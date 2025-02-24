Accident With a Borrowed Car in Florida: What Happens?

What happens if the person driving your car causes the accident

If someone borrowing your vehicle causes a car accident, you may or may not be liable for the damages the other party suffers, depending on the circumstances of the accident.

Your liability insurance can potentially cover the not-at-fault driver’s injuries and vehicle damages. If you want coverage for your own vehicle damages, you need a full-coverage insurance policy.

Here’s a quick dive into some of the nuances of Florida insurance laws.

If the driver is a family member

The family purpose doctrine in Florida dictates that parents are responsible for property damage and injuries caused by their children younger than 18 years old.[1]

For older family members, the laws may vary depending on whether you gave the driver consent to use your vehicle.

If you gave the driver permission to borrow your car

If you give someone permission to use your car — a practice known as permissive use — and they cause an accident, Florida law dictates that you’re liable for bodily injury and property damage. Specifically, you’re responsible for up to $100,000 per person and $300,000 per incident for bodily injuries and up to $50,000 for property damage as the car owner. If you have insurance coverage on the vehicle, your liability insurance should at least partially cover the cost.

The driver is typically responsible for any damages beyond that. But if they don’t have their own car insurance or they have less than $500,000 in combined property damage and bodily injury liability, you’ll be liable for up to an additional $500,000 in damages.[2]

Important Information Knowingly permitting an uninsured driver — or someone who has had their license suspended — to operate your vehicle is a criminal offense in Florida. In addition to misdemeanor penalties, you may have your license suspended for up to one year.

If you didn’t give the driver permission to borrow your car

If someone used your car without your permission and caused an accident, the driver is typically responsible for any damages they caused. If they’re uninsured or have insufficient coverage, you may still need to file a claim for collision coverage to repair your car. You may also need to pursue legal action against the driver.[3]

If the borrower used your car for business purposes

Personal auto insurance policies may provide some coverage for occasional business use. But if the person borrowing your car is primarily using it for business purposes, such as ridesharing or food delivery, your insurer may not cover the damages.[4]