Home>Car Insurance>Florida

Accident With a Borrowed Car in Florida: What Happens?

It depends on who caused the accident, if you allowed the driver to use your car, and more.

Ben Luthi
Written byBen Luthi
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated | Reading time: 4 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The next steps after someone else drives your car and has a car accident in Florida aren’t clear-cut.

In the Sunshine State, car insurance typically follows the car. But the consequences ultimately depend on the circumstances of the accident, the extent of the damage, and whether you gave the driver permission.

Here’s what you need to know about how your car insurance works in each situation, what your legal responsibilities may be as the car owner, and when to consider involving an attorney.

Find Car Insurance in Florida

Liability rates start as low as $70 per month

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What happens if the person driving your car causes the accident

If someone borrowing your vehicle causes a car accident, you may or may not be liable for the damages the other party suffers, depending on the circumstances of the accident.

Your liability insurance can potentially cover the not-at-fault driver’s injuries and vehicle damages. If you want coverage for your own vehicle damages, you need a full-coverage insurance policy.

Here’s a quick dive into some of the nuances of Florida insurance laws.

If the driver is a family member

The family purpose doctrine in Florida dictates that parents are responsible for property damage and injuries caused by their children younger than 18 years old.[1]

For older family members, the laws may vary depending on whether you gave the driver consent to use your vehicle.

If you gave the driver permission to borrow your car

If you give someone permission to use your car — a practice known as permissive use — and they cause an accident, Florida law dictates that you’re liable for bodily injury and property damage. Specifically, you’re responsible for up to $100,000 per person and $300,000 per incident for bodily injuries and up to $50,000 for property damage as the car owner. If you have insurance coverage on the vehicle, your liability insurance should at least partially cover the cost.

The driver is typically responsible for any damages beyond that. But if they don’t have their own car insurance or they have less than $500,000 in combined property damage and bodily injury liability, you’ll be liable for up to an additional $500,000 in damages.[2]

Important Information

Knowingly permitting an uninsured driver — or someone who has had their license suspended — to operate your vehicle is a criminal offense in Florida. In addition to misdemeanor penalties, you may have your license suspended for up to one year.

If you didn’t give the driver permission to borrow your car

If someone used your car without your permission and caused an accident, the driver is typically responsible for any damages they caused. If they’re uninsured or have insufficient coverage, you may still need to file a claim for collision coverage to repair your car. You may also need to pursue legal action against the driver.[3]

If the borrower used your car for business purposes

Personal auto insurance policies may provide some coverage for occasional business use. But if the person borrowing your car is primarily using it for business purposes, such as ridesharing or food delivery, your insurer may not cover the damages.[4]

What happens if the other driver is at fault

Florida is a no-fault state, which means that you have to file a claim for bodily injuries with your car insurance company after an accident, regardless of fault. All drivers in the state must carry a minimum of $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. PIP insurance will cover 80% of necessary medical bills up to $10,000 following a car accident.

But if the other driver is at fault in the crash, their insurance policy will typically cover your damages beyond what your PIP coverage provides.

If the other driver doesn’t have any or has insufficient insurance coverage, you may be able to rely on your insurer for protection if you have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. This type of insurance can cover bodily injury, damage to your vehicle, and other property damage.[5]

Compare Florida Car Insurance Quotes

Compare quotes from multiple insurers in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Why your insurance company might deny a claim when someone else is driving your car

Depending on the situation, your insurance company may refuse to honor an insurance claim for a borrowed vehicle. Potential reasons include:

  • You didn’t give permission. For example, if someone steals your vehicle and has an accident, they’d likely be liable for damage and loss.

  • The borrower caused the crash. If the borrower causes the crash, your coverage may not extend to cover your vehicle damage. You need a full-coverage insurance policy — or at least collision insurance — to cover damage from a car accident.

  • The borrower used your car for business purposes. Most personal auto policies don’t include coverage for business-related vehicle usage.

  • The driver is specifically excluded on your car insurance policy. If your insurance policy specifically excludes a driver, your car insurance company won’t cover them driving your vehicle.

  • The driver doesn’t have a license. Allowing an unlicensed driver to borrow your vehicle is a criminal offense in Florida.

  • The insurer determines negligent entrustment. If you let someone drive your vehicle who shouldn’t, you may personally be on the hook for any damage they cause with your vehicle. For example, this can apply if you let someone with a poor driving record or suspended license drive your vehicle.

Accident when someone else drives your car FAQs

The following information can help you learn more about your options if someone you let drive your car has a car accident.

  • Can you sue a friend for crashing your car?

    If your insurance company denies your claim, you may be liable for some or all of the damages your friend’s accident caused. In this case, you may choose to consult a car accident lawyer about potentially suing your friend for compensation.

  • Who’s liable in a car accident in Florida, the owner or the driver?

    It depends. If you give the driver permission to use your vehicle, it may be your responsibility as the vehicle owner. Ultimately, it depends on whether you gave permissive use for the driver to use your vehicle and the circumstances of the accident.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Florida?

    In Florida, insurance typically follows the car. If someone you let drive your car has an accident, your car insurance can cover it. But if someone uses your vehicle without your permission, they should have to cover damages as the at-fault driver.

  • Can you just get into anyone’s car and drive it in Florida?

    No, not without permission from the car owner. Florida state law qualifies using someone else’s car without permission as grand theft. It’s a third-degree felony. But you can typically borrow someone’s car if the vehicle owner has given you permissive use.

Related articles

Popular articles

Sources

  1. Florida Legislature. "The 2024 Florida Statutes: Motor Vehicles."
  2. The Florida Senate. "2021 Florida Statutes (Including 2021B Session)."
  3. Allstate. "Does insurance follow the car or the driver?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Ride-sharing and insurance: Q&A."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Learn More
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Latest Articles

Best Car Insurance in Pennsylvania (2025)

Best Car Insurance in Pennsylvania (2025)

State Farm, Erie, and Auto-Owners top Insurify’s list of best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania.

February 25, 2025
Best Car Insurance in Tennessee (2025)

Best Car Insurance in Tennessee (2025)

State Farm, Travelers, and GEICO top Insurify’s list of best car insurance companies in Tennessee.

February 25, 2025
Honda Recommended Maintenance Schedule

Honda Recommended Maintenance Schedule

See the recommended maintenance schedule for Honda vehicles by mileage and year.

4 min. read|February 25, 2025
Best Car Insurance in Alaska (2025)

Best Car Insurance in Alaska (2025)

State Farm, Progressive, and USAA top Insurify’s list of best car insurance companies in Alaska.

February 25, 2025
Best Car Insurance in California (2025)

Best Car Insurance in California (2025)

Mile Auto, Root, and Sun Coast top Insurify’s list of best car insurance companies in California.

February 24, 2025
Best Car Insurance Companies in Texas (February 2025)

Best Car Insurance Companies in Texas (February 2025)

GEICO and Allstate are among the best car insurance companies in Texas. Check out the insurers offering competitive rates, savings, and coverage options.

February 24, 2025
View all