4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Upper Darby, PA, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterPennsylvaniadelimiterUpper Darby
Car InsurancedelimiterPennsylvaniadelimiterUpper Darby

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Danny Smith
Written by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Upper Darby is $224 per month or $2,688 annually.

  • Car insurance in Upper Darby is $24 more than the average cost/mo. in Pennsylvania.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Upper Darby on average is Nationwide.

Car Insurance in Upper Darby, PA

Like in most states, drivers in Pennsylvania must carry minimum liability insurance to prove they’re financially responsible. Car insurance in Pennsylvania costs about $200 monthly or $2,400 annually. However, the cost of insurance differs from city to city and between providers, so you should compare quotes if you’re to get the cheapest car insurance rates in your area.

Quotes by Top Companies

Nationwide
$144
State Auto
$146
Travelers
$150
National General
$205
Liberty Mutual
$235

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Pennsylvania

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Upper Darby, PA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Upper Darby?

Nationwide is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Upper Darby, with rates starting at $144 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

The cost of car insurance in Upper Darby varies from one provider to the next. Insurance companies weigh information like credit scores and driving records differently when calculating insurance premiums, which results in varying auto insurance rates. The following are some of the most affordable insurance providers on average in Upper Darby.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Nationwide$144
State Auto$146
Travelers$150
National General$205
Liberty Mutual$235
Progressive$245
Bristol West$263
Dairyland$276
CSAA$420
Mile Auto$141
Metromile$150
Kemper Preferred$153
Safeco$163
Grange$167
Midvale Home & Auto$202
Plymouth Rock$208
SafeAuto$208
Clearcover$231
Direct Auto$241
Verti$258
Acuity$306
The General$405
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits

Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Upper Darby Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record and accident history are some of the factors insurance companies use to determine your insurance costs[2]. The more accidents, speeding tickets, and DUI/DWIs you have, the riskier you are to insure, which leads to higher rates.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$233
Speeding Ticket$312
At-Fault Accident$340
DUI$464
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Pennsylvania

DUI Car Insurance Pennsylvania

Upper Darby Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score is key to determining the rates you pay for car insurance in Upper Darby[3]. Better credit often gets you cheaper rates, while poor credit scores make your insurance policy more expensive. Here is how your credit tier will affect your monthly cost of car insurance in Upper Darby.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$201
Good$238
Average$261
Poor$405
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Upper Darby

The best way to secure cheap car insurance coverage is by maintaining a good driving record and a high credit score. However, car insurance rates differ from company to company, so drivers should also compare rates to give themselves the best chance of finding affordable insurance. As you can imagine, comparing many different quotes can be a very tedious task.

Insurify simplifies this process, providing car insurance quotes from various providers in the Upper Darby area, allowing you to easily get a quote that best meets your insurance needs and budget. Drivers should also keep an eye out for discounts. Many insurance providers offer discounts for bundling auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Shopping around is one of the best ways to get cheap car insurance in Upper Darby. Prices vary from company to company, so getting quotes from various companies and comparing them is the best way to get cheap auto insurance. Insurify helps you compare quotes from the top insurance providers in Upper Darby in just a few minutes.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Upper Darby is $224 per month or $2,688 annually. Car insurance in Upper Darby is $24 more than the average cost of insurance in Pennsylvania. Nonetheless, you can compare quotes from various providers using Insurify’s car insurance comparison site for the cheapest rates in the area.

  • When calculating your car insurance rates, insurance companies consider several factors, including your age, driving record, credit score, and marital status. Plus, other factors such as your ZIP code, weather patterns, crime rate, and road congestion might also drive up your insurance rates.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Pennsylvania

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. PennDOT Driver & Vehicle Services. "Public Records Frequently Asked Questions." Accessed June 22, 2022
  3. Pennsylvania Financial Group. "Does Your Credit Score Affect Your Insurance Rates?." Accessed June 22, 2022
Danny Smith
Written by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Learn More
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach

Insurance Content Editor at Insurify

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Car InsurancedelimiterPennsylvaniadelimiterUpper Darby