums average around $34.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Alaska?
Most pet insurance companies in Alaska don’t cover incurable pre-existing conditions, with the exception of AKC Pet Insurance, which covers most pre-existing conditions after 365 days. But many companies cover cured pre-existing conditions, such as ear infections or urinary tract infections, after your pet has been symptom-free without treatment for a period of time.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
The best insurance coverage for your pet will depend on your pet’s age and healthcare needs, but accident and illness coverage is the most comprehensive plan. Alaska pet parents should consider their pet’s breed, review their pet’s medical records, and consider their budget before choosing a pet insurance plan.
What is the best dog insurance?
Pets Best is the best overall insurer in Alaska for both cats and dogs, per Insurify’s evaluation of more than a dozen pet insurance companies based on a variety of important factors. Pets Best stands out for its comprehensive coverage and affordable average premiums.
But the best pet insurance for your pup will depend on your budget and your dog’s healthcare needs. You’ll want to compare customized quotes and coverage details before making a choice.
