7+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Education Instructor
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. Her work has appeared in Time’s Stamped personal finance marketplace, Consumer Affairs, Forbes Advisor, Money Under 30 and more.
Jessica specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. As an Insurify contributor since July 2023, she’s written hundreds of articles aimed at helping readers make informed decisions about insurance.
She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology, and is a National Financial Educators Council Certified Financial Education Instructor.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Updated
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Table of contents
- Average car insurance cost in Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Cheapest Port St. Lucie car insurance by coverage level
- Car insurance costs in other Florida cities
- Tips for driving in Port St. Lucie
- Port St. Lucie car insurance quotes by driving record
- Port St. Lucie car insurance rates by age
- Auto insurance in Port St. Lucie FAQs
Table of contents
- Average car insurance cost in Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Cheapest Port St. Lucie car insurance by coverage level
- Car insurance costs in other Florida cities
- Tips for driving in Port St. Lucie
- Port St. Lucie car insurance quotes by driving record
- Port St. Lucie car insurance rates by age
- Auto insurance in Port St. Lucie FAQs
Average cost of car insurance in Port St. Lucie, FL
Port St. Lucie car insurance is cheaper than the Florida average, with drivers paying $128 per month for state-minimum coverage and $208 per month for a full-coverage policy.
Average rates in Port St. Lucie are slightly higher than in Vero Beach and in the suburb of Jupiter, according to Insurify data. Port St. Lucie’s higher rates may be explained by the city’s longer average commute time of 33 minutes, compared to 18 minutes in Vero Beach and 25 minutes in Jupiter.[1] More time on the road can lead to higher accident exposure.
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Cheapest Port St. Lucie car insurance by coverage level
State Farm offers the cheapest rates for a full-coverage policy in Port St. Lucie, at $118 per month, while Progressive offers the cheapest liability-only coverage, at $69 per month.
Port St. Lucie’s liability rates are comparable to the state average, while its full-coverage rates fall below the average. Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.[2]
The city’s proximity to water puts it at risk for various local flooding hazards. If a flood damages your car, a full-coverage insurance policy can help pay for vehicle repairs or to replace it. The following table shows the cost of liability and full-coverage car insurance in Port St. Lucie.
City
Liability Only
Full Coverage
|Port St. Lucie
|$128
|$208
Average car insurance rates in other FL cities
Average car insurance rates vary between cities in Florida. Miami Gardens has some of the highest premiums, while Venice is one of the least expensive cities. Port St. Lucie’s rates are lower than those in high-cost areas like Miami Gardens but higher than in smaller cities like Venice and Vero Beach.
Miami Gardens has a higher population density than Port St. Lucie — about 6,285 people per square mile, compared to roughly 2,169 — which can lead to more traffic congestion, accidents, and insurance claims. Venice has a lower population density and an older population, with a median age of 69, and older drivers tend to have some of the lowest car insurance premiums.
The following table highlights average monthly quotes for different cities in Port St. Lucie, according to Insurify data.
City
Average Monthly Quote
|Apopka
|$187
|Cape Coral
|$163
|Clearwater
|$172
|Davenport
|$183
|Daytona Beach
|$173
|Fort Lauderdale
|$211
|Fort Myers
|$172
|Gainesville
|$152
|Jacksonville
|$180
|Jupiter
|$159
|Lakeland
|$171
|Melbourne
|$157
|Miami
|$229
|Miami Gardens
|$258
|Naples
|$160
|Ocala
|$163
|Orlando
|$200
|Palm Bay
|$163
|Panama City
|$147
|Pensacola
|$158
|Pompano Beach
|$209
|Riverview
|$210
|St. Petersburg
|$181
|Sarasota
|$151
|Spring Hill
|$191
|Tallahassee
|$161
|Tampa
|$231
|Venice
|$130
|West Palm Beach
|$213
|Winter Haven
|$175
Tips for driving in Port St. Lucie
While Port St. Lucie has a lower population density than other areas in South Florida, it’s growing. To reduce traffic in Port St. Lucie, the City Council requires that developers build a connection from Hegener Drive/Paar Drive to Range Line Road.
The city also plans to add a new Interstate 95 exit at Marshall Parkway to reduce congestion at nearby interchanges.[3] Port St. Lucie drivers should prepare for heavier traffic and ongoing road development.
In 2025, there were 5,505 crashes in St. Lucie County, resulting in 3,194 injuries and 45 fatalities. While January had the highest number of crashes, monthly crash totals stayed relatively consistent throughout the year. It’s a good idea for drivers to stay alert year-round.
Heavy rainfall, storm surges, and hurricanes are common in Port St. Lucie.[4] During a storm surge, certain sections of road are prone to flooding, including Westmoreland Boulevard, Morningside Boulevard, Ballantrae, and Tesoro. Drivers in these areas should use caution and be aware of evacuation routes.
Car insurance quotes in Port St. Lucie by driving record
A clean driving history can help you qualify for lower rates. But drivers with a history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) will likely see higher premiums.
Just over 3% of drivers in Port St. Lucie have a recent speeding ticket, 4% have been in an accident, and less than 1% of drivers have a DUI, according to Insurify data. Driving under the influence is a serious offense that places you in the high-risk category. Under Florida law, the consequences of a DUI include fines, license suspension, imprisonment, and vehicle impoundment.
Take a look at the average monthly quotes in Port St. Lucie for different driving records.
Driving Record
Average Monthly Quote
|Clean driving record
|$168
|Speeding ticket
|$196
|At-fault accident
|$215
|DUI
|$219
Port St. Lucie car insurance rates by age
Senior drivers in Port St. Lucie get some of the lowest rates. And Port St. Lucie ranks among the top places to retire, with about 24% of its residents aged 65 and older. Florida requires drivers 80 and older to pass a vision test to renew their license every six years.
Teen drivers pay the highest rates of all age groups. In St. Lucie County, programs like the Sheriff’s Office Teen Driver Challenge highlight that teens are more likely to get into a crash within the first year of driving.[5]
Teens can apply for a driving permit at age 15 and get their license at age 16. Florida’s graduated driver licensing (GDL) laws restrict when teens can drive and who they can drive with.
The following table highlights average monthly rates for drivers of different ages in Port St. Lucie.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
|Teens
|$287
|20s
|$202
|30s
|$180
|40s
|$175
|50s
|$162
|60s
|$151
|70+
|$158
Cheapest recent car insurance quotes in Florida
Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $75/mo for liability only and $114/mo for full coverage in Port Saint Lucie and other Florida cities.
*Quotes generated for Insurify users in and around Port Saint Lucie, Florida within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 7, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
*Quotes generated for Insurify users in and around Port Saint Lucie, Florida within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 7, 2026. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Auto insurance in Port St. Lucie FAQs
To find the right auto insurance coverage for your needs, here’s more information about auto policies in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Florida?
State Farm has the cheapest full-coverage rates in Florida, while Progressive offers the lowest liability coverage, according to Insurify data.
How much is car insurance in Port St. Lucie, Florida?
The average cost of car insurance in Port St. Lucie is $168 per month. Factors like your age, driving record, credit history, and insurance coverage choices can affect your final rates.
What does “no-fault” mean in Florida?
No-fault car insurance in Florida means that you must carry PIP insurance. You also must file a claim with your own insurer for injury-related costs, such as medical expenses, after a crash, regardless of who caused the accident.
Is Progressive or GEICO cheaper in Florida?
Progressive is cheaper than GEICO for both liability and full coverage, with monthly rates averaging $76 and $142, respectively. Rates can vary based on factors like age, credit history, discounts, and the coverage options you choose.
What company offers the best car insurance in Port St. Lucie?
The best insurer varies by driver. But for budget-conscious drivers, Progressive, State Farm, and Mile Auto
have some of the cheapest insurance premiums in Port St. Lucie. That said, price isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing an insurer, so compare multiple companies to find the right fit.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Census Reporter. "© Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map Port St. Lucie, FL."
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
- City of Port St. Lucie. "Study reviews transportation needs in SW PSL."
- St. Lucie County, FL. "Flood Protection Information."
- St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. "Teen Driver Challenge."
7+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Education Instructor
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. Her work has appeared in Time’s Stamped personal finance marketplace, Consumer Affairs, Forbes Advisor, Money Under 30 and more.
Jessica specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. As an Insurify contributor since July 2023, she’s written hundreds of articles aimed at helping readers make informed decisions about insurance.
She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology, and is a National Financial Educators Council Certified Financial Education Instructor.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.