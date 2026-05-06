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Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Port St. Lucie, Florida (May 2026)

Progressive provides the cheapest car insurance in Port St. Lucie, with an average liability rate of $69 per month. Storm flooding can affect driving conditions in Port Saint Lucie, especially on roads like Westmoreland Boulevard, Morningside Boulevard, Ballantrae, and Tesoro.

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Jessica Martel
Written byJessica Martel
Jessica Martel
Jessica MartelInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years in personal finance writing

  • Certified Financial Education Instructor

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. Her work has appeared in Time’s Stamped personal finance marketplace, Consumer Affairs, Forbes Advisor, Money Under 30 and more.

Jessica specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. As an Insurify contributor since July 2023, she’s written hundreds of articles aimed at helping readers make informed decisions about insurance.

She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology, and is a National Financial Educators Council Certified Financial Education Instructor.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

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Average cost of car insurance in Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie car insurance is cheaper than the Florida average, with drivers paying $128 per month for state-minimum coverage and $208 per month for a full-coverage policy.

Average rates in Port St. Lucie are slightly higher than in Vero Beach and in the suburb of Jupiter, according to Insurify data. Port St. Lucie’s higher rates may be explained by the city’s longer average commute time of 33 minutes, compared to 18 minutes in Vero Beach and 25 minutes in Jupiter.[1] More time on the road can lead to higher accident exposure.

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Cheapest Port St. Lucie car insurance by coverage level

State Farm offers the cheapest rates for a full-coverage policy in Port St. Lucie, at $118 per month, while Progressive offers the cheapest liability-only coverage, at $69 per month.

Port St. Lucie’s liability rates are comparable to the state average, while its full-coverage rates fall below the average. Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.[2]

The city’s proximity to water puts it at risk for various local flooding hazards. If a flood damages your car, a full-coverage insurance policy can help pay for vehicle repairs or to replace it. The following table shows the cost of liability and full-coverage car insurance in Port St. Lucie.

City
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Port St. Lucie$128$208
Disclaimer: Table data is based on real-time Port Saint Lucie quotes from Insurify’s network of 500+ insurance partners. Actual rates may vary depending on the policyholder’s individual profile and coverage needs.

Average car insurance rates in other FL cities

Average car insurance rates vary between cities in Florida. Miami Gardens has some of the highest premiums, while Venice is one of the least expensive cities. Port St. Lucie’s rates are lower than those in high-cost areas like Miami Gardens but higher than in smaller cities like Venice and Vero Beach.

Miami Gardens has a higher population density than Port St. Lucie — about 6,285 people per square mile, compared to roughly 2,169 — which can lead to more traffic congestion, accidents, and insurance claims. Venice has a lower population density and an older population, with a median age of 69, and older drivers tend to have some of the lowest car insurance premiums.

The following table highlights average monthly quotes for different cities in Port St. Lucie, according to Insurify data.

City
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Average Monthly Quote
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Apopka$187
Cape Coral$163
Clearwater$172
Davenport$183
Daytona Beach$173
Fort Lauderdale$211
Fort Myers$172
Gainesville$152
Jacksonville$180
Jupiter$159
Lakeland$171
Melbourne$157
Miami$229
Miami Gardens$258
Naples$160
Ocala$163
Orlando$200
Palm Bay$163
Panama City$147
Pensacola$158
Pompano Beach$209
Riverview$210
St. Petersburg$181
Sarasota$151
Spring Hill$191
Tallahassee$161
Tampa$231
Venice$130
West Palm Beach$213
Winter Haven$175
Disclaimer: Table data is based on real-time Port Saint Lucie quotes from Insurify’s network of 500+ insurance partners. Actual rates may vary depending on the policyholder’s individual profile and coverage needs.

Tips for driving in Port St. Lucie

While Port St. Lucie has a lower population density than other areas in South Florida, it’s growing. To reduce traffic in Port St. Lucie, the City Council requires that developers build a connection from Hegener Drive/Paar Drive to Range Line Road.

The city also plans to add a new Interstate 95 exit at Marshall Parkway to reduce congestion at nearby interchanges.[3] Port St. Lucie drivers should prepare for heavier traffic and ongoing road development.

In 2025, there were 5,505 crashes in St. Lucie County, resulting in 3,194 injuries and 45 fatalities. While January had the highest number of crashes, monthly crash totals stayed relatively consistent throughout the year. It’s a good idea for drivers to stay alert year-round.

Heavy rainfall, storm surges, and hurricanes are common in Port St. Lucie.[4] During a storm surge, certain sections of road are prone to flooding, including Westmoreland Boulevard, Morningside Boulevard, Ballantrae, and Tesoro. Drivers in these areas should use caution and be aware of evacuation routes.

Car insurance quotes in Port St. Lucie by driving record

A clean driving history can help you qualify for lower rates. But drivers with a history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) will likely see higher premiums.

Just over 3% of drivers in Port St. Lucie have a recent speeding ticket, 4% have been in an accident, and less than 1% of drivers have a DUI, according to Insurify data. Driving under the influence is a serious offense that places you in the high-risk category. Under Florida law, the consequences of a DUI include fines, license suspension, imprisonment, and vehicle impoundment.

Take a look at the average monthly quotes in Port St. Lucie for different driving records.

Driving Record
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Average Monthly Quote
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Clean driving record$168
Speeding ticket$196
At-fault accident$215
DUI$219
Disclaimer: Table data is based on real-time Port Saint Lucie quotes from Insurify’s network of 500+ insurance partners. Actual rates may vary depending on the policyholder’s individual profile and coverage needs.

Port St. Lucie car insurance rates by age

Senior drivers in Port St. Lucie get some of the lowest rates. And Port St. Lucie ranks among the top places to retire, with about 24% of its residents aged 65 and older. Florida requires drivers 80 and older to pass a vision test to renew their license every six years.

Teen drivers pay the highest rates of all age groups. In St. Lucie County, programs like the Sheriff’s Office Teen Driver Challenge highlight that teens are more likely to get into a crash within the first year of driving.[5] 

Teens can apply for a driving permit at age 15 and get their license at age 16. Florida’s graduated driver licensing (GDL) laws restrict when teens can drive and who they can drive with.

The following table highlights average monthly rates for drivers of different ages in Port St. Lucie.

Age
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Average Monthly Quote
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Teens$287
20s$202 
30s$180
40s$175
50s$162
60s$151
70+$158
Disclaimer: Table data is based on real-time Port Saint Lucie quotes from Insurify’s network of 500+ insurance partners. Actual rates may vary depending on the policyholder’s individual profile and coverage needs.

Cheapest recent car insurance quotes in Florida

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $75/mo for liability only and $114/mo for full coverage in Port Saint Lucie and other Florida cities.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users in and around Port Saint Lucie, Florida within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 7, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 500+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 7, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users in and around Port Saint Lucie, Florida within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 7, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 500+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 7, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Auto insurance in Port St. Lucie FAQs

To find the right auto insurance coverage for your needs, here’s more information about auto policies in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Florida?

    State Farm has the cheapest full-coverage rates in Florida, while Progressive offers the lowest liability coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • How much is car insurance in Port St. Lucie, Florida?

    The average cost of car insurance in Port St. Lucie is $168 per month. Factors like your age, driving record, credit history, and insurance coverage choices can affect your final rates.

  • What does “no-fault” mean in Florida?

    No-fault car insurance in Florida means that you must carry PIP insurance. You also must file a claim with your own insurer for injury-related costs, such as medical expenses, after a crash, regardless of who caused the accident.

  • Is Progressive or GEICO cheaper in Florida?

    Progressive is cheaper than GEICO for both liability and full coverage, with monthly rates averaging $76 and $142, respectively. Rates can vary based on factors like age, credit history, discounts, and the coverage options you choose.

  • What company offers the best car insurance in Port St. Lucie?

    The best insurer varies by driver. But for budget-conscious drivers, Progressive, State Farm, and Mile Auto 

    have some of the cheapest insurance premiums in Port St. Lucie. That said, price isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing an insurer, so compare multiple companies to find the right fit.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Census Reporter. "© Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map Port St. Lucie, FL."
  2. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  3. City of Port St. Lucie. "Study reviews transportation needs in SW PSL."
  4. St. Lucie County, FL. "Flood Protection Information."
  5. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. "Teen Driver Challenge."
Jessica Martel
Written byJessica MartelInsurance Writer
Jessica Martel
Jessica MartelInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years in personal finance writing

  • Certified Financial Education Instructor

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. Her work has appeared in Time’s Stamped personal finance marketplace, Consumer Affairs, Forbes Advisor, Money Under 30 and more.

Jessica specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. As an Insurify contributor since July 2023, she’s written hundreds of articles aimed at helping readers make informed decisions about insurance.

She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology, and is a National Financial Educators Council Certified Financial Education Instructor.

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Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Reviewed byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

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