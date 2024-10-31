Best Pet Insurance in Alaska (2025)

Best pet insurance in Alaska

While the best pet insurance company for your furry friend will depend on your pet’s healthcare needs and your budget, the companies below offer great coverage in Alaska at an affordable price. Your premium may vary depending on your pet’s age, breed, location, and the coverage options you choose.[1]

Learn more about Alaska’s best pet insurance companies below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $20 $13 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% ASPCA $49 $23 $100, $250, $500 $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% AKC $33 $23 $100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90%

Pets Best: Best overall

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22

Sample monthly quote for cats: $13

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine care coverage

Pets Best is one of the most affordable pet insurance companies in Alaska for cats and dogs, with no upper age limits. The company has comprehensive accident and illness policies that cover a wide range of conditions and treatments, including commonly excluded behavioral conditions, congenital and hereditary conditions, and dental illness coverage.

Some plans also cover exam fees, physical therapy, and chiropractic care. Pets Best even covers some curable pre-existing conditions after 180 days of absent symptoms. Pets Best also offers optional direct vet pay.

Pros Unlimited annual benefit options with comprehensive coverage for accidents and illnesses

24/7 pet helpline at no additional cost

Optional direct payments to your veterinarian Cons Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament conditions

No coverage for parasites

Only covers some dental conditions if you enrolled your pet before 6 months of age

ASPCA Pet Insurance: Best for comprehensive coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $49

Sample monthly quote for cats: $23

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care coverage

Though ASPCA charges higher premiums than some other pet insurers in Alaska, the company is among the most comprehensive insurance companies. ASPCA’s accident and illness plan even covers prescription food, alternative therapies, microchipping, and end-of-life support. The company also covers most cured pre-existing conditions after 180 days of no symptoms.

The insurer doesn’t have upper age limits, and it doesn’t require an exam for enrollment. ASPCA also offers affordable wellness plans that provide more significant savings relative to other companies. You can even get a 10% multi-pet discount and access to free 24/7 telehealth. ASPCA also offers a mobile app for easy claims filing.

Pros Covers a wide range of accidents and illnesses, including dental disease

Broad coverage for exam fees and most treatments, including alternative therapies

24/7 telehealth and mobile app claims Cons Must call to get a quote for unlimited annual coverage

Higher monthly premiums than some other companies

No option for direct vet payments

AKC Pet Insurance: Best for pre-existing conditions

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33

Sample monthly quote for cats: $23

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

AKC is the only major pet insurance company that covers incurable or chronic pre-existing conditions after one year of coverage. The company offers broad coverage for an array of conditions and treatments, with the exception of dental illness, prosthetics, and parasites. Coverages for exam fees, hereditary conditions, and end-of-life expenses are available at an additional premium.

Uniquely, AKC also offers breeding coverage. Policyholders have access to a mobile app with cloud storage for pet data and a 24/7 vet helpline. The company also offers a variety of deductible options and a 5% multi-pet discount, but it doesn’t offer direct vet pay.

Pros Covers most pre-existing conditions after one year of continuous coverage

Customizable premium with many add-on packages and deductible options

24/7 veterinary support Cons Pets older than 9 are only eligible for an accident-only plan

Policies contain several important exclusions, including dental illness

May not cover repeat instances of the same illness or injury if they arise from your pet’s behavioral tendencies