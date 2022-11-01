Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Upper Darby, PA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Upper Darby is $224 per month or $2,688 annually.
Car insurance in Upper Darby is $24 more than the average cost/mo. in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Upper Darby on average is Nationwide.
Car Insurance in Upper Darby, PA
Like in most states, drivers in Pennsylvania must carry minimum liability insurance to prove they’re financially responsible. Car insurance in Pennsylvania costs about $200 monthly or $2,400 annually. However, the cost of insurance differs from city to city and between providers, so you should compare quotes if you’re to get the cheapest car insurance rates in your area.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Upper Darby, PA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Upper Darby?
Nationwide is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Upper Darby, with rates starting at $144 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The cost of car insurance in Upper Darby varies from one provider to the next. Insurance companies weigh information like credit scores and driving records differently when calculating insurance premiums, which results in varying auto insurance rates. The following are some of the most affordable insurance providers on average in Upper Darby.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|$144
|State Auto
|$146
|Travelers
|$150
|National General
|$205
|Liberty Mutual
|$235
|Progressive
|$245
|Bristol West
|$263
|Dairyland
|$276
|CSAA
|$420
|Mile Auto
|$141
|Metromile
|$150
|Kemper Preferred
|$153
|Safeco
|$163
|Grange
|$167
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$202
|Plymouth Rock
|$208
|SafeAuto
|$208
|Clearcover
|$231
|Direct Auto
|$241
|Verti
|$258
|Acuity
|$306
|The General
|$405
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Upper Darby Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and accident history are some of the factors insurance companies use to determine your insurance costs[2]. The more accidents, speeding tickets, and DUI/DWIs you have, the riskier you are to insure, which leads to higher rates.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$233
|Speeding Ticket
|$312
|At-Fault Accident
|$340
|DUI
|$464
Upper Darby Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score is key to determining the rates you pay for car insurance in Upper Darby[3]. Better credit often gets you cheaper rates, while poor credit scores make your insurance policy more expensive. Here is how your credit tier will affect your monthly cost of car insurance in Upper Darby.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$201
|Good
|$238
|Average
|$261
|Poor
|$405
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Upper Darby
The best way to secure cheap car insurance coverage is by maintaining a good driving record and a high credit score. However, car insurance rates differ from company to company, so drivers should also compare rates to give themselves the best chance of finding affordable insurance. As you can imagine, comparing many different quotes can be a very tedious task.
Insurify simplifies this process, providing car insurance quotes from various providers in the Upper Darby area, allowing you to easily get a quote that best meets your insurance needs and budget. Drivers should also keep an eye out for discounts. Many insurance providers offer discounts for bundling auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Shopping around is one of the best ways to get cheap car insurance in Upper Darby. Prices vary from company to company, so getting quotes from various companies and comparing them is the best way to get cheap auto insurance. Insurify helps you compare quotes from the top insurance providers in Upper Darby in just a few minutes.
The average cost of car insurance in Upper Darby is $224 per month or $2,688 annually. Car insurance in Upper Darby is $24 more than the average cost of insurance in Pennsylvania. Nonetheless, you can compare quotes from various providers using Insurify’s car insurance comparison site for the cheapest rates in the area.
When calculating your car insurance rates, insurance companies consider several factors, including your age, driving record, credit score, and marital status. Plus, other factors such as your ZIP code, weather patterns, crime rate, and road congestion might also drive up your insurance rates.
