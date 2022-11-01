Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Ladson, SC, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Ladson is $306 per month or $3,672 annually.
Car insurance in Ladson is $5 less than the average cost of insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Ladson on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Ladson, SC
Auto insurance rates vary widely from city to city and between different car insurance companies. Someone in Summerville will pay different rates from someone in North Charleston for the same insurance. That’s why comparing quotes for insurance products is so crucial. Insurify analyzed the cost of coverage in Ladson to help you find the best rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Ladson, SC
What is the cheapest car insurance in Ladson?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Ladson, with rates starting at $175 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is different.
The cost of insurance coverage can be very different from company to company. That’s because every provider places a different value on information that influences car insurance quotes, like your age and gender. These insurance companies offered the best car insurance rates we could find.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$175
|State Auto
|$216
|Progressive
|$246
|Nationwide
|$257
|Liberty Mutual
|$317
|Kemper Preferred
|$182
|National General
|$217
|Safeco
|$222
|Stillwater
|$239
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$268
|Direct Auto
|$269
|InsureMax
|$289
|SafeAuto
|$311
|Bristol West
|$365
|GAINSCO
|$370
|Dairyland
|$381
|AssuranceAmerica
|$391
|Arrowhead
|$488
|Everest National
|$603
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Ladson Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving records and accident history will have a huge impact on car insurance rates[2]. Someone with a clean driving history will receive a very different quote for a car insurance policy than someone with major infractions in their driving history. Here are the average insurance premiums you can expect to pay depending on your driver history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$286
|Speeding Ticket
|$383
|At-Fault Accident
|$418
|DUI
|$569
Ladson Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Several states restrict insurance companies from using credit scores to calculate the cost of insurance, but South Carolina is not one of them. The cost of insurance can change significantly depending on your credit score[3]. Here’s what you can expect to pay for a policy based on credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$261
|Good
|$308
|Average
|$339
|Poor
|$525
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Ladson
Affordable car insurance doesn’t have to be hard to find. In fact, it can be quite easy to find the policy that meets your insurance needs at a price you can afford. Compare car insurance quotes online with Insurify’s easy-to-use comparison tool and see what different companies are charging without the hassle of calling each insurance company and talking to a local agent.
Discounts are another great way to get cheap car insurance. There are a plethora of discounts available, and it’s likely that you qualify for one or two. For example, many providers offer reduced rates if you bundle your auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
One way to reduce the cost of car insurance is to choose a policy with a higher deductible. However, this can backfire because if you’re in an accident, you’ll have to pay more out of pocket. The best way to reduce the cost of your car insurance is to compare quotes from different companies to see who has the best rates.
We found policies with average costs as low as $175 a month from Travelers. However, your costs could be more or less than that, depending on factors like your driving history and credit score. Different companies weigh this information differently—that’s why the same policy can have different costs depending on which company issues the quote.
Different factors affect insurance rates in different locations. Ladson is not far from North Charleston, which is one of the most expensive places in the state to insure a car due to a high rate of fatal traffic accidents. Another issue is that auto repairs and healthcare are both getting more expensive, so insurance companies are raising rates to keep pace.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
